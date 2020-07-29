Successfully reported this slideshow.
Social Collaborative Management: Harnessing the Power of the Many Peter Taylor Rebecca Komathy With: Moderated by: TO USE ...
Amplitude is the #1 Product Intelligence platform helping companies build better products. Amplitude powers over 40,000 di...
Click on the Questions panel to interact with the presenters https://www.productmanagementtoday.com/webinar-series/11062/candid-conversations-with-product-people
4Candid Conversations With Product People 4 About Peter Taylor Peter Taylor is a PMO expert who has built and led five glo...
We human beings are social beings. We come into the world as the result of others’ actions. We survive here in dependence ...
We are social Tweetfacelinkblogpodoogle
How do you define social collaborative management? What is a social collaborative manager? The Social Based ‘Collaborative...
Change: Traditional to 2.0 Traditional Management Management 2.0 Control: Centralised Control: Decentralised Planning: Top...
Social Around Social About Social Within The layers of social interaction
Why now?
Evolutionary Source: The Social Organization (Bradley/McDonald) Harvard Business Review Press
Creating the ‘swarm’ Source: Gartner - Six Core Principles to Tap the Power of Social Media
Participation Inequality ‘Rule’
One example
Self Correcting/Balancing
19Candid Conversations With Product PeopleTop 10 ‘Social’ Tips
20Candid Conversations With Product PeopleTop 10 ‘Social’ Tips
21Candid Conversations With Product PeopleTop 10 ‘Social’ Tips
22Candid Conversations With Product PeopleTop 10 ‘Social’ Tips
23Candid Conversations With Product PeopleTop 10 ‘Social’ Tips
24Candid Conversations With Product PeopleTop 10 ‘Social’ Tips
25Candid Conversations With Product PeopleTop 10 ‘Social’ Tips
26Candid Conversations With Product PeopleTop 10 ‘Social’ Tips
27Candid Conversations With Product PeopleTop 10 ‘Social’ Tips
28Candid Conversations With Product PeopleTop 10 ‘Social’ Tips
29Candid Conversations With Product PeopleTop 10 ‘Social’ Tips
Social is good
Caution
32Candid Conversations With Product People ‘The new royal research ship will be sailing into the world’s iciest waters to ...
Caution
34Candid Conversations With Product People One final but extremely valuable piece of advice
One piece of advice
36Candid Conversations With Product People Q&A Rebecca Komathy With: Moderated by: Speaker & Author, The Lazy Project Mana...
Social Collaborative Management aims at delivering, at the enterprise level, a common goal for the business while harnessing the performance advantages of a collaborative community. This is a vital paradigm shift that many organisations are trying to understand right now - balancing traditional work and centralised leadership against the value of decentralised teams and trust. But the principles of harnessing collective power, collaboration, and community build an underlying ‘constant change’ capability that is critical in today’s new work environment.

  Social Collaborative Management: Harnessing the Power of the Many Peter Taylor Rebecca Komathy With: Moderated by: Candid Conversations with Product People Webinar Series
  2. 2. Amplitude is the #1 Product Intelligence platform helping companies build better products. Amplitude powers over 40,000 digital products from 180+ countries around the world. They have tracked over 28 trillion user actions to help digital product and growth teams instantly understand user behavior, build engaging experiences, and grow their business. To learn how Amplitude can help your product team, visit amplitude.com
  Click on the Questions panel to interact with the presenters https://www.productmanagementtoday.com/webinar-series/11062/candid-conversations-with-product-people
