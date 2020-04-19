Successfully reported this slideshow.
(‫ہحفص‬‫ربمن‬1) ‫ا‬‫وہت‬‫ںیہن‬‫ٓزر‬‫ا‬‫وادل‬‫اک‬‫یبن‬ ‫رحت‬‫را‬‫ی‬:‫ز‬‫ٓاقیئ‬‫ا‬‫یلع‬‫اینبد‬‫دیس‬‫ڈارٹک‬ ‫ٓےیئ‬‫ا‬‫ںیئگ۔‬‫...
(‫ہحفص‬‫ربمن‬2) ‫ضعب‬‫دنمش‬‫اب‬‫ڑے‬ ‫ب‬‫ب‬‫وت‬‫اسری‬‫ےس‬‫سج‬‫ےئگ‬‫لج‬‫رچاغ‬‫ےک‬‫اامین‬‫ںیم‬‫دل‬‫وت‬‫ٓیئگ‬‫ا‬‫ھجمس‬‫ات‬‫ب‬‫...
(‫ہحفص‬‫ربمن‬3) ‫ےٹیب۔‬‫ےک‬‫وحنر‬‫۔‬‫ےھت‬‫اپ‬‫ب‬‫ت‬‫ےک‬ؑ‫میہ‬‫ڑا‬ ‫ب‬‫اب‬‫ارخ‬‫ت‬‫یہ‬‫ہی‬ ‫واقص‬:‫ےئلیک‬‫اچچ‬‫ںیم‬‫ٓن‬‫ا‬‫...
(‫ہحفص‬‫ربمن‬4) :‫واقص‬‫ن‬‫ذعاب‬‫ےک‬‫ٓگ‬‫ا‬‫ٓزر‬‫ا‬‫ہک‬‫ایک‬‫اافتق‬‫ےن‬‫مہ‬‫ایھب‬‫اگ۔‬‫رکوں‬‫ٓپ‬‫ا‬‫ویکں‬‫د‬ ‫ک‬‫ڑدی‬‫ب‬‫ا...
(‫ہحفص‬‫ربمن‬5) ‫ا‬‫یبنج‬‫ڑض‬ ‫ک‬ ‫ف‬‫ریما‬‫ہی‬:‫االص‬‫ےکس‬‫وہ‬‫ن‬‫اہجں‬‫ےس‬‫ات‬‫ب‬‫ت‬‫یک‬‫قح‬‫ہک‬‫اھت‬‫یک‬‫ن‬ُ‫ا‬‫وت‬‫ےہ‬...
The monotheist father of abraham (urdu language)

The father of the prophet Abraham was faithful.It is sheer ignorance , or malice to take him for his uncle Azar,who was idolater.

The monotheist father of abraham (urdu language)

  1. 1. (‫ہحفص‬‫ربمن‬1) ‫ا‬‫وہت‬‫ںیہن‬‫ٓزر‬‫ا‬‫وادل‬‫اک‬‫یبن‬ ‫رحت‬‫را‬‫ی‬:‫ز‬‫ٓاقیئ‬‫ا‬‫یلع‬‫اینبد‬‫دیس‬‫ڈارٹک‬ ‫ٓےیئ‬‫ا‬‫ںیئگ۔‬‫اسنب‬‫وشر‬‫ںیم‬‫رمکے‬ ‫ک‬ ‫ااچن‬‫ٓوازںی‬‫ا‬‫یک‬! ‫ب‬‫اصح‬‫واقص‬‫ٓےیئ‬‫ا‬Sir‫رںیھک۔‬‫رشتفی‬‫رپ‬‫رکیس‬‫اس‬‫ٓپ‬‫ا‬ ‫ادہ‬‫ک‬‫ت‬‫ز‬‫ایک‬،‫وہیئ‬‫ںیہن‬‫الماقت‬‫ےس‬‫پ‬ٓ‫ا‬‫وہا‬‫رعہص‬ ‫ب‬‫اصح‬‫واقص‬،‫وبال‬‫ٓدیم‬‫ا‬‫درایمن‬‫ےک‬‫اسل‬‫اچسیل‬‫سیت‬ ‫ک‬‫ان‬‫رکشہی۔‬ ‫ںیہ؟‬‫یکچ‬‫ڑھ‬ ‫ب‬‫ب‬‫رصموایفت‬ ‫واقص‬:‫اد‬‫ارش‬‫ذگہتش‬‫ںیم‬‫ارتخ‬6‫امہ‬‫وہں۔‬‫راہ‬‫دنلن‬‫اور‬،‫ڈنیکا‬،‫ارمہکی‬‫ںیم‬‫ےلسلس‬‫ےک‬‫غیلبت‬‫ےس‬ :‫اد‬‫ارش‬‫ایک‬‫واہں۔۔۔؟‬‫ںیہ‬‫ت‬‫احال‬ :‫واقص‬‫ےہ‬‫راہ‬‫یہ‬ ‫ک‬‫ان‬‫ےئلیک‬‫ان‬‫ںیہ۔‬‫رےہ‬‫زگار‬‫زدنیگ‬‫دصقم‬‫ےب‬‫ںیم‬‫ادنریھے‬‫ولگ‬‫ےہ۔‬‫اکچ‬‫وہ‬‫ابتہ‬‫اعمرشہ‬‫وہ‬‫رپ‬‫وطر‬‫االخیق‬ ‫ٓاجںیئ۔‬‫ا‬‫رپ‬‫االسم‬‫دنی‬‫ہک‬ :‫یلع‬‫داشن‬(‫وبےل‬‫ڑ‬ ‫ک‬‫دمب‬ ‫ب‬‫ائ‬ ‫ک‬ ‫ت‬‫ےک‬‫اابخر‬‫ڑی‬ ‫ک‬ ‫ک‬‫ارگنب‬ ‫ک‬‫ان‬‫وہےئ‬‫ےھٹیب‬‫یہ‬‫اسھت‬)‫ےک‬‫رخف‬‫وک‬‫وگروں‬‫وخد‬‫مہ‬‫نکیل‬‫ےھٹیب‬‫انبےئ‬‫دہف‬‫اک‬‫ڑیق‬‫ب‬‫اینپ‬‫اسھت‬ ‫یئگ‬‫نب‬‫اسھک‬‫ہی‬‫ںیم‬‫داین‬‫یک‬‫االسم‬‫ہکبج‬‫ںیہ۔