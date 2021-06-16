Top 5 Secrets to a Healthy Sales Pipeline

‍Top 5 Secrets for a Healthy Sales Pipeline ‍

Your sales pipeline is the lifeblood of your business. If you are a startup, it is essential to your valuation.

路‍♂‍How healthy is your pipeline? How do you know? 路‍♂‍

 Target Group

-Sales Directors

-CEOs

-Entrepreneurs

-Business Owners

You should attend if:

You want to streamline sales pipeline management

You are sometimes frustrated by lack of visibility into your pipeline

  You see inconsistent performance, and sometimes get surprised 臘‍♀‍



 Learn the Top 5 secrets to a healthy pipeline AND a healthy business.

1. Why you must measure

2. Precision for working together

3. Top 7 Metrics for Sales Pipeline Health

4. The Single Source of Truth

5. Fitting your pipeline to your business, NOT your business to your pipeline



Learn the THREE STEP Method

Step 1: Define

Step 2: Measure

Step 3: Create a Control Tower