Matt Foley, Origami Logic @mattfoley #BISUMMIT Measuring Performance in a Future Media World
Future Media Landscape Origami Logic2 Exciting ways to engage and build relationships with consumers but… ….Hard to measur...
Investing in Performance Measurement is Important Those who invest in big data and advanced analytics often achieve up to ...
Survey Report Results The Brand Innovators/Origami Logic Survey on Marketing Performance Measurement Origami Logic4 Survey...
Survey Report Results Value Recognized in Measuring Performance Origami Logic5 In another question, 80% of total responden...
Survey Report Results ...But Most Organizations are Average or Below Origami Logic6 49% On Par “We could be doing more, bu...
Survey Report Results Adoption Inhibitors Origami Logic7 52% 49% 47% 44% 39% 38% 29% Complexity of managing the infrastruc...
Survey Report Results Priorities Vary Based on Skill Level Origami Logic8 Innovators and Leaders Place Much Higher Priorit...
Innovators vs Basic Origami Logic9 Data User Access to Insights Campaign Agility › Manual extracts to Excel › Siloed view ...
How to Become an Innovator With Data Origami Logic10 Implement an enterprise-strength infrastructure that automatically co...
How to Become an Innovator With User Access to Insights PRE-DASHBOARD ERA DASHBOARD ERA POST DASHBOARD ERA Deliver insight...
Origami Logic12 US-1 US-2 US-3 How to Become an Innovator With Campaign Agility Implement an agile, iterative “test and le...
Success = Aligning People, Process and Technology Origami Logic13 People Process Technology Access to the tools and inform...
How to Get Your Organization Ready Identify and Engage Stakeholders Identify and Engage Opinion Leaders Prepare Leaders Co...
Origami Logic15 Helping Global Brands Master Their Marketing Performance › Simplify campaign measurement across marketing ...
Questions Matt Foley, Origami Logic @mattfoley #BISUMMIT
Additional Slides Below, Not Mandatory
Origami Logic Helping Global Brands Master Their Marketing Performance • Simplify campaign measurement across marketing ch...
Roadmap to Success Origami Logic19 Assess Plan/Design Build/Integrate/Deploy Support/Manage/Opti mize Phase & Purpose Phas...
Marketing Today Origami Logic20 › Campaign Mgr › Field Mktg › Channel Mktg › Agency Teams › Data Modeler › Data Analyst › ...
Measurement Transformation Origami Logic21 POST-MORTEM AND MANUAL HUMAN ONLY SILOS POWER USERPULL From To REAL-TIME RESPON...
As brands expand their use of digital media and adtech to engage and build relationships with consumers, the ability to translate performance data into meaningful insights about what's working and what's not has become an essential part of marketing success. According to a new report published by Brand Innovators and Origami Logic, however, only 3 out of 10 marketers currently excel in their efforts to extract insights from their marketing performance data. We'll dive into the survey findings and explore why 80% of marketers are putting more focus on measuring performance in 2017. You'll walk away with practical tips about how your organization can improve its measurement effectiveness.

    2. 2. Future Media Landscape Origami Logic2 Exciting ways to engage and build relationships with consumers but… ….Hard to measure performance across all the different channels Mobile Social Search Ads Display Ads Web VR MEDIA LANDSCAPE
    3. 3. Investing in Performance Measurement is Important Those who invest in big data and advanced analytics often achieve up to 10 percent sales growth, up to 5 percent higher return on sales, and a margin uplift of 1 to 2 percent. McKinsey
    4. 4. Survey Report Results The Brand Innovators/Origami Logic Survey on Marketing Performance Measurement Origami Logic4 Survey of more than brand marketers 250 at leading brands across a variety of industries Most respondents were manager level or higher 15% 58% 27% SVP or above VP, director or manager other
    5. 5. Survey Report Results Value Recognized in Measuring Performance Origami Logic5 In another question, 80% of total respondents indicated that they will focus more on performance measurement in 2017 Data Source: Origami Logic / Brand Innovators 77% 68% 65% 65% 59% 49% 44% 40% Tracking performance across multiple channels Identifying which content impacts awareness, engagement, and loyalty Understanding the ROI of our advertising spend Tracking spending (on media placement, etc.) Identifying the real- time performance of campaigns against KPIs Tracking costs (for creative production costs, etc.) Tracking fees (paid to buying tools and/or partners) Tracking fees (paid to agencies) On 1-5 Scale, % Below Marked as Essential Measurement Priority (4 or 5):
    6. 6. Survey Report Results ...But Most Organizations are Average or Below Origami Logic6 49% On Par “We could be doing more, but we are about average for our industry” 24% Basic “We are doing the bare minimum relative to what we should be doing” 19% Leader “We do a better job than average here” 5% Innovator “We have a long history of innovation and are ahead of our time” 3% NA “We are doing nothing”
