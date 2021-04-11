Online Digital Marketing Institute

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Knowledge Hunger
Content UNLOCK DIGITAL CERTIFICATION Chapter 1 Introduction 2 Content Development & Marketing 3 WordPress Website Developm...
Chapter – Introduction Overview of Digital Marketing The What and Why of Digital Marketing Benefits of Digital Marketing I...
Chapter – Content development & marketing Introduction to Content What are the Different Formats of Content How to Write C...
Chapter- WordPress website development A – Planning  Introduction to Website Difference between Website & Blog Importan...
B -WordPress Design C- Design what is Domain, Sub-Domain, and Hosting What are TLD’s and Domain Extensions Shared Hosting ...
Chapter - Digital marketing strategy  Understanding the product  SWOT Analysis  Why, what, when and how of the business...
Chapter - Search engine optimization (SEO) A-Fundamental of SEO  Introduction to SEO  History of the Internet and how it...
B- VOICE SEARCH OPTIMIZATION Introduction to Voice SEO What is Voice Search? Importance of Voice Search in 2019 Voice Sear...
C- Local SEO What is Local SEO? How it works NAP Listings How to optimize a local business Business listing on GMB (Go...
D- Advanced SEO What is a Sitemap? Different types of Sitemap XML, HTML Sitemaps and its importance What is AMP (Accelerat...
E- Technical SEO What is Schema markup? Different types of Schema How to implement Schema Markup? What is structured data?...
F- SEO Auditing What is SEO Audit? Importance of SEO Audit How to perform an SEO audit for a website Manually Auditing a W...
CHAPTER – GOOGLE ADS A- Google Search Advertising Introduction to Search Network Importance of Quality Score and Ad Rank C...
B- Google Display Advertising Introduction to Display Network Targeting Options in Display Network Ad Formats in Display C...
C- YouTube Advertising Types of Ads on YouTube Types of Video Ads Skippable v/s Unskippable Ads Bidding Strategies Ca...
D- Shopping Ads (E-Commerce Ads) What are Shopping Ads? Who can do Shopping Ads? Benefits of Shopping Ads How shopping...
E- Google Smart Campaigns What are Smart Campaign? Why Smart Campaigns Types of Smart Campaigns How to set up a Smart Camp...
CHAPTER – Remarketing Remarketing v/s Dynamic remarketing Setting-up Remarketing Tags Creating Remarketing Lists How to cr...
Chapter – mobile app advertising What are the Universal App Campaigns Who can do them? Setting up the Campaign Feature...
Chapter – ASO (APP STORE OPTIMIZATION – APP SEO) Keyword research Consumer behavior Pirate metrics Hook model Google ...
CHAPTER – SOCIAL MEDIA MARKETING A- Facebook Marketing Facebook History How Facebook Newsfeed works (Facebook Algorithms...
Facebook Marketing How to integrate it in the website? Types of Facebook posts Facebook post -- Best practices What is...
Facebook marketing Analyzing Facebook Insights Facebook Ads Manager Types of Facebook Ads Facebook Remarketing What i...
Facebook marketing Facebook Ads for Local Business Facebook Store Visits Campaigns Facebook Product Catalog Facebook a...
B- Instagram Marketing Instagram History Why Instagram? Instagram Algorithm How to use Instagram for Business? Optimi...
Instagram marketing Why Instagram? Instagram Algorithm How to use Instagram for Business? Optimizing Business Profile ...
C- Pinterest Marketing • What is Pinterest? • Why Pinterest? • Understanding Boards and Pins • Business profile optimizati...
D- YouTube Marketing • Importance of Youtube • Importance of Video Optimization on Youtube • How to monetize through Youtu...
E-Quora What is Quora? How Quora works How to answer a question Quora ads What makes a good answer Strategy for Quora Impo...
F- Twitter Twitter History Why Twitter? Importance of Twitter How to use Twitter for Business? How to optimize your B...
