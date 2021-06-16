Top 5 Secrets to a Healthy Sales Pipeline

Successfully reported this slideshow.
HealthySalesPipeline Top 5 Secrets to Sales Pipeline Health This Session is Being Recorded
PPS Consulting Business Consulting and Smartsheet Solutions Founded in 2003 2
SessionAgenda © 2021 Prometheus Performance Systems LLC opscoo.com 3 INTRODUCTION • Common Frustrations Step 1: Define You...
CommonFrustrations How often do you experience these? • Poor visibility into the pipeline • Inconsistent or unpredictable ...
Step1:Define YourPipeline 5
What’sinYOURpipeline? Are you measuring or are you guessing? © 2021 Prometheus Performance Systems LLC opscoo.com 6
© 2021 Prometheus Performance Systems LLC opscoo.com 7
WhattoMeasure? © 2021 Prometheus Performance Systems LLC opscoo.com 8 From Capturing a Lead to Getting Paid Six Steps to S...
Define Your Sales Stages-Example Sales Stage Definition Probability 0 - Lead ID Potential Deal has been identified/lead ca...
Step2:Define YourMetrics 10
Top7SalesPipelineMetrics Key Metrics for Pipeline Success 1. New Leads Capture Rate 2. Lead Conversion Rate 3. Lead Conver...
SingleSourceofTruth Data Storage and Agreement • Single Source of Truth: A data storage principle to always source a parti...
Step3:Sales ControlTower Bringing it all together and taking action 13
GoldilocksPrinciple © 2021 Prometheus Performance Systems LLC opscoo.com 14 You don't want the Sales Support system to be ...
1.DoSomething!Thenmakeit better 2. Drivedecisions,actions, and results 3.Enableactionfromthedashboard 4. Knowyouraudience ...
SalesPipelineControlTower Essential Building Blocks-Customize to Your Business Your Key Metrics • Snapshot • Trends • Visu...
NextSteps Take Action-Get Better! 17
SalesPipelineHealthCheck Answer these questions 1. Have you defined your sales stages? 2. Are you tracking leads against t...
PPSSalesOperationsMaturityModel
RecentTestimonialMay2021-SMBManufacturingFirm © 2021 Prometheus Performance Systems LLC smart.opscoo.com 20 Sales Pipeline...
How we can help • Sales Pipeline Health Check & Makeover • Sales Operations Maturity Assessment • Sales Operations Control...
Jun. 16, 2021

Top 5 Secrets to a Healthy Sales Pipeline

‍Top 5 Secrets for a Healthy Sales Pipeline ‍
Your sales pipeline is the lifeblood of your business. If you are a startup, it is essential to your valuation.
路‍♂‍How healthy is your pipeline? How do you know? 路‍♂‍
 Target Group
-Sales Directors
-CEOs
-Entrepreneurs
-Business Owners
You should attend if:
You want to streamline sales pipeline management
You are sometimes frustrated by lack of visibility into your pipeline
  You see inconsistent performance, and sometimes get surprised 臘‍♀‍

 Learn the Top 5 secrets to a healthy pipeline AND a healthy business.
1. Why you must measure
2. Precision for working together
3. Top 7 Metrics for Sales Pipeline Health
4. The Single Source of Truth
5. Fitting your pipeline to your business, NOT your business to your pipeline

Learn the THREE STEP Method
Step 1: Define
Step 2: Measure
Step 3: Create a Control Tower

Top 5 Secrets to a Healthy Sales Pipeline

