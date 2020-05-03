Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Gareth Rowlands (g.rowlands@sussex.ac.uk) Ar402, http://www.sussex.ac.uk/Users/kafj6, Reduction and Oxidation 2002 59 * HY...
Gareth Rowlands (g.rowlands@sussex.ac.uk) Ar402, http://www.sussex.ac.uk/Users/kafj6, Reduction and Oxidation 2002 60 Ster...
Gareth Rowlands (g.rowlands@sussex.ac.uk) Ar402, http://www.sussex.ac.uk/Users/kafj6, Reduction and Oxidation 2002 61 Nitr...
Gareth Rowlands (g.rowlands@sussex.ac.uk) Ar402, http://www.sussex.ac.uk/Users/kafj6, Reduction and Oxidation 2002 62 Homo...
Gareth Rowlands (g.rowlands@sussex.ac.uk) Ar402, http://www.sussex.ac.uk/Users/kafj6, Reduction and Oxidation 2002 63 Mono...
Gareth Rowlands (g.rowlands@sussex.ac.uk) Ar402, http://www.sussex.ac.uk/Users/kafj6, Reduction and Oxidation 2002 64 Sele...
Gareth Rowlands (g.rowlands@sussex.ac.uk) Ar402, http://www.sussex.ac.uk/Users/kafj6, Reduction and Oxidation 2002 65 M M ...
Gareth Rowlands (g.rowlands@sussex.ac.uk) Ar402, http://www.sussex.ac.uk/Users/kafj6, Reduction and Oxidation 2002 66 Rh M...
Gareth Rowlands (g.rowlands@sussex.ac.uk) Ar402, http://www.sussex.ac.uk/Users/kafj6, Reduction and Oxidation 2002 67 Non-...
Gareth Rowlands (g.rowlands@sussex.ac.uk) Ar402, http://www.sussex.ac.uk/Users/kafj6, Reduction and Oxidation 2002 68 R Tr...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Hydrogenation

47 views

Published on

wilkinson catalyst, order and stereo chemistry

Published in: Science
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Hydrogenation

