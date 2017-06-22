Measuring Performance in a Future Media World

As brands expand their use of digital media and adtech to engage and build relationships with consumers, the ability to translate performance data into meaningful insights about what’s working and what’s not has become an essential part of marketing success. According to a new report published by Brand Innovators and Origami Logic, however, only 3 out of 10 marketers currently excel in their efforts to extract insights from their marketing performance data. We’ll dive into the survey findings and explore why 80% of marketers are putting more focus on measuring performance in 2017. You’ll walk away with practical tips about how your organization can improve its measurement effectiveness.