G -LinkedIn Marketing What is LinkedIn? Why LinkedIn? Importance of a good LinkedIn Profile LinkedIn Profile Optimization ...
LinkedIn marketing Social Selling Index Jobs on LinkedIn Creating Job Alerts Types of Messages on LinkedIn Types of Accoun...
LinkedIn marketing Company Page Analytics LinkedIn Content Suggestions LinkedIn Advertisements & Types LinkedIn Target and...
CHAPTER – Analytics Introduction to Web Analytics Importance of Web Analytics Google Analytics account set-up for a websit...
Analytics Analyzing and Understanding Website Insights Linking of other accounts Importance of Campaign URL Builder and it...
Analytics Creating Custom Alerts Custom Reports and Dashboards Using Web Analytics Data to come up with future marketing s...
CHAPTER- Email Marketing What is E-mail Marketing? Types of E-mail What is ‘Bounce’? Types of Bounce What is Spam? Reasons...
CHAPTER - Blogging Introduction to Blogging Evolution of blogging Web 2.0 What is a blog? Why blogging? -- Importance...
Chapter - AdSense Introduction to Google AdSense AdSense vs Other Ad Networks How Adsense works? AdSense approval Process ...
Chapter-Inbound Marketing • Traditional Marketing V/s Online Marketing • Channels in Traditional Marketing • Channels in D...
Chapter - Affiliate Marketing Introduction to Affiliate Marketing What is Affiliate marketing and how it works Differen...
How to Get Freelance Projects How to make a career through freelancing? How to source clients? How to approach/pitch to a ...
Chapter- Preparation Mock Interviews Resume Preparation Interview Preparation
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
6 views
Apr. 11, 2021

Online Digital Marketing Institute

We Are into Digital Marketing Online Classes. We provide you, online Classes, for your Better Future.

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Online Digital Marketing Institute

  1. 1. Knowledge Hunger
  2. 2. Content UNLOCK DIGITAL CERTIFICATION Chapter 1 Introduction 2 Content Development & Marketing 3 WordPress Website Development 4 Digital Marketing Strategy 5 Search Engine Optimization (SEO) 6 Google Ads 7 Remarketing 8 Mobile App Advertising 9 ASO( App Store Optimization - App SEO ) 10 Social Media Marketing 11 Analytics 12 Email Marketing 13 Blogging 14 AdSense 15 Inbound Marketing 16 Affiliate Marketing 17 How To Get Freelance Work 18 Preparation
  3. 3. Chapter – Introduction Overview of Digital Marketing The What and Why of Digital Marketing Benefits of Digital Marketing Introduction to channel of Digital Marketing What is buying cylce?How it is relevant to Digital Marketing?
  4. 4. Chapter – Content development & marketing Introduction to Content What are the Different Formats of Content How to Write Content for Website What is CTA & importance of CTA How to get Free images for your Website? List for free stock websites for commercial use Tools to create Banners &videos for Website Content creation & Analysis Tools
  5. 5. Chapter- WordPress website development A – Planning  Introduction to Website Difference between Website & Blog Importance of Website Pre-requisites for a website Elements of Website Website Layout Planning Building a wireframe for the website
  6. 6. B -WordPress Design C- Design what is Domain, Sub-Domain, and Hosting What are TLD’s and Domain Extensions Shared Hosting Vs Dedicated Hosting What is CMS (Content Management System)? What are the different types of CMS? Introduction to WordPress Free Themes v/s Paid Themes What are plugins? Importance of plugins Widgets, Menus, and Settings How to Customize a Website & Build Layouts Pages v/s Posts Difference between Http and Https Integration of Tracking Tools (Search Console and Analytics)
  7. 7. Chapter - Digital marketing strategy  Understanding the product  SWOT Analysis  Why, what, when and how of the business  How to identify the platforms  Identifying the Target Audience  Allocation of budget  Identifying the Resources  Duration of the Campaigns  Coming up with a Campaign (sales) pitch  Identifying formats of content  Planning a calendar  Analyzing historical data
