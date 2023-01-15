Successfully reported this slideshow.
Creative-Non-fiction-Performance-Task-1.docx

Jan. 15, 2023
Creative-Non-fiction-Performance-Task-1.docx

Jan. 15, 2023
Imagery, in any sort of writing, refers to descriptive language that engages the human senses. Imagery is essential to nearly every form of writing, and writers use imagery for a wide variety of reasons:

It engages readers: Imagery allows readers to see and feel what's going on in a story. It fully engages the reader's imagination, and brings them into the story.
It's interesting: Writing without imagery would be dry and dull, while writing with imagery can be vibrant and gripping.
It can set the scene and communicate character: The description of how a person or place looks, moves, sounds, smells, does as much to tell you about that person or place as any explanation can. Imagery is not just "window dressing," it is the necessary sensory detail that allows a reader to understand the world and people being described, from their fundamental traits to their mood.
It can be symbolic: Imagery can both describe the world and establish symbolic meanings that deepen the impact of the text. Such symbolism can range from the weather (rain occurring in moments of sadness) to symbolism that is even deeper or more complex.

Creative-Non-fiction-Performance-Task-1.docx

  1. 1. Creative Non-fiction Quarter 1 – Performance Task 1 for HUMSS 12 Name: ____________________________________ Section: ___________________ Direction: Imagery helps us see in our mind’s eye the colors, sounds, textures, and feelings of the text we are reading. Use your imagination to fill in the specific images you see in the scene. Imagine you are in a park. It maybe a park in city or a scenic area. There is a small pool of water in the center. A large grassy area surrounds the water. In the distant there are picnic tables and barbecue grills. You can see lights over a sports area beyond the picnic tables. Guide questions: 1. What do you see? Are there people there? 2. Are the children playing? 3. Are people playing, swimming or fishing? 4. Is the water clean? 5. What color is the grass? 6. What sounds do you hear? 7. Does it appear to be a windy or still day? 8. What activities are going on in the park? 9. Do you see people enjoying the day? 10. What is the temperature? 11. What do you smell? 12. What feelings would you have if you were in the park? 13. How do the people in the park feel? Write an essay using the questions as your guide to complete this activity. Rubrics: Clarity – 10 points Vividness – 5 points Organization – 5 points Correctness – 5 points Total: 25 points 12

