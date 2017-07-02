1 MUÏC TIEÂU : 1.Bieát ñònh beänh moät tröôøng hôïp nuoát ngheïn. 2.Bieát caùch phaân chia caùc ñoaïn thöïc quaûn. 3.Bieát...
2 1)Tình traïng vieâm maõn. Caùc tình traïng sau ñaây ñöôïc xem laø deã gaây ung thö thöïc quaûn : a/Boûng thöïc quaûn do ...
3 III.TRIEÄU CHÖÙNG LAÂM SAØNG. A.TRIEÄU CHÖÙNG:Trieäu chöùng cuûa beänh ung thö thöïc quaûn thöôøng khoâng roõ reät. 1)Tr...
4 -CT Scan ngöïc: laø kyõ thuaät toát nhaát. -CT Scan buïng: ñeå phaùt hieän haïch limphoâ vaø caùc noát di caên qua gan. ...
5 Böôùu nguyeân phaùt TX Böôùu nguyeân phaùt khoâng ñaùnh giaù ñöôïc T0 Khoâng thaáy böôùu nguyeân phaùt Tis Böôùu taïi ch...
6 Tuy nhieân cho duø khoâng coøn sôùm nhöng khi ñieàu trò caét thöïc quaûn vôùi tính caùch taïm maø thaønh coâng thì vaãn ...
7 c)Ung thö thöïc quaûn coå. Böôùu thöôøng xaâm laán caùc cô quan keà beân neân phaãu thuaät raát naëng neà vaø phöùc taïp...
8 a/Môû daï daøy ra da vaø môû thöïc quaûn coå ra da :hai kyõ thuaät naøy coù nhieàu baát tieän. b/Baéc caàu (By-pass): tr...
9 thuaät neân caùc taùc giaû ñeà nghò phoái hôïp phaãu thuaät vôùi xaï trò nhaèm khaéc phuïc tình traïng ung thö taùi phaù...
10 Lieàu 10 - 15 Gy ñöôïc phaùt taùc ra nhaèm dieät böôùu. Chuùng ta cuõng coù theå phoái hôïp vôùi xaï trò töø beân ngoaø...
11 ÔÛ Myõ tyû leä soáng 5 naêm chæ coù 6,2 % duø caùc taùc giaû coá gaéng moå tích cöïc.Taïi Nhaät Baûn hieän nay coù theå...
12 9)Ho C.S : Imaging in Pearson F.G - Deslauriers J - Ginsberg R.J - Hiebert Cl.A - McKneally M.F - Urschel H.C (eds) :”E...
UNG THƯ THỰC QUẢN

  1. 1. 1 MUÏC TIEÂU : 1.Bieát ñònh beänh moät tröôøng hôïp nuoát ngheïn. 2.Bieát caùch phaân chia caùc ñoaïn thöïc quaûn. 3.Bieát ñaùnh giaù ñoä lan roäng baèng caùc kyõ thuaät hieän ñaïi. 4.Bieát chæ ñònh phaãu thuaät cho töøng vò trí ung thö. 5.Bieát caùc phöông phaùp ñieàu trò khoâng taän goác. 6.Bieát caùc phöông phaùp ñieàu trò ngoaøi phaãu thuaät. UNG THÖ THÖÏC QUAÛN GS.TS.LEÂ QUANG NGHÓA Ung thö thöïc quaûn laø loaïi ung thö hay gaëp vaø naèm trong danh saùch 10 loaïi ung thö haøng ñaàu ôû Vieät Nam. Beänh thaáy ôû ngöôøi treân 50 tuoåi. Nam maéc beänh nhieàu hôn nöõ. Xuaát ñoä beänh thay ñoåi tuøy theo vuøng ñòa dö ,coù theå do yeáu toá moâi tröôøng vaø dinh döôõng. Döï haäu raát xaáu vì beänh nhaân thöôøng ñeán beänh vieän raát treã trong khi phöông phaùp ñieàu trò chính laø phaãu thuaät laïi laø phaãu thuaät naëng vaø phöùc taïp. I.YEÁU TOÁ THUAÄN LÔÏI. A.TUOÅI:beänh ít khi thaáy tröôùc tuoåi 40.Löùa tuoåi hay maéc beänh naèm trong nhoùm 60-70. B.PHAÙI: phaùi nam maéc beänh nhieàu hôn phaùi nöõ töø 2 ñeán 9 laàn tuøy theo vuøng ñòa dö. C.YEÁU TOÁ DI TRUYEÀN: moät soá gia ñình coù khuynh höôùng deã maéc beänh naøy hôn caùc gia ñình khaùc. Tylosis palmaris et plantaris laø hoäi chöùng goàm hieän töôïng taêng söøng hoùa da loøng baøn tay ,loøng baøn chaân keøm theo caùc u nhu ù(papillomata) ôû thöïc quaûn laø moät chöùng beänh di truyeàn theo tính troäi ôû nhieåm saéc theå thöôøng (autosome). 40-70% caùc beänh nhaân bò chöùng naøy seõ bò ung thö thöïc quaûn. D.KHAÅU PHAÀN: 1)Röôïu: laø yeáu toá gaây beänh quan troïng.Beänh nhaân thöôøng laø ngöôøi nghieän röôïu keøm nghieän thuoác laù. 2)Hôïp chaát coù Nitrosamine: nhieàu vuøng ôû Trung Quoác ngöôøi ta duøng thöùc aên coù nhieàu Silica vaø Nitrosamine trong thöùc aên thì tyû leä daân trong vuøng bò ung thö thöïc quaûn raát cao. 3)Suy dinh döôõng:thieáu caùc chaát vi löôïng ,chaát khoaùng vaø sinh toá A ,sinh toá C laø caùc yeáu toá gaây ung thö thöïc quaûn. E.HUÙT THUOÁC LAÙ: Ñaëc bieät khi keøm vôùi nghieän röôïu laøm gia taêng raát nhieàu nguy cô bò ung thö thöïc quaûn. ÔÛ Afghanistan ngöôøi daân coù thoùi quen duøng caën aù phieän trong caùc taåu thuoác laù cuõng gaây haäu quaû sinh ung töông töï. F.BEÄNH LYÙ THÖÏC QUAÛN COÙ TÖØ TRÖÔÙC:
  2. 2. 2 1)Tình traïng vieâm maõn. Caùc tình traïng sau ñaây ñöôïc xem laø deã gaây ung thö thöïc quaûn : a/Boûng thöïc quaûn do uoáng nhaèm hoùa chaát: 5-30% caùc beänh nhaân naøy veà sau seõ bò ung thö thöïc quaûn. b/Vieâm thöïc quaûn traøo ngöôïc :1-5% seõ sinh ung do tình traïng vieâm maõn vì dòch vò. c/Thöïc quaûn Barrett:laø söï hieän dieän cuûa bieåu moâ truï (columnar epithelium) ôû 1/3 döôùi thöïc quaûn. Tình traïng naøy hay gaây vieâm maïn tính, dò saûn vaø deã bò ung thö thöïc quaûn loaïi ung thö tuyeán (adenocarcinoma) d/Hoäi chöùng Plummer-Vinson: goàm thieáu maùu nhöôïc saéc, vieâm löôûi theå teo, vieâm thöïc quaûn keøm nuoát ngheïn. Beänh thaáy ôû phuï nöõ vaø tyû leä hoùa aùc laø10-16%. e/Chieáu tia xaï trung thaát töø tröôùc. 2)Baát thöôøng veà cô theå hoïc. a/Co thaét taâm vò:neáu ñeå laâu 25 naêm coù 2-7% caùc beänh nhaân bò ung thö thöïc quaûn do ñoaïn treân thöïc quaûn bò öù ñoïng vieâm nhieãm maïn tính. b/Vaùch ngaên thöïc quaûn (esophageal webs): caùc baát thöôøng naøy hieám khi gaëp nhöng tyû leä hoùa aùc leân ñeán 20%. c/Tuùi thöøa thöïc quaûn treân cô hoaønh (epiphrenic diverticula): loaïi naøy cuõng deã gaây ra ung thö thöïc quaûn. d/Ung thö thöïc quaûn coøn ñi keøm ung thö vuøng haàu-hoïng. II.GIAÛI PHAÃU BEÄNH. A.VÒ TRÍ UNG THÖ. Coù theå toùm taét nhö sau : Vò trí Tyû leä ung thö 1/3 treân 10-20 % ung thö 1/3 giöõa 50 % ung thö 1/3 döôùi 30-40 % Ung thö thöïc quaûn coå hieám gaëp. B.TEÁ BAØO HOÏC. 50-60% caùc tröôøng hôïp ung thö thöïc quaûn laø caùcxinoâm daïng bieåu bì (squamous cell carcinoma). Ung thö tuyeán hay gaëp ôû thöïc quaûn Barrett. Caùc theå loaïi khaùc hieám gaëp hôn . C.LAN TRUYEÀN UNG THÖ. Coù 3 ñöôøng lan truyeàn : -tröïc tieáp (laân caän), -theo ñöôøng baïch maïch khoâng tieân ñoaùn ñöôïc. Vì theá moät soá taùc giaû nhö Scanlon chuû tröông duø ung thö naèm ôû vò trí naøo treân thöïc quaûn cuõng neân caét boû toaøn boä thöïc quaûn, -theo ñöôøng maùu.
  3. 3. 3 III.TRIEÄU CHÖÙNG LAÂM SAØNG. A.TRIEÄU CHÖÙNG:Trieäu chöùng cuûa beänh ung thö thöïc quaûn thöôøng khoâng roõ reät. 1)Trieäu chöùng taïi choã: trieäu chöùng thöôøng thaáy nhaát laø nuoát ngheïn (90%). Nuoát ngheïn taêng daàn daàn luùc ñaàu vôùi thöùc aên ñaëc sau ñoù ñeán thöùc aên loûng. Luùc ñaàu caûm giaùc sôùm nhaát laø khi nuoát thaáy vöôùng sau ñoù xuaát hieän nuoát ngheïn. Nuoát ngheïn duø môùi coù nhöng toån thöông thöôøng khoâng coøn trò ñöôïc taän go vì thöïc quaûn raát ñaøn hoài neân khi nuoát ngheïn xuaát hieän thì beänh tieán trieån ñaõ quaù xa. Ñau ngöïc xieân xoùi thaäm chí ngay caû khi khoâng aên cho bieát böôùu ñaõ lan roäng taïi choã. 2)Caùc trieäu chöùng khaùc goàm: nuoát ñau, oeï. Coù khi ung thö thöïc quaûn xuaát hieän vôùi caùc trieäu chöùng töø phoåi (Vieâm phoåi hay doø thöïc quaûn-khí pheá quaûn). Khi böôùu xaâm laán thaàn kinh quaät ngöôïc gaây ra khaøn tieáng. 3)Trieäu chöùng toaøn thaân: suït caân (90 %), suït caân coù khi raát nhieàu ñöa ñeán suy kieät, traøn dòch maøng phoåi, noåi haïch coå, gan to, buïng baùng, hoäi chöùng Horner (ñoàng töû co nhoû, suïp mí maét vaø giaûm tieát moà hoâi). B.TRIEÄU CHÖÙNG CAÄN UNG THÖ. Ung thö thöïc quaûn coù theå xuaát hieän vôùi moät trong caùc chöùng sau ñaây: -Taêng canxi-huyeát (hypercalcemia), -Thieåu ACTH, -Thieåu Gonadotropins. IV.CAÄN LAÂM SAØNG. Caùc xeùt nghieäm sau ñaây caàn ñöôïc thöïc hieän cho moïi beänh nhaân nghi ngôø bò ung thö thöïc quaûn: A.THÖÛ MAÙU. -Coâng thöùc maùu -Men Transaminases -Alkaline Phosphatase -Albumin trong maùu. B.HÌNH AÛNH HOÏC. 1)X quang thoâng thöôøng : -X Quang phoåi -X Quang thöïc quaûn coù caûn quang: chuïp thöïc quaûn coù baryùt thöôøng cho thaáy toån thöông ung thö nhö moät ñoaïn thöïc quaûn bò chít heïp. Choã heïp ngoaèn ngoeøo, nham nhôû. Tuy nhieân, khi böôùu daïng loeùt naèm khu truù ôû moät phaàn vaùch cuûa thöïc quaûn thì xeùt nghieäm naøy khoù loøng phaùt hieän ñöôïc thöông toån. Ung thö taâm vò lan leân thöïc quaûn cuõng deã gaây nhaàm laãn vôùi co thaét taâm vò . 2)Caùc xeùt nghieäm cao caáp : Caùc xeùt nghieäm sau ñaây duøng ñeå löôïng giaù möùc ñoä lan roäng cuûa böôùu vaø xem coøn khaû naêng phaãu thuaät caét böôùu hay khoâng:
  4. 4. 4 -CT Scan ngöïc: laø kyõ thuaät toát nhaát. -CT Scan buïng: ñeå phaùt hieän haïch limphoâ vaø caùc noát di caên qua gan. -MRI: ñöôïc aùp duïng töø 1982 nhöng giaù trò giôùi haïn. -PET (Positron Emission Tomography): ñeå ñaùnh giaù böôùu nguyeân phaùt, haïch vuøng vaø caùc toån thöông di caên xa. Ñoä nhaïy vaø ñoä ñaëc hieäu cuûa phöông phaùp naøy hôn haún CT. PET laø 1 phöông tieän ñònh beänh raát quan troïng. C.NOÄI SOI. 1)Noäi soi thöïc quaûn -daï daøy : vôùi oáng soi meàm cho pheùp nhìn thaáy vaø sinh thieát toån thöông.Ñaây laø phöông phaùp chính ñeå ñònh beänh veà maët teá baøo hoïc.Caàn neân sinh thieát 6 maãu vì caùcxinoâm teá baøo gai cuõng nhö caùcxinoâm teá baøo tuyeán ñeàu coù khuynh höôùng lan theo ngaõ döôùi nieâm vì theá deã bò boû soùt.Trong khi soi ,neáu coù böôùu coù theå duøng duïng cuï ñaëc bieät queùt treân böôùu ñeå thöû teá baøo hoïc. 2)Sieâu aâm qua Noäi soi (Endoscopic Ultrasonography): raát höõu hieäu trong vieäc ñaùnh giaù ñoä xaâm laán cuûa ung thö ra khoûi thöïc quaûn vaø phaùt hieän caùc haïch di caên. Kyõ thuaät naøy giuùp phaãu thuaät vieân khoâng phaûi môû ngöïc voâ ích nöõa khi böôùu ñaõ tieán trieån xa. Sieâu aâm qua noäi soi ñaùnh giaù ñoä böôùu xaâm laán taïi choã chính xaùc hôn laø CT Scan. 3)Noäi soi khaùc: goàm soi pheá quaûn nhaèm xem coù khaû naêng ung thö thöïc quaûn lan qua pheá quaûn hoaëc ung thö phoåi ñi keøm.Soi thanh quaûn xem tình traïng daây aâm thanh. V.XEÁP LOAÏI STAGING. Naêm 1987, Hoäi Ung thö hoïc cuûa Myõ(American Joint Committee on Cancer) phoái hôïp vôùi Hieäp Hoäi choáng Ung thö Quoác teá (Union Internationale Contre le Cancer) ñeå thoáng nhaát baûng phaân loaïi Stages trong ung thö thöïc quaûn. A.CAÙC PHAÀN CUÛA THÖÏC QUAÛN. Caùc toå chöùc naøy chia thöïc quaûn ra laøm 4 phaàn. 1)Thöïc quaûn coå: khôûi töø suïn nhaån (cricoid cartilage) vaø chaám döùt ôû 18 cm caùch cung raêng töùc laø ôû khôûi ñieåm vaøo loàng ngöïc. 2)Thöïc quaûn ngöïc laïi ñöôïc chia ra 3 phaàn nhoû: *1/3 treân: töø ngaû vaøo ngöïc (thoracicinlet) ñeán choã khí quaûn chia ñoâi (caùch cung raêng 24 cm). *1/3 giöõa: chaïy töø choã khí quaûn chia ñoâi xuoáng trung ñieåm cuûa khoaûng töø choã chia ñoâi xuoáng taâm vò (caùch cung raêng 32 cm) . *1/3 döôùi: chaïy töø ñieåm vöøa neâu xuoáng ñeán taâm vò (caùch cung raêng 40 cm). B.CAÙCH XEÁP LOAÏI THEO TNM. Sau phaãu thuaät coù theå xeáp loaïi theo TNM moät caùch chính xaùc:
  5. 5. 5 Böôùu nguyeân phaùt TX Böôùu nguyeân phaùt khoâng ñaùnh giaù ñöôïc T0 Khoâng thaáy böôùu nguyeân phaùt Tis Böôùu taïi choã (in situ) T1 Böôùu tôùi lôùp döôùi nieâm T2 Böôùu xaâm laán lôùp cô nieâm T3 Lan qua lôùp moâ caïnh thöïc quaûn T4 Böôùu qua cô quan keà beân Haïch baïch maïch NX Haïch vuøng khoâng ñaùnh giaù ñöôïc N0 Haïch vuøng khoâng bò xaâm laán N1 Coù haïch vuøng Di caên xa MX khoâng coù ñaùnh giaù di caên xa M0 Khoâng coù di caên xa M1 coù di caên xa B.CAÙCH PHAÂN CHIA STAGES TRONG UNG THÖ THÖÏC QUAÛN. STAGE 0 Tis,N0,M0 STAGE I T1,N0,M0 STAGE II A T2 hay T3,N0,M0 STAGE II B T1 hay T2,N1,M0 STAGE III T3,N1,M0 hay T4,moïi N,M0 STAGE IV moïi T,moïi N,M1 VI. CHAÅN ÑOAÙN PHAÂN BIEÄT. Maëc duø nuoát ngheïn ôû beänh nhaân nhieàu tuoåi thöôøng laø do ung thö thöïc quaûn nhöng thaày thuoác cuõng caàn löu yù coù theå nhaàm laãn vôùi co thaét taâm vò, boûng thöïc quaûn do hoùa