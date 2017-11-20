Sesuai dengan namanya, kata pengantar merupakan beberapa ungkapan syukur dan terima kasih kepada Tuhan atau orang-orang te...
  1. 1. Sesuai dengan namanya, kata pengantar merupakan beberapa ungkapan syukur dan terima kasih kepada Tuhan atau orang-orang terdekat si penulis sebelum mulai membahas materi yang akan dibawakan. Selain itu, biasanya juga ada rasa harap dan kisi-kisi isi tulisan tersebut dari sang penulis untuk sedikit membantu pembaca. Kata pengantar juga biasa tercantum pada buku-buku dengan berbagai genre- nya. Sebut saja novel fiksi, nyata, cerita hikmah, buku pendidikan bahkan kitab- kitab berbahasa Arab ataupun bahasa-bahasa lainnya. Oleh karena itu, bisa dibilang, memang kata pengantar adalah hal yang begitu penting untuk difahami dan dipelajari buat kamu yang sedang berusaha membuat tulisan, entah itu skripsi, makalah, ataupun buku. Karena kata pengantar merupakan salah satu bagian yang biasa ditulis pada tulisan-tulisan resmi maupun semi-resmi, maka sangat dalam penulisannya, kata pengantar harus benar sesuai ejaan yang disempurnakan (EyD). Sebuah aib tersendiri apabila kata pengantar seseorang ternyata banyak salah di sana dan sini dalam tanda baca maupun besar kecil hurufnya. Kata pengantar, bisa dibilang, juga merupakan salah satu cara penulis memberikan penghormatan kepada para pembaca yang hendak membaca tulisannya tersebut. Semakin baik kualitas kata pengantar dari penulis, menunjukkan penghormatan yang begitu besar disampaikan kepada para pembacanya. Oleh karena itu, proses penulisan kata pengantar mestilah ditulis dengan sebaik mungkin, dari segi tata bahasa, rangkaian struktur tulisan serta tanda baca yang rapi. Dengan begitu, kata pengantar yang kamu buat akan lebih mudah difahami orang lain. Membuat Kata Pengantar yang Baik dan Rapi Teman-teman sekalian, walaupun kami akan memberikan beberapa contoh penulisan kata pengantar, namun tetap akan kami sampaikan beberapa poin serta kalimat-kalimat penting yang tidak boleh terlewatkan dalam penulisan kata pengantar. Tujuan penyampaian poin-poin ini adalah supaya kamu tidak terpaku dengan contoh yang ada. Membuat kata pengantar sebetulnya tidaklah sulit asalkan sesuai dengan ketentuan yang akan segera kami sebutkan ini. 1. Dalam kata pengantar, hendaknya selalu diawali dengan panjatan rasa syukur dan pujian kepada Tuhan Yang Maha Esa. Hal ini agar kita senantiasa ingat bahwa segala daya dan upaya tidaklah bermanfaat kecuali atas anugerah dari Tuhan. Kamu bisa menggunakan kalimat; Alhamdulillah, puji dan syukur, puji Tuhan, dan lain sebagainya.
  2. 2. 2. Tambahkan gambaran singkat seputar isi dan tujuan dari penulisan tulisan yang telah kamu susun. Menambahkan gambaran akan membuat pembaca menjadi tidak ragu dengan tulisanmu. Lebih baik lagi jika kamu menggunakan kata-kata yang manis, pasti respon dari pembaca pun akan positif. 3. Jangan lupa sampaikan rasa terimakasih kepada pihak-pihak yang telah membantu kamu dalam penulisan atau kegiatan yang kamu tuntaskan itu. Bantuan di sini bisa termasuk bantuan moril, materi, ide, gagasan, dan lain sebagainya. 4. Jika itu tulisanmu itu berupa karya, seperti skripsi atau makalah, maka sudah sepantasnya kamu memberikan harapan dari penulisan karyamu tersebut. 5. Sedangkan sebagai penutup, sampaikan permohonan maaf atas segala kekurangan. Jangan lupa untuk meminta kritik serta saran dari pembaca, sebagai bentuk kerendahan hati dari penulis. Tulislah hal kelima ini dari hati, bukan tulisan yang dibuat-buat. Kata pengantar digunakan dalam berbagai kondisi. Misalnya pembuatan makalah, skripsi, laporan kerja, proposal kerjasama, proposal bantuan maupun proposal skripsi. Berikut kami berikan 7 contoh penulisan kata pengantar yang baik dan benar yang semoga bisa bermanfaat buat kamu. Contoh Kata Pengantar Makalah elmina-id.com KATA PENGANTAR Beribu puja dan rasa syukur kami panjatkan kepada Allah Ta’ala yang telah mencurah-limpahkan anugerah dan karunia-Nya, sehingga kami mampu untuk menyempurnakan makalah kami yang berjudul,
