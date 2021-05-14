Successfully reported this slideshow.
Silicones Presentation by Primary Information Services www.primaryinfo.com mailto:primaryinfo@gmail.com
Silicones are high-performance polymers that can take a variety of physical forms, ranging from solids to water-thin liqui...
Forms of silicones Silicones take many forms, the basic ones of which are fluids, emulsions, elastomers and resins. Silico...
Wacker Metroark Chemicals‘ new hydrosilylation plant at its Amtala site near Kolkata ( Photo: Wacker Chemie AG).
Silicone fluids are used in the cosmetics and consumer goods industries, among others. WACKER is the first company in the ...
Polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) Polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) belongs to a group of polymeric organosilicon compounds that are c...
Polydimethylsiloxane, PDMS, silicone polymer, molecule. Structural chemical formula and molecule model. Vector illustration
The structure of Silicone Fluids AK can be represented by the following general formula:
Product & Prices
Products & Prices
Market Scenario Global Emulsifying Silicon Oil market competition by top manufacturers: • Shree Vallabh Chemicals • Dow Co...
  1. 1. Silicones Presentation by Primary Information Services www.primaryinfo.com mailto:primaryinfo@gmail.com
  2. 2. Silicones are high-performance polymers that can take a variety of physical forms, ranging from solids to water-thin liquids and semi-viscous pastes, greases and oils. They have literally revolutionised the performance of thousands of products that add quality to life in terms of enjoyment, comfort and safety
  3. 3. Forms of silicones Silicones take many forms, the basic ones of which are fluids, emulsions, elastomers and resins. Silicones can also benefit from the addition of adjuvants and auxiliaries to their chemistry, giving them more properties and even better performance.
  4. 4. Wacker Metroark Chemicals‘ new hydrosilylation plant at its Amtala site near Kolkata ( Photo: Wacker Chemie AG).
  5. 5. Silicone fluids are used in the cosmetics and consumer goods industries, among others. WACKER is the first company in the world to produce silicone fluids without the use of fossil resources.
  6. 6. Polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) Polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) belongs to a group of polymeric organosilicon compounds that are commonly referred to as silicones. • PDMS is the most widely used silicon-based organic polymer, and is particularly known for its unusual rheological (or flow) properties. • PDMS is optically clear, and, in general, inert, non-toxic, and non- flammable. • It is also called dimethicone and is one of several types of silicone oil (polymerized siloxane). • Its applications range from contact lenses and medical devices to elastomers; it is also present in shampoos (as dimethicone makes hair shiny and slippery), food (antifoaming agent), caulking, lubricating oils, and heat-resistant tiles.
  7. 7. Polydimethylsiloxane, PDMS, silicone polymer, molecule. Structural chemical formula and molecule model. Vector illustration
  8. 8. The structure of Silicone Fluids AK can be represented by the following general formula:
  9. 9. Product & Prices
  10. 10. Products & Prices
  11. 11. Market Scenario Global Emulsifying Silicon Oil market competition by top manufacturers: • Shree Vallabh Chemicals • Dow Corning • Wacker • Liaoning Kelong Fine Chemical • Kurt Obermeier GmbH • Aston Chemicals On the basis of product applications: • Food Grade • Cosmetic Grade • Industrial Grade