  4. 4. 4Candid Conversations With Product People 4 About Peter Taylor Peter Taylor is a PMO expert who has built and led five global PMOs across several industries, and has advised many other organisations in PMO and PM strategy. He is also the author of the number 1 best-selling project management book, ‘The Lazy Project Manager’, along with many other books on project leadership, PMO development, project marketing, project challenges and executive sponsorship. In the last 5 years, he has delivered over 330 lectures around the world in over 25 countries and has been described as ‘perhaps the most entertaining and inspiring speaker in the project management world today’. His mission is to teach as many people as possible that it is achievable to ‘work smarter and not harder’ and to still gain success in the battle of the work/life balance. About Rebecca Komathy Rebecca attended California State University, Long Beach, where she earned her M.F.A. in Creative Writing with a concentration in Fiction. After working in the publishing and English education fields, she became more interested in the information science and business aspects. She is attending SJSU for her second Master’s, this time in Library and Information Science so she can learn more about digital curation. She currently works at Aggregage as a Webinar Coordinator. When she’s not working, she is probably snuggling with her French bulldog named Kira. 4 Social Collaborative Management: Harnessing the Power of the Many
  5. 5. We human beings are social beings. We come into the world as the result of others’ actions. We survive here in dependence on others. Whether we like it or not, there is hardly a moment of our lives when we do not benefit from others’ activities. For this reason, it is hardly surprising that most of our happiness arises in the context of our relationships with others. Dalai Lama We are social
  6. 6. We are social Tweetfacelinkblogpodoogle
  7. 7. How do you define social collaborative management? What is a social collaborative manager? The Social Based ‘Collaborative’ World
  8. 8. Change: Traditional to 2.0 Traditional Management Management 2.0 Control: Centralised Control: Decentralised Planning: Top-down Planning: Bottom-up Environment: Authoritative Environment: Collaborative Structure: Implied Structure: Emergent Access: Limited Access: Unlimited Local Access to information Global/Live Access to information Limited Communications within team Unlimited Communications within team Structured and enterprise tools Easy to use collaborative tools Rigidity of tools Flexibility of tools Origin: Dr Harold Kerzner
  9. 9. Social Around Social About Social Within The layers of social interaction
  10. 10. Why now?
  11. 11. Evolutionary Source: The Social Organization (Bradley/McDonald) Harvard Business Review Press
  12. 12. Creating the ‘swarm’ Source: Gartner - Six Core Principles to Tap the Power of Social Media
  13. 13. Participation Inequality ‘Rule’
  14. 14. One example
  15. 15. Self Correcting/Balancing
  16. 16. 19Candid Conversations With Product PeopleTop 10 ‘Social’ Tips
  17. 17. 20Candid Conversations With Product PeopleTop 10 ‘Social’ Tips
  18. 18. 21Candid Conversations With Product PeopleTop 10 ‘Social’ Tips
  19. 19. 22Candid Conversations With Product PeopleTop 10 ‘Social’ Tips
  20. 20. 23Candid Conversations With Product PeopleTop 10 ‘Social’ Tips
  21. 21. 24Candid Conversations With Product PeopleTop 10 ‘Social’ Tips
  22. 22. 25Candid Conversations With Product PeopleTop 10 ‘Social’ Tips
  23. 23. 26Candid Conversations With Product PeopleTop 10 ‘Social’ Tips
  24. 24. 27Candid Conversations With Product PeopleTop 10 ‘Social’ Tips
  25. 25. 28Candid Conversations With Product PeopleTop 10 ‘Social’ Tips
  26. 26. 29Candid Conversations With Product PeopleTop 10 ‘Social’ Tips
  27. 27. Social is good
  28. 28. Caution
  29. 29. 32Candid Conversations With Product People ‘The new royal research ship will be sailing into the world’s iciest waters to address global challenges that affect the lives of hundreds of millions of people, including global warming, the melting of polar ice, and rising sea levels’, Jo Johnson, Science Minister, ‘And we want a name that reflects the serious nature of the science it will be doing’
  30. 30. Caution
  31. 31. 34Candid Conversations With Product People One final but extremely valuable piece of advice
  32. 32. One piece of advice
  33. 33. 36Candid Conversations With Product People Q&A Rebecca Komathy With: Moderated by: Speaker & Author, The Lazy Project Manager Linkedin page: /in/peterbtaylor Twitter ID: @thelazypm Website: thelazyprojectmanager.com/peter-taylor Email: peter.b.taylor@btinternet.com Peter Taylor Webinar Coordinator, Product Management Today Linkedin page: /in/rebeccakomathy/ Twitter ID: @ProdMgmtToday Website: productmanagementtoday.com https://www.productmanagementtoday.com/webinar-series/11062/candid-conversations-with-product-people

