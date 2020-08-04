Successfully reported this slideshow.
Advanced Power N AND P-CHANNEL ENHANCEMENT Electronics Corp. MODE POWER MOSFET ▼ Simple Drive Requirement N-CH BVDSS 30V ▼...
N-CH Electrical Characteristics@Tj=25 o C(unless otherwise specified) Symbol Parameter Test Conditions Min. Typ. Max. Unit...
P-CH Electrical Characteristics@Tj=25 o C(unless otherwise specified) Symbol Parameter Test Conditions Min. Typ. Max. Unit...
N-Channel Fig 1. Typical Output Characteristics Fig 2. Typical Output Characteristics Fig 3. On-Resistance v.s. Gate Volta...
N-Channel Fig 7. Gate Charge Characteristics Fig 8. Typical Capacitance Characteristics Fig 9. Maximum Safe Operating Area...
P-Channel Fig 1. Typical Output Characteristics Fig 2. Typical Output Characteristics Fig 3. On-Resistance v.s. Gate Volta...
AP4506GEH P-Channel Fig 7. Gate Charge Characteristics Fig 8. Typical Capacitance Characteristics Fig 9. Maximum Safe Oper...
  1. 1. Advanced Power N AND P-CHANNEL ENHANCEMENT Electronics Corp. MODE POWER MOSFET ▼ Simple Drive Requirement N-CH BVDSS 30V ▼ Good Thermal Performance RDS(ON) 24mΩ ▼ Fast Switching Performance ID 9A P-CH BVDSS -30V RDS(ON) 36mΩ Description ID -8A Absolute Maximum Ratings Symbol Parameter Rating Units N-channel P-channel VDS Drain-Source Voltage 30 -30 V VGS Gate-Source Voltage +20 +20 V ID@TA=25℃ Continuous Drain Current3 9 -8 A ID@TA=70℃ Continuous Drain Current 3 7.2 -6.4 A IDM Pulsed Drain Current 1 50 -50 A PD@TA=25℃ Total Power Dissipation 3.1 W TSTG Storage Temperature Range -55 to 150 ℃ TJ Operating Junction Temperature Range -55 to 150 ℃ Symbol Value Unit Rthj-c Maximum Thermal Resistance, Junction-case 8 ℃/W Rthj-a Maximum Thermal Resistance, Junction-ambient 3 40 ℃/W Data and specifications subject to change without notice 200902103 Parameter 1 Thermal Data AP4506GEH RoHS-compliant Product Advanced Power MOSFETs from APEC provide the designer with the best combination of fast switching, ruggedized device design, low on-resistance and cost-effectiveness. S1 TO-252-4L G1 S2 G2 D1/D2 S1 G1 D1 S2 G2 D2 Free Datasheet http://www.Datasheet-PDF.com/
  2. 2. N-CH Electrical Characteristics@Tj=25 o C(unless otherwise specified) Symbol Parameter Test Conditions Min. Typ. Max. Units BVDSS Drain-Source Breakdown Voltage VGS=0V, ID=250uA 30 - - V RDS(ON) Static Drain-Source On-Resistance2 VGS=10V, ID=6A - - 24 mΩ VGS=4.5V, ID=4A - - 32 mΩ VGS(th) Gate Threshold Voltage VDS=VGS, ID=250uA 1 - 3 V gfs Forward Transconductance VDS=10V, ID=6A - 17 - S IDSS Drain-Source Leakage Current VDS=30V, VGS=0V - - 10 uA Drain-Source Leakage Current (Tj=70o C) VDS=24V, VGS=0V - - 25 uA IGSS Gate-Source Leakage VGS=+20V, VDS=0V - - +30 uA Qg Total Gate Charge2 ID=6A - 8.3 13 nC Qgs Gate-Source Charge VDS=24V - 1.5 - nC Qgd Gate-Drain ("Miller") Charge VGS=4.5V - 4 - nC td(on) Turn-on Delay Time 2 VDS=15V - 5 - ns tr Rise Time ID=6A - 18 - ns td(off) Turn-off Delay Time RG=3.3Ω,VGS=10V - 18 - ns tf Fall Time RD=2.5Ω - 4 - ns Ciss Input Capacitance VGS=0V - 575 920 pF Coss Output Capacitance VDS=25V - 100 - pF Crss Reverse Transfer Capacitance f=1.0MHz - 70 - pF Source-Drain Diode Symbol Parameter Test Conditions Min. Typ. Max. Units VSD Forward On Voltage 2 IS=6A, VGS=0V - - 1.3 V trr Reverse Recovery Time 2 IS=6A, VGS=0V - 19 - ns Qrr Reverse Recovery Charge dI/dt=100A/µs - 14 - nC 2 AP4506GEH Free Datasheet http://www.Datasheet-PDF.com/
