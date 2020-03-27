Successfully reported this slideshow.
Poverty and Pakistan:An Overview SOC-714: Social Problems of Pakistan Prepared By:Aftab Ahmed
Topics to be covered…  Poverty and its types  Poverty line  Characteristics  Causes  Effects  Poverty in Pakistan
What Is Poverty?...  Poverty is the state of one who lacks a certain amount of material possessions or money.  The state...
What Is Poverty?...  A situation in which a person or household lacks the resources necessary to be able to consume a cer...
Poverty?...  Poverty is a multidimensional economic phenomenon that has both political and social consequences.  It exis...
Poverty?... Although the nature of poverty may vary from ◦ community to community, ◦ culture to culture and ◦ time to time...
Types of Poverty… Absolute Relative Voluntary
Absolute Poverty… Absolute poverty refers to ; the deprivation of basic human needs, which commonly includes food, water, ...
Absolute Poverty… Conti United Nations further defines absolute poverty as the absence of any two of the following seven b...
Relative Poverty… Relative poverty views;  poverty as socially defined and dependent on social context, hence relative po...
Relative Poverty… Conti  Relative poverty is considered the easiest way to measure the level of poverty in an individual ...
Voluntary Poverty… Voluntary poverty is a technical term used in Catholic Worker tradition. It means using and owning as l...
Voluntary Poverty…  Among some individuals, poverty is considered a necessary condition, which must be embraced to reach ...
What is Poverty Line?…  Poverty line is the minimum level of income believed adequate. Poverty line is significantly high...
Characteristics of Poverty… 1. Health 2. Hunger 3. Education 4. Housing and Utilities 5. Violence
Health…  Those living in poverty suffer disproportionately from hunger or even starvation/ malnourishment.  Those who li...
Hunger…  Rises in the costs of living making poor people less able to afford items.  Poor people spend a greater portion...
Education…  A high risk of educational underachievement for children who are from low-income housing circumstances.  Chi...
Housing and Utilities…  Poverty increases the risk of homelessness.  Slum-dwellers, make up a third of the world's urban...
Housing and Utilities… Poverty is not only developing countries…  It is estimated that there has been a rise of 169% sinc...
Violence…  Several women become victims of trafficking, the most common form of which is prostitution, as a means of surv...
Causes of Poverty…  Decline in overall national growth  Political instability  Natural disasters  Corruption  Socio-economic disparities and prejudices
Causes…  Lack of access to education  Lack of infrastructure  Lack of relevant laws & administrative procedures  Lack of access to investment & credit, complete market information
Effects…  Without the security of formal jobs, each day the poor work from dawn to dusk.  All or most of the money earne...
Effects…  Poverty breeds poverty. If one cannot afford proper nutrition or health care for one‘s family, children grow up...
Situation in Pakistan…  EveryTHIRD Pakistani is caught in the ‗Poor‘ bracket.  Some 58.7 million out of a total populati...
Percentage by Population… Multidimensional poverty in Pakistan (2015), Data Source: UNDP [123]
Source: Need for a new paradigm". dawn.com. 27 April 2010.
International Organizations and Poverty in Pakistan… Report Of UNDP:  According to a UNDP report, 65.5% population of Pak...
Conti… Asian Development Bank Report  According to the ADB report, poverty is spreading in Pakistan due to the rising pop...
