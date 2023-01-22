Corrosion.pdf

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jan. 22, 2023
This pdf is useful for learning all the things about corrosion and the methods of controlling it using different things. It will help people understand the basic chemistry behind the corrosion along with the chemical reactions . galvanic corrosion, electrochemical corrosion, dry corrosion, wet corrosion. it will tell you more about the basic chemistry behind using the anodic and cathodic coatings

  1. 1. Corrosion Most of the metals exist in nature in combined form as their oxides, carbonates, sulphides etc. in their ores. Metals are extracted from their ores and for that high amount of energy is required. Therefore the metals can be regarded as excited state than their ores. So they have a tendency to revert back to combined state when exposed to environment and the destruction and deterioration of the metal starts at surface. Any process of deterioration (or destruction) and consequent loss of a solid metallic material, through an unwanted (or unintentional) chemical or electrochemical attack by its environment, starting at its surface is called Corrosion E.g. rusting of iron (Fe3O4), green ﬁlm on copper surface (CuCO3 + Cu(OH) 2)
  2. 2.   Dry Corrosion Direct chemical action of environment/atmospheric gases such as oxygen, halogen, hydrogen sulphide, sulphur dioxide or anhydrous inorganic liquid with metal surfaces in immediate proximity Oxidation corrosion By direct action of oxygen at low or high temperatures on metals, usually in absence of moisture. Alkali and alkaline-earth metals can be oxidized at relatively low temperature. At high temperatures, almost all metals got oxidized (except Ag, Pt etc.) Mechanism Oxidation occur ﬁrst at the surface of the metal and the resulting metal oxide scale forms a barrier For oxidation to continue, the metal and oxide ions have to be diffused.
  3. 3. Diffusion of metal ions is more rapid than the diffusion of oxide as the metal ions are usually smaller than the oxide ion and hence have higher mobility
  4. 4. When the oxidation starts, a thin layer of oxide is formed on the metal surface and the nature of this ﬁlm decides further action If the ﬁlm is Stable A stable layer is ﬁne-grained in structure and can get adhered tightly to the parent metal surface. So it can be of impervious nature (inhibits penetration of attacking oxygen to the underlying metal) and can behaves as protective coating E.g. Oxide ﬁlms on Al, Sn, Pb, etc. Unstable Oxide layer formed, decomposes back into the metal and oxygen Consequently, oxidation corrosion is not possible in this case (e.g. Ag, Au, Pt etc.)
  5. 5. Volatile Oxide layer volatilizes as soon as it is formed, thereby leaving the underlying metal surface exposed for further attack. This causes rapid, continuous and excessive corrosion (eg. MoO3) Porous Having pores or cracks. In such cases, the atmospheric oxygen have access to the underlying surface of the metals and thereby corrosion continues unobstructed, till the entire metal is completely converted to its oxide
  6. 6. Corrosion by other gases like SO2, CO2, Cl2 etc. Protective or nonporous ﬁlm: eg. AgCl formed by attack of Cl2 on Ag Non-protective or porous ﬁlm: eg. dry Cl2 attacks on Sn forms volatile SnCl4
  7. 7.   Wet Corrosion It occurs: Where a conducting liquid is in contact with metal or When two dissimilar metals or alloys are either immersed or dipped partially in a solution This corrosion occurs due to the of separate anodic or cathodic areas/ parts, between which current ﬂows through the conducting solution At anodic area, oxidation (liberation of electron) occurs, so anodic metal is destroyed by either dissolving or assuming combined state (such as oxide etc.). Hence corrosion always occurs at anodic areas. On the other hand, at cathodic areas, reduction takes place: dissolved constituents in the conducting medium accepts the electrons and form some ions like OH-, O2- The metallic ions (at anodic part) and non-metallic ions (formed at cathodic part) diffuse towards each other through conducting medium and form a corrosion product. The electrons set free at anode ﬂow through the metal and ﬁnally consumed in the cathodic reaction.
