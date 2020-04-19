Successfully reported this slideshow.
Coordination of non-directional Overcurrent Relays
Agenda • Coordination for non-directional overcurrent protection relays for 132 KV substations
This substation consists of 1- Step-down power transformers 132/33 KV, 63 MVA. 2- Switchgear 33KV each one contains on fou...
Calculation of time for feeders 33 KV T , I set = 1.2 rated current No of relays Positions CT ratio Forward Short circuit ...
Calculation of TMS for incomer, Bus section 33 KV and main overcurrent 132 KV. T No of relays Positions CT ratio Forward S...
coordination of non-directional overcurrent relays for 132 kv substations

  1. 1. Coordination of non-directional Overcurrent Relays
  2. 2. Agenda • Coordination for non-directional overcurrent protection relays for 132 KV substations
  3. 3. This substation consists of 1- Step-down power transformers 132/33 KV, 63 MVA. 2- Switchgear 33KV each one contains on four feeders, as well as bus section 33KV. 3- High voltage circuit breakers 132KV. 4- Medium voltage circuit breaker 33 KV. 4- Current transformers. 5- overcurrent relay.
  4. 4. Calculation of time for feeders 33 KV T , I set = 1.2 rated current No of relays Positions CT ratio Forward Short circuit current(A) Reverse Short circuit current (A) Rated current (A) Pickup Primary Current (A) Pickup secondary Current (A) T.M.S Time (sec) Relay 5 Feeder 1 300/5 26302 1001 175 210 3.5 0.05 0.221 Relay 6 Feeder 2 300/5 26102 1201 210 252 4.2 0.05 0.221 Relay 7 Feeder 3 300/5 26002 1301 227.4 273 4.55 0.05 0.221 Relay 8 Feeder 4 300/5 25802 1501 262.43 300 5 0.05 0.214 Relay 10 Feeder 5 300/5 26302 1001 175 210 3.5 0.05 0.221 Relay 11 Feeder 6 300/5 25802 1501 262.43 300 5 0.05 0.214 Relay 12 Feeder 7 300/5 26202 1101 192.45 231 3.85 0.05 0.221 Relay 13 Feeder 8 300/5 25702 1601 179.93 300 5 0.05 0.206
  5. 5. Calculation of TMS for incomer, Bus section 33 KV and main overcurrent 132 KV. T No of relays Positions CT ratio Forward Short circuit current(A) Reverse Short circuit current (A) Rated current (A) Pickup Primary Current (A) Pickup secondary Current (A) Coordination Time interval Time (sec) TMS Relay 9 Bus section 1200/5 13551 13751 1200 1200 5 -0.06 0.2 0.071 Relay 3 Incomer 1 33 KV 1500/5 9232 5204 1102.1 1200 4 0.3 0.506 0.107 Relay 4 Incomer 2 33 KV 1500/5 9232 5204 1102.1 1200 4 0.3 0.506 0.107 Relay 1 TR1 132KV 300/5 2038 30855 275.55 300 5 0.2 0.706 0.444 Relay 2 TR2 132KV 300/5 2038 30855 275.55 300 5 0.2 0.706 0.444