  8. 8. Chapter - Search engine optimization (SEO) A-Fundamental of SEO  Introduction to SEO  History of the Internet and how it got Started  Types of Search Engines and How it works  SEO Techniques  Different types of SEO  White hat, Black hat, and Grey hat SEO  What is Google Crawler/Bot?  Google Algorithm and its importance  Understanding webmaster guidelines and use- cases  On-page SEO and its steps  What is Page rank and its importance  Off page SEO and Strategy  Google Algorithm updates [Penguin, Panda, Hummingbird, Rank brain and more]  Different types of keywords and the importance of keywords in SEO  How to do Keyword Research and tools to use  When and where to use: Transactional keywords & Informational Keywords  Title Tag, Meta description, Anchor Links, Header tags  Image and Video Optimization  What are Backlinks? How to build an effective Backlink Strategy  Do’s and Don'ts of link building  Universal SEO [YouTube Video Optimization, Image, PPTs, and Audio Optimization]
  9. 9. B- VOICE SEARCH OPTIMIZATION Introduction to Voice SEO What is Voice Search? Importance of Voice Search in 2019 Voice Search vs Personalized Search What is Position zero? How to achieve position zero? What is EAT? Importance of Structured Data Optimizing your content for Voice SEO How Alexa and Google Home work
  10. 10. C- Local SEO What is Local SEO? How it works NAP Listings How to optimize a local business Business listing on GMB (Google My Business) Getting verified on GMB Posts, Events & Product listings Importance of Google Reviews GMB Analytics
  11. 11. D- Advanced SEO What is a Sitemap? Different types of Sitemap XML, HTML Sitemaps and its importance What is AMP (Accelerated Mobile Pages)? How to create an AMP site Robots.txt Http Status Codes ( 404, 301, 503 …) Advanced Search Operators and how to use it What is the Knowledge Graph? What are the featured snippets? Types of featured snippets Zero Results, Answer Box How to rank in the featured snippets? Page speed optimization
  12. 12. E- Technical SEO What is Schema markup? Different types of Schema How to implement Schema Markup? What is structured data? Importance of structured data in SEO Rich snippets, Rich Cards, Carousel What are Broken links? How to find Broken links? Search console: The tool & how to use it Handling AMP errors Search Analytics and how to analyze the data What is 301 Redirection? How to implement it?
  13. 13. F- SEO Auditing What is SEO Audit? Importance of SEO Audit How to perform an SEO audit for a website Manually Auditing a Website (without using tools) Auditing using Tools SEO Tools Ahrefs, Moz, SEMRush, Screaming Frog Pagespeed Analysis Tools Competitor Analysis Backlink Analysis for your website and competitor site SEO Audit Report and best practices Building an SEO strategy based on Audit Report
  14. 14. CHAPTER – GOOGLE ADS A- Google Search Advertising Introduction to Search Network Importance of Quality Score and Ad Rank Campaign Structure and its importance Understanding Campaign Goals to reach business objectives Campaign Settings Types of Bidding Strategies Types of Ad- copies Ad-Extensions Keyword Planner Keyword Research for Google Ads Setting-up a Search Campaign Ad scheduling and Budgeting Keyword Match Types and its importance Setting up Conversion Tracker Negative Keywords and how to use them effectively Search Term Report How to use auction Insights for Competitor Analysis Analyzing Campaign Performance Campaign Optimization Campaign Analysis and Reporting
  15. 15. B- Google Display Advertising Introduction to Display Network Targeting Options in Display Network Ad Formats in Display Campaign goals Display Ads vs Video Ads Campaign Settings Types of Bidding Strategies Analyzing Campaign Performance Campaign Optimization Campaign Analysis and Reporting
  16. 16. C- YouTube Advertising Types of Ads on YouTube Types of Video Ads Skippable v/s Unskippable Ads Bidding Strategies Campaign Settings and Features Campaign Optimization Campaign Analysis and Reporting