‬‫اہجل‬‫ہی‬‫ہک‬‫ےہ‬،‫دامیغ‬‫دب‬‫اور‬‫دںیھکی‬‫ےہ۔‬ ‫ب‬‫ذمہ‬‫اک‬‫لتق‬‫ےک‬ ‫ک‬ ‫ک‬ ‫ان‬ ‫ک‬ ‫ان‬‫رپ‬‫ام‬ ‫ک‬ ‫ت‬‫ےک‬‫اہجد‬ ‫دامھوک‬‫مب‬‫روز‬‫ڑ‬‫ہ‬‫اور‬‫ں‬‫اح‬‫اینپ‬‫اری‬‫ہ‬‫ےہ۔‬‫ا‬‫ک‬‫ت‬‫د‬‫رک‬‫اھگلئ‬‫رپ‬‫وطر‬‫ایسفنیت‬‫وک‬‫ولوگں‬‫ایک‬‫اعمایشت‬‫ےن‬‫اسفدات‬‫وراہن‬‫ڑہق‬ ‫ک‬ ‫ف‬‫ےہ‬‫ہی‬‫ل‬‫وت‬ ‫واےل‬‫ڑ‬‫اہ‬‫ب‬‫ت‬‫ےگ؟‬‫ںیھجمس‬‫لمع‬ ‫ب‬‫اقب‬‫وک‬‫ات‬‫ب‬‫ت‬‫یس‬‫وکن‬‫اری‬‫ہ‬ :‫واقص‬‫ےہ‬‫ا‬‫ک‬‫ت‬‫د‬‫الھب‬‫وک‬‫امیلعتت‬‫یک‬‫االسم‬‫ےن‬‫مہ‬‫ںیہ۔‬‫ےکچ‬‫وھبل‬‫وک‬‫امیض‬‫اےنپ‬‫مہ‬‫ےہ۔‬‫ا‬‫اجت‬‫ڈوب‬‫ےس‬‫اوسفس‬‫دل‬‫رک‬‫دھکی‬‫ہی‬‫اور‬ ‫ںیہ‬‫ےئگ‬‫اھجل‬‫ںیم‬‫وثحبں‬‫یک‬‫وخماہ‬‫وخاہ‬‫۔‬‫ک‬‫ان‬‫ےئلیک‬‫دصقم‬ٰ‫یلع‬‫ا‬‫اےنپ‬‫ںیمہ‬‫نکیل‬‫ںیہ‬‫یت‬‫وہ‬‫زد‬‫رس‬‫ایطلغں‬‫ےس‬‫ان‬ ‫ک‬ ‫ان‬‫وہں‬‫اماتن‬‫ںیم‬ ‫رک‬‫ریپوی‬‫یک‬‫اوصل‬‫رہنسی‬‫ڑہق‬ ‫ک‬ ‫ف‬‫ہک‬‫ےہ‬‫ہی‬‫وہ‬‫اور‬‫یگ۔‬‫وہ‬‫ا‬ ‫ک‬ ‫ت‬‫ےک‬‫ارخی‬‫ت‬‫ںیم‬‫روینش‬‫یک‬ ‫ک‬‫ااحدئ‬‫اور‬‫ٓن‬‫ا‬‫ڑ‬‫ف‬‫رک‬‫وہ‬‫اال‬‫ب‬‫ت‬‫ےس‬‫ات‬‫ا‬‫ب‬‫ب‬‫ص‬‫ع‬‫ت‬‫وراہن‬ ‫داین‬‫یک‬‫ااسفونں‬‫اچےئہ۔‬‫ا‬ ‫ک‬ ‫رکت‬‫اطمہعل‬‫اک‬‫وااعقت‬‫ےچس‬‫دنچ‬‫ےھجم‬‫ںیم‬‫ےلسلس‬‫اس‬‫انچہچن‬،‫اگ‬‫وہ‬‫ا‬ ‫ک‬ ‫رکت‬‫متخ‬‫وک‬‫االتخافت‬‫ایمہ‬‫ب‬‫ت‬‫رک‬‫لکن‬‫ڑ‬‫اہ‬‫ب‬‫ت‬‫ےس‬ ‫ک‬‫ان‬‫ےلہپ‬‫دن‬University Seminar‫ہک‬‫ا‬‫ک‬‫ت‬‫د‬‫زور‬‫ےن‬‫ںیم‬‫رپ‬‫ات‬‫ب‬‫ت‬‫ایس‬‫واہں‬‫یئگ۔‬‫دی‬‫دوعت‬‫ےئل‬‫ےک‬‫رکےن‬‫اطخب‬‫ںیم‬ Let Us reconstruct our lives in the light of true Islam, and see our forefathers, the champions of glory in the world, in their human character: and abandon their legends of being celestial in origin. ‫ےس‬‫ںیم‬‫اء‬‫ک‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ک‬ ‫ان‬‫ارے‬‫ہ‬ؑ‫ونح‬‫رضحت‬‫ہک‬‫اےسی‬‫وہ‬‫رکدںی۔‬‫اضعئ‬‫اایئں‬ ‫ک‬ ‫وتات‬‫اینپ‬‫رپ‬‫ولہپں‬‫یفنم‬‫ہک‬‫ہن‬،‫اچےیئ‬‫وسانچ‬‫رپ‬‫وطر‬‫تبثم‬‫ںیمہ‬ ‫ن‬‫نی‬‫د‬‫یہ‬‫اک‬ؑ‫میہ‬‫ڑا‬ ‫ب‬‫اب‬‫دنی‬‫ارا‬‫ہ‬‫دانی؟‬‫انیل‬‫ایک‬‫ںیمہ‬‫ےس‬‫ےٹیب‬‫ڑامن‬ ‫ک‬ ‫اف‬ ‫ک‬ ‫ت‬‫ےک‬‫ان‬‫ںیہ۔‬‫مہ‬‫نکیل‬‫اھت۔