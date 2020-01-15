Final ppt microbial fermentation

Successfully reported this slideshow.
 Introduction.  Fermentation media.  Industrial microorganisms.  Types of fermentation.  Batch fermentation.  Fed-Ba...
 Fermentation is a metabolic process that produces chemical changes in organic substrates through the action of enzymes. ...
 The fermentation industry is composed of five major bio-ingredient categories.  They are: - Proteins & amino acids. - O...
 Fermentation industry is driven by: - The cost and availability of feed-stocks. - The efficiency of industrial microorga...
 Optimum balance of the media is mandatory for cells propagation and for the maximum production of target metabolite (end...
 Microbial screening. - Wild strains.  Microbial yield improvement - Mutation. - Recombinant DNA. - Genetically engineer...
 Solid State fermentation (SSF).  Liquid State fermentation (LSF) Surface culture & submerged culture 9
 SSF process can be defined as microbial growth on particles without presence of free water.  Particles are a solid cult...
Applications:  Potentially many high value products such as extra-cellular enzymes, primary metabolites, and antibiotics ...
- Submerged culture is performed in tanks which can reach in size for over 100,000 gallons. - It is ideal for the growing ...
 Considered to be a closed system.  The sterilized media in the fermenter is inoculated with the microorganism.  Incuba...
 It is enhancement of batch fermentation.  Continue adding the nutrients (feeding) in a small doses during the fermentat...
 It is an open system.  Continuously sterile nutrient is added and the converted nutrient is taken out from the fermento...
18 The relationship between biomass (X), the concentration of limiting nutrients (C) ,and the dilution rate (D) are import...
 The system must be stable for at least 500 hours.  Maintaining sterile conditions for all period of fermentation time. ...
 Semi-continuous fermentations, in which a fraction of a fermentation is replaced with fresh media at regular intervals. ...
 There are three basic forms of fermentation:  Lactic acid fermentation; when yeasts and bacteria convert starches or su...
 Ethyl alcohol fermentation; where the pyruvate molecules in starches or sugars are broken down by yeasts into alcohol an...
 Acetic acid fermentation of starches or sugars from grains or fruit into sour tasting vinegar and condiments(add flavour...
 Each of these kinds of fermentation is down to the work of microbes specialized at converting certain substances into ot...
LAB  Lactic acid bacteria (LAB) are the major bacteria used in food fermentations worldwide.  LAB consist of a myriad of...
29 Fermentation starters can produce a number of desirable and undesirable bioactive metabolites. 1.Biogenic amines (left)...
 Microbial fermentation holds the key to some extremely complex interactions between bacterial species and the food matri...
 http://www.biotechnologynotes.com/industrial-biotechnology/fermentation- process/fermentation-types-8-types-of-fermentat...