chaát, beänh nhöôïc cô, beänh cöùng bì. VII. ÑIEÀU TRÒ BAÈNG PHAÃU THUAÄT. Sau khi thöïc hieän caùc xeùt nghieäm caän laâm saøng caàn thieát nhö noäi soi, sinh thieát vaø caùc xeùt nghieäm veà hình aûnh hoïc nhö CT, MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging), PET (Positron Emission Tomography) phaãu thuaät vieân coù theå caân nhaéc. Ñoái vôùi beänh nhaân söùc khoûe coøn toát coøn khaû naêng chòu ñöôïc cuoäc moå lôùn thì phaãu thuaät laø caùch ñieàu trò haøng ñaàu. Trong caùc tröôøng hôïp thuaän lôïi thì phaãu thuaät coù theå giaûi quyeát caùc tröôøng hôïp ung thö teá baøo laùt taàng (teá baøo vaûy) cuõng nhö ung thö teá baøo tuyeán.
  6. 6. 6 Tuy nhieân cho duø khoâng coøn sôùm nhöng khi ñieàu trò caét thöïc quaûn vôùi tính caùch taïm maø thaønh coâng thì vaãn laø caùch giuùp beänh nhaân thoaûi maùi nhaát so vôùi caùc ñieàu trò khoâng phaãu thuaät khaùc vì chuùng ta coù theå giuùp 90% caùc beänh nhaân naøy aên laïi baèng mieäng. Taïi caùc trung taâm chuyeân moân coù kinh nghieäm veà phaãu thuaät thì tyû leä töû vong do moå trong voøng 30 ngaøy ñaàu laø 5%. Tyû leä soáng 5 naêm sau caét thöïc quaûn tröø caên laø 20 - 35% vaø 5% khi caét thöïc quaûn vôùi y nghóa caét khoâng tröø caên. Neáu khoâng coù di caên haïch thì tyû leä soáng 5 naêm coù theå leân ñeán 60%. Neáu coù haïch roài thì tyû leä naøy chæ coøn 10 - 20%. A.UNG THÖ THÖÏC QUAÛN COØN CAÉT BOÛ ÑÖÔÏC. Phaãu thuaät laø caùch ñieàu trò toát nhaát.Tuy nhieân, ña soá caùc tröôøng hôïp khi beänh nhaân vaøo beänh vieän laø beänh ñaõ dieãn tieán xa. Chæ coù 50% laø coù theå phaãu thuaät ñöôïc. Cameron khuyeán caùo neân caét böôùu neáu ñöôïc cho duø tyû leä moå tröø caên khoâng cao. a/Choáng chæ ñònh.Caùc tröôøng hôïp sau ñaây khoâng neân moå lôùn. *Ung thö lan qua cô quan keà beân nhö khí quaûn,coät soáng hay maïch maùu lôùn. *Coù di caên haïch coå,haïch naøy dính chaët khoâng coøn di ñoäng. *Di caên nhieàu nôi vaø thôøi gian soáng soùt khoâng quaù 6 tuaàn. *Coù beänh phoåi neáu phaãu thuaät töû vong seõ raát cao. Ghi chuù : lôùn tuoåi töï yeáu toá naøy khoâng phaûi laø lyù do choáng chæ ñònh ph u thuaät. b/Caùc loaïi phaãu thuaät.Noùi chung coù 5 loaïi vaø moãi loaïi coù ñaëc ñieåm rieâng. -Phaãu thuaät Sweet (Moå ngöïc-buïng traùi )(hình 9,10,11).Ñaây laø ñöôøng moå toát cho toån thöông naèm ôû 1/3 döôùi thöïc quaûn.Nhöôïc ñieåm laø khoâng boùc taùch hay naïo haïch leân cao ñöôïc. -Phaãu thuaät Lewis-Santy (Moå ngöïc phaûi-moå buïng) (hình 9,10,12) .Ñaây laø phaãu thuaät ñöôïc aùp duïng nhieàu nhaát khi ung thö naèm ôû 1/3 giöõa thöïc quaûn ngöïc..Thoâng thöôøng phaãu thuaät vieân môû buïng tröôùc ñeå thaùm saùt,ñaùnh giaù tình traïng noäi taïng vaø caùc haïch trong oå buïng.Neáu coøn moå ñöôïc ,daï daøy seõ ñöôïc ñöa leân noái trong loàng ngöïc beân phaûi.Vieäc noái baèng maùy noái seõ giuùp ñôn giaûn hoùa phaãu thuaät. -Caét toaøn boä thöïc quaûn (Môû ngöïc phaûi,coå vaø buïng). Toaøn boä thöïc quaûn ngöïc ñöôïc caét boû.OÁng daï daøy ñöôïc ñöa leân noái ôû coå ñeå thay theá thöïc quaûn .Ñaây laø caùch chuùng toâi chuoäng nhaát khi toån thöông laø ung thö ôû 1/3 giöõa (hình 13,14). -Caét thöïc quaûn khoâng môû ngöïc . Sau khi môû buïng vaø coå,thöïc quaûn ngöïc ñöôïc boùc taùch muø (hình 15). Caùch naøy khoâng laáy roäng moâ quanh thöïc quaûn ñuùng nhö nguyeân taéc moå ung thö .Tuy nhieân nhôø khoâng môû ngöïc neân ít gaây ñau sau moå.Phaãu thuaät vöøa neâu chæ aùp duïng khi böôùu ôû 1/3 treân hoaëc 1/3 döôùi cuûa thöïc quaûn ngöïc vaø tình traïng böôùu coøn khu truù. -Caét thöïc quaûn qua noäi soi loàng ngöïc : ñaõ coù nhieàu baùo caùo cho thaáy keát quaû töông ñöông vôùi moå môû nhöng ít xaâm haïi hôn. Söï xuaát hieän cuûa caùc maùy khaâu noái (stapler) giuùp thöïc hieän caùc phaãu thuaät naøy deã daøng hôn ngaøy tröôùc.