‬‫اسز‬ ‫ب‬‫ئ‬‫ٓزر‬‫ا‬‫اپ‬‫ب‬‫ت‬‫اک‬‫ن‬ُ‫ا‬‫احالہکن‬‫ےہ۔‬‫قح‬ ‫ںیہ‬‫ہک‬‫وم‬‫وک‬‫داد‬ ‫ب‬‫اج‬‫اؤ‬‫ب‬‫ت‬ٓ‫ا‬‫امتم‬‫ےک‬ؐ‫ل‬‫روس‬‫اےنپ‬‫ن‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ب‬‫ح‬‫دح‬ؐ‫روسل‬‫ا۔‬‫ٓت‬‫ا‬‫ںیہن‬‫وکسن‬‫ںیمہ‬‫ےتیل‬‫ںیہن‬‫انب‬‫ا‬‫ت‬‫ک‬،‫اجیھب‬‫رک‬‫انب‬ؐ‫یبن‬‫ےن‬‫دا‬ ‫ک‬ ‫ج‬‫وت‬‫وک‬ ‫ہکلب‬،‫ےھت‬‫رشمنیک‬‫ےلہپ‬‫ےس‬‫الےن‬‫االسم‬‫احصہب‬‫ارے‬‫ہ‬‫وخد‬‫ےھت۔‬‫وصعمم‬‫ریغ‬‫اور‬‫اطخاکر‬‫یہ‬‫رطح‬‫اری‬‫ہ‬‫وت‬‫داد‬ ‫ب‬‫اج‬‫ےک‬‫ن‬ُ‫ا‬‫نکیل‬
  2. 2. (‫ہحفص‬‫ربمن‬2) ‫ضعب‬‫دنمش‬‫اب‬‫ڑے‬ ‫ب‬‫ب‬‫وت‬‫اسری‬‫ےس‬‫سج‬‫ےئگ‬‫لج‬‫رچاغ‬‫ےک‬‫اامین‬‫ںیم‬‫دل‬‫وت‬‫ٓیئگ‬‫ا‬‫ھجمس‬‫ات‬‫ب‬‫ت‬‫یک‬‫قح‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ب‬‫ح‬‫نکیل‬‫۔‬‫ےک‬‫االسم‬‫ےھت‬ ‫اک‬‫اس‬‫وت‬‫اھت‬‫رشمک‬‫ٓزر‬‫ا‬‫ارگ‬‫انچہچن‬‫رکے۔‬‫وخد‬‫اسزی‬‫رکدار‬‫اینپ‬‫ہک‬‫ا‬‫ک‬‫ت‬‫انب‬‫دار‬‫ذہم‬‫وک‬‫دا‬ ‫ک‬ ‫ج‬‫ےن‬‫ان‬ ‫ک‬ ‫ان‬‫ا۔‬‫ک‬‫ت‬‫د‬‫رک‬‫ونمر‬‫ےن‬‫وہنں‬ُ‫ا‬‫وک‬‫داین‬ ؑ‫میہ‬‫ڑا‬ ‫ب‬‫اب‬‫یبن‬‫اک‬‫دا‬ ‫ک‬ ‫ج‬‫اٹیب‬‫ہک‬‫ںیہن‬‫ہی‬‫بلطم‬‫اتکس‬‫نب‬‫ںیہن‬‫اہلل‬‫لیلخ‬‫۔‬‫اتکس۔‬‫وہ‬‫ںیہن‬‫اعنکن‬‫ڑامن‬ ‫ک‬ ‫اف‬ ‫ک‬ ‫ت‬‫اٹیب‬‫اک‬‫ان‬‫وت‬‫وہ‬ؑ‫ح‬‫ون‬‫اپ‬‫ب‬‫ت‬‫ارگ‬‫یہ‬‫ہن‬‫اور‬ :‫اافتق‬‫ڈارٹک‬!‫وخب‬‫تہب‬ :‫وعسمد‬‫رنشمک‬your historical vision has shed light on thethatI am delighted to observe, practical understanding of our religion. :‫رمعان‬‫رپورسیف‬Undoubtedly, to embark on progress, such healthy habits of mind are required to revive the spirit of nation. ‫ڈاال۔‬‫دبل‬‫ںیم‬‫وگویشں‬‫رس‬‫زدہ‬‫ریحت‬‫ےن‬‫وگتفگ‬‫یک‬ ‫ب‬‫اصح‬‫واقص‬‫وک‬‫رسرگیم‬‫یک‬‫لفحم‬‫ٓواز‬‫ا‬‫ایبنج‬ ‫ک‬‫ان‬‫ںیم‬‫اےنت‬‫وبیل‬Excuse: me gentlemenWould you please lend me your ears?‫ا۔‬‫ک‬‫ت‬‫د‬‫دبل‬‫ںیم‬‫دیجنسیگ‬‫وک‬‫لفحم‬‫امتم‬‫ےن‬‫دمعیگ‬‫یک‬‫ادناز‬ ‫وبال۔۔۔۔۔۔۔‬‫اور‬‫اگڑا‬‫وک‬‫اگنوہں‬‫زیت‬‫اینپ‬‫رطف‬‫یک‬‫واقص‬‫رپورسیف‬‫ےن‬‫ایبنج‬ :‫ایبنج‬‫اجن‬‫وک‬‫وااعقت‬‫و‬‫اانسد‬‫اریخی‬‫ت‬‫وج‬‫ںیم‬‫روینش‬‫یک‬ ‫ک‬‫دحئ‬‫و‬‫ٓن‬‫ا‬‫ڑ‬‫ف‬‫ےن‬‫ٓپ‬‫ا‬‫رک‬‫یلمع‬‫ن‬‫وصل‬ُ‫ا‬‫ےئلیک‬‫رکےن‬‫اایتخر‬‫راہ‬‫حیحص‬‫ںیم‬‫زدنیگ‬ ‫رکف‬‫ںیم‬‫ےہ‬‫انبیئ‬‫وہیئ‬‫دی‬‫یہ‬‫یک‬‫ٓپ‬‫ا‬‫امہ‬‫ت‬‫وہں۔