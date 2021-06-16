Top 5 Secrets to a Healthy Sales Pipeline

Continue your professional development with Scribd
Top 5 Secrets for a Healthy Sales Pipeline
Your sales pipeline is the lifeblood of your business. If you are a startup, it is essential to your valuation.
路♂How healthy is your pipeline? How do you know? 路♂
Target Group
-Sales Directors
-CEOs
-Entrepreneurs
-Business Owners
You should attend if:
You want to streamline sales pipeline management
You are sometimes frustrated by lack of visibility into your pipeline
You see inconsistent performance, and sometimes get surprised 臘♀
Learn the Top 5 secrets to a healthy pipeline AND a healthy business.
1. Why you must measure
2. Precision for working together
3. Top 7 Metrics for Sales Pipeline Health
4. The Single Source of Truth
5. Fitting your pipeline to your business, NOT your business to your pipeline
Learn the THREE STEP Method
Step 1: Define
Step 2: Measure
Step 3: Create a Control Tower
