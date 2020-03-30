Successfully reported this slideshow.
Classification of zoogeographical regions

Published on

zoogeographical regions fromation and how classification of earth takes place in last years , differnet division of zoogeographical regions in world ,

Published in: Science
Classification of zoogeographical regions

  1. 1. Division of earth into various Zoogeographical regions
  2. 2. Classification of Zoogeographical regions • “the subdivisions of earth are called as zoogeographical regions “ • For last 75 year attempts are made up for classification of geographical region. • There are 3 major divisions for the classification of zoogeographical regions
  3. 3. Classification of Zoogeographical regions First division /p.l division . • DR.P.L .Sclater classify earth in 1858. Criteria :The criteria of classification is distribution of birds Scheme : He divide earth into 6- regions.these regions are
  4. 4. First division /p.l division Palearctic regions Indian region Ethiopian region Australian region Neotropical region Nearectic region Paleagaea regions Neogaea regions
  5. 5. Classification of Zoogeographical regions Second division/Huxely division • 2nd division is given by Huxely in 1868 Criteria: having no definite criteria for classification Scheme: divide earth into 2 regions and 6 sub regions .
  6. 6. Huxely division Arctogeaea regions Notogeaea region Palearectic region Nearectic region Ethiopian region Indian region Neotropical region Australian region NewZealand region
  7. 7. Classification of Zoogeographical regions Third division /wallace division Third division is given by Dr.A.R.Wallace in 187 Criteria : the criteria for classification is distribution of mammals Scheme : follow the same scheme as scalter but modified Indian region with oriental region
  8. 8. wallace division Palearctic regions Oriental region Ethiopian region Australian region Neotropical region Nearectic region Paleagaea regions Neogaea regions
  9. 9. Classification of Zoogeographical regions Fourth division Given by K.P. Schmidt in 1954 Criteria : not definite Scheme: divide earth into 3 region and 5 sub region
  10. 10. Fourth division Arctogaea region Notogaea region Neogaea region Holoarctic region Ethiopian region Oriental region Australian region Neotropical region