Poverty and Pakistan

Poverty in Pakistan: An overview

  3. 3. Topics to be covered…  Poverty and its types  Poverty line  Characteristics  Causes  Effects  Poverty in Pakistan  Causes of Poverty in Pakistan  Poverty Reduction  Poverty ReductionThrough Islam 3/17/2020
  4. 4. What Is Poverty?...  Poverty is the state of one who lacks a certain amount of material possessions or money.  The state of being inferior in quality or insufficient in amount.  The state of one who lacks a usual or socially acceptable amount of money or material possessions (britannica).  Poverty is said to exist when people lack the means to satisfy their basic needs. 3/17/2020
  5. 5. What Is Poverty?...  A situation in which a person or household lacks the resources necessary to be able to consume a certain minimum basket of goods. The basket consists either of food, clothing, housing and other essentials (moderate poverty) or of food alone (extreme poverty). The most common method used to define poverty in income based.  ―A person is considered poor if his or her income level falls below some minimum level necessary to meet basic needs. This minimum level is usually called the poverty line‖. 3/17/2020
  6. 6. Poverty?...  Poverty is a multidimensional economic phenomenon that has both political and social consequences.  It exists throughout generations and societies irrespective of cultural affiliations and geographical boundaries.  Number of people living below poverty line is increasing day by day at an alarming rate.  Poverty and economic deprivation are the causes of anarchy and instability in many countries of the world. 3/17/2020
  7. 7. Poverty?... Although the nature of poverty may vary from ◦ community to community, ◦ culture to culture and ◦ time to time, poverty persists in both rural and urban areas alike; and also in both developed and developing economies. 3/17/2020
  8. 8. Types of Poverty… Absolute Relative Voluntary 3/17/2020
  9. 9. Absolute Poverty… Absolute poverty refers to ; the deprivation of basic human needs, which commonly includes food, water, sanitation, clothing, shelter, health care and education i.e. Absolute Poverty is the absence of enough resources (such as money) to secure basic life necessities.  It depends not only on income but also on access to services. 3/17/2020
  10. 10. Absolute Poverty… Conti United Nations further defines absolute poverty as the absence of any two of the following seven basic needs: ◦ Food ◦ Safe drinking water ◦ Sanitation facilities ◦ Health ◦ Shelter ◦ Education ◦ Access to services 3/17/2020
  11. 11. Relative Poverty… Relative poverty views;  poverty as socially defined and dependent on social context, hence relative poverty is a measure of income inequality.  Over 40 million people in the United States lived in relative poverty as of 2012.  The term relative poverty can also be used in a different sense to mean "moderate poverty" –- for example, a standard of living or level of income that is high enough to satisfy basic needs but still significantly lower than that of the majority of the population under consideration. 3/17/2020
  12. 12. Relative Poverty… Conti  Relative poverty is considered the easiest way to measure the level of poverty in an individual country  Relative poverty is measured as the percentage of population with income less than some fixed proportion of median income.  Measures of relative poverty are almost the same as measuring income inequality.  If a society gets a more equal income distribution, relative poverty will fall. 3/17/2020
  13. 13. Voluntary Poverty… Voluntary poverty is a technical term used in Catholic Worker tradition. It means using and owning as little as possible. The sense of the word ‗poverty‘ is that of having little or no wealth or possessions. by Nicholas Drake 3/17/2020
  14. 14. Voluntary Poverty…  Among some individuals, poverty is considered a necessary condition, which must be embraced to reach certain spiritual, moral, or intellectual states.  Poverty is often understood to be an essential element of renunciation in religions such as Buddhism.  Nomads in Pakistan is also an example.  Voluntary poverty — it could save your life, but it‘s a hard sell - by erik curren 3/17/2020
  15. 15. What is Poverty Line?…  Poverty line is the minimum level of income believed adequate. Poverty line is significantly higher in developed countries than in developing countries.  The common international poverty line has in the past been roughly $1 a day. In 2008, the World Bank came out with a revised figure of $1.25. 3/17/2020
  16. 16. Characteristics of Poverty… 1. Health 2. Hunger 3. Education 4. Housing and Utilities 5. Violence 3/17/2020
