Argumentative Essay
ARGUMENTATIVE ESSAY Argumentative and Persuasive essays sound like they would the same type of essay. However, argumentati...
ARGUMENTATIVE ESSAY An argument is based off of three things: 1. The Claim: What do I think? 2. The Reasons: Why do I thin...
THE CLAIM A claim is a statement that can be argued and proven with evidence. Example Claims: Students who play sports in ...
THE CLAIM A claim is NOT an obvious statement that is known by the general public. For Example: Humans need oxygen to live...
THE CLAIM A claim is NOT a personal opinion. For Example: Coca-Cola is better than Pepsi. That is a matter of opinion and ...
THE CLAIM A strong claim is specific. School dress codes should be abolished due to the economic and social restraints it ...
THE CLAIM You should ask these questions when writing a claim: • Is it arguable? • Is it obvious? • Is there a bias? • Is ...
THE REASONS A reason is a statement of logic that supports your claim. For example: Alec should be elected class president...
THE REASONS You should ask these questions when determining the reasons: • Is it logical? • Is it connected or related to ...
THE EVIDENCE Evidence is the PROOF. Evidence can come from a variety of sources including: testimony, presentation, docume...
THE EVIDENCE Example: Alec should be elected class president because he’s a natural leader. When we got lost in the Smoky ...
THE EVIDENCE You should ask these questions about your evidence: • Is it relevant? • Is it convincing? • Is it specific or...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Argumentative essay

26 views

Published on

Introduction to 9th Grade Argumentative Essay

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
26
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
3
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Argumentative essay

  1. 1. Argumentative Essay
  2. 2. ARGUMENTATIVE ESSAY Argumentative and Persuasive essays sound like they would the same type of essay. However, argumentative essays are supported by verifiable examples and facts; and persuasive essays make more of an emotional appeal to a reader.
  3. 3. ARGUMENTATIVE ESSAY An argument is based off of three things: 1. The Claim: What do I think? 2. The Reasons: Why do I think this? 3. The Evidence: How do I know this is the case?
  4. 4. THE CLAIM A claim is a statement that can be argued and proven with evidence. Example Claims: Students who play sports in high school are more likely to attend college. Motorcyclists should be required by law to wear helmets.
  5. 5. THE CLAIM A claim is NOT an obvious statement that is known by the general public. For Example: Humans need oxygen to live. Duh! Everyone knows that.
  6. 6. THE CLAIM A claim is NOT a personal opinion. For Example: Coca-Cola is better than Pepsi. That is a matter of opinion and differs from person to person.
  7. 7. THE CLAIM A strong claim is specific. School dress codes should be abolished due to the economic and social restraints it places on students and families. The more general the claim, the harder your job will be. Almost all children who are abused will become disturbed adults.
  8. 8. THE CLAIM You should ask these questions when writing a claim: • Is it arguable? • Is it obvious? • Is there a bias? • Is there a specific agenda the writer is working towards? • Is the claim general?
  9. 9. THE REASONS A reason is a statement of logic that supports your claim. For example: Alec should be elected class president because he’s a natural leader. This reason in italics logically supports the claim that Alec should be class president. The reason makes the claim stronger and more difficult to disagree with or disprove.
  10. 10. THE REASONS You should ask these questions when determining the reasons: • Is it logical? • Is it connected or related to the claim? • Is it biased? • Is it tangible (meaning: does it have the ability to be proven)? • Is it reasonable? • Is it in support of the claim?
  11. 11. THE EVIDENCE Evidence is the PROOF. Evidence can come from a variety of sources including: testimony, presentation, documents, and records. Evidence is found through research. Evidence is going to prove that your reasons are valid support for your claim.
  12. 12. THE EVIDENCE Example: Alec should be elected class president because he’s a natural leader. When we got lost in the Smoky Mountains on our class trip, Alec took control and navigated us back to civilization. This evidence proves the reason (Alec is a natural leader) and supports the claim (Alec should be elected class president).
  13. 13. THE EVIDENCE You should ask these questions about your evidence: • Is it relevant? • Is it convincing? • Is it specific or is it general? • Is it connected to the reason?

×