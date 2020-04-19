Dr.Ali Shariati In Pakistan

Successfully reported this slideshow.
)1 ‫ہحفص‬( ‫رضورت‬‫یک‬‫اولیج‬‫ٓڈیئپ‬‫ا‬‫یک‬‫رشیتعی‬‫یلع‬‫ڈارٹک‬‫ںیم‬‫وقم‬‫ہعیش‬‫ااتسکین‬‫پ‬ ‫ںیم‬‫روینش‬‫یک‬‫دیقنت‬‫رپ‬‫اا...
)2 ‫ہحفص‬( ‫دصقم‬‫و‬‫اطمہعل‬‫اک‬‫االصح‬‫اور‬‫یتخب‬‫دب‬‫دایلخ‬‫یک‬‫وقم‬‫ہعیش‬‫ادنر‬‫ےک‬‫ااتسکن‬‫پ‬‫ںیم‬‫روینش‬‫یک‬‫رظنم‬‫ت‬...
)3 ‫ہحفص‬( ‫یٹک‬‫رس‬‫ینعی‬‫ا۔‬‫دپ‬‫انب‬‫راس‬‫الب‬‫والہی‬‫وک‬‫والہی‬‫قلطم‬‫اےہ۔‬‫دپ‬‫رک‬‫تخل‬‫دو‬‫رک‬‫اکٹ‬‫ےس‬‫ات‬‫ونعاپ‬‫د...
)4 ‫ہحفص‬( ‫اجاتکس۔‬‫ایک‬‫ںیہن‬‫اصدر‬‫رپ‬،‫روش‬‫ق‬‫دودھ‬‫اامین‬‫ےب‬،‫خیش‬‫ااکر‬‫رپ‬،‫دالل‬‫ےک‬‫اطل‬‫ادین‬‫اک‬‫وکسل‬‫ملع‬‫س...
)5 ‫ہحفص‬( ‫اابقل‬‫یھب‬‫ےن‬‫رشیتعی‬‫یلع‬‫رح‬‫ر‬‫ط‬‫ی‬‫ک‬‫یھبس‬‫اگ۔‬‫ےلم‬‫ںیہن‬‫وک‬‫یھب‬‫یک‬‫س‬ُ‫ا‬‫اق‬‫ںیم‬‫ارعی‬‫ش‬‫ری‬‫ا...
)6 ‫ہحفص‬( :‫وہےئ‬‫اخمبط‬‫ویں‬‫اقط‬‫پ‬ ‫ٓنت‬‫ا‬‫ر‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ق‬‫وت‬‫اماگن‬‫ےسوشمرہ‬‫املعل‬‫اب‬‫پ‬‫ج‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ای‬‫پ‬‫یک‬‫اخےن‬‫بتک‬...
  1. 1. )1 ‫ہحفص‬( ‫رضورت‬‫یک‬‫اولیج‬‫ٓڈیئپ‬‫ا‬‫یک‬‫رشیتعی‬‫یلع‬‫ڈارٹک‬‫ںیم‬‫وقم‬‫ہعیش‬‫ااتسکین‬‫پ‬ ‫ںیم‬‫روینش‬‫یک‬‫دیقنت‬‫رپ‬‫ااہتجد‬‫و‬‫زعاداری‬(‫ڈ‬‫ا‬‫رٹک‬‫دیس‬‫اینب‬‫د‬‫یلع‬ٓٓ‫ا‬‫اق‬‫یئ‬) ‫ران‬‫ای‬‫وکیئ‬‫وک‬‫افمد‬‫ارمیکی‬‫ےس‬‫وقم‬‫ہعیش‬‫ںیم‬‫ااتسکن‬‫پ‬‫ہک‬‫اھت‬‫ر‬‫ای‬‫اک‬‫دویتس‬‫ایس‬‫یھت۔‬‫رموبط‬‫ےس‬‫اسرماج‬‫رغمیب‬‫ولمتیک‬‫ولہپی‬‫ےسےلہپ‬‫االقنب‬‫ںیم‬ ‫اھت۔‬‫ہن‬‫قح‬‫ال‬‫رطخ‬‫اامعتسل‬‫وک‬‫بصعت‬‫رعیب‬‫ےن‬‫راطہین‬‫ی‬‫رح‬‫ر‬‫ط‬‫س‬‫ج‬‫ےئلیک‬‫وتڑےن‬‫وک‬‫الختف‬‫امثعہین‬‫جہن‬‫ایس‬،‫ایک‬‫طلسم‬‫ںیم‬‫ارعلب‬‫رۃ‬‫ری‬‫ج‬‫وک‬‫رمکحاین‬‫یک‬‫وعسد‬‫ٓل‬‫ا‬‫ےک‬‫رک‬ ‫ںیم‬‫ٓڑ‬‫ا‬‫یک‬‫رظنےی‬‫دووقیم‬‫ںیم‬‫ا‬‫ڈپ‬‫ان‬‫اطونی‬‫ر‬‫ی‬‫ےن‬‫ارمہکی‬‫ےئلیک‬‫روےنک‬‫وک‬‫وینین‬ ‫ت‬ ‫وسوی‬‫رپ‬’’ٓ ‫ت‬ ‫اس‬‫رپ‬‫رفب‬‘‘‫قیلخت‬‫وک‬‫ا‬‫یلمع‬‫تمکح‬‫یک‬‫رکےن‬‫یک‬‫ایتخر‬‫؛‬‫انب‬‫ےک‬‫سج‬ ٔ‫وم‬‫رپ‬‫وطر‬‫داہتسن‬‫ا‬‫پ‬‫رکدار‬‫اک‬ؒ‫انجح‬‫یلع‬‫دمحم‬‫ںیم‬‫لیھک‬‫ےک‬‫اطوتقں‬‫االوقایم‬‫نیب‬‫اس‬‫اھت۔‬‫احمل‬‫ا‬‫الپ‬‫ںیم‬‫اقوب‬‫وطافن‬‫اک‬‫وسزلشم‬‫ملسم‬‫دنہو‬‫وہ‬‫احالہکن‬،‫وہا‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ای‬‫پ‬‫ر‬‫ی‬ ‫ےھت۔‬‫ےکچ‬‫رہ‬‫امحیتی‬‫رے‬‫ی‬‫ےک‬‫ااحتد‬ٓ ‫وسو‬‫ںیم‬‫رپیتس‬‫رس‬‫ارمیکی‬‫اسرماج‬‫رغمیب‬‫لبق‬‫ےس‬‫االقنب‬‫الخف‬‫ےک‬‫وینین‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ی‬،ٓ‫ت‬ ‫ت‬ ‫احل‬‫یک‬‫ران‬‫ای‬‫اہ‬‫ش‬‫ہک‬‫اھت‬‫وحم‬‫اانت‬‫اکس‬‫ےل‬‫ہن‬‫دیجنسہ‬‫وہ‬‫وک‬‫زار‬‫۔اور‬ ‫ٓاکچ‬‫ا‬‫ایم‬‫وسپ‬‫اک‬‫االقنب‬‫ج‬،‫ںیم‬‫ا‬‫ڈیمپ‬‫ویریپ‬‫اور‬‫ارمیکی‬‫ینیمخ‬‫اہلل‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ٓی‬‫ا‬‫وت‬‫ایگ۔‬‫نب‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ت‬‫اکر‬‫ٓف‬‫ا‬‫ال‬‫پ‬‫اھین‬’’The Times‘‘‫رنی‬‫م‬‫ےس‬ُ‫ا‬‫ےن‬’’The Man of the Year‘‘‫رار‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ق‬ٓ‫ای‬‫وہےئ‬‫دےتی‬‫ٓگ‬‫ا‬‫احالہکن‬‫ےہ۔‬‫الجیئ‬‫ٓگ‬‫ا‬‫یک‬‫رفنت‬‫ےن‬‫وبڑےھ‬‫دضی‬‫ایس‬‫ہک‬‫ا‬‫رکواپ‬‫اعتمرف‬‫ویں‬‫ںیم‬‫ومضمن‬ ‫د‬‫وک‬‫سج‬،‫یھت‬‫یک‬‫رونش‬‫ےن‬‫س‬‫ھی‬ ‫ت‬ ‫مت‬ ‫رپو‬‫س‬ُ‫ا‬‫ہکلب‬‫ںیہن‬‫ےن‬‫وبڑےھ‬‫دضی‬‫اس‬‫این‬‫یک‬‫وسرنب‬‫ےہ۔