  7. 7. 7 c)Ung thö thöïc quaûn coå. Böôùu thöôøng xaâm laán caùc cô quan keà beân neân phaãu thuaät raát naëng neà vaø phöùc taïp. d)Ung thö thöïc quaûn ngöïc. Rieâng toån thöông ôû 1/3 treân, phaãu thuaät khoâng coù lôïi baèng Xaï trò. Ñoái vôùi caùc ñoaïn khaùc cuûa thöïc quaûn ngöïc, tuøy theo tình huoáng, coù theå aùp duïng caùc phaãu thuaät ñaõ neâu. Quan ñieåm neân naïo haïch trung thaát vaø haïch ôû buïng thöôøng qui vaãn chöa ñöôïc thoáng nhaát do phaãu thuaät quaù naëng neà. Chæ neân aùp duïng khi chaéc chaén khoâng laøm taêng tyû leä töû vong vaø bieán chöùng. e/ Töû vong vaø Bieán chöùng. Tyû leä töû vong trong moå ung thö thöïc quaûn thay ñoåi töø 1,4% ñeán 37,5%. Caùc bieán chöùng chính sau moå caét thöïc quaûn goàm: buïc mieäng noái, suy hoâ haáp, xuaát huyeát, nhieãm truøng, hoaïi töû cô quan ñöa leân thay theá thöïc quaûn. B.UNG THÖ LAN ROÄNG. Caùc tình huoáng naøy thöôøng rôi vaøo choáng chæ ñònh moå lôùn vaø thöïc quaûn thöôøng bò ngheït haún. Coù moät soá kyõ thuaät ñöôïc ñeà ra nhaèm giaûi quyeát vaán ñeà nuoát ngheïn nhöng khoâng coù phöông phaùp naøo hoaøn toaøn. TOÙM LÖÔÏC VEÀ CAÙC PHAÃU THUAÄT. Vò trí ung thö Caét böôùu ñöôïc Khoâng caét ñöôïc Neân choïn neáu ñöôïc Thöïc quaûn coå + Caét roäng.Ñöa ñaïi traøng leân coå 1/3 treân khoâng neân caét böôùu Xaï trò . Baéc caàu baèng oáng daï daøy hay ñaïi traøng 1/3 giöõa + Môû ngöïc phaûi,buïng vaø coå traùi.Caét toaøn boä TQ.Thay theá baèng oáng daï daøy hay ñaïi traøng. Phaãu thuaät Lewis-Santy laø choïn löïa thöù nhì 1/3 giöõa + Baéc caàu baèng oáng daï daøy hay ñaïi traøng 1/3 döôùi + Caét thöïc quaûn khoâng môû ngöïc. Phaãu thuaät Sweet laø choïn löïa thöù nhì 1/3 döôùi + Baéc caàu baèng oáng daï daøy hay ñaïi traøng
  8. 8. 8 a/Môû daï daøy ra da vaø môû thöïc quaûn coå ra da :hai kyõ thuaät naøy coù nhieàu baát tieän. b/Baéc caàu (By-pass): trong moät soá tröôøng hôïp khi khoâng caét ñöôïc khoái u nhöng theå traïng beänh nhaân coøn toát phaãu thuaät vieân coù theå duøng daï daøy hoaëc ñaïi traøng baéc thaønh caàu ñi voøng qua böôùu nhaèm giuùp cho beänh nhaân aên laïi baèng mieäng. Caàu coù theå ñaët ngoaøi hay trong loàng ngöïc. Tyû leä töû vong trong phaãu thuaät baéc caàu thay ñoåi töø 7-42 % . Vì theá caàn choïn beänh nhaân caån thaän. c/Ñaët oáng ngang qua böôùu: oáng nhaèm giöõ thoâng loøng thöïc quaûn (hình 19) vaø ñöôïc chæ ñònh duøng khi theå traïng beänh nhaân quaù keùm khoâng theå chòu ñöïng phaãu thuaät lôùn. Caùc loaïi oáng thoâng duïng laø oáng Celestin hoaëc oáng Mousseau.Theo Cameron tyû leä töû vong lieân quan ñeán ñaët oáng leân ñeán 10-40%. d/Nong thöïc quaûn: caàn nong nheï nhaøng vaø daàn daàn trong thôøi gian nhieàu ngaøy hoaëc nhieàu tuaàn . e/Laser lieäu phaùp: gaàn ñaây Laser loaïi Neodymium yttrium-aluminum-garnet (Nd-YAG) ñöôïc duøng ñeå giaûi quyeát vaán ñeà nuoát ngheïn do ung thö thöïc quaûn. Treân thöïc teá, trong caùc tröôøng hôïp naøy khoâng neân thöïc hieän caùc kyõ thuaät phöùc taïp. Môû thoâng daï daøy ra da nhaèm nuoâi aên laø caùch hay ñöôïc aùp duïng. VIII. ÑIEÀU TRÒ KHOÂNG PHAÃU THUAÄT 1) Xaï trò: Vai troø xaï trò nhö laø ñieàu trò chuû löïc hieän nay chöa roõ raøng. Maëc duø duøng vôùi lieàu cao (50 - 65 Gy) nhöng ñaõ coù tröôøng hôïp taùi phaùt taïi choã leân ñeán 80%. Theo Fox vaø Wong tyû leä soáng 5 naêm sau xaï trò ung thö thöïc quaûn coøn caét ñöôïc laø 14% vaø khoâng coøn caét ñöôïc laø 4%. Vieäc thay ñoåi lieàu löôïng tia vaø kyõ thuaät xaï vaãn khoâng caûi thieän keát quaû soáng cuûa beänh nhaân. Tröôøng phaùi xaï trò cho raèng keát quaû sau xaï trò ngang vôùi keát quaû moå maø beänh nhaân ñôû chòu nguy hieåm cuûa phaãu thuaät. Khoaûng ¾ soá beänh nhaân sau xaï trò seõ bôùt nuoát ngheïn. Tuy nhieân thôøi gian naøy chæ keùo daøi 3 ñeán 6 thaùng vaø 75% soá beänh nhaân naøy sau ñoù phaûi ñieàu trò tieáp baèng phöông phaùp khaùc nhaèm laøm thoâng loøng thöïc quaûn nhö nong, ñaët oáng ngang qua böôùu, Laser lieäu phaùp. Vì theá tính chung cho ñeán khi töû vong chæ coù 40% beänh nhaân heát nuoát ngheïn nhôø xaï trò. Coù theå phoái hôïp tia xaï beân ngoaøi vôùi ñaët kim beân trong ñeå taêng hieäu quaû nhöng nhö theá cuõng seõ taêng nguy cô bò teo heïp thöïc quaûn vaø roø thöïc quaûn. Ngoaøi ra caùc taùc giaû coøn ñeà nghò sau chaïy tia neân boå sung baèng hoùa trò lieäu vôùi Cisplatin, 5-Fluorouracil vaø Mitomycin C. Caùc nghieân cöùu gaàn ñaây khoâng cho thaáy söï öu vieät cuûa xaï trò-hoùa trò trong chieàu höôùng ñieàu trò ña moâ thöùc. 2) Xaï trò hoã trôï: Khi caét thöïc quaûn bò ung thö thì chöa ñeán moät nöûa soá beänh nhaân naøy ñöôïc trò coi nhö tröø caên vaø vieäc taùi phaùt taïi choã raát thöôøng xaûy ra. Thaáy khuyeát ñieåm cuûa phaãu
  9. 9. 9 thuaät neân caùc taùc giaû ñeà nghò phoái hôïp phaãu thuaät vôùi xaï trò nhaèm khaéc phuïc tình traïng ung thö taùi phaùt. Sau xaï trò raát ít khi böôùu nhoû laïi. Sau xaï trò 15 ñeán 50% beänh nhaân coøn böôùu maø khoâng theå caét boû ñöôïc. Xaï trò tröôùc moå khoâng coù hieäu quaû caûi thieän tyû leä caét ñöôïc böôùu , tyû leä di caên haïch cuõng tyû leä soáng soùt laâu daøi cuûa beänh nhaân. Ngoaøi ra xaï trò tröôùc moå coøn coù baát lôïi laø laøm taêng nguy cô moå do taùc ñoäng khoâng treân tim vaø phoåi cuûa beänh nhaân. xaï trò cuõng laøm gia taêng tyû leä haïch di caên ngoaøi tröôøng chieáu tia vaø coù theå laøm giaûm mieãn dòch ñeà khaùng vôùi ung thö cuûa ngöôøi beänh. Xaï trò sau khi moå caét thöïc quaûn giuùp kieåm soaùt söï taùi phaùt ung thö taïi choã tuy nhieân khoâng keùo daøi tuoåi thoï cuûa beänh nhaân. Fox vaø Wong qua nghieân cöùu tieàn cöùu thaáy xaï trò sau moå laøm tyû leä thaønh coâng cuûa phaãu thuaät giaûm ñi do taùc ñoäng cuûa tia xaï treân maûnh gheùp, laøm, böôùu di caên nhanh hôn. Vì leõ phaãu thuaät vaø xaï trò thöôøng ñöôïc duøng trong muïc ñích naøy hôn cho neân hieân taïi ít coù soá lieäu veà keát quaû cuûa hoùa chaát trò lieäu vaø cuõng vì vaäy hoùa chaát trò lieäu khoâng ñöôïc duøng thöôøng xuyeân nhö laø phöông thöùc ñieàu trò ñôn ñoäc chuû löïc moät mình. Chuùng ta coù theå duøng hoùa trò boå tuùc nhö sau: -Hoaù trò lieäu tieàn phaãu baèng caùch phoái hôïp Bleomycin, Cisplatin, Fluorouracil, Vindesine vaø Mitoquazone. Tyû leä höõu hieäu ñaït 14 -76 %. -Ít coù baùo caùo veà vieäc duøng hoùa chaát trò lieäu sau moå caét thöïc quaûn neân phöông phaùp ñieàu trò naøy khoâng ñöôïc phoå bieán roäng raõi. Ñoái vôùi tröôøng hôïp ung thö thöïc quaûn xaâm laán taïi choã vaø di caên xa chuùng ta coù theå: -Duøng ñôn hoùa chaát. Coù theå keå ñeán nhieàu loaïi nhö Bleomycin , Cisplatin, Fluorouracil, Vindesine, Mitoquazone, Mitomycin-C vaøEtoposide. Caùc thuoác naøy taùc duïng ngang nhau vaø hieäu quaû khoaûng 6-48% caùc tröôøng hôïp. Thuoác laøm giaûm trieäu chöùng nuoát ngheïn trong 35 - 75 % caùc beänh nhaân. -Phoái hôïp caùc hoùa chaát. Khi phoái hôïp 2 trong caùc thuoác ñaõ keå treân thì 26-63 % caùc beänh nhaân keùo daøi ñôøi soáng theâm ñöôïc 3,5 - 7,5 thaùng. IX. CAÙC ÑIEÀU TRÒ KHAÙC Coù 25% caùc beänh nhaân bò ung thö thöïc quaûn khi ñeán beänh vieän thì khoâng theå chòu ñöïng noãi cuoäc moå lôùn vì theá caàn coù caùc phöông phaùp khaùc nhaèm giuùp beänh nhaân aên laïi baèng mieäng. Ñaây laø muïc tieâu chính trong tröôøng hôïp vì nuoát ngheïn vaø suït caân laø hai trieäu chöùng noåi baät laøm giaûm chaát löôïng cuoäc soáng. Vieäc choïn töøng phöông phaùp laø tuøy vaø ñieàu kieän trang thieát bò taïi cô sôû, tuøy töøng beänh nhaân vaø tuøy vaán ñeà kinh teá cuûa hoï. 1) Xaï trò taïi choã, Laser lieäu phaùp vaø ñaët oáng ngang qua böôùu: Khi xaï trò taïi choã caàn coù söï phoái hôïp chaët cheõ giöõa chuyeân gia veà xaï vaø chuyeân gia noäi soi. Ñaàu tieân, döôùi maøng huyønh quang, vuøng thöïc quaûn coù böôùu ñöôïc nong roäng. Iridium ñöôïc ñaët vaøo ñaàu moät catheter vaø ñaët tieáp xuùc vôùi böôùu qua noäi soi.