  17. 17. D- Shopping Ads (E-Commerce Ads) What are Shopping Ads? Who can do Shopping Ads? Benefits of Shopping Ads How shopping ads work What is a Google Merchant Account? Setting-up a Google Merchant Account Importance of product feed and how to create and update? Setting up Shopping Campaigns Campaign Analysis & Optimization
  18. 18. E- Google Smart Campaigns What are Smart Campaign? Why Smart Campaigns Types of Smart Campaigns How to set up a Smart Campaign Who should use Smart Campaigns? Insights and Reporting
  19. 19. CHAPTER – Remarketing Remarketing v/s Dynamic remarketing Setting-up Remarketing Tags Creating Remarketing Lists How to create a remarketing campaign for Search, Display and Video Ads
  20. 20. Chapter – mobile app advertising What are the Universal App Campaigns Who can do them? Setting up the Campaign Features of UAC How to increase app install through paid campaigns How to promote your app on Search,& Display Network & Google Play store Campaign analysis and optimization Reporting
  21. 21. Chapter – ASO (APP STORE OPTIMIZATION – APP SEO) Keyword research Consumer behavior Pirate metrics Hook model Google Play search console App tools -- App Annie
  22. 22. CHAPTER – SOCIAL MEDIA MARKETING A- Facebook Marketing Facebook History How Facebook Newsfeed works (Facebook Algorithms) Facebook for Business How to optimize Facebook Business page What is Facebook custom tabs? How to integrate it? Types of Facebook Groups Difference between Profile, Page, and Groups How to do Facebook Competitor Analysis? Tools for Competitor Analysis What is Facebook Branded Content? Who should do it? What is Facebook Messenger Chat Plugin?
  23. 23. Facebook Marketing How to integrate it in the website? Types of Facebook posts Facebook post -- Best practices What is Canvas/Instant Experience? How to create it? How to schedule a post on Facebook? Tools for scheduling posts Facebook Creator Studio -- How to use it? Facebook Sound Collection How to plan a content calendar for your Business How to create an engaging post? What are Facebook Insights?
  24. 24. Facebook marketing Analyzing Facebook Insights Facebook Ads Manager Types of Facebook Ads Facebook Remarketing What is Facebook pixel? How to integrate it? How does Pixel work How to track conversions from your Facebook ads Types of Facebook Audience Facebook Ads -- Best Practices Facebook Business Manager
  25. 25. Facebook marketing Facebook Ads for Local Business Facebook Store Visits Campaigns Facebook Product Catalog Facebook advertising for E-commerce How to integrate Instagram Shopping from Facebook Facebook Ads Analysis & Reporting
  26. 26. B- Instagram Marketing Instagram History Why Instagram? Instagram Algorithm How to use Instagram for Business? Optimizing Business Profile (BIO) Types of posts on Instagram Good practices / Optimizing Instagram post Branded Content Instagram Insights (How to check and Analyze) Instagram Stories
  27. 27. Instagram marketing Why Instagram? Instagram Algorithm How to use Instagram for Business? Optimizing Business Profile (BIO) Types of posts on Instagram Good practices / Optimizing Instagram post Branded Content Instagram Insights (How to check and Analyze) Instagram Stories
  28. 28. C- Pinterest Marketing • What is Pinterest? • Why Pinterest? • Understanding Boards and Pins • Business profile optimization • How to use Pinterest for Business? • How to optimize a Pin and Board • Different types of Pins (Rich Pins) • How to use Rich Pins • Pinterest Insights • Pinterest Ads • Analysis & Reporting
  29. 29. D- YouTube Marketing • Importance of Youtube • Importance of Video Optimization on Youtube • How to monetize through Youtube? • Youtube Channels • Youtube Community • Youtube Stories • Youtube Live • Case Study on a Youtube Channel • Youtube Creator Studio • Youtube Analytics • Youtube Channel Settings & Customisations • Youtube Video Manager Features
  30. 30. E-Quora What is Quora? How Quora works How to answer a question Quora ads What makes a good answer Strategy for Quora Importance and role of Quora in SEO