‬‫اجیتن‬‫ےس‬‫ام‬‫پ‬‫ےک‬‫رشیتعی‬‫یلع‬‫ڈارٹک‬‫ویوین‬‫رغمیب‬‫ےس‬‫ریٹس‬ ‫ں‬ٔ‫ڈاو‬‫خ‬‫ںیم‬‫تیعیش‬‫روح‬‫رک‬‫اجن‬‫راز‬‫اک‬‫ٓگ‬‫ا‬‫ےک‬‫ہی‬‫واال‬‫رکےن‬‫رونش‬‫وک‬‫رکف‬‫رشیتعی‬‫یلع‬ٔ‫ریٹل‬‫و‬‫اک‬‫ران‬‫ای‬ ‫ت‬‫االقنب‬‫یہ‬‫۔‬‫ےہ‬‫روحت‬‫یک‬‫ران‬‫ای‬‫ےن‬‫دنم‬‫رنہ‬‫اامکل‬‫پ‬‫اس‬ ‫لیلحت‬‫ںیم‬‫اولیج‬‫ٓڈیئپ‬‫ا‬‫رپ‬‫وطر‬‫انسح‬ ‫ت‬ ‫اہنی‬‫وک‬‫شکمشک‬‫ایت‬‫رظنپ‬‫درایمن‬‫ےک‬‫دصمق‬‫ڈارٹک‬‫اور‬‫این‬‫اکش‬،‫ونری‬‫اہلل‬‫لضف‬‫اور‬‫اینیئ‬‫پ‬‫ںیم‬‫االقنب‬‫ا۔‬‫دپ‬‫رک‬‫ایسی‬‫ہی‬ ‫ےہ‬‫تقیقح‬‫ےسج‬‫رپورسیف‬‫ارمیکی‬‫دیمح‬‫ا‬‫داپ‬‫ت‬‫رشمق‬‫نکیل‬‫اھت۔‬‫دحمود‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ی‬‫وسزلشم‬‫رطخہ‬‫یقیقح‬‫وت‬‫ےئلیک‬‫اعموشں‬‫دب‬‫اسرمایج‬‫ےہ۔‬‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ ‫رکپ‬‫میلست‬‫یھب‬‫دامغ‬‫دب‬‫اسیج‬‫یش‬ ‫یک‬‫وعشر‬‫ہعیش‬‫ںیم‬‫رمکحاین‬‫و‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ایسس‬ ‫دیمانت‬‫اعریگمل‬‫اور‬‫اریخی‬ ‫ت‬ ‫پ‬،‫اسز‬‫ر‬‫دقتی‬‫ےک‬‫ویطس‬‫وک‬‫ااسوسں‬‫یک‬‫ذہتی‬‫رغمیب‬‫ویں‬‫دیباری‬‫ایت‬‫رظنپ‬‫ن‬ُ‫ا‬،‫یگ‬‫دے‬‫رک‬‫چ‬ ‫ت‬‫لی‬‫چ‬ ‫اھت۔‬‫ہن‬‫یہ‬‫وساچ‬‫ہی‬‫یھبک‬‫ےن‬‫اظنیمل‬‫ون‬‫دیقنت‬‫دواتسہن‬‫یک‬‫اابقل‬‫دمحم‬‫رس‬‫اور‬‫ادمح‬‫دیس‬‫رس‬،‫یلع‬‫اریم‬‫دیس‬،‫رکفمنی‬‫ذعمریت‬‫واےل‬‫ےنلپ‬‫ںیم‬‫ء‬‫اضف‬‫ایت‬‫ادپ‬‫ٓپ‬‫ا‬،‫رغمب‬‫الہ‬ ‫اافلظ‬‫وخوصبرت‬‫طقف‬‫العوہ‬‫ےک‬‫دیلقت‬‫ذہمب‬‫ےئلیک‬‫ےک‬‫ںیم‬‫ب‬‫اد‬‫اورافریس‬‫اردو‬،‫ری‬‫ارگنی‬‫دشکل‬ٓ‫درفلی‬‫ںیم‬‫ران‬‫ای‬‫ج‬‫ٓج‬‫ا‬‫۔‬‫یھت‬‫ہن‬‫ھچک‬‫ادہ‬‫زپ‬‫ےس‬‫ااضےف‬ ‫رظنہی‬‫ااصحتسیل‬‫رغمیب‬‫ےن‬‫اولیج‬‫ٓڈیئپ‬‫ا‬‫یعیش‬‫ت‬‫ٓواز‬‫ا‬‫یک‬‫ادی‬‫ٓپ‬‫ا‬‫ادس‬‫ادلنی‬‫امجل‬‫وک‬‫ذہتی‬‫اکللرا‬‫ںیم‬‫؛‬‫اگل‬‫داھڑےن‬‫ذر‬‫اوب‬‫ںیم‬‫دویاونں‬‫ےک‬‫اہ‬‫ش‬‫ج‬‫؛‬‫اور‬‫رہقی‬‫اق‬‫وت‬ ‫رغق‬‫ںیم‬‫وخاحشیل‬‫ےس‬‫ااصحتسل‬‫اور‬‫االفس‬‫ےک‬‫اایشیء‬،‫رغمب‬‫ارمہکی‬‫اھبیئ‬‫را‬‫ی‬‫اک‬‫اس‬‫اور‬،‫یعیش‬‫ہی‬‫یک‬‫وعشر‬‫ےک‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ایسس‬‫ایت‬‫ااصتقدپ‬‫ہک‬‫وہےئگ‬‫دنم‬‫رکف‬‫ٓگ‬‫ا‬ ‫یعیش‬‫یک‬‫ااتسکن‬‫پ‬‫امدہ‬‫ریگ‬‫ٓشت‬‫ا‬‫ہی‬‫ارگ‬‫ےل۔‬‫رک‬‫وصحمر‬‫ہن‬‫ںیم‬‫ٹیپل‬‫یک‬‫دہج‬‫ڈو‬‫خ‬‫االقنیب‬‫اینپ‬‫وک‬‫االسم‬‫ت‬‫مل‬‫اع‬‫اسرے‬‫ںیم‬‫ٓواز‬‫ا‬‫یک‬‫رشیتعی‬‫اسرا‬‫وت‬‫اھٹ‬ُ‫ا‬‫ڑھبک‬‫ںیم‬‫وقم‬ ‫اظنم‬‫داراہن‬‫رسامہی‬‫ا۔‬‫دپ‬‫رھک‬‫رک‬‫الہ‬‫رپ‬‫وطر‬‫ااسیس‬‫وک‬‫اطوتقں‬‫اطوغیت‬‫ےن‬‫ونتیع‬‫رکفی‬‫یک‬‫االقنب‬‫اس‬‫اگ۔‬‫اجےئ‬‫لچک‬‫ےلت‬‫وکنیٹں‬‫ےک‬‫وسزلشم‬‫ام‬‫پ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫وی‬‫ویکہکن‬ ‫ران‬‫ای‬‫ت‬‫االقنب‬،‫سکع‬‫ر‬‫ی‬‫ےک‬‫اویشلازم‬‫پ‬‫اور‬‫افلع‬‫وخد‬‫از‬‫ہکلب‬،‫ںیہن‬‫رظنہی‬‫دشہ‬‫ٓدم‬‫ا‬‫در‬‫ےس‬‫ر‬‫اہ‬‫پ‬‫وکیئ‬،‫تیعیش‬‫وح‬ ُ‫ر‬‫ذہتیبی‬‫و‬‫اولیہ‬‫رامں‬‫ق‬‫اکر‬‫ںیم‬‫مکحم‬‫اور‬‫رطفیت‬، ‫اھت۔‬‫رظن‬‫ہطقن‬ٓ ‫ےس‬‫دمد‬‫یک‬‫ایقدت‬‫ااتسکین‬‫پ‬،‫وتمازی‬‫ےک‬‫ان‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ااغفن‬‫ت‬‫اہجد‬،‫دعب‬‫ےک‬‫وٹھب‬‫وک‬‫سج‬‫اک‬‫مہم‬‫ریفکتی‬‫رپ‬‫وطر‬‫االعہین‬‫ریغ‬‫س‬ُ‫ا‬‫اھت‬‫رظنم‬‫سپ‬‫وہ‬‫ہی‬‫الہ‬‫اور‬‫تیعیش‬، ‫اہجد‬‫ادنروین‬‫اسھت‬‫اسیکھت‬‫ریبوین‬‫ویں‬‫ایگ۔‬‫ا‬‫دپ‬‫انب‬‫ہصح‬‫اک‬‫اعہم‬ ‫اامینت‬‫الخف‬‫ےک‬‫عیشت‬‫ںیئگ۔‬‫وہ‬‫رشوع‬‫یھب‬‫اں‬‫اکرپ‬ٓ