    7. 7. Survey Report Results Adoption Inhibitors Origami Logic7 52% 49% 47% 44% 39% 38% 29% Complexity of managing the infrastructure necessary to manage such data Integrating data from a range of marketing activities (e-mail, social, mobile, etc) Internal resource alignment Cost Siloed data Unreliable and incomplete data Lack of transparency of data
    8. 8. Survey Report Results Priorities Vary Based on Skill Level Origami Logic8 Innovators and Leaders Place Much Higher Priority on: Optimizing campaigns Understanding ROI Innovators and Leaders Struggle More with: Managing the infrastructure Aligning internal resources
    9. 9. Innovators vs Basic Origami Logic9 Data User Access to Insights Campaign Agility › Manual extracts to Excel › Siloed view of individual channels › Monthly updates › Report access by few users › Post mortem analysis › Automated imports to a database › Unified view across channels › Real-time updates › Proactive delivery to many users › In-flight adjustments Basic Innovators
    10. 10. How to Become an Innovator With Data Origami Logic10 Implement an enterprise-strength infrastructure that automatically collects and transforms cross-channel performance data into actionable insights VIDEO DISPLAY PAID SEARCH WEB SOCIAL TELEVISION EMAIL MOBILE
    11. 11. How to Become an Innovator With User Access to Insights PRE-DASHBOARD ERA DASHBOARD ERA POST DASHBOARD ERA Deliver insights proactively to a broad set of marketers Origami Logic11
    12. 12. Origami Logic12 US-1 US-2 US-3 How to Become an Innovator With Campaign Agility Implement an agile, iterative “test and learn” approach that enables in-flight adjustments Agile Reviews and Adjustments REAL TIME KPI AND GOAL TRACKING
    13. 13. Success = Aligning People, Process and Technology Origami Logic13 People Process Technology Access to the tools and information to support a data-driven culture Enabling agile planning and execution Supporting the convergence of data and workflows while enabling access and utility
    14. 14. How to Get Your Organization Ready Identify and Engage Stakeholders Identify and Engage Opinion Leaders Prepare Leaders Communicate Changes Monitor and React to Friction Generate buy-in across functions and at all levels Actively 'listen’ to quickly address roadblocks to adoption Run a 'campaign' and celebrate quick wins Provide the playbook to support employees Enroll informal and formal change agents to champion change Origami Logic14
    15. 15. Origami Logic15 Helping Global Brands Master Their Marketing Performance › Simplify campaign measurement across marketing channels › Increased transparency into data › Fuel agile collaboration between brands and agencies › Accelerate time to insight Our Platform Unified Data Engine InsightStudio Open Platform Self-Service & Rapid Deployment Origami Logic
    19. 19. Roadmap to Success Origami Logic19 Assess Plan/Design Build/Integrate/Deploy Support/Manage/Opti mize Phase & Purpose Phase 4 Integration & Implementation Phase 1 MVA (Measurement Value Assessment) Phase 3 Design & Information Architecture Phase 5 MVO (Marketing Value Optimization) Phase 2 Discovery, Best Practice & Benchmarking Core Activities › Statement of work and goals › Data Source integrations › Dashboard iterations and build › Communication and decisioning flows › Training and enablement › Stakeholder interviews › ROI assessment and validation › Use Case prioritization › Requirements gathering › KPI and metric architecture and relationships › Measurement workflow mapping › Design workshop and reviews › Stakeholder value realization › Post deployment validation analysis › Use case and technology evolution reviews › QBR cadence › Stakeholder interviews › Analysis and benchmarking › Goal setting › Development of key deliverables Core Deliverables › Final dashboards › Documented design guide and assets › Documented data source and metric inventory › Documented KPI and Metric formulae › Security policies, access control and team privileges › Current state:future state value map › Use case assessment, definitions and sources and business value potential › Stakeholder / executive presentation readout › Preliminary wireframes › Timeline and project plan for phases 3-4 › KPI and metrics formulas and formula compositions › Data classifications, tagging and tagging logic development › Quarterly presentation of analysis and recommendations • Marketing value realized v’s Goals • Technology and data source assessment • Organizational capabilities › Recommended action plans near-term plan (3 – 6 mo.) & long-term plan (6 – 12 mo.) › Maturity Map (strategic overview & customer assessment) › Functional & technical requirements › Current KPI and metrics map › Gap & SWOT analysis › Phase 2-5 program plan
    20. 20. Marketing Today Origami Logic20 › Campaign Mgr › Field Mktg › Channel Mktg › Agency Teams › Data Modeler › Data Analyst › Marketing Analyst › Social Marketing › Mktg Analyst › Mktg Ops › Mktg Execs › CMO EXECUTION PLANNING Execution Tools Campaigns Channels Geographic Analysis Silos Media Mix Attribution Journey Mapping Planning Silos Corporate Reporting Quarterly Reporting
    21. 21. Measurement Transformation Origami Logic21 POST-MORTEM AND MANUAL HUMAN ONLY SILOS POWER USERPULL From To REAL-TIME RESPONSE AND AUTOMATION HUMAN OR MACHINE UNIFIED PUSH DEMOCRATIZEDREAL-TIME RESPONSE AND AUTOMATION HUMAN OR MACHINE UNIFIED PUSH DEMOCRATIZED

