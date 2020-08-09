Alcoholic Liver Disease- Aditya Pandey

Successfully reported this slideshow.
-ADITYA PANDEY (A4513319071) 2ND SEMESTER B.PHARM ALCOHOLIC LIVER DISEASE
INTRODUCTION Alcoholic liver disease (ALD), also called alcohol-related liver disease (ARLD), is a term that encompasses ...
Continued.…. Liver disease related to alcohol consumption fits into one of three categories: • Fatty liver • Alcoholic he...
Continued…. Cirrhosis involves replacement of the normal hepatic parenchyma with extensive thick bands of fibrous tissue a...
RISK FACTORS Quantity of alcohol taken: Consumption of 60–80g per day for 20 years or more in men, or 20g/day for women s...
Continued….  Hepatitis C infection: A concomitant hepatitis C infection significantly accelerates the process of liver in...
SYMPTOMS • There may be symptoms. This depends on how well the liver is working. Symptoms tend to be worse after a period ...
Continued…. • As liver functions worsens , symptoms include:  Fluid build up of the legs and abdomen  Yellow color in th...
PATHOPHYSIOLOGY
Hepatic steatosis, alcoholic hepatitis, and cirrhosis are often considered separate, progressive manifestations of alcohol...
Alcoholic hepatitis (steatohepatitis) is a combination of hepatic steatosis, diffuse liver inflammation, and liver necros...
Alcoholic cirrhosis is advanced liver disease characterized by extensive fibrosis that disrupts the normal liver architec...
Hepatic encephalopathy (HE): Is a central nervous system disturbance with a wide range of neuropsychiatric symptoms, and ...
TREATMENT • Abstinence is essential. • Agents to suppress inflammation(corticosteroids). • Nutritional improvement(supplim...