  2. 2. )2 ‫ہحفص‬( ‫دصقم‬‫و‬‫اطمہعل‬‫اک‬‫االصح‬‫اور‬‫یتخب‬‫دب‬‫دایلخ‬‫یک‬‫وقم‬‫ہعیش‬‫ادنر‬‫ےک‬‫ااتسکن‬‫پ‬‫ںیم‬‫روینش‬‫یک‬‫رظنم‬‫ت‬‫سپ‬‫اریخی‬ ‫ت‬ ‫پ‬‫اس‬‫وموضع‬‫ایلص‬‫ارا‬‫ہ‬‫ایسی‬‫مہ‬‫ٓج‬‫ا‬‫ےہ۔‬ ‫ںیہ‬‫التبم‬‫ںیم‬‫وصراحتل‬‫ادنروین‬‫؛‬‫ںیہ‬‫اکشر‬‫اک‬‫اضتد‬‫اےسی‬‫ےک‬‫دیقعے‬‫و‬‫رکف‬‫؛‬‫انیعل‬‫بصن‬‫ںیم‬‫وجارفناد‬‫ودح‬‫یک‬‫دےنی‬‫دبل‬‫ںیم‬‫رویڑ‬‫وک‬‫اوقام‬‫ےک‬‫رک‬‫ارہ‬‫پ‬‫ارہ‬‫پ‬‫وک‬‫ت‬ ‫وک‬‫ارم‬‫اس‬‫ےہ۔‬‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ ‫وہپ‬‫اکیف‬‫ےئلیک‬’’‫اہھت‬‫ریبوین‬‘‘‫رایئ‬ ُ‫ی‬‫ر‬‫ہ‬‫ںیم‬‫اول‬‫پ‬‫ےک‬‫ویل‬‫اور‬‫اجرج‬‫ےسیج‬‫۔‬ ‫ت‬ ‫تکس‬‫وہ‬‫ںیہن‬‫ازلہم‬‫ری‬‫ی‬‫مہ‬‫درکی‬‫رار‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ق‬’’‫نیم‬‫ونس‬‘‘‫یک‬‫ربجان‬‫لیلخ‬‫ا‬‫پ‬ ‫ںیم‬ ‫ت‬ ‫اکحی‬‫ای‬’’‫اطیشن‬‘‘‫ےہ‬‫اجیت‬‫دی‬‫رک‬‫وسنمب‬‫ےس‬‫ام‬‫پ‬‫ےک‬‫؛‬‫مہ‬‫ےن‬‫وعیشں‬‫یھب‬‘‘‫رے‬‫ر‬‫ف‬‫م‬‫ہ‬‘‘‫اجےتن‬‫وج‬‫وک‬‫تنطلس‬‫اومر‬‫احالہکن‬‫ےہ۔‬‫رکایل‬‫اتف‬‫درپ‬ ‫اویل‬‫ا‬‫ی‬‫ک‬‫ی‬‫م‬‫ےئلیک‬‫ان‬‫ںیہ‬‫اک‬’’‫زہشادہ‬‘‘‫ہک‬‫ےہ‬‫وہیت‬‫ٹ‬‫ھ‬‫ا‬‫ا‬‫چ‬‫ک‬‫چ‬‫ھ‬ ‫ویکں‬‫اولعمم‬‫پ‬‫ںیم‬‫رکےن‬‫میلست‬‫ںیمہ‬‫وک‬‫تقیقح‬‫وحنمس‬‫ہکبج‬‫ںیہن۔‬‫ام‬‫پ‬‫اک‬‫ا‬ ‫ل‬‫ب‬‫وہیئ‬‫ری‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ی‬ُ‫ا‬‫ےس‬‫ٓامسن‬‫ا‬ ‫االتخف‬‫امدہ‬‫ااعتشل‬‫اقب‬‫اک‬‫اضتدات‬‫ےہ۔‬‫وموجد‬‫ںیم‬‫ارخی‬ ‫ت‬ ‫پ‬‫یک‬‫اقعدئ‬‫ےک‬‫تیعیش‬‫رپ‬‫وطر‬‫اینبدی‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ی‬‫اصتدم‬‫ےس‬‫ونھکلی‬‫اہں‬‫ارے‬‫ہ‬‫وت‬‫رطف‬‫ای‬‫انچہچن‬ ‫ر‬‫م‬‫رسمور‬‫ںیم‬‫السم‬‫و‬‫وسز‬،‫رمث‬‫اور‬‫ونےح‬،‫ارعی‬‫ش‬‫یک‬‫دریب‬‫اور‬‫اسین‬،‫ےہ‬‫ازاں‬‫پ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫اہنی‬‫رپ‬‫اچہپن‬‫یک‬‫زعاداری‬‫اینپ‬‫وج‬،‫تیعیش‬‫وسناین‬‫یک‬‫اج‬‫ےسج‬‫ےہ۔‬‫یتلم‬ ‫یک‬‫ضیف‬‫اور‬‫وجش‬‫ت‬‫ا‬‫ےہ۔‬‫بلطم‬‫ےس‬‫ے‬‫ی‬‫ف‬ ‫اق‬‫اور‬‫وزن‬‫ہکلب‬‫ںیہن‬‫قلعت‬‫ےس‬‫ورت‬ ُ‫ص‬‫االقنیب‬‫س‬‫یک‬‫ادناز‬‫راین‬‫ای‬‫سکع‬‫ر‬‫ی‬‫ےک‬‫اہن‬‫ااہتجدی‬‫ںیم‬‫وصرت‬‫مظنم‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ی‬ ‫ےہ۔‬‫احلم‬‫اک‬‫راج‬‫م‬‫ایسیس‬‫اور‬‫االصیح‬،‫نک‬‫ہلصیف‬‫ںیم‬‫اومر‬‫داینوی‬‫وج‬،‫ےہ‬‫اکرگوہ‬‫تیعیش‬‫ر‬‫ہ‬‫وخد‬‫ای‬‫ےہ۔‬‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ولہکاپ‬‫وارث‬‫اک‬‫اتیلص‬‫اور‬‫اقبء‬‫یک‬‫تیعیش‬‫وک‬ ‫زع‬‫اھت‬‫رپ‬‫وہےن‬‫ایسیس‬‫ےک‬‫رحتی‬‫درایمن‬‫ےک‬‫اسکہین‬‫اور‬‫وتانیب‬‫دعب‬‫ےک‬‫اقمم‬‫اعیل‬‫اہشدت‬‫وج‬‫ےہ‬‫االتخف‬‫ویہ‬‫ہی‬‫اک‬‫المتیئ‬‫اور‬‫اداری‬‫و‬‫رجن‬‫ےئلیک‬‫زعاداری‬‫۔‬ ‫ہکبج‬‫ےہ۔‬‫والتیئ‬‫اغیپم‬‫یہ‬‫امل‬‫الم‬‫ں‬ٔ‫و‬‫ادعلل‬‫و‬‫اوتلدیح‬‫الہ‬‫وک‬‫وخد‬‫ںیم‬‫اقمےلب‬‫ےک‬‫ارعشویں‬‫وج‬،‫رک‬‫وہ‬‫ر‬‫اتمی‬‫ےس‬‫زتعمویلں‬‫ےن‬‫ہقلطم‬‫والتیئ‬،‫ےھت‬‫ولہکاےت‬‫وک‬ ‫رک‬‫وتڑ‬‫ںیم‬‫رشتحی‬‫و‬‫وکتنی‬’’‫ااہتجد‬‘‘‫ام‬‫پ‬‫اک‬‫اس‬‫رک‬‫انب‬‫بتکم‬‫اک‬’’‫اوصیل‬‘‘‫زجت‬‫اور‬‫اریخی‬ ‫ت‬ ‫پ‬‫رپ‬‫شکمشک‬‫اس‬‫ذرا‬‫ٓےیئ‬‫ا‬‫۔‬‫ایل‬‫رھک‬‫ڈاںیل۔‬‫روینش‬‫ایت‬‫پ‬ ‫و‬‫وصم‬‫ںیم‬‫االسم‬‫ہک‬‫ےہ‬‫اقب‬‫ےک‬‫رےنھک‬‫نیشن‬‫ذنیہ‬‫تقیقح‬‫ہی‬‫ےئلیک‬‫وشنوامن‬‫دنمتحصاہن‬‫یک‬‫رکف‬‫و‬‫وغر‬‫ااسس‬‫ڑگھجا‬‫وکیئ‬‫رپ‬‫اعمد‬‫ا‬‫پ‬‫وبنت‬‫و‬‫وتدیح‬،‫ٰۃ‬‫ولص‬ ‫ہک‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ی‬‫اہیں‬‫ا۔‬ ‫ت‬ ‫رھک‬‫ںیہن‬‫اسیلب‬‫یھب‬‫اھت‬‫اتھجمس‬‫ٔدح‬‫وم‬‫یقیقح‬‫وک‬‫وخد‬‫۔‬‫ہن‬‫ر‬ ُ ‫ُم‬‫اک‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ی‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ایقم‬‫اھت۔‬‫دیشایئ‬‫اک‬‫اٹ‬‫پ‬‫وپاج‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ت‬ ‫وق‬‫ہمہ‬‫اھت۔