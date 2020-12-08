Bioreactor Presentation

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Yeast fermentation from glucose and panela David Bahamon Wesley Cagle Alyssa Knight
What is panela? ● Unrefined sugar. ● Origin: Asia, Africa, and Latin America. ● Application: Food industry. Grinding Clari...
Yeast Saccharomyces cerevisiae or “sugar-eating fungus” Yeast cells digest sugars to obtain energy for growth In ethanol p...
Ethanol ● Ethanol is a growth associated product of yeast during fermentation under anaerobic conditions. ● Ethanol is fou...
Objective ● The objective of this project is to compare the fermentation process by yeast using glucose and panela as subs...
Methodology Culture: yeast (Saccharomyces cerevisiae) Substrate (10 g/L): 1. Glucose 2. Panela Time: 5 days Phase 1: aerob...
Methodology Filtration Drying (105°Cx24h) Digestion Sample Filtrate (soluble)Residue TSS COD COD (g/L) = 18.36 * Absorbanc...
Methodology Product: Ethanol Method of measure: specific gravity via a hydrometer Figure 7. Use of the hydrometer. Source:...
Model Monod model: Biomass: Substrate: Product (ethanol): Software: Excel/Forward Finite Differences (FFD).
Model Table 1. Parameters used to model yeast biomass, substrate and ethanol produced. *Source: Ahmad et al., 2011.
Biomass and ethanol yield Aerobic respiration Fermentation Ethanol: Source: Drapcho, 2020
Results: Phase 1 (aerobic respiration) Figure 8. Biomass concentration in the reactors over first 2 days of aerobic growth...
Results: Phase 2 (fermentation) Figure 10. Biomass concentration in the reactors after changing to anaerobic conditions. S...
Figure 12. Reactor modeling of Biomass and Substrate concentrations using FFD. Source: Own. Figure 13. Reactor modeling of...
Conclusions ● Experimental results ○ Our data for phase 1 showed an increase in biomass and a decrease in substrate. ○ Our...
References Ahmad, F., Jameel, A. T., Kamarudin, M. H., & Mel, M. (2011). Study of growth kinetic and modeling of ethanol p...
Questions?
Supplemental slides
Experimental data Time (days) Biomass (g/L) Substrate COD (g/L) pH Glucose Panela Glucose Panela Glucose Panela 0 0.03 0.0...
Biomass and ethanol yields Aerobic respiration Glucose Panela Theoretical YB (g COD/g COD) 0.498 Experimental YB (g COD/g ...
  1. 1. Yeast fermentation from glucose and panela David Bahamon Wesley Cagle Alyssa Knight
  2. 2. What is panela? ● Unrefined sugar. ● Origin: Asia, Africa, and Latin America. ● Application: Food industry. Grinding Clarification Evaporation Sugar cane Molding Panela Figure 1. Panela. Source: https://bit.ly/37kg6NI. Figure 1. Panela production process. Adapted from: Mesias et al., 2020
  3. 3. Yeast Saccharomyces cerevisiae or “sugar-eating fungus” Yeast cells digest sugars to obtain energy for growth In ethanol production, yeast are responsible for fermenting sugars into ethanol Figure 2. Yeast sample.
  4. 4. Ethanol ● Ethanol is a growth associated product of yeast during fermentation under anaerobic conditions. ● Ethanol is found in many products including cleaning supplies, paints, fuels, and food. ● Many industries will continue to require ethanol so demand and production will likely continue to rise. Figure 3. U.S. Ethanol Production Source: https://www.eia.gov/todayinenergy/detail.php?id=32152
  5. 5. Objective ● The objective of this project is to compare the fermentation process by yeast using glucose and panela as substrate. ● Finding cheaper or higher yielding substrates for ethanol production would be valuable due to increasing use and demand. Figure 4. Bioethanol Production Process Source: https://bit.ly/39FHto7
  6. 6. Methodology Culture: yeast (Saccharomyces cerevisiae) Substrate (10 g/L): 1. Glucose 2. Panela Time: 5 days Phase 1: aerobic respiration Phase 2: fermentation Figure 5. Yeast bioreactors Source: Own.