  8. 8. Mechanism Flow of electron between anodic and cathodic areas At Anodic area: Dissolution of metal with liberation of electron (oxidation) At Cathodic area: Consumption of electron (reduction) either by Evolution of hydrogen or Absorption of oxygen Evolution of hydrogen: Occurs in acidic environment Displacement of hydrogen ions from acidic solution. All metals above hydrogen in electrochemical series can undergo this type of corrosion. In this type of corrosion, anodes usually have very large areas where cathodes are of small areas. Absorption of oxygen Eg. Rusting of iron in neutral aqueous solution of electrolyte (NaCl solution) in presence of atmospheric oxygen
  9. 9. Surface of iron is coated with a thin ﬁlm of iron oxide. If some cracks developed, then anodic areas are created on the surface. Anodic areas are small surface parts; while nearly the rest of the surface of the metal forms large cathode Fe2+ and OH- ions will diffuse and then combine to form the precipitate of ferrous hydroxide. Smaller Fe2+ will diffuse more rapidly than larger OH- ions. So corrosion occurs at the anode and rust deposited at or near the cathode.
  10. 10. Galvanic or Bimetallic Corrosion When two dissimilar metals are connected and exposed to an electrolyte, the metal higher in electrochemical series undergoes corrosion. If enough oxygen is present, ferrous hydroxide will be oxidized to form ferric hydroxide, which will form yellow rust If supply of oxygen is limited, the corrosion product will be black anhydrous magnetite (Fe3O4) Effect of increasing oxygen content Forces the cathodic reaction producing more OH- ions As it removes more electrons, so accelerates the corrosion at anode Combination of these reactions, will cause more corrosion and rust- formation Zinc will dissolve at anodic areas and oxygen will take up electrons at cathodic areas to form OH- ions.
  11. 11. Concentration Cell Corrosion This type of corrosion is due to electrochemical attack on the metal surface, exposed to an electrolyte of varying concentration or of varying aeration. Differential aeration corrosion (most common type of concentration cell corrosion) When one part of metal is exposed to a different air concentration from the other Generally poor oxygenated parts are anodic. Therefore parts immersed to greater depth (less access of oxygen) become anodic. So a difference of potential is created, which causes a ﬂow of electron between two differentially aerated areas of same metal Corrosion of metals partially immersed in a solution of a neutral salt just below the waterline The parts above and closely adjacent to the waterline are most strongly aerated (due to easy access of oxygen) and hence become Cathodic
  12. 12. Iron corrodes under drops of water (or salt solution) Areas covered by droplets having less access of oxygen, become anodic with respect to other areas, which are freely exposed to air. Oxygen concentration cell increases corrosion, but it occurs where the oxygen concentration is lower. Corrosion may be accelerated in apparently inaccessible places, because oxygen deﬁcient areas serve as anodes and therefore cracks or crevices serves as foci for corrosion Corrosion is accelerated under accumulation of dirt, sand, scale or other contaminations: Because accumulation of rust, scale etc restricts the access of oxygen and establishes an anode and undergo localized corrosion. Metals exposed to aqueous media corrode under blocks of wood or glass: Screen some portion of the metal from oxygen access; proceed to localized attack and thereby corrosion
  13. 13. Passivity Metal or any alloy exhibit a much higher corrosion resistance than expected from its position in the electrochemical series. This is due to the formation of a highly protective but very thin ﬁlm on the surface of metal or an alloy. The ﬁlm is insoluble, non-porous and of “self-healing” nature (if broken, it will repair itself on re-exposure to oxidizing conditions) E.g. Ti, Al, Cr, stainless steel (Containing Cr): corrosion resistance (i.e. passivation) in oxidizing environments, but in reducing environment they become chemically active. In oxidizing environment the protective oxide ﬁlms will be automatically repaired whenever any damage occurs Al containers can store a concentrated solution of HNO3
  14. 14. Pitting Corrosion Localized accelerated attack results in formation of pinholes, pits and cavities in metal This is due to the breakdown or cracking of the protective ﬁlm on a metal at speciﬁc points. This gives rise to the formation of small anodic and large cathodic areas. Metals owing their corrosion resistance to their passive state, show a marked pitting under the condition leading to the destruction of their passivity, i.e. those will be the starting points of pitting corrosion. For e.g. stainless steel and Al show characteristic pitting in chloride solution
  15. 15. Intergranular Corrosion Occurs along grain boundaries Selective attack at only the grain boundaries, leaving the grain interior untouched or only slightly attacked. This is due to the fact that the grain boundaries contain such materials which shows electrode potential more anodic than that of the grain centre in a particular corroding medium. For e.g, during welding of stainless steel (an alloy of Fe, C and Cr), chromium carbide is precipitated at the grain boundaries, thereby the region just adjacent to grain boundaries will have lower amount of Cr composition and is more anodic w.r.t. the solid solution within the grain (which is richer in Cr) Solution of this problem: Heat treatment method, which dissolves the chromium carbide precipitated during welding