‬‫ہن‬‫این‬‫پ‬‫اک‬‫س‬ُ‫ا‬‫وکیئ‬‫ںیم‬‫ابعدت‬ ‫وتدیح‬‫ایسیلب‬‫ینعی‬‫وتدیح‬‫رطح‬‫یک‬‫اسیلب‬‫ہکم‬‫رشمنیک‬‫وخد‬‫اھت۔‬‫ت‬‫د‬‫اوال‬‫ںیہن‬ُ‫ا‬‫یھت۔‬‫افسریش‬‫طقف‬‫اسےنم‬‫ےک‬‫اہلل‬‫تیثیح‬‫یک‬‫اانصم‬‫ےئلیک‬‫ن‬ُ‫ا‬‫ےھت۔‬‫اقلئ‬‫ےک‬، ‫ےن‬‫وہنں‬ُ‫ا‬‫وک‬‫ٹ‬‫مطل‬‫ل‬‫ا‬‫دبع‬‫رضحت‬‫اھت۔‬‫رخف‬ ‫ت‬ ‫اہنی‬‫رپ‬‫وہےن‬ؑ‫یمیہ‬‫را‬‫ای‬’’‫این‬‫پ‬ؑ‫میہ‬‫را‬‫ای‬‘‘‫رپ‬‫ےھتاور‬‫رکےت‬‫ایک‬‫ادا‬‫جح‬‫اسالہن‬‫اک‬‫اہلل‬‫تیب‬‫وہ‬‫اھت۔‬‫وہا‬‫ایک‬‫اطعء‬‫بقل‬‫اک‬ ‫رح‬‫ر‬‫ط‬‫ی‬‫ک‬‫رپواونں‬‫وجش‬‫یک‬‫اولی‬ ‫ت‬ ‫پ‬‫دعب‬‫ےک‬‫ارٹنی‬‫وج‬،‫یھت‬‫رپ‬‫زنتلی‬‫ڑلایئ‬‫ےلہپ‬‫ےس‬‫ارٹنی‬،‫االسم‬‫از‬‫لبق‬‫رںی۔‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ای‬‫وپرا‬‫رپ‬ؑ‫یمیہ‬‫را‬‫ای‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ت‬ ُ‫س‬‫اہک‬ ‫ت‬ ‫پ‬‫اگلےت‬‫رکچ‬‫ےک‬‫ےبعک‬ ‫ںیم‬‫ٓن‬‫ا‬‫ر‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ق‬‫یھت۔‬‫رموکز‬‫ںیم‬‫رعتفی‬‫یک‬‫االرم‬‫اویل‬‫وخد‬‫اولی‬ ‫ت‬ ‫پ‬‫یئگ۔‬‫دبل‬‫ںیم‬‫وگنجں‬’’‫ابنءمیظع‬‘‘‫رپ‬‫ےہ‬‫وہا‬‫روامن‬‫ںیم‬‫االسم‬‫ارخی‬ ‫ت‬ ‫پ‬‫اسفد‬‫اسرا‬‫اویل‬‫میظع‬‫ابنء‬‫ہی‬‫۔‬ ‫یک‬‫اہلل‬‫ۃفیلخ‬،‫اولی‬ ‫ت‬ ‫پ‬‫یک‬‫االرم‬‫اھت‬‫ہی‬‫شیپ‬‫در‬‫ہلئسم‬‫؟‬‫ہفیلخ‬‫اک‬‫س‬ُ‫ا‬‫واال‬‫رکےن‬‫اقمئ‬‫احتیمک‬‫یک‬‫اہلل‬‫ےہ‬‫وکن‬‫وہ‬‫ولعمم‬‫اہک‬ ‫ت‬ ‫پ‬‫واےطس۔‬‫راامنہیئ‬‫یک‬ ‫ت‬ ‫م‬ُ‫ا‬‫یھت‬‫رعتفی‬ ‫ےئلیک‬‫ملع‬‫رصف‬‫رصتف‬‫ںیم‬‫تقیقح‬‫اینط‬‫پ‬‫ایکس‬‫رھپ‬‫ا‬‫پ‬‫ےہ‬‫دیقم‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ی‬‫ری‬‫اظہ‬‫ت‬‫ر‬‫ادتقا‬‫ایک‬‫والتیئ‬‫ہک‬‫دحمود‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ی‬‫ری‬‫اظہ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ت‬ ‫وکحم‬‫وک‬‫والہی‬‫ےن‬‫ریغوں‬‫ےہ؟‬‫رقح‬‫ی‬ ‫ایعمر‬‫اک‬‫قح‬‫ہگج‬‫یک‬‫صن‬‫االعہین‬‫ںیم‬‫ر‬‫دغی‬‫وک‬‫ااتہجد‬‫ٓوشب‬‫ا‬‫ر‬ ُ‫ی‬‫ںیم‬‫ہفیقس‬‫وہےئ‬‫اجےتن‬،‫ا۔‬‫دپ‬‫رار‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ق‬‫ےئلیک‬‫الختف‬‫وک‬‫والتیئ‬‫یھب‬‫ےن‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ارثکی‬‫یک‬ؑ‫یلع‬ ‫انت‬‫ا‬‫ی‬‫ع‬‫ی‬‫ش‬‫ہکبج‬ ‫ےکس‬ُ‫ا‬،‫رحموم‬‫ےس‬‫ادتقار‬‫وک‬ؑ‫ال‬‫وم‬‫اےنپ‬‫وہےئ‬‫اجےتن‬‫ری‬‫اظہ‬‫ت‬‫الختف‬‫ہقفتم‬‫رپ‬‫وہےن‬‫ولظمم‬‫ںیم‬‫احصہب‬‫ان‬‫ا‬‫ی‬‫ع‬‫ی‬‫ش‬‫اور‬ؑ‫یلع‬ ‫انت‬‫ا‬‫ی‬‫ع‬‫ی‬‫ش‬‫ری‬‫اظہ‬‫ن‬‫ت‬‫ا‬‫ویں‬‫رکیل۔‬‫اقمئ‬‫راےئ‬ ‫اھت‬‫ہی‬‫عیشت‬‫و‬‫الختف‬‫ت‬‫ہم‬‫دقم‬‫اور‬‫وسال‬‫ایلص‬‫احالہکن‬‫ایگ۔‬‫راھک‬‫رحموم‬‫ویکں‬‫ےس‬ ‫ت‬ ‫اس‬‫رپ‬‫و‬‫ادتقار‬‫وک‬ؑ‫یلع‬‫ومال‬‫ہک‬‫ےہ‬‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ ‫اجپ‬‫رہ‬‫ہی‬‫رق‬‫ق‬‫طقف‬‫الختف‬‫ارگ‬‫ہک‬‫ےہ‬‫اور‬ ‫ملع‬‫وجاز‬‫االخیق‬‫اک‬‫ری‬‫اظہ‬‫رکےل‬‫اولی‬ ‫ت‬ ‫پ‬‫یک‬‫ٓن‬‫ا‬‫ر‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ق‬‫وج‬‫ےہ‬‫؛‬‫رکیت‬‫اطعء‬‫رصتف‬‫ںیم‬‫اومر‬‫رپ‬‫انبء‬‫یک‬‫ملع‬‫ےک‬‫اس‬‫وک‬‫ویل‬‫وج‬‫ےہ‬‫والہی‬‫اینط‬‫پ‬‫وہ‬‫انط‬‫پ‬‫اک‬‫الختف‬‫وت‬،‫ےہ‬ ‫ےئلیک‬‫ودحت‬‫یک‬‫عیشت‬‫بتکم‬‫نکیل‬‫ا۔‬ ‫ت‬ ‫اجپ‬‫وہ‬‫ںیہن‬‫اعمل‬‫ےک‬‫رک‬‫ہضبق‬‫امعمر‬‫ہگج‬‫یک‬‫اعمل‬‫ےہ۔‬‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ ‫الہکپ‬‫االرم‬‫ویل‬،‫وایل‬‫اک‬‫ارم‬‫وہ‬‫ےس‬‫وہج‬‫یک‬‫سج‬‫رظیفی‬‫متس‬‫سک‬‫ے‬‫ی‬‫ھی‬‫ک‬‫ی‬ ‫د‬ ‫رشت‬‫اور‬‫وکتنی‬‫ںیم‬‫رصتف‬‫و‬‫دقرت‬‫اور‬‫ملع‬‫وک‬‫والہی‬‫تقیقح‬‫اینط‬‫پ‬‫یک‬‫ےنالختف‬‫ایتن‬‫دپ‬‫دب‬‫اصمیتحل‬،‫راقن‬‫ی‬‫ذینہ‬،‫دسح‬‫ذایت‬،‫دقفان‬‫رکفی‬‫رطح‬‫ےک‬‫حی‬
