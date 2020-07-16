Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Parents should focus on engaging, not educating kids Language circle Lesson adapted from: https://www.cbc.ca/learning-engl...
Objectives • Listen to a news story about how parents should focus on engaging their children during lockdown • Discuss di...
Learning English with CBC Screenshot of CBC learning-English website
Agenda 1. Speaking 2. Vocabulary 3. Listening 4. Grammar 5. Reading 6. Reflect on learning
Speaking
Parents should focus on engaging • Today’s topic is about the importance to engage kids at home during the pandemic. – Sho...
Vocabulary
adapt pursue virtual tilt engage curriculum be in the same boat shield 1. to protect someone by not letting them see or he...
adapt pursue virtual tilt engage curriculum be in the same boat 1. to protect someone by not letting them see or hear what...
adapt virtual tilt engage curriculum be in the same boat 1. to protect someone by not letting them see or hear what is goi...
adapt tilt engage curriculum be in the same boat 1. to protect someone by not letting them see or hear what is going on sh...
adapt tilt engage be in the same boat 1. to protect someone by not letting them see or hear what is going on shield 2. to ...
tilt engage be in the same boat 1. to protect someone by not letting them see or hear what is going on shield 2. to try to...
tilt be in the same boat 1. to protect someone by not letting them see or hear what is going on shield 2. to try to achiev...
be in the same boat 1. to protect someone by not letting them see or hear what is going on shield 2. to try to achieve som...
1. to protect someone by not letting them see or hear what is going on shield 2. to try to achieve something over a period...
LISTENING
Listening Let’s listen to “Parents should focus on engaging” by Learning English with CBC. https://www.cbc.ca/learning-eng...
1- Listening for details Everyone, including the creator of CBC‘s Gary the Unicorn, has had to ______________ during the p...
1- Listening for details Everyone, including the creator of CBC‘s Gary the Unicorn, has had to ______________ during the p...
2- Listening for details Sue Kwiecien has been sharing different ways to keep kids learning at home, including virtual fie...
2- Listening for details Sue Kwiecien has been sharing different ways to keep kids learning at home, including virtual fie...
3- Listening for details Sue acknowledged that the resources parents need are different than what teachers might use to de...
3- Listening for details Sue acknowledged that the resources parents need are different than what teachers might use to de...
4- Listening for details Stephanie Lefebvre, a teacher, believes parents should engage their children in things they are i...
4- Listening for details Stephanie Lefebvre, a teacher, believes parents should engage their children in things they are i...
5- Listening for details The message from Stephanie is to allow kids to choose what they want to learn and to ____________...
5- Listening for details The message from Stephanie is to allow kids to choose what they want to learn and to ____________...
6- Listening for details How would you explain the pandemic to a child? Jason Hopley, a puppeteer at Studio K, says we sho...
6- Listening for details How would you explain the pandemic to a child? Jason Hopley, a puppeteer at Studio K, says we sho...
Grammar
Phrasal Verb/ Idiom What does it mean when we say “ make do?” • It is an idiom. Grammatically, it is also considered a phr...
Phrasal Verb/ Idiom Reflect on the following situations and decide how you can use the phrasal verb “ make do”: 1- Not eno...
Phrasal Verb/ Idiom Now, it’s your turn to make sentences using the idiom “ make/ making do”. Let’s be creative! 
Reading
30 things to do with your kids during lockdown Please, go to https://www.wander-lust.nl/things-to-do-with-your- kids-durin...
Reflect on Learning
What did you learn today? • Discuss the role of parents with their children during the lockdown. • Share at least three st...
Homework • Go to the CBC lesson below https://www.cbc.ca/learning-english/level- 2/parents-should-focus-on-engaging-level-...
Date or Other Description Goes Here See you next time!
Parents should focus on engaging
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Parents should focus on engaging

35 views

Published on

Language Circle

Published in: Education
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike License
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Parents should focus on engaging

