L E C T U R E R : U M A R T A R I Q M S C O T T / A N A E S T H E S I A FLUIDS
FLUIDS Fluids are divided into crystalloids and colloids CRYSTALLOIDS Ringer lactate Normal saline Glucose solutions Dextr...
COLLOIDS  Dextrans  Albumin  Gelatins  Hydroxyethyl starch  Blood
CRYSTALLOIDS 1. Ringer lactate solution(Hartman solution)  It is the lactated ringers solution, which is modified NS in w...
 Ringer lactate is slightly hypotonic.  Blood should not be given through the same drip set(because RL contains calcium)...
Composition of ringer lactate is  Na 131 mEq/l  Cl 111 mEq/l  K 5 mEq/l  Ca 2 mEq/l  Lactate 29 mEq/l pH=6.5
2. NORMAL SALINE  It is a solution of 0.9% NaCl which is isotonic.  NS is given to compensate dehydration and sodium los...
Composition of Normal saline  Na 154 mEq/l  Cl 154 mEq/l
GLUCOSE SOLUTIONS(5% ,10% dextrose)  These are isotonic but with the metabolism glucose inside body becomes hypotonic.  ...
DEXTROSE NORMAL SALINE (DNS)  DNS is hypertonic  1/5 NS + 4.3% dextrose and 5% dextrose + ¼ NS are isotonic solutions. ...
HYPERTONIC SALINE  used for treating hyponatermia cerebral and pulmonary edema.
COLLOIDS 1. DEXTRANS(Lomodex)  Available as dextran 70 (mol.wt. 70,000 Daltons),150 (mol.wt. 1,50,000) and 40 (mol.wt. 40...
ADVANTAGES  Dextrans are non toxic , neutral and chemically inert.  Low molecular weight dextran (dextran 40 ) improves ...
ALBUMINS  Available as 5% and 25% solution.  These are very expensive  Albumin has intravascular halflife of 10-15 days...
GELATINS(Haemaccel)  Molecular weight is 30,000  Available as 3.55 solution.  Expand plasma effectively for 2 hours(25%...
Composition of haemaccel: Each liter contains:  Gelatin 35 g  Sodium 145 mEq  Chloride 145 mEq  Potassium 5 mEq  Calc...
HYDROXYETHYL STARCH  Two kinds of hydroxyethyl straches are available 1. Hexastarch 2. Pentastarch.  Available as 6% & 1...
Hextends  Hextends is another hydoxylethyl starch which also has glucose and lactace but it is under trails and is consid...
BLOOD  In adults with normal HB and hematocrit blood loss more than 20 % of their blood volume should be replaced with bl...
 Minimum acceptable HB level for elective surgery is 10 g% and hematocrit 35%  1 unit of blood raises 0.8 g% in india wh...
 Blood products should not be mixed with 5 % dextrose (dextrose can cause hemolysis.  RL and Haemaccel contains calcium ...