‬‫ا‬‫رکت‬‫اافتق‬ً‫اعطق‬‫اثم‬‫ولں‬‫لکش‬‫یک‬‫ٓزر‬‫ا‬‫اپ‬‫ب‬‫ت‬‫ےک‬ؑ‫میہ‬‫ڑا‬ ‫ب‬‫اب‬‫دقمہم‬‫وج‬‫اک‬‫وگتفگ‬‫یک‬‫ٓپ‬‫ا‬‫ںیم‬ ‫ےک‬‫ٓپ‬‫ا‬‫ںیم‬‫تقیقح‬‫وہ‬‫ےہ‬‫ا‬‫ک‬‫ت‬ٓ‫ا‬‫اسےنم‬‫ںیم‬‫یہی‬‫یک‬‫وصل‬ُ‫ا‬‫حیحص‬misapplication‫د‬ ‫ک‬ ‫ک‬ ‫اج‬‫ےس‬‫رپ‬‫ےجیتن‬‫اس‬‫ےہ۔‬‫ہجیتن‬‫طلغ‬‫واال‬‫وہےن‬ ‫وہیگ۔‬‫ازی‬‫ب‬‫ت‬‫دلج‬‫ا‬ ‫ک‬ ‫رکت‬‫ریمعت‬‫دقمہم‬‫اک‬‫قیقحت‬‫یک‬‫وصل‬ُ‫ا‬‫حیحص‬ I do considerably approbate your method; but I entertain serious objection for its unsuccessful employment on your part; as the inquiry has been conducted so uncritically by you. :‫واقص‬‫یہ‬‫رضورت‬‫یک‬‫اجےن‬‫ںیم‬‫رہگاویئں‬‫وخماہ‬‫وخاہ‬‫ہک‬‫ےہ‬‫ات‬‫ب‬‫ت‬‫واحض‬‫اینت‬‫ہی‬‫ہک‬‫وہں‬‫اتھجمس‬‫ںیم‬‫ںیہن‬‫وطر‬‫واحض‬‫ںیم‬‫ٓن‬‫ا‬‫ڑ‬‫۔ف‬ ‫ےک‬ؑ‫میہ‬‫ڑا‬ ‫ب‬‫اب‬‫ٓزر‬‫ا‬‫ہک‬‫ےہ‬‫اھکل‬‫رپ‬’’‫اب‬‘‘‫ےھت۔‬‫ک‬‫ٓئ‬‫ا‬‫ااعنم‬‫وسرہ‬75‫اےنپ‬‫ےن‬ؑ‫میہ‬‫ڑا‬ ‫ب‬‫اب‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ب‬‫ح‬’’‫اب‬‘‘:‫اہک‬‫ےس‬‫ٓزر‬‫ا‬‫مت‬‫ایک‬‫امےتن‬‫دا‬ ‫ک‬ ‫ج‬‫وک‬‫وتبں‬ ‫وہ‬‫؟‬‫وہں‬‫داتھکی‬‫ںیم‬‫رمگایہ‬‫یلھک‬‫وک‬‫وقم‬‫اہمتری‬‫اور‬‫وک‬‫مت‬‫وت‬‫ںیم‬‫۔‬‫۔‬ :‫ایبنج‬‫ظفل‬‫یھب‬‫ےئلیک‬‫اچچ‬‫وت‬‫رعب‬‫نکیل‬’’‫اب‬‘‘‫ےھت۔‬‫اچچ‬‫ےکیئک‬ؑ‫میہ‬‫ڑا‬ ‫ب‬‫اب‬‫اور‬‫ںیہ‬‫رکےت‬‫اامعتسل‬ :‫واقص‬‫یہک؟‬‫ےسیک‬‫ہی‬‫ےن‬‫ٓپ‬‫ا‬‫ےہ۔‬‫ات‬‫ب‬‫ت‬‫اونیھک‬‫ڑی‬ ‫ب‬‫ب‬ :‫ایبنج‬‫دیپاشئ‬: ‫ک‬‫وترئ‬24:11),25( And Nahor lived nine and twenty years , and begat Te’rah: And Na’hor lived after he begat Te’rah an hundred and Nineteen years, and begat sons and daughters.
  3. 3. (‫ہحفص‬‫ربمن‬3) ‫ےٹیب۔‬‫ےک‬‫وحنر‬‫۔‬‫ےھت‬‫اپ‬‫ب‬‫ت‬‫ےک‬ؑ‫میہ‬‫ڑا‬ ‫ب‬‫اب‬‫ارخ‬‫ت‬‫یہ‬‫ہی‬ ‫واقص‬:‫ےئلیک‬‫اچچ‬‫ںیم‬‫ٓن‬‫ا‬‫ڑ‬‫ف‬‫ایک‬’’‫اب‬‘‘‫وہیدویں‬‫ےھجم‬‫ےہ۔‬‫یئگ‬‫دی‬‫االطع‬‫وکیئ‬‫یک‬‫ےہ۔‬‫ڑ‬ ‫ک‬ ‫ک‬‫رگب‬‫ںیم‬‫امےنن‬‫دنتسم‬‫وک‬‫اتکب‬‫یک‬ :‫ایبنج‬‫ر‬‫ےہ۔‬‫ایک‬‫دصتقی‬‫ہکلب‬‫ںیہن‬‫ا‬‫ک‬‫ت‬‫الٹھج‬‫وک‬‫اتکوبں‬‫یلہپ‬‫ےن‬‫ٓن‬‫ا‬‫ڑ‬‫ف‬‫د‬‫اقحقئ‬‫وکشش‬‫ڑوی‬ ‫ک‬ ‫ب‬‫ج‬‫یک‬‫ودبل‬‫ٓن‬‫ا‬‫ڑ‬‫ف‬،‫ریخ‬‫یتکس۔