  1. 1. Gareth Rowlands (g.rowlands@sussex.ac.uk) Ar402, http://www.sussex.ac.uk/Users/kafj6, Reduction and Oxidation 2002 59 * HYDROGENATION • Concerned with two forms of hydrogenation: heterogeneous (catalyst insoluble) and homogeneous (catalyst soluble) Heterogeneous Catalysis • Catalyst insoluble in reaction medium • Reactions take place on catalyst surface • Rate of reaction and selectivity dependant on active sites on surface • Active sites are the part of the catalyst substrate and hydrogen can adsorb on • By blocking or poisoning active sites the reactivity of a catalyst is reduced and the selectivity increased • Good poisons are metal cations, halides, sulfides, amines and phosphines • Reaction is a surface phenomenon and not fully understood H H H H H* H* H* H* **H H***H H H H • catalyst surface • adsorption of H2 • H2 disassociation / activation • alkene adsorption • alkene activation• hydrogenation • predominantly syn • Differences in catalyst arise due to ability of each metal to bind to various substrates and the different modes of binding • Order of Reactivity of Various Metals Pt = C=O >> C=C > {H} > Ar Pd = C=C > {H} > C=O > Ar Ru = C=O > C=C > Ar > {H} {H} = hydrogenolysis C–X → C–H • Order of Alkene Reactivity R R R R R R R R R R R R > > > > • Note: many other factors involved (eg. the release of ring-strain) • Co-ordination of alkene on catalyst can lead to double bond isomerisation • Possibility of migration related to the degree of reversibility of co-ordination • Pd allows migration presumably via reversible co-ordination • Pt essentially binds irreversibly resulting in no isomerisation
  2. 2. Gareth Rowlands (g.rowlands@sussex.ac.uk) Ar402, http://www.sussex.ac.uk/Users/kafj6, Reduction and Oxidation 2002 60 Stereoselectivity • Mechanism (vide supra) indicates the addition is predominanly syn • As substrate and hydrogen are both bound to surface addition occurs from the least hindered face as more readily binds to surface) • Problem: isomerisation can lead to anti addition • Problem: predicting which face will bind to surface not as simple as above statement suggests • Haptophilicity is the ability of a functional group to anchor to the surface and direct which face of alkene co-ordinates H H H H • normally hydrogen adds from least hindered side • hydrogen adds from opposite face • functional group • functional group attracted to surface Alkynes O • Lindlar catalyst (Pd / CaCO3 / PbO) optimum catalyst to prevent over-reduction and cis / trans isomerisation O H2, Lindlar, BuOH, rt 95 % • syn addition Heteroatom Hydrogenations Carbonyl Moiety • Can be hydrogenated • Stereoselectivity hard to predict so prefer hydride reagents • Platinum reagents preferred as C=O faster than C=C (vide supra) especially when poisoned N H HO CO2Et O H2, PtO2, AcOH, H2O N H HO CO2Et OH • Order of carbonyl reduction R Cl O R R(H) O R O R O O R OR O R OH O R NH2 O > > > > >
  3. 3. Gareth Rowlands (g.rowlands@sussex.ac.uk) Ar402, http://www.sussex.ac.uk/Users/kafj6, Reduction and Oxidation 2002 61 Nitriles N Bn C OBnBnO OBn BocHN N H2, Pd(OH)2 / C, MeOH N H OHHO OH BocHN NH2 Nitro Group C4H11 OO N O O O ( )3 C4H11 OO NH2 O ( )3 N H C4H11 OO ( )3 1. H2, Pd / C 2. (CO2H)2 Azides N N3 Ph O MeO2C H2. 5 % Pd / C N H2N Ph O MeO2C
  4. 4. Gareth Rowlands (g.rowlands@sussex.ac.uk) Ar402, http://www.sussex.ac.uk/Users/kafj6, Reduction and Oxidation 2002 62 Homogeneous Catalyst • Soluble in reaction medium • Mechanisms much better understood • Advantages: mild conditions (non-polar solvents which dissolve H2 better) • Advantages: less catalyst required (each molecule is available for reaction and not just surface) • Advantages: improved or complimentary selectivity (far more predictable) • Advantages: directed hydrogenations • Advantages: asymmetric hydrogenations Alkene Hydrogenation • 2 main types of homogeneous catalysts: dihydride and monohydride catalysts Dihydride Catalysts LnM + H2 H LnM H • Examples: Wilkinson's Catalyst ClRh(PPh3)3 (hydrogen adds prior to substrate) Crabtree's Catalyst [Ir(COD)(PCy3)(pyr)]+ PF6 – (substrate adds before H2) General Mechanism LnM H MLnMLn H LnM H LnM H LnM H HH HH H2 H2 reductive elimination reductive elimination • oxidative cis addition Wilkinson's catalyst Crabtree's catalyst
  5. 5. Gareth Rowlands (g.rowlands@sussex.ac.uk) Ar402, http://www.sussex.ac.uk/Users/kafj6, Reduction and Oxidation 2002 63 Monohydride Catalysts • LnM–H • Examples: HRu(Cl)(PPh3)3 Cp2TiH LnM H LnM H LnM H Ln M HHH LnM H HH 1,2-insertion cis-addition reductive elimination Wilkinson's Catalysis • Very well studied Cl Rh P P P S S Cl Rh P S P S S Cl Rh P H P H S Cl Rh P H P H R3 R1 R R2 Cl Rh P P H S R1 R H R3 R2 HH R3 R1 R R2 R3 R1 R R2 H2 RDS –P Rh+1 Rh+3 Rh+3 • oxidative addition • reductive elimination H2 oxidative addition • catalytic species • metal centre oxidised • insertion • S = solvent or vacant site • very fast; no isomerisation