  16. 16. This intergranular corrosion occurs in microscopic scale, without any apparent external signs. But sudden failure of the material (without any pre-warning) occurs due to loss of cohesion between grains Waterline corrosion When water is stored in steel tank, it is generally found that the maximum amount of corrosion takes place along a line just beneath the level of water meniscus. The area above the waterline (highly-oxygenated) acts as the cathodic will be unaffected by corrosion. In case of ships, this type of corrosion is accelerated by marine plants attached to the sides of the ship
  17. 17. Crevice Corrosion Crevice between different metallic objects e.g. bolts, nuts, rivets, in contact with liquids Crevice area has lack of oxygen (thus become anodic region and corrosion takes there). The exposed area acts as cathode. e.g. at the junction of two metals exposed to a corrosive environment
  18. 18.     Microbiological Corrosion Due to metabolic activity under aerobic or anaerobic conditions Direct chemical action of sulfuric acid formed by the oxidation of sulfur or sulﬁde by microorganism Generation of local electrochemical cells due to change in pH, concentration and oxidation potentials Removal of protective coatings or corrosion inhibitors Underground or Soil Corrosion In soil, presence of moisture, bacteria micro-organisms and electrolyte etc are responsible for corrosion which is further promoted by differential aeration Eg. Buried pipelines passing from one type of soil to another suffer corrosion due to differential aeration: like pipelines passing through clay and then through sand. Since clay is less aerated than sand hence corrosion starts.
  19. 19.    Stress Corrosion or Stress cracking Combined effect of static tensile stresses and the corrosive environment on a metal. Here highly localized attack is occurring, when overall corrosion is negligible The corrosive agents are highly speciﬁc and selective such as Caustic alkalis and strong nitrate solution for mild steel Traces of ammonia fro brass Acid chloride solution for stainless steel This type of corrosion is seen in fabricated articles of certain alloys due to the presence of stresses caused by heavy working like rolling, drawing or insuﬃcient annealing. This localized electrochemical corrosion occurs along narrow paths, forming anodic areas w.r.t. more cathodic areas at the metal surface.
  20. 20. Presence of stress also produces strain, which result in localized zone of higher electrode potential. This becomes so chemically active that they are attacked, even by mild corrosive environment and ﬁnally results crack which will propagate further. Examples of stress corrosions Season cracking Stress corrosion of copper alloys (containing small amount of alloying elements like P, As, Sb etc), whereas the pure metal is resistant to stress corrosion. Intergranular cracking occurs in an atmosphere containing traces of ammonia or amines. The attack occurs along the grain boundaries which become more anodic w.r.t. grain themselves. Caustic Embrittlement Stress corrosion occurs in mild steels exposed to alkaline solution at high temperature and stress (like in steam boilers)
  21. 21. Galvanic Series Electrochemical series does not account for the corrosion of all metals and alloys. So a more practical series, called Galvanic Series is prepared by studying the corrosion of metals and alloys in a given environment like sea- water.
  22. 22. Factors inﬂuencing corrosion Nature of the metal Position in Galvanic Series When two metals or alloys are in electrical contact, in presence of an electrolyte, the more active metal (higher in Galvanic series) suffers corrosion. The rate depends on their difference in position and more the difference, faster the corrosion of the metal Relative areas of the anodic and cathodic parts When two dissimilar metals or alloys are in contact, the corrosion of the anodic part is directly proportional to the ratio of the areas of the cathodic part and the anodic part So corrosion is more severe and highly localized if the anodic area is small : (e.g small steel pipe in copper tank)
  23. 23. Purity of metal Impurity in metals form minute/tiny electrochemical cells and the anodic part gets corroded. E.g. Zn metal containing impurity like Fe, Pb, undergoes corrosion of Zn due to formation of local electrochemical cells. The rate increase with increasing exposure and extent of impurity.
  24. 24. Physical State of the metal: Such as grain size, orientation of crystals, stress etc. Smaller the grain-size of the metal or alloy, greater will be its solubility and hence greater the corrosion Nature of surface ﬁlm Get covered with a thin ﬁlm of metal oxide on surface. The ratio of the volume of the metal oxide to the metal is known as a “speciﬁc volume ratio”. Greater the speciﬁc volume ratio, lesser the oxidation corrosion rate. Passivity of the metals like Ti, Al, Cr etc. shows much higher corrosion resistance than expected from their position in Galvanic series due to formation of highly protective ﬁlm. Moreover the ﬁlm is of “self-healing” nature, if broken repairs itself. Solubility of corrosion products In electrochemical corrosion, if the corrosion product is soluble in the corroding medium, then the corrosion proceeds faster rate. On contrary, corrosion of Pb in H2SO4 is suppressed due to formation of PbSO4.
