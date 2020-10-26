Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ease of Doing Business- Has Pakistan done enough Sehrish Jawaid Hussain Mirza Roll No: 29
SEQUENCE OF PRESENTATION • Currency of the Topic • Introduction to Ease of Doing Business • Performance of Pakistan in Eas...
CURRENCY 3
EASE OF DOING BUSINESS • Initiated by World Bank in 2006 • Measure of position of economy • 199 countries are ranked, Paki...
PARAMETERS OF EDB INDEX • Ease of doing a business • Construction Permits • Acquiring electricity • Property registration ...
EDB AND PAKISTAN RANKING • Pakistan has done a historic jump of 28 places since 2004. • Is now standing on the 6th positio...
DB20 Recognized The Following SIX Major Reforms In Pakistan: • Speedy registration of Company • Reduction of procedures in...
EDB Index – Cosmetic Indicator • Doing Business does not measure all aspects of the business environment that matter to fi...
Pakistan has Done Enough--Yes • FBR has eliminated the requirement of physical inspection at the business location and the...
Pakistan has Done Enough--Yes • LDA has specified the time limit (45 days) for issuance of construction permit. • Number o...
Has Pakistan Done Enough https://mobile.twitter.com/imrankhanpti/status/1187261088309678081?lang=en 14
Economic Growth-Absolute Indicators • They are as follows: oAnnual Growth of Economy oDebt per Capita oForeign Reserves oE...
-4 -2 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 Comparison between Pakistan and Bangladesh Bangladesh Pakistan Source: https://scroll.in/article/912...
Actions taken by Bangladesh • Bangladesh sees its future in human development and economic growth. • Goal posts are set at...
CONCLUSION To conclude, Pakistan has the aim towards becoming one of the top 90 countries in upcoming EDB 2021 and has don...
Recommendations for Improving EDB Ranking o Accounts opening by SECP through e-Services in collaboration with banks. o One...
Recommendations for making Pakistan where doing business is easy • Introduce market-based reforms in the energy sector. • ...