‬‫ںیہن‬‫اپھچ‬‫وک‬ ‫ےئلیک‬ؑ‫ل‬‫ک‬‫ب‬‫ع‬‫م‬‫س‬ ‫ا‬‫اچچ‬‫وخد‬’’‫اب‬‘‘‫این‬‫ب‬‫ت‬‫ز‬‫یک‬‫وقعیب‬‫الہ‬‫ظفل‬‫اک‬‫رقبہ‬‫وسرہ‬،‫ک‬‫ٓئ‬‫ا‬134‫ےہ۔‬‫اتھکل‬‫ں‬‫وی‬‫ںیم‬’’‫وک‬ؑ‫ب‬‫وقعی‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ب‬‫ح‬‫ےھت‬‫وموجد‬‫مت‬‫ایک‬ ‫اوہنں‬‫اور‬‫وہا‬‫اسانم‬‫اک‬‫ومت‬‫مہ‬‫ہک‬‫ا‬‫ک‬‫ت‬‫د‬‫وجاب‬‫ےن‬‫اوہنں‬‫ےگ؟‬‫وھجمس‬‫وبعمد‬‫وک‬‫سک‬‫دعب‬‫ریمے‬‫مت‬‫اہک‬‫ےس‬‫اوالد‬‫اینپ‬‫وق‬‫اس‬‫ےن‬ ‫ڑ‬ ‫ب‬‫اب‬‫اء‬‫ب‬‫ت‬ٓ‫ا‬‫اہمترے‬‫اور‬‫اہمترا‬‫وک‬‫وادح‬‫داےئ‬ ‫ک‬ ‫ج‬‫اور‬‫ڑامربنداری‬ ‫ک‬ ‫ف‬‫مہ‬‫یک‬‫یس‬ُ‫ا‬‫اور‬‫۔‬‫ےگ‬‫ںیھجمس‬‫وبعمد‬‫اانپ‬‫اور‬‫وبعمد‬‫اک‬ؑ‫ق‬‫ااحس‬‫اور‬ؑ‫ل‬‫ک‬‫ب‬‫ع‬‫م‬‫س‬ ‫ا‬،ؑ‫میہ‬‫ا‬ ‫ںیہ‬‫رکےت‬‫اعشری‬‫ااطع‬‘‘ :‫واقص‬‫اہلل‬‫اء‬‫امش‬‫ٓپ‬‫ا‬‫یلیثمت‬‫ںیم‬‫ادب‬‫اک‬‫اافلظ‬‫ہک‬‫ںیہ‬‫ےتھجمس‬‫ہی‬‫اور‬‫ںیہ‬‫ملع‬ ‫ن‬‫ب‬‫اصح‬‫ےہ۔‬‫داتی‬‫رک‬‫دیپا‬ ‫ک‬ ُ‫ُح‬‫ںیم‬‫ااہظر‬‫اامعتسل‬‫ویں‬ ‫ےن‬‫ںیم‬‫ولچ‬‫۔‬‫ںیہن‬‫ااخشص‬‫دو‬‫دحیلعہ‬‫یھب‬‫ایھب‬‫ٓزر‬‫ا‬‫اور‬‫ارخ‬‫ت‬’’‫اب‬‘‘‫نکیل‬‫۔‬‫ےہ‬‫ذرک‬‫اک‬‫ارخ‬‫ت‬‫یہ‬‫ںیم‬ ‫ک‬‫وترئ‬‫وخد‬‫نکیل‬‫۔‬‫ایل‬‫امن‬‫اچچ‬‫وک‬ ‫ام!؟‬ ‫ک‬ ‫ت‬‫ےب‬‫اور‬،‫رکدار‬‫امہ‬‫اانت‬‫ںیہن۔‬‫وت‬‫ام‬ ‫ک‬ ‫اکت‬‫ٓزر‬‫ا‬‫وٹیبں‬‫ہک‬‫ےہ‬‫ا‬‫وہت‬‫ولعمم‬‫سپ‬‫ایک۔‬‫ںیہن‬‫ڑد‬ ‫ک‬ ‫ام‬ ‫ک‬ ‫ت‬‫وک‬‫یسک‬‫یھب‬‫ےن‬‫ربخ‬‫ںیم‬ ‫ک‬‫وترئ‬‫یک‬ ‫وہشمر‬‫بلطم‬‫اانپ‬‫ںیمہ‬‫نکیل‬:‫ےہ‬‫کیھٹ‬‫کش‬‫ےب‬‫ںیم‬‫نتم‬‫وحاہل‬‫اےنپ‬‫اثمل‬‫وایل‬ؑ‫ب‬‫وقعی‬‫ےہ۔‬‫ٓزر‬‫ا‬‫بقل‬‫ںیم‬‫ٓن‬‫ا‬‫ڑ‬‫ف‬‫یہ‬‫اک‬‫ارخ‬‫ت‬ ‫ے۔‬‫ئ‬‫ی‬‫ہ‬ ‫اچ‬‫ا‬ ‫ک‬ ‫ت‬‫رک‬‫ںیہن‬‫ااصحتسل‬‫اج‬‫ےب‬‫اک‬‫وحاولں‬‫اےسی‬‫ےئلیک‬‫اکنےنل‬ :‫ایبنج‬ٓ‫ا‬‫ااھچ‬‫ںیہ۔‬‫رکدار‬‫اضتمد‬‫ہکلب‬‫اگل‬‫دوونں‬‫احالہکن‬‫ا۔‬ ‫ک‬ ‫امت‬‫ںیہن‬‫یھب‬‫رک‬‫امن‬‫ےن‬‫ٓپ‬‫ا‬‫ا‬‫ک‬‫ت‬‫وگ‬‫ےک‬‫ریثک‬‫انب‬‫ہک‬‫ںیہ‬‫رکےت‬‫اافتق‬‫پ‬ ‫رمع‬‫یک‬‫ٓپ‬‫ا‬‫وت‬‫ایگ‬‫اکنیھپ‬‫ںیم‬‫ٓگ‬‫ا‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ب‬‫ح‬‫وک‬ؑ‫میہ‬‫ڑا‬ ‫ب‬‫اب‬‫اطمقب‬16‫اسل‬‫یھت؟‬ :‫واقص‬‫ےہ۔‬‫ںیم‬‫ملع‬‫یھب‬‫ریمے‬‫ات‬‫ب‬‫ت‬‫ہی‬ :‫ایبنج‬‫اھت؟‬‫وموجد‬‫ٓزر‬‫ا‬‫رپ‬‫ومعق‬‫اس‬ ‫واقص‬:Most Certainly‫ٓگ‬‫ا‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ب‬‫ح‬‫ایگ۔