  3. 3. “Keutamaan Menyantuni Anak-anak Yatim dan Keharaman Memakan Harta Mereka Tanpa Haq” ini. Tidak lupa shalawatdan salam semoga senantiasa terlimpahkan kepada Tauladan serta Junjungan kita, Nabi Agung Muhammad Shallallahu ‘Alayhi Wasallam.Melalui sebab beliau-lah,kita saat ini masih dapat merasakan nikmatislam,iman, serta hidayah. Kami sangat bersyukur dengan sempurnanya makalah kami ini. Semoga, dengan adanya makalah yang penuh kekurangan ini, semakin berkuranglah penindasan dan intimidasiterhadap anak-anak yatim. Sebaliknya,masyarakatdapat semakin menyayangi dan peduli terhadap mereka. Rasa terima kasih juga kami sampaikan kepada Gurunda K.H Muhammad Badawi, Lc, M.A. yang telah mencurahkan ilmu-ilmu yang begitu segar terhadap kami.Karena, setelah pertolongan dari Allah, dengan sebab beliau-lah kami dapat menyelesaikan makalah sederhana ini. Demikian sedikitkata sambutan dan pengantar dari kami untuk para pembaca.Kami mengharapkan adanya saran dan kritik yang membangun,sehingga kami dapat menjadi semakin baik. Tentu saja, kami menyadari betul akan kekurangan di sana dan sini karena kurangnya ilmu dan pengalaman kami. Medan, 18 Agustus 2005 Penyusun Contoh Kata Pengantar Makalah Kegiatan
  4. 4. blogspot.com KATA PENGANTAR Bismillahirrahmanirrahim Rasa syukur yang tak terhingga kita panjatkan ke hadhirat Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala, Tuhan Yang Maha Esa lagi Maha Pemurah. Dengan segala anugerah dan rahmat-Nya yang Dia berikan pada kami, alhamdulillah panitia kegiatan “Peringatan Maulid Nabi Muhammad Shallallahu ‘Alayhi wa Sallam”dapat menunaikan,menyempurnakan dan membuatlaporan kegiatan yang diamanahkan pada kami tempo hari. Tidak lupa panitia menyampaikan rasa terimakasih atas kontribusi yang banyak diberikan oleh berbagai pihak yang telah ikut serta dalam kegiatan ini, baik berupa materi, nasehat, ide, saran, gagasan, dan lain sebagainya. Harapan kami,semoga makalah kegiatan kami ini bisa menjadi satu bahan informasi,pertimbangan,serta pengetahuan bagi pihak pembaca maupun pemberi tanggungjawab.Oleh sebab itu, kami benar-benar mengharapkan segala kritik membangun serta saran agar kami dapat mengevaluasi dan membuatmakalah yang lebih baik. Hal ini semata-mata karena kurangnya pengetahuan yang kami miliki serta kesadaran soal banyaknya kekurangan dalam penulisan makalah ini. Oleh karena itu, sekali lagi kami berharap agar saran dan kritik dari para pembaca dapat kami terima agar kedepannya,kami bisa menjadi lebih baik lagi.
  5. 5. Tegal, 18 Maret 2017 Panitia Penyelenggara Kegiatan Contoh Kata Pengantar Skripsi pixabay.com KATA PENGANTAR Puji syukur kami haturkan kepada Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala, yang masih memberi penulis kekuatan dan kesempatan sehingga dapat menyelesaikan penulisan skripsi yang berjudul, “Mengambil Hikmah dan Pelajaran dari Metode Dakwah Nabi Ibrahim ‘Alayhissalam yang Dijabarkan di Dalam Surat Al-Anbiya’”. Penulisan skripsi ini kami ajukan guna menyempurnakan salah satu syarat kelulusan pada jenjang perkuliahan Strata I Sekolah Tinggi Ilmu Ushuluddin Badrussalam Magetan. Pada penulisan skripsi ini,kami begitu banyak menemui kendala dan kesulitan.Akan tetapi, berkat bimbingan serta bantuan dari berbagai pihak, kami pun dapat melewatinya dengan baik. Selanjutnya, penulis dengan dengan segala kerendahan hati dan penuh ketulusan menyampaikan ucapan terima kasih kepada:
  6. 6. 1. Kedua orang tua kami yang telah mendukung dengan sepenuh hati. 2. Hasyim Al-Faruqi, Lc sebagai dosen pembimbing dalam skripsi ini. 3. Serta kawan-kawan dan pihak-pihak yang belum bisa kami tulis satu persatu. Sebagai penutup, kami menyadari banyaknya kekurangan pada penulisan skripsi ini.Oleh karena itu, kami berharap agar para pembaca dan peneliti berkenan untuk mengoreksi,memberi saran, serta kritik agar kedepannya kami bisa menjadi lebih baik lagi. Semoga, skripsi yang penuh kurang ini dapat bermanfaat dalam dakwah umat Islam serta berkah bagi penulis dan para pembaca. Sehingga, skripsi ini pun dapat bermanfaat di dunia dan akhirat. Magetan, 8 Juni 1998 Penulis Contoh Kata Pengantar Laporan pixabay.com KATA PENGANTAR
  Puji syukur ke hadhirat Allah Subhanahu wa Ta'ala yang telah menganugerahkan hidayah,rahmat dan inayah-Nya sehingga laporan magang dengan judul, "Program Pemberdayaan Perempuan dan Anak- anak untuk Kesehatan Lingkungan di Kantor Desa Ngapa

