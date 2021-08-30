Successfully reported this slideshow.
Top 7 Powerful Instagram Marketing Tips For Business Growth
Did you know 500+ million users are active on Instagram? Earlier, the platform was just about sharing photos and stories, ...
C re a te A B u s in e s s P ro file Before you implement an Instagram marketing strategy, it is necessary to have an Inst...
Did you know Instagram gives a fantastic feature to create and publish your ads without using Facebook? You can also check...
With the help of the Instagram marketing tool, you can even check the demographics of your followers, such as age, gender,...
Have you ever thought about selling products on Instagram? Many people don’t know that Instagram is a great platform to ad...
Create Sponsored Ads Another exciting feature about Instagram is that you can create sponsored posts. Instagram allows you...
Use Instagram S tories Instagram stories are similar to Snapchat stories, and if you want to generate leads, then this opt...
For a wider reach, the fastest way to increase Instagram followers is to partner with influencers. The more followers they...
For higher engagements, hashtags are important. It is one of the best ways to get new audiences on Instagram. Use relevant...
G E T I N T O U C H •Address:U15/5-7PaulCt, DandenongVIC3175 •Toll Free:0390000828 •Email:info@thebigunit.com.au Content R...
Aug. 30, 2021
  1. 1. WELCOME TO
  2. 2. Top 7 Powerful Instagram Marketing Tips For Business Growth
  3. 3. Did you know 500+ million users are active on Instagram? Earlier, the platform was just about sharing photos and stories, but now it has become the most powerful tool that helps to grow your business. From bloggers to business owners,influencers to makeup artists, everyone is usingInstagram.By following the right Instagram marketing strategy, your followers can increase, and you will get more sales every day.However, is it really that easy? The answer is no; for this,you need to post the right kind of content at the right time to stay relevant to current followers as well as new ones. So now the question is,how you can increase your Instagram followers and what kind of posts work best for your business? In this blog, you will learn about the top 7 powerful Instagrammarketing tips for business growth.
  4. 4. C re a te A B u s in e s s P ro file Before you implement an Instagram marketing strategy, it is necessary to have an Instagram business account. If you have already one, you can switch your current profile to the Instagram business account. All you have to do is just click on settings and choose the “switch to business profile” option. A lot of benefits to having a business profile. This way, followers can quickly contact you.
  5. 5. Did you know Instagram gives a fantastic feature to create and publish your ads without using Facebook? You can also check your insights, where you will get all details of impressions, likes, shares of your posts. This way, you can easily understand your audience taste.
  6. 6. With the help of the Instagram marketing tool, you can even check the demographics of your followers, such as age, gender, location, and active hours. One more thing good thing of Instagram is, you can get every post insight. You will know about your top posts and how many users are interacting with your content. Use Free Instagram Marketing Tools
  7. 7. Have you ever thought about selling products on Instagram? Many people don’t know that Instagram is a great platform to advertise your products and services. If you play your cards right, your sales will be increase day by day. Just try to publish product teaser posts that will increase excitement to your followers. For Example: Every year, Starbucks teases its audience by announcing seasonal drinks with sharp imagery, and they don’t force their audience to buy them. When you post product teasers about your products and services that your audience are interested in, they will definitely buy something. If not, they will like your post or comment or even share with their friends. So, feel free to share product photos. P o s t P r o d u c t T e a s e r s
  8. 8. Create Sponsored Ads Another exciting feature about Instagram is that you can create sponsored posts. Instagram allows you to control precisely how much you want to spend on Instagram Ads by setting an ad budget. If you wish to make a carousel ad or just a single photo ad, the choice is yours. For sponsored posts, write engaging content and choose an eye-catching image. You can also convert existing posts into sponsored ads, so keep an eye on your top posts. If you still don’t know how to create effective Instagram Ads, you can choose our social media marketing services for business growth. Here are top 5 forms of Instagram Ads: - Photo Video Carousel/Dynamic Ads Stories Stories Canvas
  9. 9. Use Instagram S tories Instagram stories are similar to Snapchat stories, and if you want to generate leads, then this option is best for you. Basically, Instagram stories are different from regular posts, and it can live only for 24hours. Rather than posting on the news feed, use Instagram stories to attract your audience. Stories displayed on the top section of Instagram, and users can easily click and watch stories. Try to experiment with different types of posts such as photos, short videos, rewind videos, live videos and boomerangs. Use C a n v a or any other graphics tool to create amazing images and videos for your stories. Don’t forget to tag other accounts on your stories.
  10. 10. For a wider reach, the fastest way to increase Instagram followers is to partner with influencers. The more followers they have, the more chance your sales will increase because people trust influencers. Make sure that you find the right influencer for your industry. P a r t n e r W i t h I n f l u e n c e r s
  11. 11. For higher engagements, hashtags are important. It is one of the best ways to get new audiences on Instagram. Use relevant hashtags on your photos and videos. This way, you will get more followers, and people know about your brand. It is true posts without hashtags can get less reach. No matter what you are posting on Instagram, you will get less engagements or no engagements if you don’t post at the right times. Do you need Instagram marketing services? The Big Unit may help you. Just contact for free guidance. Use Right Hashtags
  12. 12. G E T I N T O U C H •Address:U15/5-7PaulCt, DandenongVIC3175 •Toll Free:0390000828 •Email:info@thebigunit.com.au Content Resource: https://medium.com/@thebigunit/top-7-powerful- instagram-marketing-tips-for-business-growth-f61116be6302