  3. 3. )3 ‫ہحفص‬( ‫یٹک‬‫رس‬‫ینعی‬‫ا۔‬‫دپ‬‫انب‬‫راس‬‫الب‬‫والہی‬‫وک‬‫والہی‬‫قلطم‬‫اےہ۔‬‫دپ‬‫رک‬‫تخل‬‫دو‬‫رک‬‫اکٹ‬‫ےس‬‫ات‬‫ونعاپ‬‫درھ‬ُ‫ا‬‫دڑھ‬‫درھ‬‫ت‬‫ا‬‫رس‬‫۔‬‫والتیئ‬!‫نج‬‫ےک‬‫ان‬‫ویپ‬‫ےسیج‬‫والتیئ‬ ‫وہ‬‫یئگ‬‫رھ‬‫ج‬‫اہےھت‬‫ےک‬‫رپورکسٹس‬‫۔‬ٓ‫ت‬‫ر‬‫اوم‬‫ویں‬‫عیشت‬‫ہک‬‫ٓدم‬‫ا‬‫ر‬‫ی‬‫اںی‬‫ہجیتن‬‫ایل۔‬‫ای‬‫پ‬‫ںیم‬‫ٓسپ‬‫ا‬‫رک‬‫انب‬‫قح‬‫ےناانپذایت‬‫اہقفء‬‫وک‬‫رشتحی‬‫اور‬‫رپسد‬‫ےک‬‫اہلل‬‫ےئک‬‫وت‬‫اکانئت‬ ‫ںیم‬‫عیشت‬‫الہ‬‫وخد‬‫ہکبج‬‫یھت۔‬‫ےئلیک‬‫الختف‬‫ری‬‫اظہ‬‫وت‬‫ڑلایئ‬‫رپ‬‫میظع‬‫ابنء‬‫ںیم‬‫ننست‬‫و‬‫یھجمس‬‫ا‬‫پ‬‫یک‬‫والتیئ‬‫اینط‬‫پ‬‫اس‬‫ےہ۔‬‫رپ‬‫ولہپ‬‫اینط‬‫پ‬‫ےک‬‫والتیئ‬‫ونتیع‬‫یک‬‫ڑلایئ‬ ‫ںیہ‬‫یل‬‫رک‬‫اایتخر‬‫وصرںیت‬‫دو‬‫ےن‬:(i‫زعاداری‬)(ii‫داری‬‫ااجرہ‬‫ااہتجدی‬)‫۔‬‫رطف‬‫ای‬‫ارگ‬‫والتیئ‬‫ایمیکےئ‬‫یک‬‫روح‬‫ےن‬‫زعاداری‬‫ارگ‬‫ےس‬‫اولی‬ ‫ت‬ ‫پ‬‫وجش‬‫ر‬ ُ‫ی‬ ‫وت‬‫ےہ‬‫ایل‬‫رام‬‫ق‬‫میسجت‬‫ںیم‬‫اقبء‬‫اینپ‬‫وک‬‫عیشت‬‫رط‬‫دورسی‬‫ف‬‫وصیل‬ُ‫ا‬‫وک‬‫وخد‬‫ذرےعی‬‫ےک‬‫انعرص‬‫رواعیت‬‫ق‬‫وہےئ‬‫الےت‬‫اکر‬‫روےئ‬‫ی‬‫وک‬‫وحن‬‫و‬‫رصف‬‫ےن‬‫داری‬‫ااجرہ‬‫ااہتجدی‬ ‫وایل‬‫وہےن‬‫ںیم‬‫رعاق‬‫ہک‬‫ےہ‬‫اتگل‬‫ویں‬‫ےہ۔‬‫ایل‬‫انب‬‫وصویلں‬ُ‫ا‬‫اور‬‫اابخرویں‬‫ڈ‬‫ڈوھن‬‫اسفد‬‫ت‬‫دیمان‬‫زرزیخ‬‫اک‬‫ااتسکن‬‫پ‬‫ےن‬‫ڈل‬‫خ‬‫و‬‫ج‬‫رشانمک‬‫یک‬‫زعاداری‬‫وہ۔‬‫ایل‬ ‫ےک‬‫داری‬‫ااجرہ‬‫اور‬‫ت‬‫روح‬،‫دقمہم‬‫یقیقح‬‫اک‬‫والہی‬‫ںیم‬‫اصتدم‬‫اس‬‫دعل‬،‫وتدیح‬‫یک‬‫ےہ۔‬‫ر‬‫ڈی‬‫ن‬‫ووقع‬‫ومت‬‫وعشری‬‫ںیم‬‫زدنیگ‬‫اعمرشیت‬‫اری‬‫ہ‬‫ر‬‫ہ‬‫دہتجم‬‫اور‬‫زعادار‬ ‫اگہ‬‫ان‬‫رپ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ق‬‫اینپ‬‫اینپ‬‫رپ‬‫ام‬‫پ‬‫ےک‬‫والتیئ‬‫وک‬‫دعل‬‫دقمس‬‫وکیئ‬‫االصیح‬‫اس‬‫ےک‬‫روسم‬‫و‬‫ااکحم‬‫ےہ۔‬‫راہ‬‫ٹیسھگ‬،‫ےئلیک‬‫رکےن‬‫ذحب‬‫رف‬‫ر‬‫ط‬‫ی‬‫ک‬‫اسفد‬‫لقع‬‫ںیم‬ُ‫ُس‬‫مگ‬ ‫رموک‬‫وتہج‬‫رپ‬‫وخاحشیل‬‫یک‬‫دعل‬‫اور‬‫اجنت‬‫ےس‬‫ملظ‬‫وت‬‫وک‬‫ثحب‬‫اور‬‫رکف‬‫ےہ۔‬‫وہیئ‬‫یگل‬‫ڈور‬‫ںیم‬‫ااظتنر‬‫ےک‬ؑ‫ی‬‫دہم‬‫اامم‬‫یک‬‫دعل‬‫اور‬‫ےہ‬‫ایئ‬‫امتش‬‫دب‬‫نکیل‬،‫یھت‬‫ا‬‫رکپ‬‫ز‬ ‫وحنم‬‫اس‬‫ےہ۔‬‫ریہ‬‫رک‬‫اضعئ‬‫ںیم‬‫اکرویں‬‫ادا‬‫یک‬‫ا‬‫ومالپ‬‫اور‬‫گنلم‬،‫ونالف‬‫اور‬‫اممت‬‫وک‬‫اویئں‬‫وتاپ‬ٰ‫یلع‬‫ا‬‫امتم‬‫یتمسق‬‫دنی‬‫ت‬‫ڈ‬‫دجتن‬‫س‬‫ےک‬‫رکالب‬ ‫درست‬‫ےن‬‫س‬‫قل‬‫ی‬‫ج‬‫االقئ‬‫پ‬‫یک‬ ‫اگہن‬‫ےب‬‫ںیم‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ووجدی‬‫ت‬‫دصقم‬‫و‬‫وعشر‬‫ایسیس‬‫اور‬‫رواحین‬،‫اعمیش‬،‫این‬‫ان‬،‫رطفیت‬،‫االخیق‬،‫اعمرشیت‬،‫ذہتیبی،اقثیتف‬‫ےکس‬ُ‫ا‬‫وک‬‫دعل‬‫ت‬‫وصل‬ُ‫ا‬‫ےہ۔‬‫ا‬‫دپ‬‫رھک‬‫ےک‬‫رک‬ٓ ‫د‬‫اےنپ‬‫اظنم‬‫اک‬‫دعل‬،‫ےئلیک‬‫یفشت‬‫رواحین‬‫یک‬‫لقع‬‫این‬‫ان‬‫ٓج‬‫ا‬‫وک‬‫وقم‬‫ےہ۔‬‫رضورت‬‫یک‬‫رکےن‬‫قیلخت‬‫وک‬‫اموحل‬‫اعمون‬،‫رکےک‬‫اقمئ‬‫ںیم‬‫ووجد‬‫ایلخ‬ ‫لیکشت‬‫یک‬‫اداروں‬‫دایلخ‬‫وک‬‫اسزی‬‫دوتسر‬‫ٓزاداہن‬‫ا‬‫ہک‬‫ےہ‬‫ہی‬‫اقتاض‬‫ںیم‬‫تقیقح‬‫اک‬‫احالت‬‫و‬‫قح‬‫ہگج‬‫یک‬‫رپیتس‬‫روسم‬‫اور‬‫داری‬‫ااجرہ‬‫ایصخشیت‬‫وقم‬‫ںیم‬‫یک‬‫ا‬‫انبپ‬‫روح‬ ‫اجےئ۔‬‫ںیم‬‫وقم‬‫ےئلیک‬‫دنلبی‬‫رس‬‫یک‬‫واقر‬‫ےک‬‫ان‬‫ان‬‫رکےن‬‫احلص‬‫اعسدت‬‫رواحین‬‫رک‬‫دے‬‫اجنت‬‫ےس‬‫اسملئ‬‫امدی‬‫ںیمہ‬‫ااکحتسم‬‫اک‬‫دعل‬‫اہک‬ ‫ت‬ ‫پ‬‫وہ‬‫دیپا‬‫میظنت‬ ‫رد‬‫ق‬‫ر‬‫ہ‬‫اک‬‫وقم‬‫اجےئ۔‬‫ا‬‫الپ‬‫ںیم‬‫رے‬‫دای‬‫ےک‬‫وخنتاہ‬‫وک‬‫املعء‬‫اور‬‫ذارکنی‬،‫رپ‬‫وطر‬‫ےک‬‫اثمل‬‫ےشخب۔‬‫رپواز‬‫وک‬‫اویئں‬‫وتاپ‬‫رکفی‬‫ےئلیک‬‫ٓدمن‬‫ا‬‫یک‬‫س‬ُ‫ا‬‫ےس‬‫ای‬‫ر‬‫ہ‬‫وہ۔