  1. 1. Parents should focus on engaging, not educating kids Language circle Lesson adapted from: https://www.cbc.ca/learning-english/level-2/parents-should-focus-on-engaging- level-2-1.5581007
  2. 2. Objectives • Listen to a news story about how parents should focus on engaging their children during lockdown • Discuss different strategies for parents to keep their children entertained at home • Practice using phrasal verbs in context
  3. 3. Learning English with CBC Screenshot of CBC learning-English website
  4. 4. Agenda 1. Speaking 2. Vocabulary 3. Listening 4. Grammar 5. Reading 6. Reflect on learning
  5. 5. Speaking
  6. 6. Parents should focus on engaging • Today’s topic is about the importance to engage kids at home during the pandemic. – Should parents focus on engaging their children during the lockdown or take a teacher’s role? – Do you think focusing on doing school work is more important for young students than having fun and doing a variety of in/ out door activities? – What activities can parents share with their children to keep them engaged and busy while staying home?
  7. 7. Vocabulary
  8. 8. adapt pursue virtual tilt engage curriculum be in the same boat shield 1. to protect someone by not letting them see or hear what is going on 2. to try to achieve something over a period of time 3. describes something that is done on the computer rather than in person 4. a course or a document that explains subjects schools should teach and the difficulty level taught to each grade 5. to change one’s behavior to be successful in a new situation 6. to attract a person’s attention and keep them interested 7. to move into a sloping position 8. To be in the same unpleasant situation
  9. 9. adapt pursue virtual tilt engage curriculum be in the same boat 1. to protect someone by not letting them see or hear what is going on shield 2. to try to achieve something over a period of time 3. describes something that is done on the computer rather than in person 4. a course or a document that explains subjects schools should teach and the difficulty level taught to each grade 5. to change one’s behavior to be successful in a new situation 6. to attract a person’s attention and keep them interested 7. to move into a sloping position 8. To be in the same unpleasant situation
  10. 10. adapt virtual tilt engage curriculum be in the same boat 1. to protect someone by not letting them see or hear what is going on shield 2. to try to achieve something over a period of time pursue 3. describes something that is done on the computer rather than in person 4. a course or a document that explains subjects schools should teach and the difficulty level taught to each grade 5. to change one’s behavior to be successful in a new situation 6. to attract a person’s attention and keep them interested 7. to move into a sloping position 8. To be in the same unpleasant situation
  11. 11. adapt tilt engage curriculum be in the same boat 1. to protect someone by not letting them see or hear what is going on shield 2. to try to achieve something over a period of time pursue 3. describes something that is done on the computer rather than in person virtual 4. a course or a document that explains subjects schools should teach and the difficulty level taught to each grade 5. to change one’s behavior to be successful in a new situation 6. to attract a person’s attention and keep them interested 7. to move into a sloping position 8. To be in the same unpleasant situation
  12. 12. adapt tilt engage be in the same boat 1. to protect someone by not letting them see or hear what is going on shield 2. to try to achieve something over a period of time pursue 3. describes something that is done on the computer rather than in person virtual 4. a course or a document that explains subjects schools should teach and the difficulty level taught to each grade curriculum 5. to change one’s behavior to be successful in a new situation 6. to attract a person’s attention and keep them interested 7. to move into a sloping position 8. To be in the same unpleasant situation
  13. 13. tilt engage be in the same boat 1. to protect someone by not letting them see or hear what is going on shield 2. to try to achieve something over a period of time pursue 3. describes something that is done on the computer rather than in person virtual 4. a course or a document that explains subjects schools should teach and the difficulty level taught to each grade curriculum 5. to change one’s behavior to be successful in a new situation adapt 6. to attract a person’s attention and keep them interested 7. to move into a sloping position 8. To be in the same unpleasant situation
  14. 14. tilt be in the same boat 1. to protect someone by not letting them see or hear what is going on shield 2. to try to achieve something over a period of time pursue 3. describes something that is done on the computer rather than in person virtual 4. a course or a document that explains subjects schools should teach and the difficulty level taught to each grade curriculum 5. to change one’s behavior to be successful in a new situation adapt 6. to attract a person’s attention and keep them interested engage 7. to move into a sloping position 8. To be in the same unpleasant situation
  15. 15. be in the same boat 1. to protect someone by not letting them see or hear what is going on shield 2. to try to achieve something over a period of time pursue 3. describes something that is done on the computer rather than in person virtual 4. a course or a document that explains subjects schools should teach and the difficulty level taught to each grade curriculum 5. to change one’s behavior to be successful in a new situation adapt 6. to attract a person’s attention and keep them interested engage 7. to move into a sloping position tilt 8. To be in the same unpleasant situation