‬‫وہ‬‫الہک‬‫یہ‬ ‫ب‬‫ئ‬‫۔ہکلب‬‫ےنہک‬‫ٓزر‬‫ا‬‫وت‬‫یکچ‬‫ب‬‫تبیصم‬،‫یئگ‬‫وہ‬‫ڈنھٹی‬‫ہی‬‫دبول‬‫ریمی‬‫اگل‬ ‫ایگ۔‬‫رم‬‫رک‬‫لج‬‫وہ‬‫ےس‬‫س‬ُ‫ا‬‫اور‬‫ا‬‫ک‬‫ت‬‫د‬‫داغ‬‫رپ‬‫ریپ‬‫ےک‬‫س‬ُ‫ا‬‫ااگنرہ‬‫اک‬‫ٓگ‬‫ا‬‫ےن‬‫اہلل‬‫ہک‬‫اھت‬‫انہک‬‫ہی‬‫وہا۔‬‫ڑ‬‫اظہ‬‫رکہمش‬ :‫ایبنج‬‫رمع‬‫یک‬ؑ‫میہ‬‫ڑا‬ ‫ب‬‫اب‬16‫اسل‬‫اینپ‬‫اسرہ‬‫ادی‬‫ش‬‫یک‬‫ٓپ‬‫ا‬‫ںیہ۔‬‫ےتلچ‬‫ٓےگ‬‫ا‬‫اب‬‫یئگ۔‬‫وہ‬‫یکپ‬‫ات‬‫ب‬‫ت‬‫ےہ۔‬‫اکچ‬‫رم‬‫ٓزر‬‫ا‬!Cousin‫وہیت‬‫ےس‬ ‫دسح‬‫ےک‬‫دعتاد‬‫یک‬‫واولں‬‫امےنن‬‫ےک‬‫ٓپ‬‫ا‬‫ےہ۔‬‫ڑامیئ۔‬ ‫ک‬ ‫ف‬‫رجہت‬‫رطف‬‫یک‬‫ریحہ‬‫ےن‬‫ٓپ‬‫ا‬‫ا۔‬‫ک‬‫ت‬‫د‬‫رک‬‫ٓامدہ‬‫ا‬‫رپ‬‫لتق‬‫وک‬‫دنمش‬‫ےن‬‫رطخے‬‫اور‬ ‫ا‬ ُ‫ُم‬‫ںیم‬‫ۃ‬‫و‬‫ب‬‫ئ‬ ‫ک‬ ‫لی‬‫ا‬‫اعمرج‬‫وق‬‫ےک‬‫روایگن‬‫رمع‬‫یک‬‫ٓپ‬‫ا‬‫ےن‬‫اکیفش‬‫نیعم‬38‫بقل‬‫اک‬‫سج‬‫ارخ‬‫ت‬‫اہیں‬‫ہک‬‫اتبںیئ‬‫ہی‬‫ااھچ‬‫ےہ۔‬‫یک‬‫درج‬‫اسل‬ ‫یک‬‫اافلظ‬‫یہ‬‫ٓپ‬‫ا‬‫اھت؟‬‫وموجد‬‫یھب‬،‫ںیہ‬‫اتبےت‬‫ٓزر‬‫ا‬‫ںیم‬‫لیثمت‬
  4. 4. (‫ہحفص‬‫ربمن‬4) :‫واقص‬‫ن‬‫ذعاب‬‫ےک‬‫ٓگ‬‫ا‬‫ٓزر‬‫ا‬‫ہک‬‫ایک‬‫اافتق‬‫ےن‬‫مہ‬‫ایھب‬‫اگ۔‬‫رکوں‬‫ٓپ‬‫ا‬‫ویکں‬‫د‬ ‫ک‬‫ڑدی‬‫ب‬‫اینپ‬‫ںیم‬‫وک‬‫س‬ُ‫ا‬‫ایگ۔‬‫نب‬‫اکشر‬‫اک‬ٰ‫ی‬‫ہ‬‫ل‬‫ا‬‫رم‬‫وت‬‫ے‬ 22‫اسل‬‫ےکچ‬‫تیب‬‫ےھت‬‫ہکلب‬‫۔‬‫ک‬‫ٓئ‬‫ا‬‫وتہب‬‫وسرۃ‬114‫یقلعت‬‫ےب‬‫ےن‬‫ٓپ‬‫ا‬‫وت‬‫راہ‬‫اقمئ‬‫ہپ‬‫رشک‬‫ٓزر‬‫ا‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ب‬‫ح‬‫اطمقب‬‫ےک‬‫رشمک‬‫اہلل‬‫یل۔‬‫رک‬‫اایتخر‬ ‫ومت‬‫دروازہ‬‫اک‬‫رفغمت‬‫یک‬‫اس‬‫ےن‬ؑ‫میہ‬‫ڑا‬ ‫ب‬‫اب‬‫ےس‬‫روح‬‫یک‬‫ٓن‬‫ا‬‫ڑ‬‫ف‬‫ا۔‬‫وھچڑت‬‫ںیہن‬‫یھبک‬‫وک‬‫ا۔‬‫ک‬‫ت‬‫د‬‫رک‬‫دنب‬‫یہ‬‫اسھت‬‫ےک‬ :‫ایبنج‬‫وک‬‫ومت‬‫یک‬‫ٓزر‬‫ا‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ب‬‫ح‬‫ہک‬،‫رکںی‬‫ہلصیف‬‫یہ‬‫ٓپ‬‫ا‬‫وت‬22‫دیپاشئ‬‫وت‬‫ےہ‬‫ایتری‬‫ےئلیک‬‫رجہت‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ب‬‫ح‬‫اب‬‫ےس‬‫رعاق‬،‫ےکچ‬‫زگر‬‫اسل‬ ‫اور‬‫ایگرہ‬‫ربمن‬‫اب‬‫ب‬‫ت‬‫ےک‬‫ک‬‫ٓئ‬‫ا‬13‫ہی‬‫ںیم‬Terah‫اھت؟