  7. 7. Methodology Filtration Drying (105°Cx24h) Digestion Sample Filtrate (soluble)Residue TSS COD COD (g/L) = 18.36 * Absorbance R2 = 0.94 Figure 6. COD determination Source: Own Weighing Absorbance reading Figure 6. Process for sample analysis. Adapted from: Drapcho, 2020.
  8. 8. Methodology Product: Ethanol Method of measure: specific gravity via a hydrometer Figure 7. Use of the hydrometer. Source: Left: https://bit.ly/36jVB4g. Right: own
  9. 9. Model Monod model: Biomass: Substrate: Product (ethanol): Software: Excel/Forward Finite Differences (FFD).
  10. 10. Model Table 1. Parameters used to model yeast biomass, substrate and ethanol produced. *Source: Ahmad et al., 2011.
  11. 11. Biomass and ethanol yield Aerobic respiration Fermentation Ethanol: Source: Drapcho, 2020
  12. 12. Results: Phase 1 (aerobic respiration) Figure 8. Biomass concentration in the reactors over first 2 days of aerobic growth. Source: Own. Figure 9. Substrate COD in the reactors over first 2 days of aerobic growth. Source: Own. Biomass yield (COD basis): ● Glucose: 1.35 ● Panela: 0.67
  13. 13. Results: Phase 2 (fermentation) Figure 10. Biomass concentration in the reactors after changing to anaerobic conditions. Source: Own. Figure 11. Substrate COD in the reactors after changing to anaerobic conditions. Source: Own.
  14. 14. Figure 12. Reactor modeling of Biomass and Substrate concentrations using FFD. Source: Own. Figure 13. Reactor modeling of Biomass, Ethanol, and Substrate concentrations under Anaerobic conditions. Source: Own. Results: Model Phase 1: aerobic respiration Phase 2: fermentation Ethanol yield: 0.058 g ethanol/g substrate
  15. 15. Conclusions ● Experimental results ○ Our data for phase 1 showed an increase in biomass and a decrease in substrate. ○ Our data for phase 2 did not show an increase in biomass or indicate substrate utilization. ○ There wasn’t measurable ethanol production. ● Modeling ○ Our aerobic phase model follows our data closely and indicated both biomass increase and substrate concentration decrease as expected. ○ The fermentation phase model shows expected results which we did not replicate as we did not see significant biomass growth, substrate utilization, or measurable ethanol production during this phase. ● Recommendations ○ Control carefully the pH until the initial value is stable. ○ Conduct analytical analysis by triplicate.
  16. 16. References Ahmad, F., Jameel, A. T., Kamarudin, M. H., & Mel, M. (2011). Study of growth kinetic and modeling of ethanol production by Saccharomyces cerevisae. African journal of Biotechnology, 10(81), 18842-18846. Drapcho, C. 2020. Unpublished Laboratory Notes, BE 4101, Clemson University, Clemson SC. Ethanol (Ethyl Alcohol). https://www.chemicalsafetyfacts.org/ethanol/ Mesias, M., Delgado-Andrade, C., Gómez-Narváez, F., Contreras-Calderón, J., & Morales, F. J. (2020). Formation of Acrylamide and other Heat-Induced Compounds during Panela Production. Foods, 9(4), 531.
  17. 17. Questions?
  18. 18. Supplemental slides
  19. 19. Experimental data Time (days) Biomass (g/L) Substrate COD (g/L) pH Glucose Panela Glucose Panela Glucose Panela 0 0.03 0.03 10.5 10.3 6.5 6.49 1 0.95 0.77 6.8 7.7 2.75 2.72 2 1.18 1.03 9.3 8.2 3.63 3.59 2 - - 10.4 10.5 - - 3 1.36 1.27 10.3 10.7 3.63 3.59 3 - - - - 6.7 6.7 4 0.81 1.15 10.4 10.5 8.32 8.21 5 0.91 1.21 10.4 10.6 8.48 8.47 Table 2. Experimental results.
  20. 20. Biomass and ethanol yields Aerobic respiration Glucose Panela Theoretical YB (g COD/g COD) 0.498 Experimental YB (g COD/g COD) 1.314 0.605 Fermentation Theoretical YB (g/g) 0.078 Model YB (g/g) 0.132 Theoretical YP (g/g) 0.330 Model YP (g/g) 0.058