‬‫ادنراج‬ ‫تشیعم‬‫اظنم‬‫اس‬‫ادارے‬‫امتم‬‫اجےئ۔‬‫ایک‬‫ووصل‬‫دنچہ‬‫اطمقب‬‫ےک‬‫وہں۔‬‫اعفل‬‫رپ‬‫اینبدوں‬‫ارتشایک‬‫ہکلب‬‫رویٹی‬‫وپ‬‫اکر‬،‫ںیہن‬‫ارفنادی‬‫ںیم‬‫دعل‬‫اظنم‬‫یعیش‬‫ہی‬‫اہک‬ ‫ت‬ ‫پ‬ ‫ا‬‫پ‬‫ظفحت‬،‫روزاگر‬،‫تحص‬،‫میلعت‬،‫اکمن‬،‫ڑپکا‬،‫رویٹ‬‫ےس‬‫واستط‬‫یک‬‫اداروں‬‫ارتشایک‬‫ںیم‬‫وقم‬‫انبےئ۔‬‫ینیقی‬‫وک‬‫رایمہ‬‫ق‬‫یک‬‫ایحت‬‫و‬‫ومس‬‫اک‬‫رقح‬‫ی‬ؑ‫ی‬‫دہم‬‫ہی‬‫ایک‬ ٰ‫یفطصم‬‫دمحم‬‫ہی‬‫ایک‬‫؟‬‫اھت‬‫ہن‬‫وشنمر‬‫اک‬ؓ‫ر‬‫ذ‬‫اوب‬‫و‬ؑ‫یلع‬‫ہی‬‫ایک‬‫ےہ؟‬‫ںیہن‬‫وشنمر‬‫اک‬‫رکالب‬‫ہی‬‫ایک‬‫ےہ؟‬‫ںیہن‬‫وشنمر‬ٓ‫ﷺ‬‫اھت؟‬‫ہن‬‫وشنمر‬‫اک‬ٰؑ‫یس‬‫وم‬‫اور‬‫ارس‬‫ینب‬‫ہی‬‫ایک‬‫اء‬‫ان‬‫ےک‬‫الیئ‬ ‫اور‬‫اولیہ‬‫یہی‬‫ارگ‬‫یھت؟‬‫ہن‬‫ٓواز‬‫ا‬‫یک‬‫ےہ؟‬‫وشنمر‬‫ا‬‫وکن‬‫ںیم‬‫وجاب‬‫ت‬‫ےکالخف‬‫اس‬‫اس‬‫ےکپ‬‫س‬‫مت‬‫رھپ‬‫وت‬‫ےہ‬‫اکوشنمر‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ان‬‫ان‬‫ںیہن۔‬‫اخہک‬‫اک‬ ‫ت‬ ‫اس‬‫رپ‬‫ایخیل‬‫یسک‬‫ہی‬ ‫ہمشچ‬‫اک‬‫بصعت‬‫اک‬‫اقحقئ‬‫امسیج‬‫اور‬‫ارخی‬ ‫ت‬ ‫پ‬‫یک‬‫وعیشں‬‫اامسیلیع‬‫اور‬‫وں‬‫و‬‫ی‬‫ط‬‫م‬‫را‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ق‬‫ےن‬‫ٓپ‬‫ا‬‫ایک‬‫۔‬‫ےس‬‫اثمولں‬‫ایسی‬‫ےہ‬‫وہیئ‬‫رھبی‬‫ارخی‬ ‫ت‬ ‫پ‬‫یک‬‫وسزلشم‬‫ایک‬‫اطمہعل‬‫رک‬‫ار‬ ‫ت‬ ‫پ‬ُ‫ا‬ ‫ےہ‬‫؟‬‫واعق‬‫رظن‬‫یک‬‫وقم‬‫ارگ‬‫یہ‬‫واہلل‬‫وت‬‫وہیت‬‫اعدی‬‫یک‬‫رکفت‬‫اور‬‫اطمہعل‬‫ادنشی‬‫دور‬‫ہن‬‫تسم‬‫ںیم‬‫ونھجلں‬ُ‫ا‬‫ہقلعتم‬‫ریغ‬‫یک‬‫وصایلت‬ُ‫ا‬‫راین‬‫ای‬‫اور‬‫رعافاینت‬‫ونھکلی‬‫مہ‬ ‫وہےت۔‬‫رعم‬‫ںیمہ‬‫ےہ۔‬‫اعمہلم‬‫یبلق‬‫اور‬‫یلقع‬،‫ذایت‬‫اک‬‫رد‬‫ق‬‫ر‬‫ہ‬‫دیقعت‬‫ا‬‫پ‬‫دیقعہ‬‫ویض‬‫یک‬‫اعمرشت‬‫وکسن‬‫ر‬ ُ‫ی‬،‫دنمتحصاہن‬‫رپ‬‫وطر‬‫ےہ‬‫رضورت‬‫۔‬‫رکفی‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ی‬‫اہجں‬ ٓ ‫ت‬ ‫اہجل‬‫رطح‬‫اس‬‫ویکہکن‬‫ےہ‬‫ایک‬‫رشتحی‬‫ےس‬‫رتمح‬‫ںیم‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ام‬‫ےن‬ؑ‫دمحم‬ ‫ت‬‫ٓل‬‫ا‬‫ت‬‫اصدق‬‫وکسج‬‫ےہ‬‫یتیل‬‫منج‬‫رحتک‬‫وعشری‬‫ےس‬‫اس‬‫وت‬‫ےہ‬‫قلعت‬‫اک‬‫االتخف‬‫ںیم‬ ‫اس‬‫ںیم‬‫االسم‬‫ےس‬‫داللئ‬‫انسح‬‫اور‬‫تحیصن‬،‫ےکتمکح‬‫اصتدم‬‫اامتجیع‬‫انب‬‫ٓپ‬‫ا‬‫اگ۔‬‫اجےئ‬‫م‬‫ادنہشی‬‫اک‬‫اصتدم‬‫رکفی‬‫رک‬‫اایتخر‬‫ومشتیل‬‫انم‬‫رپ‬‫ںیم‬‫رحتک‬ ‫رضورت‬‫یک‬‫ےننب‬‫احمظف‬‫اک‬‫اہلل‬‫ںیمہ‬‫ںیہ۔‬ ‫ت‬ ‫تکس‬‫ےلہپ‬‫ںیم‬‫دعل‬‫وہ‬‫ںیہن۔‬‫تیکلم‬‫ذایت‬‫یک‬‫یسک‬‫ڈا‬‫خ‬‫وھپڑںی۔‬‫رس‬‫ےک‬‫ولوگں‬‫مہ‬‫ہک‬‫ںیہن‬‫اتحمج‬‫ارا‬‫ہ‬‫اہلل‬‫ںیہن۔‬ ‫یگ‬‫ےلم‬‫را‬‫ج‬‫و‬‫زسا‬‫ےکاطمقب‬‫وقعل‬‫ہک‬‫ےہ‬‫رامن‬‫ق‬‫اک‬ؑ‫یلع‬‫رضحت‬‫رمیح۔‬‫ںیم‬‫دعب‬‫ےہ‬ ٰ‫رمح‬‫ڈاکی‬‫۔‬‫رگ‬‫ی‬‫ڈن‬‫وسن‬،‫اٹسنئ‬‫ٓنئ‬‫ا‬،‫رٹ‬‫یک‬ٓ ‫ت‬ ‫ج‬‫ڈنمی‬‫وک‬‫وصتر‬‫ےک‬
  4. 4. )4 ‫ہحفص‬( ‫اجاتکس۔‬‫ایک‬‫ںیہن‬‫اصدر‬‫رپ‬،‫روش‬‫ق‬‫دودھ‬‫اامین‬‫ےب‬،‫خیش‬‫ااکر‬‫رپ‬،‫دالل‬‫ےک‬‫اطل‬‫ادین‬‫اک‬‫وکسل‬‫ملع‬‫سکین‬‫وکرپ‬‫ےہ؟‬‫اتکس‬‫وہ‬‫ٓانش‬‫ا‬‫ویکرکن‬‫ےس‬‫ڈویگں‬‫پ‬‫ذینہ‬‫یک‬ ‫ےہ‬‫دحی‬‫وت‬‫اجےئ‬‫لچ‬‫ہتپ‬‫اک‬‫اامین‬‫ےک‬ؓ‫ن‬‫املس‬‫وک‬ؓ‫ذر‬‫اوب‬‫ارگ‬‫ہک‬‫التقل‬‫واج‬‫ا‬‫پ‬‫اگ‬‫دے‬‫ہہک‬‫ر‬‫اکق‬‫ےس‬ُ‫ا‬‫ا‬‫پ‬‫اسفدی‬‫یک‬‫رفک‬‫اور‬‫اامین‬‫ںیمہ‬‫ہک‬‫ےہ‬‫ہی‬‫ثحب‬‫وصقمد‬‫۔‬ ‫اک‬‫الکشمت‬‫زدنہ‬،‫اسملئ‬‫رعمویض‬‫ارے‬‫ہ‬‫اجےت۔‬‫ںیہن‬‫اھبگ‬‫ںیہک‬‫رک‬‫ڈر‬‫امیبری‬،‫االفس‬، ‫ت‬ ‫رغی‬‫ےس‬‫وہےن‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ص‬‫مق‬‫ا‬‫پ‬‫اغیل‬‫اچےئہ۔‬‫االخنء‬‫ےس‬‫ددلل‬‫ا‬‫پ‬‫مق‬‫لح‬ ‫ںیہن‬‫ںیم‬‫اومں‬‫پ‬‫ااجزت‬‫ےک‬‫ونھکلء‬‫۔‬‫ےئلیک‬‫اس‬‫یہ‬‫لقع‬‫ہی‬‫ےہ۔