  16. 16. 1. to protect someone by not letting them see or hear what is going on shield 2. to try to achieve something over a period of time pursue 3. describes something that is done on the computer rather than in person virtual 4. a course or a document that explains subjects schools should teach and the difficulty level taught to each grade curriculum 5. to change one’s behavior to be successful in a new situation adapt 6. to attract a person’s attention and keep them interested engage 7. to move into a sloping position tilt 8. To be in the same unpleasant situation be in the same boat
  17. 17. LISTENING
  18. 18. Listening Let’s listen to “Parents should focus on engaging” by Learning English with CBC. https://www.cbc.ca/learning-english/level- 2/parents-should-focus-on-engaging-level-2- 1.5581007
  19. 19. 1- Listening for details Everyone, including the creator of CBC‘s Gary the Unicorn, has had to ______________ during the pandemic. a. adaptation b. adapt c. adaptability d. adapted Link to original lesson CBC website
  20. 20. 1- Listening for details Everyone, including the creator of CBC‘s Gary the Unicorn, has had to ______________ during the pandemic. a. adaptation b. adapt c. adaptability d. adapted Link to original lesson CBC website
  21. 21. 2- Listening for details Sue Kwiecien has been sharing different ways to keep kids learning at home, including virtual field trips and learning with Lego. How are virtual field trips different than regular field trips? a. They are in person b. They are longer c. They are more expensive d. They are on the computer Link to original lesson CBC website
  22. 22. 2- Listening for details Sue Kwiecien has been sharing different ways to keep kids learning at home, including virtual field trips and learning with Lego. How are virtual field trips different than regular field trips? a. They are in person b. They are longer c. They are more expensive d. They are on the computer Link to original lesson CBC website
  23. 23. 3- Listening for details Sue acknowledged that the resources parents need are different than what teachers might use to deliver (teach) the curriculum. A curriculum is a(n) _______________. a. test b. activity c. course d. fact Link to original lesson CBC website
  24. 24. 3- Listening for details Sue acknowledged that the resources parents need are different than what teachers might use to deliver (teach) the curriculum. A curriculum is a(n) _______________. a. test b. activity c. course d. fact Link to original lesson CBC website
  25. 25. 4- Listening for details Stephanie Lefebvre, a teacher, believes parents should engage their children in things they are interested in. What is the correct definition for 'engage' as it is used in this sentence? a. to agree to marry b. to start a fight with someone c. to attract someone’s attention d. to force someone to do something Link to original lesson CBC website
  26. 26. 4- Listening for details Stephanie Lefebvre, a teacher, believes parents should engage their children in things they are interested in. What is the correct definition for 'engage' as it is used in this sentence? a. to agree to marry b. to start a fight with someone c. to attract someone’s attention d. to force someone to do something Link to original lesson CBC website
  27. 27. 5- Listening for details The message from Stephanie is to allow kids to choose what they want to learn and to _____________ it at their own pace (speed). a. pursue b. pursuit c. persevere d. produce Link to original lesson CBC website
  28. 28. 5- Listening for details The message from Stephanie is to allow kids to choose what they want to learn and to _____________ it at their own pace (speed). a. pursue b. pursuit c. persevere d. produce Link to original lesson CBC website
  29. 29. 6- Listening for details How would you explain the pandemic to a child? Jason Hopley, a puppeteer at Studio K, says we should not shield children from the truth, but rather we should inform children. A synonym for 'shield' is ______________. a. prevent b. protect c. present d. suggest Link to original lesson CBC website
  30. 30. 6- Listening for details How would you explain the pandemic to a child? Jason Hopley, a puppeteer at Studio K, says we should not shield children from the truth, but rather we should inform children. A synonym for 'shield' is ______________. a. prevent b. protect c. present d. suggest Link to original lesson CBC website
  31. 31. Grammar
  32. 32. Phrasal Verb/ Idiom What does it mean when we say “ make do?” • It is an idiom. Grammatically, it is also considered a phrasal verb that means to cope or to manage things or use what one has on hand. Examples: Education programs …. And they have one common thread, they’re all just making do, precisely just the way the rest of us are. • My mom has just to make do with what she had in the kitchen to bake a cake for us.
  33. 33. Phrasal Verb/ Idiom Reflect on the following situations and decide how you can use the phrasal verb “ make do”: 1- Not enough cheese to make a pizza 2- My sister is a single mother. 3- I ran out of money for the rest of the month. 4- We have one car in the family.
  34. 34. Phrasal Verb/ Idiom Now, it’s your turn to make sentences using the idiom “ make/ making do”. Let’s be creative! 
  35. 35. Reading
  36. 36. 30 things to do with your kids during lockdown Please, go to https://www.wander-lust.nl/things-to-do-with-your- kids-during-lockdown/ - The article suggests several creative ideas to keep your children engaged during the lockdown. Write two paragraphs: one that summarizes the best five strategies in your opinion. In the second paragraph, explain how you would like to apply these strategies/ activities with your children.
  37. 37. Reflect on Learning
  38. 38. What did you learn today? • Discuss the role of parents with their children during the lockdown. • Share at least three strategies that stood out for you in the lesson.
  39. 39. Homework • Go to the CBC lesson below https://www.cbc.ca/learning-english/level- 2/parents-should-focus-on-engaging-level-2- 1.5581007 • Work on other skills in the lesson
  40. 40. Date or Other Description Goes Here See you next time!

×