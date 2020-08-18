Successfully reported this slideshow.
BY - DR. MAHIMA TYAGI PG II YEAR LYMPHOCYTES
CONTENTS • Introduction • Classification • T cell maturation • B cell maturation • Null cells or NK cells • Disorders of l...
INTRODUCTION • Immune system produces antibody and cells that deactivate pathogens. • SO,  protect the body from infectio...
LYMPHOCYTES .These are the key cells of immune system. • They specifically recognize individual pathogens. • Vary both in ...
• Lymphocytes are small, round cells found in peripheral blood, lymph, lymphoid organs and in many other tissues. In perip...
The human body contains about 1012 lymphocytes, approximately 109 of them being renewed daily. Only about 1% of the total ...
CLASSIFICATION • According to their size ,lymphocytes can be classified into small (5- 8µm),medium (8- 12µm), and large (1...
• Depending on their life-span ,they can be classified as short lived and long lived lymphocytes. In human beings ,the sho...
Short lived lymphocytes are the effector cells in immune response, while the long lived cells act as the storehouse for im...
• Lymphopoeisis takes place mainly in the central lymphoid organs where they differentiate and mature before entering the ...
• These populations of lymphocytes do not remain distinct but mix together in a process known as “ lymphocyte recirculatio...
• A lymphocyte has been “educated” by the central lymphoid organs becomes an ‘immunologically competent cell’ (ICC). Matur...
FUNCTIONS Recognition of antigens Storage of immunological memory Immune response to specific antigen
Recognition of antigens • Lymphocytes have antigen recognition mechanisms on their surface ,enabling each cell to recogniz...
• Stimulated T cells produce certain activation products (lymphokines) and induce CMI, while stimulated B cells divide and...
• A number of surface antigens or markers have been identified on lymphocytes and other leukocytes by means of monoclonal ...
• When a cluster of monoclonal antibodies was found to react with a particular antigen, it was defined a separate marker a...
T- Cell Maturation • T cell precursors from yolk sac, fetal liver and bone marrow migrate to the thymus during the embryon...
T cells also develop MHC restriction so that CD8 cells respond only to foreign antigens presented along with HLA class I, ...
• The function of δ TCR cells is not well understood, but they are believed to be immune survelliance cells on epithelial ...
• Acute T cell malignancies such as lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphomas involve early Tcells , pro Tcells and other immat...
B cell maturation • B lymphocyte precursors, pro B-cells , develop in the fetal liver during embryonic life and in the bon...
• Next immature B cells- Ig M is expressed on the cell surface. These cells migrate to the periphery and undergo immunoglo...
• On contact with its appropriate antigen , the mature B cell undergoes clonal proliferation. Some activated B cells becom...
• Plasma cells are end cells and have a short lifespan of two or three days. A plasma cell makes an antibody of a single s...
They secrete low affinity polyreactive IgM antibodies, many of them autoantibodies. They are responsible for the T –indepe...
NULL CELLS When circulating lymphocytes are classified by their surface markers into T and B cells , about 5-10% of the ce...
They are nearly double the size of the small lymphocytes,with indented nuclei and abundant cytoplasm containing several az...
LGL are heterogenous group of cells with differences in their functional and surface marker features. The most important m...
Natural killer cell possess spontaneous cytotoxicity towards various target cells, mainly malignant and virus infected cel...
ROLE OF LYMPHOCYTES B cells are responsible for the humoral arm of the adaptive immune system, and thus act against extrac...
T cells are responsible for the cell –mediated arm of the adaptive immune response, and are mainly concerned with cellular...
Some of T cells are involved in the control of B cell development and antibody production  another group of T cells inte...
DISORDERS OF LYMPHOCYTES
REACTIVE DISORDER OF LYMPHOCYTES
LYMPHADENTIS Following their initial development from precursors in the bone marrow (B cells) and the thymus (T cells), ly...
Lymph nodes, the most widely distributed and easily accessible lymphoid tissue, are frequently examined for diagnostic pur...
• The activation of resident immune cells leads to morphologic changes in lymph nodes. Within several days of antigenic st...