‬‫دی‬‫لقع‬‫وک‬‫دنبے‬‫ےن‬‫رب‬’’‫اولہلیس‬‘‘‫ےہ۔‬‫ربمیکج‬،‫اموکس‬،‫رنل‬‫ی‬‫ہی‬‫رطح‬‫یس‬ُ‫ا‬‫یھب‬‫ںیم‬ ‫یھت۔‬‫یلم‬‫وک‬‫ڈھ‬ ُ‫ن‬‫ںیم‬‫ولگنجں‬‫رطح‬‫سج‬‫ےہ‬‫اجیت‬‫ایئ‬‫پ‬ٓ ‫دمتن‬‫و‬‫ذہتی‬ ‫رسپانت‬‫اںیمس‬‫وت‬‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ ‫وہپ‬‫دنی‬‫اک‬‫یہ‬‫روسامت‬‫اور‬‫اٹ‬‫پ‬‫وپاج‬‫ارگ‬‫االسم‬‫۔‬‫ریصن‬،‫ایحن‬‫نب‬‫ر‬‫اجی‬،‫انیسء‬‫انب‬،‫اافلرایب‬‫وطیس‬‫ادلنی‬‫یھبک‬ ‫ت‬‫دنی‬‫ےئلیک‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ان‬‫ان‬‫وک‬‫لقع‬‫ےن‬‫وہنجں‬،‫اےت‬‫پ‬‫رہ‬‫ہن‬‫املسمن‬‫ا۔‬‫دپ‬‫رار‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ق‬‫اول‬‫رہظم‬‫اک‬‫رطفت‬‫وہ‬‫لہس‬‫ےئل‬‫ارے‬‫ہ‬‫انھجمس‬‫ہی‬‫اب‬‫دعب‬‫ےک‬ؑ‫م‬‫وصعم‬ ‫ت‬‫وقل‬‫اس‬‫اگ‬ ’’‫ےہ‬‫ابعدت‬‫ا‬‫رکپ‬‫رکف‬‫وغرو‬‫رپ‬‫دقرت‬‫ت‬‫ہن‬‫اکراخ‬‘‘‫ام‬‫پ‬‫اک‬‫دےنی‬‫نیکست‬‫وک‬‫اعدت‬‫اینپ‬‫ےک‬‫رک‬‫اممت‬‫وکیئ‬‫زعاداری‬‫ہک‬‫ےک‬‫ملظ‬‫اور‬ ‫ت‬ ‫اہجل‬‫اک‬‫وعشر‬‫ےک‬‫دعل‬‫ہکلب‬‫ںیہن‬ ‫رعمتف‬‫ؑیک‬‫اامم‬‫ےک‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ت‬ ‫وق‬‫ہی‬‫ےہ۔‬‫ااجتحج‬‫الم‬‫ر‬‫ی‬‫اور‬‫اقحل‬‫ااقحق‬‫ردیجنہ‬‫الخف‬‫اک‬‫رعموف‬‫وج‬،‫اظمل‬‫الخف‬‫ےک‬‫اس‬‫اور‬‫ارم‬‫اک‬‫ےہ۔‬‫االعن‬‫اک‬‫یہن‬‫یک‬،‫وہ‬‫ارکنمل‬ ‫ت‬‫درس‬‫ہی‬‫اک‬‫اابتع‬‫ںیم‬‫ورت‬ ُ‫ص‬‫یک‬‫زعاداری‬‫دیلقت‬‫اور‬‫وسم‬ ُ‫ر‬‫ضحم‬ ‫ت‬ ‫اامم‬‫ذمیبہ‬‫و‬‫ےک‬‫داری‬‫ااجرہ‬‫اوصل‬‫رحمک‬‫ےک‬‫لقع‬‫ےئلیک‬‫دعل‬‫الخف‬‫ت‬‫اک‬‫ٓیہگ‬‫ا‬‫یک‬‫یہن‬‫و‬‫ارم‬ ‫ایس‬‫ےہ۔‬‫ویہن‬‫ارم‬‫ت‬‫ہفسلف‬‫اک‬‫اابتع‬‫زعاداری‬‫ہی‬‫رکو۔‬ ‫ت‬ ‫م‬‫دنب‬‫رظن‬‫ںیم‬‫دیلقت‬‫و‬‫ااہتجد‬‫اور‬‫روسم‬‫وک‬‫اس‬‫ےہ۔‬‫وہلیس‬‫ادنار‬‫ش‬‫ااہتج‬‫اور‬‫زعاداری‬‫ریمس‬‫داری‬‫ااجرہ‬‫دی‬ ‫یہن‬‫و‬‫ارم‬‫ےئلیک‬‫االصح‬‫رکفی‬‫ںیم‬‫یفن‬‫یک‬‫ام‬‫پ‬‫ےک‬‫اولیج‬‫ٓڈیئپ‬‫ا‬‫ںیم‬‫ےناالسم‬‫رشیتعی‬‫یلع‬‫وک‬‫االقنب‬‫ڈ‬‫ونن‬‫یک‬‫اعتمرف‬‫ےس‬‫لقع‬‫ں‬‫می‬‫س‬‫ج‬ ‫اولیج‬‫ٓڈیئپ‬‫ا‬‫ایسی‬‫ا۔‬‫رکواپ‬ ‫داری‬‫ااجرہ‬‫ااہتجدی‬‫اور‬‫زعاداری‬‫ریمس‬‫ںیم‬‫ےکایقم‬‫دعل‬‫ت‬‫اظنم‬‫اسسن‬‫اک‬‫اانیمطن‬‫اور‬‫ٓزادی‬‫ا‬،‫ںیم‬‫االسم‬،‫تاہشدت‬‫دنی‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ان‬‫ان‬‫اہک‬ ‫ت‬ ‫پ‬‫ےہ۔‬‫رکیت‬‫رتسمد‬‫رسکی‬‫وک‬ ‫ےل‬‫اےئ۔‬‫پ‬ٓ ‫ارخی‬ ‫ت‬ ‫پ‬‫یک‬‫لبقتسم‬،‫ےگ‬‫اجںیئ‬‫وہےت‬‫ر‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ی‬‫واعض‬،‫دعل‬‫ت‬‫وصل‬ُ‫ا‬،‫عیشت‬‫روح‬،‫دصقم‬‫اک‬‫االسم‬،‫ٓیہگ‬‫ا‬‫وخد‬‫ںیم‬‫انیعل‬‫ےکبصن‬‫ایحت‬‫یک‬‫وقم‬‫وجں‬‫وجں‬ ‫ت‬‫ایعمر‬‫ںیم‬‫ذہتی‬‫ےئلیک‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ان‬‫ان‬‫وعشر‬‫دیقم‬‫ںیم‬‫تملظ‬‫یہ‬‫رکفی‬‫رونش‬‫یک‬‫رشیتعی‬‫یلع‬‫طقف‬!‫یگ‬‫وہ‬‫اں‬‫وگپ‬‫ںیم‬‫ان‬‫زپ‬‫یہ‬‫یک‬‫رشیتعی‬‫یلع‬‫ہی‬‫ےہ۔‬‫اضنم‬‫یک‬‫اجنت‬ ‫شیپ‬‫ومفق‬‫اجدنار‬‫وکیئ‬‫ااسی‬،‫رحتںیکی‬،‫ات‬‫رظنپ‬،‫وکںیشش‬‫االصیح‬‫رطح‬‫امتم‬‫ےکاقمب‬‫ریق‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ی‬‫و‬‫ہفسلف‬‫ڈ‬‫ڈن‬‫خ‬‫ےک‬‫ب‬‫رغم‬‫ونہز‬‫ہک‬‫ےہ۔‬‫ات‬‫پ‬‫قح‬‫رصیحی‬ ‫اکایمیب‬‫ںیم‬‫رکےن‬‫لح‬‫لقعت‬‫رپ‬‫وطر‬‫انسح‬،‫وہےئ‬‫ایت‬‫ڈپ‬‫خ‬‫انب‬،‫وک‬‫شکمشک‬‫یک‬‫اامین‬‫و‬‫ملع‬‫ں‬‫می‬‫س‬‫ج‬ ،‫ںیہ‬‫ریہ‬‫ر‬‫اعج‬‫ےس‬‫رکےن‬‫ریپ‬‫وت‬‫ا‬‫اپھچپ‬‫رس‬،‫ےکس‬‫وہ‬‫انکمہر‬‫ےس‬ ‫ںیہ۔‬‫ریہ‬‫اج‬‫الجیئ‬‫ردیتس‬‫زی‬‫ایتبں‬‫ومم‬‫اسری‬‫دعب‬‫ےک‬‫وسرج‬‫اانبک‬ ‫ت‬ ‫پ‬‫دقر‬‫اس‬‫واےل‬‫وہےن‬‫ولطع‬‫دوران‬‫ےک‬‫ران‬‫ای‬‫االقنب‬‫رس۔