‬‫ایگ‬‫وہ‬‫زدنہ‬‫ارہ‬‫ب‬‫ت‬‫دو‬‫ریہ‬‫ٓزر‬‫ا‬‫ایک‬ “And Te’rah took Abram his son, and Lot the son of Ha’ran his son’s son, and Sa’rai his daughter in law, his son Abram’s wife; and they went forth with them from Ur of the Chald’ees, to go into the land of Canaan; and they came unto Haran dwelt there. And the days of Te’rah were two hundred and five years: and Te’rah died in Ha’ran”.(32) :‫واقص‬‫ارگہچ‬‫وحاہل‬‫ہی‬‫اک‬‫ثحب‬‫دمعہ‬‫یک‬‫ٓپ‬‫ا‬‫نکیل‬،‫یہس‬‫وقعمل‬‫ےئل‬‫ریمے‬‫ےک‬‫ٓن‬‫ا‬‫ڑ‬‫ف‬‫وساےئ‬‫ںیہن‬‫اجنگشئ‬‫یک‬‫تجح‬‫اور‬‫یسک‬ ‫ا۔‬‫رھک‬ :‫ایبنج‬86‫اسل‬‫رمع‬‫یک‬ؑ‫میہ‬‫ڑا‬ ‫ب‬‫اب‬‫وق‬‫اس‬‫یلم۔‬‫ارت‬ ‫ب‬‫ن‬‫یک‬ؑ‫ق‬‫ااحس‬‫وک‬‫ہ‬‫اسر‬‫رضحت‬‫رھپ‬‫وہےئ۔‬‫دیپا‬ؑ‫لیع‬‫اامس‬‫اہں‬‫ےک‬ؑ‫میہ‬‫ڑا‬ ‫ب‬‫اب‬‫ںیم‬‫رمع‬‫یک‬ 100‫اسل‬‫ےئلیک‬‫ات‬‫ب‬‫ت‬‫اس‬‫ایک‬‫یھت۔‬‫رضحت‬‫احالہکن‬‫؟‬)‫رک‬‫(رکسما‬‫یگ‬‫ڑپے‬‫الین‬‫تجح‬‫وکیئ‬‫اس‬‫ت‬‫ےک‬‫ٓپ‬‫ا‬‫تمکح‬‫ہک‬‫ےہ‬‫وقل‬‫اک‬ؑ‫یلع‬ ‫س‬ُ‫ا‬:‫ےہ‬‫ڑاہن‬ ‫ک‬ ‫ک‬ ‫ج‬‫دشا‬‫مگ‬‫اک‬‫ومنم‬‫وہ۔‬‫وموجد‬‫یہ‬‫ںیم‬ ‫ک‬ ‫ک‬‫یس‬‫ےک‬‫ڑ‬ ‫ک‬ ‫اکف‬‫ہی‬‫ارگہچ‬،‫رکو‬‫احلص‬‫وک‬ :‫واقص‬‫رںیھک۔‬‫اجری‬‫ات‬‫ب‬‫ت‬‫ٓپ‬‫ا‬‫وہں۔‬‫رظتنم‬‫ںیم‬ :‫ایبنج‬:ؑ‫ڑامیہ‬ ‫ب‬‫اب‬‫وسرۃ‬‫ےئجیل‬‫وت‬’’‫اک‬‫دا‬ ‫ک‬ ‫ج‬‫س‬‫ن‬‫ا‬ؑ‫اامسلیع‬‫رپ‬‫ٓےن‬‫ا‬‫ا‬‫ڑاھت‬ ‫ب‬‫ب‬‫ےھجم‬‫ےن‬‫سج‬‫ےہ‬‫رکش‬‫ااحسق‬‫و‬ؑ‫ںیم‬‫اس‬‫ےئک‬‫اطع‬‫ہک‬‫ںیہن‬‫کش‬‫رپ‬‫ریما‬‫اک‬‫داع‬‫ورداگر‬ ‫ک‬ ‫ک‬ ‫یس‬‫ےہ‬‫واال‬‘‘‫۔‬(39’’)‫واےل‬‫اےنل‬‫ت‬‫ارے‬‫ہ‬‫اے‬‫سج‬‫و‬‫ریمے‬‫اور‬‫وک‬‫ھجم‬‫ےگل‬‫وہےن‬‫اسحب‬‫دن‬‫ادلنی‬‫وک‬‫اامیدناروں‬‫اور‬‫دے‬‫شخب‬‘‘‫۔‬(41) ‫اہیں‬‫اسھت‬‫اےنپ‬‫وک‬‫دوونں‬،‫اپ‬‫ب‬‫ت‬،‫امں‬،‫وادلنی‬‫ےن‬ؑ‫میہ‬‫ڑا‬ ‫ب‬‫اب‬‫ںیم‬‫داع‬‫اور‬‫ےہ‬‫وہا‬‫اامعتسل‬‫وادلنی‬‫ا‬‫ک‬‫ت‬‫وادل‬‫ظفل‬‫ےئلیک‬‫امں‬‫ا‬‫ک‬‫ت‬‫اپ‬‫ب‬‫ت‬‫یقیقح‬ ‫ٓزر‬‫ا‬‫وہ‬‫سپ‬‫ےہ۔‬‫ایل‬‫رک‬‫ااھٹک‬‫ںیم‬‫زگاری‬‫ابعدت‬‫یک‬‫ومنینم‬‫وج‬’’‫اب‬‘‘‫اھت‬‫ایگ‬‫رم‬‫اسل‬‫وسوہلںی‬‫ےک‬‫دیپاشئ‬‫یک‬‫یبن‬‫اھت‬‫ہی‬‫نکیل‬‫۔‬ ‫ارخ‬‫ت‬’‫وادل‬‘ؑ‫ڑامیہ‬ ‫ب‬‫اب‬‫ےئلیک‬‫سج‬‫ےہ‬‫ہبعک‬‫یک‬‫وق‬‫رکےت‬‫ریمعت‬100‫اسل‬‫رےہںیہ۔‬‫ڑام‬ ‫ک‬ ‫ف‬‫اع‬ُ‫د‬‫یک‬‫رفغمت‬‫یھب‬‫ںیم‬‫رمع‬‫یک‬،‫اھت‬‫اچچ‬‫وج‬‫ٓزر‬‫ا‬‫وہ‬ ’’‫اب‬‘‘‫اھت‬‫داع‬‫ےئل‬‫ےک‬‫س‬ُ‫ا‬‫؛‬ُ‫ا‬‫دروازہ‬‫اک‬‫ؤں‬‫ومت‬‫یک‬‫س‬‫دنب‬‫یہ‬‫اسھت‬‫ےک‬‫ا‬‫ک‬‫ت‬‫د‬‫رک‬‫ےس‬‫رطف‬‫یک‬‫اہلل‬‫اھت‬‫ایگ‬‫۔