School governance at federal, state and local (1)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
School Governance at Federal, State and Local levels in Nepal BY Dhangadhi Group (Hikmat, Khagendra, Shankar, Prem, and Am...
Presentation Outlines • Constitutional Provision • Educational Structure of Nepal • Concept of School Governance • Educati...
Constitutional Provision The Constitution of Nepal (2015) has declared the country the Federal Democratic Republic with 7 ...
Concept of School Governance… o School governance is a set of responsibilities, practices, policies, and procedures exerci...
Educational Structure of Nepal  ECD / PPC: 3 years to 4 year age group children.  Basic Education: Grade 1 to 8, 5 years...
Education as a Fundamental Right (According to ‘The Constitution of Nepal 2015’)  Special opportunity to women in educati...
Polices of the State  To prepare human resources that are competent, competitive, ethical, and devoted to national intere...
Power Division Federal Power: Central universities, central level academies, universities standards and regulation, centr...
Basic Aspects of School Good Governance 1. Participatory Organizations 2. Participatory Planning, Management and Monitorin...
Federal Structure of Education  Ministry of Education, Science, and Technology o CTEVT (Counsel for Technical Education a...
Roles and functions of federal governance o Policy, Planning, Rules and Regulation o Planning of Human Resource o National...
Educational Structure of State o Ministry of Social Development (सामाशिक शिकास मन्रालय) o Educational Development Director...
Roles and functions of provincial governance o Implementation of National Policies, Programs o Education Policy (State Uni...
Educational Structure of Local Government  Education and Sports Section Education Committee  School  PTA  SMC  Schoo...
Roles and functions of local governance Local Government Operational Act 2074, (स्थािीय सरकार सञ्चालि ऐि २०७४) mention the...
Roles and Responsibilities of School SMC, PTA, HT, Administrative Staffs, Teaches, and Students have Significant roles in ...
Challenges of Governance in Education  Ambiguity in education policy  Overlapping role and responsibility among governme...
References  CBS. (2019). Central Bureau of Statistics Jakarta. www.cbs.gov.np  Lewis, M., & Pettersson, G. (2012). Gover...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

School governance at federal, state and local (1)

12 views

Published on

School Governance of Nepal

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

School governance at federal, state and local (1)