• Trivial injuries and infections induce subtle changes, while more significant infections inevitably produce nodal enlarg...
Acute Nonspecific Lymphadenitis • Acute lymphadenitis in the cervical region is most often due to microbial drainage from ...
• Unfortunately, other self-limited infections may also cause acute mesenteric adenitis and induce symptoms mimicking acut...
• Chronic lymphadenitis is particularly common in inguinal and axillary nodes, which drain relatively large areas of the b...
LYMPHOID NEOPLASMS • The current World Health Organization (WHO) classification scheme uses morphologic, immunophenotypic,...
-- The WHO Classification of the Lymphoid Neoplasms  I. PRECURSOR B-CELL NEOPLASMS  B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/...
• III. PRECURSOR T-CELL NEOPLASMS • T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/lymphoma) • IV. PERIPHERAL T-CELL AND NK-CELL NEOP...
• V. HODGKIN LYMPHOMA • Classical subtypes • Nodular sclerosis • Mixed cellularity • Lymphocyte-rich Lymphocyte depletion
• The vast majority (85% to 90%) of lymphoid neoplasms are of B-cell origin, with most of the remainder being T-cell tumor...
Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia/Lymphoma • Acute lymphoblastic leukemia/lymphomas (ALLs) are neoplasms composed of immature B...
• Approximately 5,000 cases are diagnosed annually with 2/3ds in children. ALL is almost three times as common in whites a...
Oral manifestations • Marrow failure results in thrombocytopenia manifested by petechial skin and posterior palate hemorrh...
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL)/Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma (SLL) • These two disorders differ only in the degree of per...
• There are about 15,000 new cases of CLL each year in the United States. The median age at diagnosis is 60 years, and the...
Oral manifestations • Oral manifestations at presentation of CLL are infrequent and generally related to bleeding. The ora...
• Follicular Lymphoma • Follicular lymphoma is the most common form of indolent NHL in the United States, affecting 15,000...
Burkitt Lymphoma  (1) African (endemic) Burkitt lymphoma,  (2) sporadic (nonendemic) Burkitt lymphoma, and  (3) a subse...
• Clinical Features. • Both endemic and sporadic Burkitt lymphomas are found mainly in children or young adults;Most tumor...
• Clinically evident jaw tumors may result in tooth mobility and pain, intraoral swelling of mandible and maxilla and ante...
Plasma Cell Neoplasms and Related Disorders • These B-cell proliferations contain neoplastic plasma cells that virtually a...
Multiple Myeloma • Multiple myeloma is a plasma cell neoplasm characterized by multifocal involvement of the skeleton. Alt...
Oral manifestations • Patients with MM manifests soft tissue masses that are extramedullary plasmablastic tumors of jaw .
Initial signs involve paresthesia of the inferior alveolar nerve and mental nerves,swelling, tooth mobility and radiolucen...
• Lymphoplasmacytic Lymphoma. • Lymphoplasmacytic lymphoma is a B-cell neoplasm of older adults that usually presents in t...
• Hodgkin Lymphoma • Hodgkin lymphoma (HL) encompasses a group of lymphoid neoplasms that differ from NHL in several respe...
Non Hodgkins Lymphoma • NHL is known to be associated with chronic inflammatory diseases such as sjogren’s syndrome, celia...
• Diagnosis of NHL in the oral cavity may result from gingival or mucosal tissue swelling or masses .symptoms may include ...
Effect of drugs on the T and B cells • Steroid treatment causes circulating lymphocytopenia, which is maximal at 4-6 hours...
• Cyclophosphamide mainly affects lymphocyte numbers and function, particularly after low dose daily oral therapy.Bcells a...
• Mycophenolate blocks both T and B cell proliferative responses in doses that appear to have no effect on other cell type...
• Lymphoid tissues are damaged by nutrient deficiencies. • Lymphoid atropy is a prominet morphological feature of malnutri...
Referrences • Burket’s oral medicine, 11 th edition • Immunology, 7 th edition- Roitt,Brostoff • Robbins and Cotran – Path...
