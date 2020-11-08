Unit 9 innovations in higher education

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
*HIGHER EDUCATION Course Code 828 Asima shahzadi asimashahzadi7@gmail.com
UNIT # 09 Innovations In Higher Education
Objectives of this Unit After successful completion, students will be able to know about: • Indicate important trends and ...
Distance Education • Distance learning describes any learning that happens without the students being physically present i...
How Is Distance Learning Different from Regular Learning? • Distance education is clearly different from regular education...
Common Types of Distance Learning • Video conferencing is a common way for teachers to interact directly with students in ...
Continue…. • Asynchronous learning is a less connected but also less constrained format. Instead of live online lessons, s...
Advantages of Distance Learning 1. Flexibility 2. Easy Access 3. Less Cost
NON-FORMAL EDUCATION • Non-formal education is one that is framed according to the requirement of a particular job. • This...
Advantages of Non-formal Education • Flexible courses as per the capabilities of the individuals are offered. • No schedul...
Disadvantages of Non-formal Education • Lack of seriousness as the individual has more independence. • Lack in regularity ...
Learning Styles at Higher Education
Technology in Higher Education • Impact on internationalization of higher education by exploring the new ways in the teach...
Major Trends in Technology (Mid-Term Trends) •Smart classrooms: For deeper learning approaches. •Measuring learning: Learn...
•Blending Learning Designs • (Innovative online learning approaches and strategies) •Collaborative Learning Approaches • (...
Continuing Education • An instructional program that brings participants up to date in a particular are a of knowledge or ...
Continuing Education/ Life Long Education • Lifelong Learning stands in many ways throughout the life. • Continuing Educat...
• Professional and Personal Skill improvement • Quick changes in Technology • Enhancement of Global competition • Meeting ...
Unit 9 innovations in higher education
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Unit 9 innovations in higher education

11 views

Published on

innovations in higher education
(Asima Shahzadi)

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Unit 9 innovations in higher education

  1. 1. *HIGHER EDUCATION Course Code 828 Asima shahzadi asimashahzadi7@gmail.com
  2. 2. UNIT # 09 Innovations In Higher Education
  3. 3. Objectives of this Unit After successful completion, students will be able to know about: • Indicate important trends and innovations in Higher Education • Analyze salient innovations of Higher Education in Pakistan. • Justify the crucial role of technology in Higher Education. • Elaborate significant aspects of continuing education. • Identify different styles at the level of Higher Education.
  4. 4. Distance Education • Distance learning describes any learning that happens without the students being physically present in the lesson. (However, this could also apply to the teacher in certain situations.) • Historically, this described correspondence courses in which students would communicate with their schools or teachers by mail. More recently, distance education has moved online to include a huge range of systems and methods on practically any connected device.
  5. 5. How Is Distance Learning Different from Regular Learning? • Distance education is clearly different from regular education in terms of a student or teacher’s physical presence. • For the most part, it translates into increased freedom for both learners and educators, but it also requires higher degrees of discipline and planning to successfully complete the course of study.
  6. 6. Common Types of Distance Learning • Video conferencing is a common way for teachers to interact directly with students in live lessons. This could be a one-on-one session or a class-like scenario in which multiple students connect to the teacher live. • Synchronous learning is when all the students learn together at the same time (and often even place) but the instructor is at another location. It often features video or teleconferencing that connects teachers and learners digitally.
  7. 7. Continue…. • Asynchronous learning is a less connected but also less constrained format. Instead of live online lessons, students are given learning tasks with deadlines. They then self-study to complete the assignments. • Fixed-time online courses are a type of synchronous course that requires online users to all visit a specific virtual location at a set time and place (e.g. a webinar). Unlike more rigid synchronous lessons, this does allow students from anywhere in the world to connect and interact online.
  8. 8. Advantages of Distance Learning 1. Flexibility 2. Easy Access 3. Less Cost
  9. 9. NON-FORMAL EDUCATION • Non-formal education is one that is framed according to the requirement of a particular job. • This type of training is not considered as a necessity but more of a skill. • Such kind of education should be promoted more as they are proficient in catering to industrial needs. • A proper framework can be developed in making this education more mainstream.
  10. 10. Advantages of Non-formal Education • Flexible courses as per the capabilities of the individuals are offered. • No schedule is to be followed, and exams are not a necessity. • Helps in developing specialized skills in an individual. • Diploma, degree, awards etc. are not a necessity.
  11. 11. Disadvantages of Non-formal Education • Lack of seriousness as the individual has more independence. • Lack in regularity and schedule. • No exams and certifications can undermine its credibility. • Many such courses may not be that useful in the long run.
  12. 12. Learning Styles at Higher Education
  13. 13. Technology in Higher Education • Impact on internationalization of higher education by exploring the new ways in the teaching learning process to make it effective.
  14. 14. Major Trends in Technology (Mid-Term Trends) •Smart classrooms: For deeper learning approaches. •Measuring learning: Learning analytics and visualization software
  15. 15. •Blending Learning Designs • (Innovative online learning approaches and strategies) •Collaborative Learning Approaches • (Interactive environment for working together)
  16. 16. Continuing Education • An instructional program that brings participants up to date in a particular are a of knowledge or skills. • Instructional courses designed especially for part-time adult students. • Continuing education courses are offered to adults in the community by local school boards, colleges and universities. • These courses can be on everything from web design to philosophy to art appreciation. • Some schools may offer certificate programs, but usually the focus of continuing education is on non-credit courses that allow you to develop a
  17. 17. Continuing Education/ Life Long Education • Lifelong Learning stands in many ways throughout the life. • Continuing Education (CE), focus on the development of the individuals based on certain training for the success of an organization.
  18. 18. • Professional and Personal Skill improvement • Quick changes in Technology • Enhancement of Global competition • Meeting the needs of the Community • Demand for New Skills.

×