EMERGING TRENDS: REMAN SUPPLY CHAINS ADVOCATE COLLABORATE EDUCATE John Platko | EVP Strategy & Innovation | Antea Group Wo...
Antea Group is a publicly traded global engineering and environmental consulting firm w/annual revenues of $2B. Antea Grou...
EMERGING TRENDS: REMAN SUPPLY CHAINS The Experts Top Trends 2 1. Service chains will become more important than product ch...
EMERGING TRENDS: REMAN SUPPLY CHAINS But Are We Missing Something? 3 is ‘green’ an accelerator of growth?  “RE” SUPPLY CH...
EMERGING TRENDS: REMAN SUPPLY CHAINS While Headwinds Remain… 4 “…by keeping components and their embodied material in use ...
EMERGING TRENDS: REMAN SUPPLY CHAINS Enablers & Accelerators Are Appearing 5
EMERGING TRENDS: REMAN SUPPLY CHAINS Circular Economy 6 ∞ ∞
EMERGING TRENDS: REMAN SUPPLY CHAINS Trend Towards ‘Servicizing’ 7 Product Lifecycle • maintenance • updates • repairs • u...
EMERGING TRENDS: REMAN SUPPLY CHAINS Service Emphasis & Shared Value 8
EMERGING TRENDS: REMAN SUPPLY CHAINS Design Leadership 9 new thinking & designs are helping to leading the way
EMERGING TRENDS: REMAN SUPPLY CHAINS Yet Practical Challenges Remain 10
EMERGING TRENDS: REMAN SUPPLY CHAINS Getting Stuff Back Challenges of Reverse Logistics • not a ‘one size fits all’ soluti...
EMERGING TRENDS: REMAN SUPPLY CHAINS Finance & RE Supply Chain Growth 12 ∞
EMERGING TRENDS: REMAN SUPPLY CHAINS Customer Perceptions of ‘RE’ 13 dirty, disgusting, poor quality attractive price dama...
EMERGING TRENDS: REMAN SUPPLY CHAINS So What Does It All Mean 14 we’ll need all the ‘greens’ to accelerate growth! “RE” SU...
Thank You Nestor Coronado Palma CEO, Value Loops nestor.coronado@valueloops.eu +31 620520982 John Platko Exec. VP, Strateg...
Links to Publications ENR, Remanufacturing Market Study, November 2015 https://www.remanufacturing.eu/wp- content/uploads/...
Emerging Trends in Remanufacturing Supply Chain

John Platko, Executive VP of Strategy & Innovation, presents on emerging trends in the remanufacturing supply chain.

Emerging Trends in Remanufacturing Supply Chain

  1. 1. EMERGING TRENDS: REMAN SUPPLY CHAINS ADVOCATE COLLABORATE EDUCATE John Platko | EVP Strategy & Innovation | Antea Group World Remanufacturing Conference
  2. 2. Antea Group is a publicly traded global engineering and environmental consulting firm w/annual revenues of $2B. Antea Group is a majority shareholder of the Inogen Environmental Alliance, offering 4,300 consultants in 160 offices with experience on six continents.
  3. 3. EMERGING TRENDS: REMAN SUPPLY CHAINS The Experts Top Trends 2 1. Service chains will become more important than product chains 6. Big Data analytics for device/ component performance 2. Changing perceptions for pre- owned devices (quality vs costs vs price) 7. Balance between offer and demand of Core through Artificial Intelligence 3. Design for remanufacturing and reverse logistics leading 8. Complex supply chains, where the customer becomes the supplier, technology rules planning 4. Less obsolesce strategies, more Product Life Cycle Management integrated in business strategies 9. Selection of remanufacturing locations 5. Need for more stakeholders incentives across the supply chain 10. More partnerships needed across the Value Chain
  4. 4. EMERGING TRENDS: REMAN SUPPLY CHAINS But Are We Missing Something? 3 is ‘green’ an accelerator of growth?  “RE” SUPPLY CHAIN
  5. 5. EMERGING TRENDS: REMAN SUPPLY CHAINS While Headwinds Remain… 4 “…by keeping components and their embodied material in use longer, significant energy use and emissions to air and water can be avoided... in addition to opportunities for the creation of highly skilled jobs and economic growth. Despite these positives, remanufacturing is an undervalued part of the industrial landscape and an under-recognised, sustainable industry. ” ∞
  6. 6. EMERGING TRENDS: REMAN SUPPLY CHAINS Enablers & Accelerators Are Appearing 5
  7. 7. EMERGING TRENDS: REMAN SUPPLY CHAINS Circular Economy 6 ∞ ∞
  8. 8. EMERGING TRENDS: REMAN SUPPLY CHAINS Trend Towards ‘Servicizing’ 7 Product Lifecycle • maintenance • updates • repairs • upgrades • reconditioning • refurbishment • remanufacturing • parts harvesting
  9. 9. EMERGING TRENDS: REMAN SUPPLY CHAINS Service Emphasis & Shared Value 8
  10. 10. EMERGING TRENDS: REMAN SUPPLY CHAINS Design Leadership 9 new thinking & designs are helping to leading the way
  11. 11. EMERGING TRENDS: REMAN SUPPLY CHAINS Yet Practical Challenges Remain 10
  12. 12. EMERGING TRENDS: REMAN SUPPLY CHAINS Getting Stuff Back Challenges of Reverse Logistics • not a ‘one size fits all’ solution • aggregation • lack of clear return policies • absence of a reverse logistics performance management and accounting systems • little recognition of reverse logistics as enabler of a competitive advantage • cross-border and regulatory hurdles 11 ∞
  13. 13. EMERGING TRENDS: REMAN SUPPLY CHAINS Finance & RE Supply Chain Growth 12 ∞
  14. 14. EMERGING TRENDS: REMAN SUPPLY CHAINS Customer Perceptions of ‘RE’ 13 dirty, disgusting, poor quality attractive price damaged, not fully functional, risky environmentally friendly doesn’t offer same enjoyment as new b2b/govt. procurement preference not readily available - hassle to find …more?
  15. 15. EMERGING TRENDS: REMAN SUPPLY CHAINS So What Does It All Mean 14 we’ll need all the ‘greens’ to accelerate growth! “RE” SUPPLY CHAIN  $
  16. 16. Thank You Nestor Coronado Palma CEO, Value Loops nestor.coronado@valueloops.eu +31 620520982 John Platko Exec. VP, Strategy & Innovation | Antea Group john.platko@anteagroup.com +1.941.650.2523 LinkedIn Profile | www.anteagroup.com Antea Group on LinkedIn
  17. 17. Links to Publications ENR, Remanufacturing Market Study, November 2015 https://www.remanufacturing.eu/wp- content/uploads/2016/01/study.pdf CE100, Empowering Repair, October 2016 https://www.ellenmacarthurfoundation.org/assets/downloads/ce 100/Empowering-Repair-Final-Public1.pdf bsi., Executive Briefing BS 8001 – a Guide https://www.edie.net/downloads/Executive-Briefing--BS-8001---a- Guide/227 CE100, Waste Not, Want Not - Archetype2: Service Parts Logistics https://www.ellenmacarthurfoundation.org/assets/downloads/ce 100/Reverse-Logistics.pdf Money Makes The World Go Round https://www.ellenmacarthurfoundation.org/assets/downloads/ce 100/FinanCE.pdf

