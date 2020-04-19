Cold application converted

Successfully reported this slideshow.
COLD APPLICATION Ms. Saheli C Lecturer IACN
INTRODUCTION ➢ The ice cap, ice collar or ice bag is a method of dry cold application. ➢ Single used ice bags are frequent...
EFFECT OF COLD APPLICATION ❑ When applied locally (to affected area); it reduces the temperature of the skin, then the mus...
❑ Decrease inflammation, swelling and muscle spasm. ❑ Reduces bleeding. ❑ Decreases pain. ❑ Causes a temporary stimulating...
METHODS OF COLD APPLICATION
DEFINITION 1. ICE CAP/ ICE BAG: The ice cap / ice bag is a dry cold application to a specific body part, which has a wide ...
2. ICE PACK: ➢ It is also a dry cold application used by sports teams, hikers and camping organizations. ➢ Sometimes, thes...
PURPOSES OF COLD APPLICATION • To relieve pain of muscle strain, tooth extraction and headache. • To relieve congestion / ...
CONTRAINDICATIONS Patients with- • Hypothermia. • Peripheral neuropathy. • Muscle spasm. • Client in the state of shock an...
ARTICLES A tray containing the following articles:- • Ice in a bowl (ice chips if available). • Water in small jug • Mitte...
STEPS OF PROCEDURE PRE-PROCEDURAL STEPS: ➢ Identify the patient and check physicians order. ➢ Explain the procedure to the...
INTRA PROCEDURAL STEPS : ➢ Fill the ice cap with the ice cubes. ➢ Use small pieces of ice cube. ➢ Add salt to the ice cube...
• Dry the bag and put on the cover. • Expose only the treatment site. • Apply to the affected part. • Check tolerance of p...
• POST PROCEDURAL STEPS: ➢ Dry the patients skin and re-dress the treatment site according to the physician orders. ➢ Posi...
COMPLICATIONS : • Intense cold may cause pain, burning or numbness. • Frostbite • Necrosis. • Injuries to deeper tissues. ...