  3. 3. P-CH Electrical Characteristics@Tj=25 o C(unless otherwise specified) Symbol Parameter Test Conditions Min. Typ. Max. Units BVDSS Drain-Source Breakdown Voltage VGS=0V, ID=-250uA -30 - - V RDS(ON) Static Drain-Source On-Resistance2 VGS=-10V, ID=-5A - - 36 mΩ VGS=-4.5V, ID=-3A - - 48 mΩ VGS(th) Gate Threshold Voltage VDS=VGS, ID=-250uA -1 - -3 V gfs Forward Transconductance VDS=-10V, ID=-5A - 12 - S IDSS Drain-Source Leakage Current VDS=-30V, VGS=0V - - -10 uA Drain-Source Leakage Current (Tj=70o C) VDS=-24V, VGS=0V - - -25 uA IGSS Gate-Source Leakage VGS=+20V, VDS=0V - - +30 uA Qg Total Gate Charge2 ID=-5A - 12.6 20 nC Qgs Gate-Source Charge VDS=-24V - 2.4 - nC Qgd Gate-Drain ("Miller") Charge VGS=-4.5V - 6.2 - nC td(on) Turn-on Delay Time 2 VDS=-15V - 8 - ns tr Rise Time ID=-5A - 16 - ns td(off) Turn-off Delay Time RG=3.3Ω,VGS=-10V - 26 - ns tf Fall Time RD=3Ω - 41 - ns Ciss Input Capacitance VGS=0V - 1045 1670 pF Coss Output Capacitance VDS=-25V - 220 - pF Crss Reverse Transfer Capacitance f=1.0MHz - 150 - pF Source-Drain Diode Symbol Parameter Test Conditions Min. Typ. Max. Units VSD Forward On Voltage 2 IS=-5A, VGS=0V - - -1.3 V trr Reverse Recovery Time2 IS=-5A, VGS=0V - 23 - ns Qrr Reverse Recovery Charge dI/dt=-100A/µs - 15 - nC Notes: 1.Pulse width limited by Max. junction temperature. 2.Pulse test 3.N-CH , P-CH are same , mounted on 2oz FR4 board t ≦10s. THIS PRODUCT IS SENSITIVE TO ELECTROSTATIC DISCHARGE, PLEASE HANDLE WITH CAUTION. USE OF THIS PRODUCT AS A CRITICAL COMPONENT IN LIFE SUPPORT OR OTHER SIMILAR SYSTEMS IS NOT AUTHORIZED. APEC DOES NOT ASSUME ANY LIABILITY ARISING OUT OF THE APPLICATION OR USE OF ANY PRODUCT OR CIRCUIT DESCRIBED HEREIN; NEITHER DOES IT CONVEY ANY LICENSE UNDER ITS PATENT RIGHTS, NOR THE RIGHTS OF OTHERS. APEC RESERVES THE RIGHT TO MAKE CHANGES WITHOUT FURTHER NOTICE TO ANY PRODUCTS HEREIN TO IMPROVE RELIABILITY, FUNCTION OR DESIGN. 3 AP4506GEH Free Datasheet http://www.Datasheet-PDF.com/
  4. 4. N-Channel Fig 1. Typical Output Characteristics Fig 2. Typical Output Characteristics Fig 3. On-Resistance v.s. Gate Voltage Fig 4. Normalized On-Resistance v.s. Junction Temperature Fig 5. Forward Characteristic of Fig 6. Gate Threshold Voltage v.s. Reverse Diode Junction Temperature 4 AP4506GEH 0 10 20 30 40 50 0 1 2 3 4 5 V DS , Drain-to-Source Voltage (V) ID,DrainCurrent(A) T C = 25 o C 10V 7.0V 5.0V 4.5V V G =3.0V 0 2 4 6 8 10 0 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 1 1.2 V SD , Source-to-Drain Voltage (V) IS(A) T j =25 o CT j =150 o C 0 10 20 30 40 50 0 2 4 6 V DS , Drain-to-Source Voltage (V) ID,DrainCurrent(A) T C = 150 o C 10V 7.0V 5.0V 4.5V V G =3.0V 18 20 22 24 26 28 2 4 6 8 10 V GS , Gate-to-Source Voltage (V) RDS(ON)(mΩ) I D =4A T C =25 o C 0.6 0.8 1.0 1.2 1.4 1.6 1.8 -50 0 50 100 150 T j , Junction Temperature ( o C) NormalizedRDS(ON) I D =6A V G =10V 0.4 0.8 1.2 1.6 -50 0 50 100 150 T j , Junction Temperature ( o C) NormalizedVGS(th)(V) Free Datasheet http://www.Datasheet-PDF.com/