  25. 25. Volatility of corrosion product If it volatilizes as soon as possible, leaving the underlying metal exposed for further attack   Nature of the corroding environment Temperature On increasing temperature, the reaction as well as diffusion rate will increase, thereby corrosion rate will be enhanced. Humidity of air Critical humidity: The relative humidity above which the atmospheric corrosion rate of metal increases sharply. The value of critical humidity depends on the physical characteristics of the metal as well as the nature of the corrosion products. Reason of corrosion in humid environment Humid atmosphere furnish water to the electrolyte, essential for setting up an electrochemical corrosion cell Oxide ﬁlm on metal surface can also absorb moisture and thus electrochemical type corrosion can occur
  26. 26. Presence of impurities in atmosphere In industrial areas, corrosive gases like CO2, H2S, SO2 and fumes of HCl, H2SO4. In presence of these gases, acidity adjacent to metal surface increases ad its electrical conductivity will also increase. This increase the corrosion current ﬂowing in local electrochemical cells on the exposed metal surfaces. In marine atmosphere, presence of NaCl Inﬂuence of pH: Generally acidic media is more corrosive than alkaline and neutral media. Nature of ions present: Presence of anions like silicate in the medium leads to the formation of insoluble reaction products (e.g. silica gel) which inhibits further corrosion. On the other hand, presence of Cl- destroy the protective surface ﬁlm, thereby exposing the metal surface for further corrosion. Presence of even traces of Cu in mine water, accelerates the corrosion of iron pipes
  27. 27.     Corrosion Control 1. Proper designing The design of the material should be such that corrosion even if it occurs, it should be uniform and does not result in intense and localized corrosion. Avoid the contact of dissimilar metals in presence of corroding solution. When two dissimilar metals are to be in contact, the anodic area should be as large area as possible; whereas the cathodic metal should have as much smaller area as possible. If two dissimilar metals in contact, they should be as close as possible to each other in Galvanic series. When the direct joining of dissimilar metals is unavoidable, an insulating ﬁtting may be applied in between them to avoid direct metal- metal electrical contact.
  28. 28. Corrosion Control 2. Using pure metal Corrosion resistance of a given metal may be improved by increasing its purity 3. Using metal alloys Corrosion resistance may be increased by alloying with suitable elements, but alloy should be completely homogeneous. Chromium is a good alloying element for iron, because its ﬁlm is self-healing.
  29. 29. 4. Cathodic Protection Force the metal (which has to be protected) to behave like a cathode, so corrosion will not occur. 4.1 Sacriﬁcial anodic protection method The metal (which has to be protected) is connected by a wire to a more anodic metal, so that all the corrosion will be concentrated at this more active metal. The more active metal gets corroded slowly, while the parent structure (cathodic is protected). The more active metal is called “Sacriﬁcial Anode”. The corroded sacriﬁcial anode (Mg, Zn, Al or their alloys) will be replaced by a fresh one, when consumed completely.
  30. 30. 4.2 Impressed current Cathodic Protection An impressed current is applied in opposite direction to nullify the corrosion current, and convert the corroding metal from anode to cathode. The impressed current is derived from a direct current source with an insoluble anode (graphite, scrap iron etc.). Usually a suﬃcient d.c. current is applied to an insoluble anode, buried in soil (or immersed in corroding medium) and connected to the metallic structure to be protected. E.g. Useful for large structures for long-term operations.   5. Modifying the environment Corrosive nature of the environment can be reduced either by:--- Removal of harmful constituents Addition of speciﬁc substances, which neutralize the effect of corrosive constituents of the environment
  31. 31. (a) (b) 5.1 Deaeration Removal of oxygen from aqueous environment reduces metal corrosion by adjustment of temperature Mechanical agitation 5.2 Deactivation Addition of chemicals capable of combining rapidly with oxygen in aqueous solution (e.g. Na2SO3, hydrazine hydrate) 5.3 Dehumidiﬁcation Reduces the moisture content of air to such an extent that the amount of water condensed on metal is too small to cause corrosion (e.g. alumina, silica gel) 5.4 Alkaline Neutralization Neutralization of acidic character of corrosive environment (due to the presence of ). Alkaline neutralizers like NH3, NaOH are generally injected in vapor or liquid form to the corroding system.
