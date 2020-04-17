Successfully reported this slideshow.
Design of Fermentor Dr. Vijay Sharma
Fermentor • A fermentor (bioreactor) is a closed vessel with adequate arrangement for aeration, agitation, temperature and...
• A fermentor is a device in which a substrate of low value is utilized by living cells or enzymes to generate a product o...
Difference between bioreactors and fermentors Bioreactor Fermentor Bioreactor is the vessel that facilitates various types...
IDEAL PROPERTIES OF A GOOD FERMENTOR A good fermentor must have provision for I. Agitation (for mixing of cells and medium...
Design of a conventional Fermentor Cooling Jacket
 Inlet for media supplies the nutrient media essential for the growth and survival of microorgnisms.  Inoculum supplies ...
• In case of high microbial population density, • There is a tremendous oxygen demand by the culture, • Oxygen being poorl...
• The impeller (also called agitator) is an agitating device necessary for stirring of the fermentor. • The stirring accom...
• The baffles are normally incorporated into fermentors of all sizes to prevent a vortex and to improve aeration efficienc...