  5. 5. N-Channel Fig 7. Gate Charge Characteristics Fig 8. Typical Capacitance Characteristics Fig 9. Maximum Safe Operating Area Fig 10. Effective Transient Thermal Impedance Fig 11. Switching Time Waveform Fig 12. Gate Charge Waveform 5 AP4506GEH Q VG 4.5V QGS QGD QG Charge 0 4 8 12 0 5 10 15 20 Q G , Total Gate Charge (nC) VGS,GatetoSourceVoltage(V) I D =6A V DS =24V 10 100 1000 1 5 9 13 17 21 25 29 V DS , Drain-to-Source Voltage (V) C(pF) f=1.0MHz C iss C oss C rss 0.01 0.1 1 0.0001 0.001 0.01 0.1 1 10 100 t , Pulse Width (s) NormalizedThermalResponse(Rthja) PDM Duty factor = t/T Peak Tj = PDM x Rthja + Ta Rthja=75℃/W t T 0.02 0.01 0.05 0.1 0.2 Duty factor=0.5 Single Pulse 0.01 0.1 1 10 100 0.1 1 10 100 V DS , Drain-to-Source Voltage (V) ID(A) T A =25 o C Single Pulse 100us 1ms 10ms 100ms 1s DC td(on) tr td(off) tf VDS VGS 10% 90% Free Datasheet http://www.Datasheet-PDF.com/
  6. 6. P-Channel Fig 1. Typical Output Characteristics Fig 2. Typical Output Characteristics Fig 3. On-Resistance v.s. Gate Voltage Fig 4. Normalized On-Resistance v.s. Junction Temperature Fig 5. Forward Characteristic of Fig 6. Gate Threshold Voltage v.s. Reverse Diode Junction Temperature 6 AP4506GEH 0 10 20 30 40 50 0 1 2 3 4 5 -V DS , Drain-to-Source Voltage (V) -ID,DrainCurrent(A) T C = 25 o C -10V -7.0V -5.0V -4.5V V G = - 3.0V 25 29 33 37 41 45 2 4 6 8 10 -V GS ,Gate-to-Source Voltage (V) RDS(ON)(mΩ) I D =-3A T C =25 o C 0 10 20 30 40 50 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 -V DS , Drain-to-Source Voltage (V) -ID,DrainCurrent(A) T C = 150 o C -10V -7.0V -5.0V -4.5V V G = - 3.0V 0.6 0.8 1.0 1.2 1.4 1.6 -50 0 50 100 150 T j , Junction Temperature ( o C) NormalizedRDS(ON) I D =-5A V G =-10V 0 2 4 6 8 10 0 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 1 1.2 1.4 -V SD , Source-to-Drain Voltage (V) -IS(A) T j =25 o CT j =150 o C 0.4 0.8 1.2 1.6 -50 0 50 100 150 T j , Junction Temperature ( o C) Normalized-VGS(th)(V) Free Datasheet http://www.Datasheet-PDF.com/
  7. 7. AP4506GEH P-Channel Fig 7. Gate Charge Characteristics Fig 8. Typical Capacitance Characteristics Fig 9. Maximum Safe Operating Area Fig 10. Effective Transient Thermal Impedance Fig 11. Switching Time Waveform Fig 12. Gate Charge Waveform 7 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 Q G , Total Gate Charge (nC) -VGS,GatetoSourceVoltage(V) I D = -5A V DS = -24V 10 100 1000 10000 1 5 9 13 17 21 25 29 -V DS , Drain-to-Source Voltage (V) C(pF) f=1.0MHz C iss C oss C rss 0.01 0.1 1 0.001 0.01 0.1 1 10 100 t , Pulse Width (s) NormalizedThermalResponse(Rthjc) PDM Duty factor = t/T Peak Tj = PDM x Rthja + Ta Rthja=75℃/W t T 0.02 0.01 0.05 0.1 0.2 Duty factor=0.5 Single Pulse 0.01 0.1 1 10 100 0.1 1 10 100 -V DS , Drain-to-Source Voltage (V) -ID(A) T A =25 o C Single Pulse 100us 1ms 10ms 100ms 1s DC Q VG -4.5V QGS QGD QG Chargetd(on) tr td(off)tf VDS VGS 10% 90% Free Datasheet http://www.Datasheet-PDF.com/

