  1. 1. i KATA PENGANTAR Pada kesempatan ini izinkanlah saya menyatakan bahwa, atas hidayah Allah, akhirnya review ini dapat diselesaikan, syukur selayaknya terpanjat Keharibaan-Mu ya Allah, semoga hasil olah pikir ini membawa peningkatan kesadaran atas kebesaran dan Kemaha Luasan ilmu-Mu. Salawat dan salam penulis haturkan pula kepada Junjungan Nabi Besar Muhammad S.A.W, keluarga dan para sahabatnya, yang telah memberi makna atas hidup penulis, sehingga apa yang penulis lakukan insyaallah bermakna ibadah. Pengetahuan yang diperoleh tidak datang dari langit begitu saja, terdapat makhluk-Nya yang Allah percaya untuk menyampaikan Ilmu-Nya, lewat Bapak Prof. M.S. Idrus SE., M.Ec., Ph.D. yang dengan penuh kesungguhan, kesabaran dan pengertian mengisi ruang kosong di benak penulis untuk menjadi semakin arif dalam berpikir, lugas dalam bersikap dan dewasa dalam bertindak. Sehingga mengarahkan penulis mampu menyelesaikan tugas ini. Penulis hanya mampu berucap terima kasih atas apa yang Bapak Prof. M.S. Idrus SE., M.Ec., Ph.D. sampaikan dan berikan kepada penulis, hanya Allah-lah pemberi yang Mahasempurna yang akan membalas budi baiknya, Akhirnya, tiada gading yang tak retak, kata pepatah. Namun upaya mencari gading yang tak retak ini setidaknya telah penulis lakukan. Kendari, Februari 2010 Penulis
  2. 2. ii DAFTAR ISI Halaman KATA PENGANTAR………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… i DAFTARISI ………….……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….. ii 1. PENDAHULUAN ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….. 1 1.1. AlasanMelakukanPenelitian(Reasoning) ……………………………………………………………….. 1 1.2. Dasar Teori .....…………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 2 1.3. PenelitianTerdahulu.................................................................................................. 3 1.4. ResearchGap .............................................................................................................. 4 2. RESEARCH QUESTION DAN VARIABELPENELITIAN ....................................………………………….. 4 2.1. Variabel ……………....…………………………...........................................................………....... 4 2.2 Masalah Penelitian ...................................................................................................... 4 3. HIPOTESISPENELITIAN ……………………………………………………………………………………………………….. 5 4. DESIGN RESEARCH……………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 5 4.1. Sampel Dan PengumpulanData.................................................................................. 5 4.2. AlatAnalisis .................................................................................................................. 5 5. TEMUAN PENELITIAN ………………………………………………………………………………………………….……… 6 6. KETERBATASAN PENELITIAN....………………………………………………………….………………………………… 6 7. REKOMENDASIDAN FUTURE RESEARCH.......…………………………………….………………………………… 7 7.1 Rekomendasi Teoritis ................................................................................................... 7 7.2 Rekomendasi Praktis .................................................................................................... 7 7.3 Future Research........................................................................................................... 7 LAMPIRAN 1. JURNAL ASLI