  31. 31. F- Twitter Twitter History Why Twitter? Importance of Twitter How to use Twitter for Business? How to optimize your Business profile Good practices for tweeting Understanding of Lists and Moments Successful Brand case studies Twitter Insights Twitter Ads
  32. 32. G -LinkedIn Marketing What is LinkedIn? Why LinkedIn? Importance of a good LinkedIn Profile LinkedIn Profile Optimization The LinkedIn Profile URL structure LinkedIn Profile Badge Types of Posts on LinkedIn Importance of Articles on LinkedIn Degrees of Connection and why it’s important Career Advice Salary Insight
  33. 33. LinkedIn marketing Social Selling Index Jobs on LinkedIn Creating Job Alerts Types of Messages on LinkedIn Types of Accounts on LinkedIn Other LinkedIn Products LinkedIn Groups LinkedIn Power Profiles & Influencers Company Pages on LinkedIn Affiliate LinkedIn Company Pages
  34. 34. LinkedIn marketing Company Page Analytics LinkedIn Content Suggestions LinkedIn Advertisements & Types LinkedIn Target and Bidding Options LinkedIn Ad Tracking and Reporting
  35. 35. CHAPTER – Analytics Introduction to Web Analytics Importance of Web Analytics Google Analytics account set-up for a website Embedding tracking code on a website Difference between Account, Property, and views Defining KPI’s Measuring KPI’s Real-time data tracking Understanding Consumer Behavior through Audience insights Customer Lifetime Value Metric Report Understanding Acquisition Channels
  36. 36. Analytics Analyzing and Understanding Website Insights Linking of other accounts Importance of Campaign URL Builder and its usage Defining Goals, Conversions & Events Multi-channel funnel and E- commerce tracking Attribution Models and its usage Difference between Properties & Views Creating Views Applying Filters to Views
  37. 37. Analytics Creating Custom Alerts Custom Reports and Dashboards Using Web Analytics Data to come up with future marketing strategies and plans
  38. 38. CHAPTER- Email Marketing What is E-mail Marketing? Types of E-mail What is ‘Bounce’? Types of Bounce What is Spam? Reasons why your emails land in spam. List Management Content Development E-mail Templates Overview of E- mail Marketing Tools Types of Automation in Email Marketing A/B Test Reporting
  39. 39. CHAPTER - Blogging Introduction to Blogging Evolution of blogging Web 2.0 What is a blog? Why blogging? -- Importance of blogging Blogging for business Different Blogging Platforms Who can blog? Blog topic ideas Tools for blogging Formats Structure of a blog What makes a good blog Examples of good blog
  40. 40. Chapter - AdSense Introduction to Google AdSense AdSense vs Other Ad Networks How Adsense works? AdSense approval Process AdSense account setup and interface Different types of ad networks How to integrate ads in a Website/Blog How to Monetize a blog/website through Adsense
  41. 41. Chapter-Inbound Marketing • Traditional Marketing V/s Online Marketing • Channels in Traditional Marketing • Channels in Digital Marketing • Understanding Business Objectives • Converting Business Objectives into KPI’s • SWOT Analysis and why companies should them • Competitor Analysis • Buyer Persona • What is Inbound Marketing? • Inbound Marketing -- The process • Process Implementation of Inbound Marketing for a Business or a Campaign
  42. 42. Chapter - Affiliate Marketing Introduction to Affiliate Marketing What is Affiliate marketing and how it works Difference between Advertiser, Publisher and Affiliate networks How to make money through Affiliate Programs How to sign up for Affiliate networks and Integrate with a website What are the Pre-requisites for Affiliate marketing? Top affiliate marketing platforms in India How to create an effective affiliate Strategy?
  43. 43. How to Get Freelance Projects How to make a career through freelancing? How to source clients? How to approach/pitch to a client? Proposal and Budgeting Costing Proposal & Reporting Templates
  44. 44. Chapter- Preparation Mock Interviews Resume Preparation Interview Preparation

×