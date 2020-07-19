Strategi, tantangan pelayanan jawa tengah

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Strategi, TantanganPelayanan dan Pembinaan Umat Di Jawa Tengah Oleh: Drs. I Dewa MadeArtayasa
  1. 1. Strategi, TantanganPelayanan dan Pembinaan Umat Di Jawa Tengah Oleh: Drs. I Dewa MadeArtayasa
  2. 2. Demografi Wilayah JawaTengah Demografi. ➢ LuasWilayahLuas wilayahnya32.800,69 km² ➢ Jumlah penduduk Provinsi JawaTengah adalah 39.298.765 jiwa terdiri atas 19.281.140 laki-lakidan19.989.547 perempuan ➢ Terdiri dari 35 Kabupaten/Kota ➢ Jumlah Umat HinduJawa Tengah 75.696 Jiwa ➢ LembagaPHDI 33 Kabupaten/Kotadan 1 PHDI Provinsi ➢ LembagaWHDI 16 Kabupaten/Kotadan 1 WHDI Provinsi ➢ LembagaPemuda 12 Kabupaten/Kota1 DPP Provinsi ➢ Pemberdayaan Umat 27 di Kabupaten di ProvinsiJawaTengah ➢ Pura 155di Kabupaten/Kota,Candi22 di Kab/Kota ➢ Pasraman58 Non Formal dan 2 PasramanFormal ➢ PerguruanTinggi1 STHD KlatenJawaTengah ➢ Guru Agama Hindu88 Orangdi Kabupaten/Kota ➢ Guru GTT 23 Orang ➢ Pengawas3 Orang ➢ Penyuluh PNS 3 Orang ➢ Penyuluh Non PNS 75 Orang
  3. 3. Strategi Pelayanan Umat ➢ Pelayanandan PembinaanPendidikanAgama ➢ Pelayanandan PembinaanEkonomi Keumatan ➢ Pelayanandan PembinaanUmat ➢ Pelayanandan PembinaanKelembagaan ➢ Kerjasama lintas sektoral
  4. 4. PELAYANAN DAN PEMBINAAN PENDIDIKAN AGAMA DAN PENDIDIKAN KEAGAMAAN PEMBINAAN GURUAGAMA HINDU PEMBINAAN GURU PASRAMAN BANTUAN PASRAMAN
  5. 5. Pelayanan dan Pembinaan Ekonomi Keumatan Kelompok Pemberdayaan ngudi santoso Kab. Wonosobo Kelompok Usaha Mandiri Kab. Karanganyar Kelompok Pemberdayaan Tri Hita Karana Kab.Tegal
  6. 6. Pelayanan dan Pembinaan Umat •Pembinaan umat di Kab. Kendal •Pembinaan umat di Kab. Karanganyar
  7. 7. Membantu Lembaga dalam membangunkomunikasi dengan pemerintah daerah Membantu lembaga dalam membangun kerjasama dengan Pemerintah daerah Membangun kemitraan dgn Pemerintah Kota untuk pengembagan umat Hindu Kerjasama Lintas sektoral
  8. 8. Kerjasama dengan Lembaga Pendidikan Tinggi (STHD ) kLATEN Kerjasama dengan Lembaga Pendidikan Tinggi (STAH D)Jakarta KerjasamadenganLembaga PendidikanTinggi( IHD N) Jakarta
  9. 9. SDM PENGEMBANGAN STRUKTUR ORGANISASI BIMAS LEMBAGA KEUMATAN TANTANGAN
  10. 10. Malam bercahaya kunang-kunang, Buah sukun buah pepaya. Yang rajin akan menang, Yang tekun akan berjaya. Sekian

