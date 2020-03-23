Successfully reported this slideshow.
FOUNDATIONS OF GROUP BEHAVIOR Presented By: Angelica S.A Reyes MSHRM
OBJECTIVES Defining and Classifying Groups Stages of Group Development Group Properties
DEFINITION OF A GROUP A group is defined as two or more individuals, interacting and interdependent, who have come togethe...
DYNAMICS OF GROUP FORMATION  THEORY OF PROPINQUITY -People associate with one another due to geographical proximity.  BA...
VARIOUS TYPES OF GROUPS  FORMAL GROUPS -Those defined by the organization’s structure, with designated work assignments e...
 INFORMAL GROUPS -Alliances that are neither formally structured nor organizationally determined. -Natural formations in ...
OTHER TYPES OF GROUPS  Small Groups  Large Groups  Primary Groups  Secondary Groups  Coalitions  Membership Groups ...
STAGES OF GROUP DEVELOPMENT
GROUP STRUCTURE It helps shape the behavior of its members, predict the behavior and guide the performance of the group as...
2. ROLES  Pattern which an individual occupying a certain position in society is expected to display. DIMENSIONS OF ROLES...
3. NORMS  Acceptable standards of behavior that are shared by the group’s members. Norms tell members what they ought and...
4. STATUS  A socially defined position or rank given to groups or group members by others. FACTORS THAT DETERMINES STATUS...
5. SIZE OF A GROUP  The size of a group affects the group’s overall behavior, but the effect depends on the dependent var...
6. COHESIVENESS  The degree to which members are attracted to each other and are motivated to stay in the group. It is im...
THANK YOU!!!
A group behavior can be stated as a course of action a group takes as a family.