  17. 17. Health…  Those living in poverty suffer disproportionately from hunger or even starvation/ malnourishment.  Those who live in poverty have also been shown to have a far greater likelihood of having a disability within their lifetime as well as Infectious diseases. 3/17/2020
  18. 18. Hunger…  Rises in the costs of living making poor people less able to afford items.  Poor people spend a greater portion of their budgets on food than richer people.As a result, those near the poverty threshold can be particularly vulnerable to increases in food prices.  Threats to the supply of food may also be caused by drought and the water crisis. 3/17/2020
  19. 19. Education…  A high risk of educational underachievement for children who are from low-income housing circumstances.  Children who live at or below the poverty level will have far less success educationally than children who live above the poverty line. 3/17/2020
  20. 20. Housing and Utilities…  Poverty increases the risk of homelessness.  Slum-dwellers, make up a third of the world's urban population.  According to a report by the United Nations there are over 100 million street children worldwide. 3/17/2020
  21. 21. Housing and Utilities… Poverty is not only developing countries…  It is estimated that there has been a rise of 169% since 2010 (and of 15% from 2016 to 2017): the figure for autumn 2017 has been put at 4751 sleeping rough on any one night in England, but this is in all probability a severe underestimate. 3/17/2020
  22. 22. Violence…  Several women become victims of trafficking, the most common form of which is prostitution, as a means of survival and economic desperation.  Decline of living conditions can often compel children to abandon school in order to contribute to the family income, putting them at risk of being exploited. 3/17/2020
  23. 23. Causes of Poverty…  Decline in overall national growth  Political instability  Natural disasters  Corruption  Socio-economic disparities and prejudices 3/17/2020
  24. 24. Causes…  Lack of access to education  Lack of infrastructure  Lack of relevant laws & administrative procedures  Lack of access to investment & credit, complete market information 3/17/2020
  25. 25. Effects…  Without the security of formal jobs, each day the poor work from dawn to dusk.  All or most of the money earned go to basic survival.  There is little or no money left to improve quality of life.  Living in poverty almost always means that the harsh reality of today will repeat itself tomorrow. 3/17/2020
  26. 26. Effects…  Poverty breeds poverty. If one cannot afford proper nutrition or health care for one‘s family, children grow up at greater risk of acquiring a life threatening or disabling disease.  If one cannot afford to educate one‘s children, it will be a repeat of their parents‘ life.  If one cannot afford to buy one‘s own land or home or livestock, there are few opportunities to build assets that will last over time. 3/17/2020
  27. 27. Situation in Pakistan…  EveryTHIRD Pakistani is caught in the ‗Poor‘ bracket.  Some 58.7 million out of a total population of 200 million subsist below the poverty line.  This includes more than half the population in the forever remote Baluchistan , 33 percent in Sindh, 32 percent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 19 percent in Punjab. 3/17/2020
  28. 28. Percentage by Population… 3/17/2020 Multidimensional poverty in Pakistan (2015), Data Source: UNDP [123]
  29. 29. 3/17/2020 Source: Need for a new paradigm". dawn.com. 27 April 2010.
  30. 30. 3/17/2020
  31. 31. 3/17/2020
  32. 32. International Organizations and Poverty in Pakistan… Report Of UNDP:  According to a UNDP report, 65.5% population of Pakistan earns less than 2$ per day. SPDC (Social Policy Development Centre) Report  According to the SPDC, 88% of Baluchistan’s population, 51% of NWFP, 21%of Sindh and 25% of Punjab’s population is prey to poverty and deprivation. World Bank Report  2011 statistics of theWorld Bank: Almost 40% of 107 developing countries are highly exposed to the poverty. Pakistan is ranked among the 43 countries who are most exposed to poverty. 3/17/2020
  33. 33. Conti… Asian Development Bank Report  According to the ADB report, poverty is spreading in Pakistan due to the rising population, Pakistan‘s internal situation, agriculture backwardness, unequal income distribution, and increase in utility charges and rise in unproductive activities. Pakistan‘s Planning Commission Report  Pakistan‘s Planning Commission (2011), poverty rate has jumped from 23.9 to 37.5 percent in the last three years. The commission has estimated that in 2007 there were 35.5 million people living below the poverty line but in 2010 their number increased to over 64 million. 3/17/2020