  1. 1. School Governance at Federal, State and Local levels in Nepal BY Dhangadhi Group (Hikmat, Khagendra, Shankar, Prem, and Amba) Nepal Open University M. Phil. 2nd Semester To M. Phil. Virtual Class Education Studies Group (Governance and Accountability) Facilitated by: Dr. Jiban Khadka Date: 05 May, 2020
  2. 2. Presentation Outlines • Constitutional Provision • Educational Structure of Nepal • Concept of School Governance • Education as a Fundamental Right • Polices of the State • Power Division • Basic Aspects of School Good Governance • Federal Structure of Education • Roles and functions of federal governance • Educational Structure of State • Roles and functions of provincial governance • Educational Structure of Local Government • Roles and functions of local governance • Roles and Responsibilities of School • Challenges of Governance in Education • References
  3. 3. Constitutional Provision The Constitution of Nepal (2015) has declared the country the Federal Democratic Republic with 7 states. It is further divided into 753 local levels including 460 Rural Municipalities, 276 Municipalities, 11 Sub-metropolises, and 6 Metropolises. There are 77 districts in Nepal. (CBS, 2019)
  4. 4. Concept of School Governance… o School governance is a set of responsibilities, practices, policies, and procedures exercised by an institution to provide strategic direction to ensure objectives are achieved and resources are used responsibly and with accountability. o Good governance practices support schools by helping them manage their resources so they can deliver quality education o Government decided to transfer the school management authority to the community as a reform measure for school improvement.
  5. 5. Educational Structure of Nepal  ECD / PPC: 3 years to 4 year age group children.  Basic Education: Grade 1 to 8, 5 years to 12 year age group.  Secondary Education: Grade 9 to 12, 13 years to 17 year age group (two years program (10+2) in general education group and three years in TEVT Diploma Grade.  Higher Education: (Bachelors (4 to 5) years duration, PGD (1 to 1.5) years duration, Masters 2 years duration, M. Phil. (1 to 1.5) years duration, and Ph. D. (5 - 7) Years duration. (MOEST, 2018)
  6. 6. Education as a Fundamental Right (According to ‘The Constitution of Nepal 2015’)  Special opportunity to women in education (Art. 38.5)  Child right to education (Art. 39.2)  Free education with scholarship up to higher education to Dalit students (Art. 40.2)  Special provision for the Dalit in technical and vocational education (Art. 40.2)  Special opportunities to indigent citizens in education (Art. 42.2)  Prioritized opportunity in education to families of martyrs and disappeared, victims of conflict (Art.42.5)
  7. 7. Polices of the State  To prepare human resources that are competent, competitive, ethical, and devoted to national interests. [Art. 51 (h) 1]  Making education scientific, technical, vocational, empirical, employment and people- oriented. [Art. 51 (h) 1]  To make service- oriented private sector in education. [Art. 51 (h) 2]  Enhancing the State's investment in the education sector. [Art. 51 (h) 2]  To make higher education easy, qualitative and accessible, and free gradually. [Art. 51 (h) 3]  Providing special opportunity in areas including education to youths. [Art. 51 (j) 7]
  8. 8. Power Division Federal Power: Central universities, central level academies, universities standards and regulation, central libraries. {schedule 5 (15)}  State Power: State universities, higher education, libraries, museums. {schedule 6(8)}  Concurrent Powers of Federation and State: Scientific research, science and technology and human resources Development. {schedule 7(22)}  Local Level Power: Basic and secondary education. {schedule 8(8)}
  9. 9. Basic Aspects of School Good Governance 1. Participatory Organizations 2. Participatory Planning, Management and Monitoring 3. Teacher and Staff Management 4. Resource Management 5. Monitoring 6. School Policy and Guidelines 7. Information Disclosure 8. Accountability
  10. 10. Federal Structure of Education  Ministry of Education, Science, and Technology o CTEVT (Counsel for Technical Education and Vocational Training) o Examination Board o CDC (Curriculum Development Centre) o CEHRD (Centre for Education and Human Resource Development) o TSC (Teacher Service Commission) o ERO (Education Review Office)  Education Development and Coordination Unit (शिक्षा शिकास तथा समन्िय एकाइ) in District
  11. 11. Roles and functions of federal governance o Policy, Planning, Rules and Regulation o Planning of Human Resource o National Curriculum Framework (Core Subject and Model Text book) o Technical and Vocational Education oTeacher Management o National Standard of School level Exam. o Coordination o Affiliation and Accreditation o Evaluation of Policy Implementation. o Funding, Scholarship, o Monitoring, Supervision, and Evolution o Research and Educational Information Management …
  12. 12. Educational Structure of State o Ministry of Social Development (सामाशिक शिकास मन्रालय) o Educational Development Directorates (शिक्षा शिकास शिर्देििालय) o Education Training Centre (शिक्षा ताशलम के न्र)
  13. 13. Roles and functions of provincial governance o Implementation of National Policies, Programs o Education Policy (State University, Higher Edu. Library, Museum …) oTextbook Development oTeacher’s Training, Research o Scholarship for Higher Education o Support to Higher Educational Institutions. o Coordination (Federal, Local Government, and Other stakeholders)
  14. 14. Educational Structure of Local Government  Education and Sports Section Education Committee  School  PTA  SMC  School Administration and Teacher Staffs
  15. 15. Roles and functions of local governance Local Government Operational Act 2074, (स्थािीय सरकार सञ्चालि ऐि २०७४) mention the different 23 functions related to basic and secondary education as; o Policy, Planning, Law, Criteria, Implementation, Regulation, and Evaluation for ECD, Parent, Informal, Special, and Basic Education… o Monitoring School’s Activities o Teacher, staff, Resource, and Record Management o Administrative arrangements o Formation of Education Committee, and SMC o Management and Conduct Basic Education Examination. o Scholarship, Free Education, ECA, and Incentive Programs o Monitoring and Regulation grand supported to Schools
  16. 16. Roles and Responsibilities of School SMC, PTA, HT, Administrative Staffs, Teaches, and Students have Significant roles in good governance of school. Roles of SMC oManaging, monitoring, planning, policy formulation, infrastructure development, approval of annual program and budget, keeping record of physical assets update of educational, financial information, formation of PTA, annul audit Roles of PTA o Monitoring, Supervision, Social audit, interaction among teacher, student, and parent, advisory role for SMC Roles of HT o Leadership, coordinator, facilitator, motivator, implementer, evaluator, planar, researcher, administrator.
  17. 17. Challenges of Governance in Education  Ambiguity in education policy  Overlapping role and responsibility among government  Conflict between bureaucrat and politician  Lack of skilled Human resources, technical, financial resources  Lack of coordination among three level of governments  Political biases, nepotism, and favoritism  Lack of regular social audit, transparency, and accountability
  18. 18. References  CBS. (2019). Central Bureau of Statistics Jakarta. www.cbs.gov.np  Lewis, M., & Pettersson, G. (2012). Governance in Education: Raising Performance. SSRN Electronic Journal, December. https://doi.org/10.2139/ssrn.1992404  MOEST. (2018). Education Information. www.moe.gov.np  Rijal, M. (2014). Education In Federalism. The Rising Nepal. Gorkhapatraonline.com  MOE, N. (2016). School Sector Development Plan (Issue October). www.moe.gov.np  Nepal Ministry of Education. (2015). School Sector Reform Plan. August 2009, 1–92.  Parajuli, D. R., & Das, T. (2013). Performance Of Community Schools In Nepal: A Macro Level Analysis. International Journal of Scientific & Technology Research, 2(7), 148–154.

×