  32. 32. 6. Corrosion Inhibitors On addition of the inhibitor in small quantities to the aqueous corrosive environment, effectively decreases the corrosion of a metal. Two types of inhibitors: 6.1 Anodic inhibitors Ions of transition elements like chromate, phosphate etc, with a high oxygen content, suppress the corrosion reaction (at anode) by forming a sparingly soluble compound by reacting with a newly produced metal ion. These compounds will then be adsorbed on metal surface and form a protective ﬁlm and thereby also reducing corrosion rate. 6.2 Cathodic Inhibitors (a) In Acidic solution, main cathodic reaction is evolution of hydrogen Therefore corrosion can be reduced by: Slowing down the diffusion of hydrated H+ ions to the cathode and/or Increasing the overvoltage of hydrogen evolution
  33. 33. Arsenic or antimony oxides are used as inhibitors, because they deposit adherent ﬁlm of metallic arsenic or antimony at cathodic areas, thereby increasing considerably the hydrogen overvoltage (b) in Neutral solution: The corrosion can be controlled either by: Eliminating oxygen from the corroding medium (by using reducing agents like Na2SO3 or by deaeration) By retarding the diffusion to the cathodic areas (by adding Mg, Zn or Ni salts, which react with OH- ions at cathode, and thereby producing insoluble hydroxides which will be deposited on the cathodes making self- barriers)   7. Protective Coatings Coatings should prevent the penetration of corroding environment to the material, which need to be protected Coating must be chemically inert to the corroding environment The diffusion of H+ ions can be decreased by organic inhibitors (amines, heterocyclic nitrogen compounds, substituted urea etc.), which are capable of being adsorbed on the metal surface.
  34. 34. 7.1 Anodic Coating Coating metals are anodic w.r.t. the base metal (i.e. the metal to be protected). Eg. Coating of Zn on Fe Under corrosive environment, if pores, breaks or discontinuities occur in such anodic coating, a galvanic cell is formed between the coating metal and the exposed part of base metal Then the coating metal will be attacked leaving the base metal protected. So this is basically “Sacriﬁcial Coating”
  35. 35.    7.2 Cathodic coating Coating of a more noble metal than the base metal. Protection is due to higher corrosion resistance of that metal than base metal. This coating provides effective protection to the base metal only when the protection is completely continuous and free from pores, breaks and discontinuities. If such coating breaks, much more corrosion damage can occur Eg. Coating of tin on iron sheet and the protection will be as long as the surface of iron is completely covered. If the coating punctured, then tin will act as cathode and exposed iron will act as anode. A galvanic cell will be set up and an intense localized attack at the small exposed part will occur, resulting severe pitting of the base metal.
  36. 36.    (i) (ii) Methods of application of metal coating Hot dipping For coating of low melting metals like Zn, Sn, Pb, Al etc on iron, steel, copper etc., which have relatively higher melting points. Immerse the base metal in a bath of molten coating metal For good adhesion, the base metal surface must be very clean, otherwise it cannot be properly wetted by the molten metal. Two most widely applied hot dipping method: Galvanizing Tinning
  37. 37.     (i) Galvanizing: Process of coating iron or steel sheets with a thin coat of Zn to prevent rusting Procedure: First clean the iron article by dilute H2SO4 Then washed and dried Dip in the bath of molten Zn. The surface of the bath is covered by a ﬂux (ammonium chloride) to prevent oxide formation of molten coating metal Remove excess Zn and produce a thin ﬁlm of uniform thickness by hot rollers.
  38. 38.   (ii) Tinning Process of coating iron or steel articles with a thin coat of Sn Procedure: First clean the iron article by dilute H2SO4 Passed through a bath of zinc chloride ﬂux and then pass through a tank of molten tin and then through a series of rollers and ﬁnally through palm oil, which protect the hot tin coated surface against oxidation.
  39. 39. Metal Cladding Dense, homogeneous layer of coating metal is bonded ﬁrmly and permanently to the base metal on one or both sides. Corrosion resisting metals (like Ni, Cu, Pb, Ag, Pt etc.) and alloys (like stainless steel etc.) can be used as cladding materials. Procedure Thin sheets of coating metal and base metal are arranged in form of sandwich That sandwich then passed through rollers, under the action of heat and pressure Eg. Plate of duralumin is sandwiched between two layers of pure Al