‬ :‫واقص‬‫دف‬‫ہک‬‫وہں‬‫اتہک‬‫یتگل‬‫ا‬‫ےھجم‬’’‫وادل‬‘‘‫اور‬’’‫اب‬‘‘‫ےلھچپ‬‫اھت۔‬‫ہن‬‫ملع‬‫الکل‬‫ب‬‫ت‬‫اک‬‫ڑق‬ ‫ک‬ ‫ف‬‫اینبدی‬‫اس‬‫ےک‬‫ارمیکی‬‫دقر‬‫رگاں‬‫ںیم‬‫دونں‬ ‫اتکب‬‫یک‬‫ارلنمح‬‫لضف‬‫کلم‬‫رپورسیف‬Major Themes of the QuranThe‫یھب‬‫ےن‬‫وہنں‬ُ‫ا‬‫نکیل‬‫اھت۔‬‫راہ‬‫رک‬‫اطمہعل‬‫وغبر‬‫اک‬ ‫قیقحت‬‫دملل‬‫ادقسر‬‫یک‬‫ٓپ‬‫ا‬‫نکیل‬‫ےہ۔‬‫اہک‬‫اپ‬‫ب‬‫ت‬‫یقیقح‬‫یہ‬‫وک‬‫ٓزر‬‫ا‬‫دےیئ‬‫رک‬‫رونش‬‫قبط‬‫وچدہ‬‫ریمے‬‫ےن‬‫ثحب‬‫و‬‫ںیہ‬‫اس‬‫ن‬‫ٓج‬‫ا‬‫ںیم‬‫۔‬ ‫ک‬‫دحئ‬‫ہی‬‫یک‬ؐ‫اک‬‫ت‬‫روسل‬‫رپ‬‫انب‬‫یک‬‫یمہف‬‫طلغ‬‫ہک‬‫اھت‬‫ا‬‫الٹھجت‬‫ہکلب‬‫اھت‬‫اقرص‬‫ےس‬‫ےنھجمس‬’’‫ذرےعی‬‫ےک‬‫االصب‬‫اک‬‫ت‬‫اور‬‫اراحم‬‫ڑ‬‫اطہ‬‫ر‬ ُ ‫ک‬ ‫ن‬‫ریما‬ ‫ا‬‫ک‬‫ت‬ٓ‫ا‬‫ا‬‫وہت‬‫لقتنم‬‫ےہ‬‘‘‫۔‬
  5. 5. (‫ہحفص‬‫ربمن‬5) ‫ا‬‫یبنج‬‫ڑض‬ ‫ک‬ ‫ف‬‫ریما‬‫ہی‬:‫االص‬‫ےکس‬‫وہ‬‫ن‬‫اہجں‬‫ےس‬‫ات‬‫ب‬‫ت‬‫یک‬‫قح‬‫ہک‬‫اھت‬‫یک‬‫ن‬ُ‫ا‬‫وت‬‫ےہ‬‫قلعت‬‫اک‬ ‫ب‬‫اصح‬‫رپورسیف‬‫ن‬‫اہجں‬‫رکوں۔‬‫ح‬ ‫ےہ۔‬‫دنماہن‬‫تحص‬ ُ‫ب‬‫ب‬‫دیقنت‬‫اس‬‫ت‬‫ےک‬‫ن‬ُ‫ا‬‫ہک‬‫اوسفس‬‫نکیل‬deliver‫اینبدی‬‫اینپ‬‫ن‬‫ڑ‬ ‫ک‬ ‫ٓج‬‫ا‬‫وہ‬‫ویکہکن‬‫اھت۔‬‫ہن‬‫ھچک‬‫ےئلیک‬‫رکےن‬ ‫ٓےکس۔‬‫ا‬‫ہن‬‫ڑ‬‫اہ‬‫ب‬‫ت‬‫ےس‬‫اغر‬‫یک‬‫دیقنت‬‫یہ‬‫اینپ‬‫رک‬‫وتڑ‬‫وک‬‫زریجنوں‬ 21-04-2018 The Following writings are by the same author available at ARCHIVE.ORG o The Islamic Philosophy: Avicenna or Ghazali o The Nature of Islamic Science: The axis of Avicenna and West o The Miracle, Reason and Islam. o The Critique of pure Nihilism in Islamic Cosmology o The Mythology of Islamic State o The Myth of Marx and Pakistan o The Ghost of Bolshevism in Pakistan o The Irony of Authority: Dictator or Demagogue o The Myth of Afghanistan and British Raaj o ‫رحتفی‬‫ااہتجدایت‬‫یک‬‫ت‬‫کع‬‫ی‬‫ش‬(The Juristic Distortion of Shi’ism) o ‫رضورت‬‫یک‬‫اولیج‬‫ک‬‫ت‬‫ٓڈیئ‬‫ا‬‫یک‬‫رشیتعی‬‫یلع‬‫ڈارٹک‬‫ںیم‬‫وقم‬‫ہعیش‬‫ااتسکین‬‫(ت‬Ali Shariati in Pakistan) o ‫دیقنت‬‫رپ‬‫رشتحی‬‫ڑ‬ ‫ک‬ ‫ااجب‬ ‫ک‬ ‫ت‬‫یک‬‫اظنم‬‫وکتینی‬‫ےک‬‫االسلم‬ ( The Critique of pure Nihilism in Islamic Cosmology)