  10. 10. 10 Lieàu 10 - 15 Gy ñöôïc phaùt taùc ra nhaèm dieät böôùu. Chuùng ta cuõng coù theå phoái hôïp vôùi xaï trò töø beân ngoaøi. Caùc baùo caùo cho bieát tyû leä thaønh coâng cuûa phöông phaùp naøy ñaït 70% caùc tröôøng hôïp ñöôïc aùp duïng. Trong Laser lieäu phaùp chuùng ta seõ duøng Laser neodymium yttrium-aluminum - garnet (Nd:YAG). Naêng löôïng cuûa tia Laser ñöôïc phaùt taùc qua oáng noäi soi ñeå huûy dieät böôùu. Kyõ thuaät naøy ñöôïc choïn duøng cho ung thö coù daïng choài suøi ñeå traùnh thuûng thöïc quaûn. Ñoái vôùi caùc ñieåm chaûy maùu vieäc thöïc hieän caàm maùu raát deã do ñaëc tính cuûa tia Laser naøy. Tuy nhieân moãi 3 ñeán 6 tuaàn caàn laäp laïi trò lieäu giöõ cho loøng thöïc quaûn thoâng suoát vaø khi taùi phaùt thì xöû lyù khoù hôn, keùo daøi hôn vaø gaây khoù chòu cho beänh nhaân. Hai phöông phaùp treân giuùp cho beänh nhaân nuoát laïi ñöôïc nhanh hôn so vôùi caùc phöông phaùp ñieàu trò khaùc. Ñaët oáng ngang qua böôùu laø phöông phaùp coù veõ haáp daãn vì chæ qua moät laàn trò lieäu laø coù theå caûi thieän khaû naêng nuoát. Chæ ñònh duøng laø cho caùc beänh nhaân coù thôøi gian soáng soùt ngaén vaø ôû xa trung taâm y teá. Kyõ thuaät naøy cuõng höõu ích khi coù roø thöïc quaûn-khí quaûn. Kyõ thuaät ngaøy nay cho pheùp cheá taïo caùc oáng coù theå khoâng gaây phaûn öùng khoâng hö haïi trong nhieàu naêm. OÁng cuõng coù theå laøm baèng kim loaïi vaø töï bung ra sau khi ñaët xong vôùi ñöôøng kính loøng trong laø 10 - 15 mm. Sau 24 giôø thì oáng bung ra toái ña. Tai bieán coù theå xaûy ra laø thuûng thöïc quaûn vaø traøo ngöôïc dòch vò. 2) Ñoát ñieän, chích ethanol vaø Photodynamic therapy: Ñaàu ñieän löôõng cöïc (BICAP) coù theå duøng ñeå ñoát bôùt böôùu moãi laàn 10 - 20 giaây. Do vieäc tieáp caän böôùu khoâng chính xaùc neân tyû leä thaát baïi cao vaø coù theå gaây ra bieán chöùng traàm troïng. Coù theå thuûng thöïc quaûn nhaát laø trong tröôøng hôïp böôùu khoâng lan caû voøng chu vi thöïc quaûn. Tuy vaäy, trong tay ngöôøi coù kinh nghieäm BICAP coù theå höõu hieäu töông ñöông vôùi Laser lieäu phaùp maø giaù thaønh cuûa thieát bò reû tieàn hôn. BICAP cuõng duøng ñöôïc khi ung thö naèm ôû phaàn treân cuûa thöïc quaûn. Chuùng ta coù theå chích alcool dieät böôùu höõu hieäu nhö Laser lieäu phaùp maø deã thöïc hieän vaø raát reõ. Trong lieäu phaùp Photodynamic therapy ngöôøi ta duøng moät chaát daãn xuaát cuûa hematoporphyrin nhö Photofrin II (dihematoporphyrin ether). Chaát kích hoaït ñöôïc moâ ung thö giöõ laïi neân khi tieáp xuùc vôùi tia Laser argon seõ coù phaûn öùng taïo neân caùc goác töï do khoâng oxy coù taùc duïng huûy dieät moâ ung thö. Caùc khaûo saùt ña trung taâm cho thaáy tyû leä thaønh coâng cuûa lieäu phaùp môùi naøy leân ñeán 80% nhöng thieát bò raát ñaéc tieàn vaø chæ höõu hieäu khi ung thö coù kích thöôùc nhoû. Ngoaøi ra bieän phaùp naøy khoâng coù taùc duïng treân haïch trung thaát bò di caên. X.DÖÏ HAÄU. Noùi chung döï haäu cuûa ung thö thö thöïc quaûn raát xaáu baát keå Stage naøo.Ña soá beänh nhaân seõ töû vong trong voøng 6-12 thaùng.Tyû leä soáng 5 naêm chæ coù 6,2 % vaø haàu heát cheát vì böôùu taùi phaùt.