  6. 6. Gareth Rowlands (g.rowlands@sussex.ac.uk) Ar402, http://www.sussex.ac.uk/Users/kafj6, Reduction and Oxidation 2002 64 Selectivity Ar R ( )n = 1,2 R R1 R R1 R R1 R R1 R2 > > > > >= • Like heterogeneous catalysts there is a strong steric selectivity for the least hindered alkenes O PO C5H11 (CH2)3CO2R OP H H ClRh(PPh3)3, H2 O PO C5H11 (CH2)3CO2R OP H H Stereoselectivity • As indicated in the mechanism reductive elimination is fast so no isomerisation can occur and syn addition results Ph H OMe H ClRh(PPh3)3, D2 OMePh HH DD • Like heterogeneous catalysts, hydrogenation occurs from the least hindered face O iPr ClRh(PPh3)3, H2 O iPr • less substituted alkene • addition from least hindered side O TrO OMe ClRh(PPh3)3, H2 O TrO OMe Functional Group Compatibilty • Compatible with most functional groups • Aldehydes often undergo decarbonylation N Cbz O N Cbz ClRh(PPh3)3 95 %
  7. 7. Gareth Rowlands (g.rowlands@sussex.ac.uk) Ar402, http://www.sussex.ac.uk/Users/kafj6, Reduction and Oxidation 2002 65 M M Directed Hydrogenation • A hydroxyl group in the substrate can displace a ligand from the catalyst resulting in directed hydrogenation • This can reverse normal selectivity HO O HO O H N Ir Cy3P Crabtree's catalyst H2 24 : 1 • same face • Crabtree's catalyst much more reactive than Wilkinson's; so good for hindered alkenes • Crabtree's catalyst gives superior directing effect for cyclic substrates • For acyclic substrates use Wilkinson's catalyst • If alkene isomerisation a problem use Wilkinson's catalyst at elevated pressure R OH H OH R H H L L R H H OH H L L R OH R OH M H R OH H L L M H OH H R L L R OH vs vs • disfavoured due to steric interactions anti syn • Note: only get stereocontrol if isomerisation is surpressed ASYMMETRIC HYDROGENATION • Many asymmetric variants have now been developed • Diphosphine ligands are very common Ph CO2Me NHCOMe + H2 + P Rh P S S PhAr Ph MeO Ph NHCOMe H CO2Me> 95 % e.e.
  8. 8. Gareth Rowlands (g.rowlands@sussex.ac.uk) Ar402, http://www.sussex.ac.uk/Users/kafj6, Reduction and Oxidation 2002 66 Rh Mechanism H N CO2Me O PhP P Rh H NMeO2C OPh P P Rh H N CO2Me OPhP H H P Rh H P O P S NH Ph CO2Me Rh H NMeO2C OPh P H H P Rh H P O P SHN Ph MeO2C Ph H NHCOMe CO2Me Ph H MeOCHN MeO2C Ph CO2Me NHCOMe P Rh P S S PhAr ArPh + fast fast H2 slow RDS kmajor H2 slow RDS kminor minormajor majorminor kminor : kmajor 573 : 1 • most stable complex • minor complex reacts much faster • the major product comes from the minor complex • Note: Substrate and metal must be complexed to get good e.e.
  9. 9. Gareth Rowlands (g.rowlands@sussex.ac.uk) Ar402, http://www.sussex.ac.uk/Users/kafj6, Reduction and Oxidation 2002 67 Non-Co-ordinated Asymmetric Catalysts • Catalysts that do not require co-ordination to the substrate to give good e.e.s still uncommon • They offer the advantage of greater structural variety • One example is: P N O tBuIr Ph Ph BARF Ph MeO 3 mol% cat., H2 50 bar 99 % 98 % e.e. Ph MeO BARF = tetrakis{3,5-trifluoromethyl}phenyl borate Monohydride Catalyst • Provides a second example TiX X X2 = 1,1'-binaphth-2,2'-diolate Ti H NR N H R 1. BuLi 2. PhSiH3 H2 (80-500 psi) 68-89 % 95-99 % e.e. Ti H Ti HN R Ti HN R Ti HN R H H vs N H R Mechanism • R group in space • R group clashes with ligand • concerted 4-centre cleavage of N–Ti
  10. 10. Gareth Rowlands (g.rowlands@sussex.ac.uk) Ar402, http://www.sussex.ac.uk/Users/kafj6, Reduction and Oxidation 2002 68 R Transfer Hydrogenation O OH + OH O + N ClN HPh Ph Ts Ru • free NH crucial • Mechanism is given in the Oxidation Section of this course • Problem: the reaction is reversible (hence the oxidation) • If formic acid / triethyl amine is used as the reductant reaction irreversible N H N H O O H+ N H NH + O C O cat. Et3N • gives off CO2 hence irreversible Hydrogenolysis R X R H H2 O I OMe H I H2, Ni[R] O OMe H • Used to remove various functional groups • Or protecting groups O O R OPh O H2, Pd / C O O R OH O Easiest Hardest RCOCl RCHO RNO2 RNH2 RC≡CR' RCH=CHR' RCHO RCH2OH RCH=CHR' RCH2CH2R' RCOR' RCHOHR' ArCH2OR ArCH3 + ROH RC≡N RCH2NH2 RCO2R' RCH2OH + R'OH Ease of reduction of functional groups towards catalytic hydrogenation • note how far down benzyl group is • Note: different catalysts have different propensities for functional groups so this is only a rough order

×