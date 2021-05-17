Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Citizen Science: An Introduction Mare Parker-O’Toole Mparker-otoole@pmc.edu
Citizen Science A collaboration between scientists and those of us who are curious or concerned and motivated to make a d...
Mysterious science…
Science without a formal background
Stonehenge—Ancient Science
Franklin was first to suggest how to size the atom, first to realize that the Earth's climate could change, first to track...
Historical Resources
NOAA Old Weather Project
I See Change Climate changes are often very slow and only appear over time. Since many people have access to tablets or sm...
Resources to explore  General search term: “citizen’s science” with any topic you are interested in.  Audubon, Smithsoni...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
32 views
May. 17, 2021

Citizen science slide show pmc

General file about Citizen Science

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Citizen science slide show pmc

  1. 1. Citizen Science: An Introduction Mare Parker-O’Toole Mparker-otoole@pmc.edu
  2. 2. Citizen Science A collaboration between scientists and those of us who are curious or concerned and motivated to make a difference in the world
  3. 3. Mysterious science…
  4. 4. Science without a formal background
  5. 5. Stonehenge—Ancient Science
  6. 6. Franklin was first to suggest how to size the atom, first to realize that the Earth's climate could change, first to track a hurricane and first to chart the Gulf Stream…not to mention the lightening rod thing. Benjamin Franklin – Early Citizen Scientist
  7. 7. Historical Resources
  8. 8. NOAA Old Weather Project
  9. 9. I See Change Climate changes are often very slow and only appear over time. Since many people have access to tablets or smart Phones an app like I See Change is an easy way to get started with citizen science. Once the app is downloaded you can observe and record your observations over time. The information is aggregated to an international database that can be accessed to see what is happening all around the world. It’s an easy way to get started contributing to a collective science project.
  10. 10. Resources to explore  General search term: “citizen’s science” with any topic you are interested in.  Audubon, Smithsonian, National Geographic, and many other science related organizations have presentations and opportunities.  SciStarter.org -- https://scistarter.org/ Key organization for finding projects  Old Weather -- https://www.oldweather.org/index.html Help scientists transcribe Arctic and worldwide weather observations recorded in ship's logs since the mid-19th century.  Space and many other topics –Zooniverse https://www.zooniverse.org/projects  Nature’s Notebook -- https://www.usanpn.org/nn/become-observer  iNaturalist --https://www.inaturalist.org/home

×