  11. 11. 11 ÔÛ Myõ tyû leä soáng 5 naêm chæ coù 6,2 % duø caùc taùc giaû coá gaéng moå tích cöïc.Taïi Nhaät Baûn hieän nay coù theå phaùt hieän ung thö trong giai ñoaïn coøn sôùm ñöôïc thöïc hieän neân tyû leä soáng 5 naêm leân ñeán 34,6%. Caùc yeáu toá cho tieân löôïng xaáu laø : böôùu daøi hôn 5 cm ,böôùu gaây ngheït vaø di caên xa luùc ñònh ra beänh. XI.TOÙM LÖÔÏC VEÀ ÑIEÀU TRÒ UNG THÖ THÖÏC QUAÛN. Khoâng theå coù moät phaùc ñoà cöùng nhaéc coù theå aùp duïng cho moïi beänh nhaân trong nhieàu tình huoáng khaùc nhau. Ñieàu trò ung thö thöïc quaûn phaûi laø ñieàu trò ña moâ thöùc vôùi döï phoái hôïp ñoàng boä cuûa nhaø chuyeân gia ung böôùu, chuyeân gia veà xaï trò vaø phaãu thuaät vieân cuõng nhö caùc chuyeân gia khaùc veà baûo veä söùc khoûe. Caét thöïc quaûn taïo hình ngay laø caùch toát nhaát cho beänh nhaân. Tuy nhieân, nhöõng naêm gaàn ñaây do keát quaû cuûa hoùa trò vaø xaï trò nhö ñieàu trò chuû löïc hay ñieàu trò hoå trôï toát neân vai troø cuûa caùc phöông phaùp ñieàu trò khoâng phaãu thuaät ngaøy moät ñöôïc ñeà cao hôn. Choïn phöông phaùp ñieàu trò phaûi xeùt caùc yeáu toá nhö ñoä nguy hieåm, phaåm chaát ñieàu trò, phaåm chaát cuoäc soáng cuûa beänh nhaân, tyû leä taùi phaùt vaø nhaát laø phöông tieän maø trung taâm y teá saün coù. TAØI LIEÄU THAM KHAÛO. 1)Peters J.H - DeMeester T.R : Esophagus and Diaphragmatic Hernia in Schwartz S.I - Tom Shires G -Spencer F.C - Husser W.C (eds) :”Principles of Surgery”.6th Edition. pp.1088-1098.McGraw-Hill,INC.Health Professions Division. 1994. 2)Steiger W : Esophageal Cancer in Baue A.E - Geha A.S - Hammond G.L - Laks H - Naunheim K.S (eds) : “Glenn’s Thor ic and Cardiovascular Surgery” .5th Edition.Vol II. pp 767-785.Appleton - Lange.1991. 3)Cameron A.J : Practical Oncology.A Lange Clinical Manual . Prentice-Hall International. INC.pp .220 -230.1993. 4)Nguyeãn Ñình Hoái : Ung thö thöïc quaûn trong “Beänh Hoïc Ngoaïi khoa”. Taäp I. Boä Moân Ngoaïi .Tröôøng ÑH Y-Döôïc Tp.HCM.1991. 5)Ñoã Ñöùc Vaân : Ung thö thöïc quaûn trong “Beänh Hoïc Ngoaïi khoa”.Taäp I .Boä Moân Ngoaïi .Tröôøng ÑH Y Haø Noäi. 1993. 6)Akiyama H : Surgery r Cancer of the Esophagus.Williams & Wilkins.1990. 7)Koch J : Esophageal Tumors in Grendell J.H - McQuaid K.R - Friedman S.L (eds) :“Current Diagnosis & Treatment in Gastroenterology” .A Lange medical book . Prentice-Hall International ,INC. Appleton - Lange .pp 274-283 .1996. 8)Altorki N.K - Skinner D.B - Minsky B.D - Kelsen D.P : Carcinoma of the esophagus in Baue A.E - Geha A.S - Hammond G.L - Laks H - Naunheim K.S (eds) : “Glenn’s Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery”.6th Edition.Vol I. pp 879-895. Appleton - Lange.1996.
  12. 12. 12 9)Ho C.S : Imaging in Pearson F.G - Deslauriers J - Ginsberg R.J - Hiebert Cl.A - McKneally M.F - Urschel H.C (eds) :”Esophageal Surgery”.Churchill Livingstone.pp 71.1995. 10)Maish M : Esophagus in Townsend CM et al (eds): Sabiston Textbook of Surgery. The biological Basis of Modern Surgical Prctice. Saunders. 18 th edition. pp. 1089 -1105. 2008. 11)Peters JH-DeMeester TR: Esophagus and Diaphragmatic Hernia in Brunicardi FCh et al (eds): Schwartz’s Principles of Surgery. McGraw-Hill Medical Publishing Division. 6 th edition. pp. 887-904. 2005.