‬‫وت‬‫ڈےھک‬‫ریپ‬،‫ےگنن‬‫دور‬‫انچہچن‬ ٓ‫ا‬‫پ‬‫یک‬،‫ومدودی‬‫دعب‬‫ےک‬‫اابقل‬،‫ں‬‫س‬‫ش‬ ‫ا‬‫پ‬‫اہرون‬‫دعب‬‫ےک‬‫دمحمدبعہ‬‫ںیم‬‫وشق‬‫ےک‬‫اہین‬‫پ‬‫اۃ‬‫ن‬‫ںیم‬‫ڈ‬‫ڈن‬‫خ‬‫اجدبنار‬‫ریغ‬‫ارگ‬‫اک‬‫اکیم‬‫ہن‬‫اجےئ‬‫ایک‬‫زجتہی‬‫اور‬‫اطمہعل‬‫ولعمم‬‫وت‬ ‫وہنں‬ُ‫ا‬‫ہک‬‫اگ‬‫اجےئ‬‫وہ‬‫رظنےی‬‫االسیم‬‫وک‬‫دیقعت‬‫ا‬‫پ‬‫دیقعے‬‫اےنپ‬‫ےن‬‫ہن‬‫زیچ‬‫وکیئ‬‫یک‬‫ام‬‫پ‬‫اولیج‬‫ٓڈیئپ‬‫ا‬‫اس‬‫پ‬‫ےک‬‫یسک‬‫ےس‬‫ںیم‬‫ن‬ُ‫ا‬‫یک۔‬‫وکشش‬‫یک‬‫دےنی‬‫رن‬‫اک‬ ٓ‫ج‬‫یخ‬ ُ‫ر‬‫دو‬‫یہ‬‫یک‬‫ارعشویں‬‫اور‬‫زتعمویلں‬‫وہ‬‫یھت۔‬‫ایک‬‫ہکلب‬‫طقف‬‫رکف‬‫یک‬‫ن‬ُ‫ا‬‫ٓےکس۔‬‫ا‬‫ںیہن‬‫ر‬‫اہ‬‫پ‬‫یہ‬‫ےس‬ٔ‫اھجلو‬ُ‫ا‬‫ایمہ‬‫پ‬،‫االسم‬ ‫ت‬‫ام‬‫رپ‬‫ی‬‫ادتقار‬‫ےک‬‫ر‬‫ڈی‬‫ن‬‫ااتتخم‬‫رپ‬‫وصحل‬ ‫ےہ۔‬‫اجیت‬‫وہ‬ٓ ‫وہ‬‫ضحم‬‫اابقل‬‫وت‬‫ےہ۔‬‫ٓیت‬‫ا‬‫شیپ‬‫در‬ ‫ت‬ ‫رواحن‬‫ج‬‫انچہچن‬‫ںیہ۔‬‫اچےتہ‬‫دانی‬‫ام‬‫پ‬‫اک‬‫االسم‬‫ٓف‬‫ا‬‫اولیج‬‫ٓڈیئپ‬‫ا‬‫وک‬‫رظنےیئ‬‫ایسیس‬‫اایتخر‬‫وخدی‬‫رنم‬‫ج‬‫وصتف‬‫اک‬ ‫رک‬‫ا‬‫ر‬‫ہ‬‫ینعی‬‫ےہ۔‬‫اتیل‬‫ی‬Protestantism‫ںیم‬‫رواحین‬‫اور‬‫ایسیس‬‫التش‬‫لح‬‫اک‬‫اسملئ‬‫وگتفگ‬‫اعاملہن‬‫اسری‬‫یک‬‫ان‬‫ےہ۔‬‫اں‬‫وکش‬‫ںیم‬‫رکےن‬‫وک‬‫ٓپ‬‫ا‬‫ںیم‬ ‫ںیہک‬’’‫دقمہم‬‫اک‬‫دعل‬‘‘ٓ‫ڈ‬‫ڈوھن‬‫ںیم‬‫ج‬،‫انم‬،‫اعمرشت‬،‫رفنت‬،‫تبحم‬،‫ٓافق‬‫ا‬،‫رطفت‬،‫اسسنئ‬، ‫ت‬ ‫رواحن‬،‫ریسفت‬،‫دحی‬، ‫ت‬ ‫ایسس‬،‫اقعدئ‬،‫ارخی‬ ‫ت‬ ‫پ‬‫ےھ‬
  5. 5. )5 ‫ہحفص‬( ‫اابقل‬‫یھب‬‫ےن‬‫رشیتعی‬‫یلع‬‫رح‬‫ر‬‫ط‬‫ی‬‫ک‬‫یھبس‬‫اگ۔‬‫ےلم‬‫ںیہن‬‫وک‬‫یھب‬‫یک‬‫س‬ُ‫ا‬‫اق‬‫ںیم‬‫ارعی‬‫ش‬‫ری‬‫اظہ‬ٓ‫ت‬‫ب‬‫وکیئ‬‫وک‬‫رشیتعی‬‫ےس‬‫ومنم‬‫ت‬‫د‬‫رم‬‫ےک‬‫اابقل‬‫ورہن‬‫ےہ۔‬‫ا‬‫اجپ‬‫اتسشئ‬ ‫وت‬‫رشیتعی‬‫۔‬‫ںیہن‬‫رسواکر‬‘‘‫ںیہن‬‘‘،’’‫ال‬‘‘‫ت‬‫روح‬‫وک‬‫یک‬‫اابقل‬‫ےنس‬ُ‫ا‬‫ےہ۔‬‫داتی‬‫رار‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ق‬‫االسم‬’’‫اابثیت‬‫وخد‬‘‘‫ر‬‫ی‬‫ےک‬‫سکع‬’’‫اہشدۃ‬‫ہفسلف‬‘‘‫اابقل‬‫ا۔‬‫راردپ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ق‬‫اولیج‬‫ٓڈیئپ‬‫ا‬‫وک‬ ٓ‫ت‬‫د‬‫رم‬‫ےک‬‫ومنم‬‫اک‬’’ٓ‫انت‬‫ان‬‫اکلم‬‘‘‫رک‬‫دنلب‬‫وک‬‫وخدی‬‫اینپ‬‫ہگج‬‫یک‬‫ےت‬‫ےہ۔‬‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ ‫اجپ‬‫ریھکب‬‫ریشازہ‬‫رواحین‬‫امتم‬‫رکےت‬‫ےس‬‫سج‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ردس‬‫زی‬‫ںیم‬‫تیصخش‬‫یک‬‫س‬ُ‫ا‬‫اضتد‬ ‫ےہ‬‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ٓاجپ‬‫ا‬‫اسےنم‬‫ہچن‬‫انچ‬‫رطف‬‫ای‬‫وت‬‫اابقل‬‫ےہ‬‫اتہک‬‫رمدش‬‫وک‬‫رویم‬‫؛‬‫دورسی‬‫ت‬‫انب‬‫رطف‬‫ےئیک‬‫اایتخر‬‫زیباری‬‫ےس‬‫ریشازی‬‫احظف‬‫اور‬‫رعیب‬‫وہےئ‬،‫ےئگ‬‫ا‬‫ا‬‫گ‬‫ی‬‫گ‬‫۔‬‫ےہ‬ ‫رام‬‫ا‬‫ا‬‫گ‬‫ی‬‫گ‬!‫احل‬‫اک‬‫رعماج‬‫رواحین‬‫یک‬‫ھجس‬‫ےہ‬‫ہی‬،‫داس‬‫انمج‬،‫ےئگ‬‫انمج‬،ٓ ‫تیصخش‬‫یک‬‫رشیتعی‬‫یلع‬‫ہک‬‫ج‬‫رکفی‬‫رونش‬‫اینپ‬‫یب‬‫انئ‬‫پ‬‫ںیم‬‫ںیم‬‫االطصح‬‫یک‬’’‫یقیلخت‬‘‘‫ایق‬‫رپ‬‫ایخیل‬‫رونش‬‫رغمیب‬‫اےس‬‫ےہ۔‬‫ایت‬‫پ‬‫رار‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ق‬ً‫اعطق‬‫ا‬‫رکپ‬‫س‬ ‫ںیہن‬‫ااصنف‬‫رکو‬‫رشیتعی‬‫۔‬‫ےچ‬،‫ارل‬‫ا‬‫گ‬‫ی‬‫ی‬‫ی‬‫ش‬،‫یب‬‫انئ‬‫پ‬،‫لگیہ‬‫ہکلب‬‫ایگ۔‬‫ںیہن‬‫ہہب‬‫ںیم‬‫رواین‬‫یک‬‫ارخی‬ ‫ت‬ ‫پ‬‫رطح‬‫یک‬,GuenonRene،Louis Massignon،Alexis Carrel‫یک‬‫رشیتعی‬‫یلع‬‫ےئلیک‬‫اعمرشت‬‫اور‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ان‬‫ان‬‫ایک۔‬‫اطعء‬‫ووجد‬‫اریخی‬ ‫ت‬ ‫پ‬‫ںیم‬‫تقیقح‬‫االسیم‬‫وک‬‫ااکفر‬ٰ‫یلع‬‫ا‬‫ےسیج‬‫ےک‬ ‫اولیج‬‫ٓڈیئپ‬‫ا‬Lings, MartinCorbin, HenryChittick, WilliamdtF.Schuon Titus Burckhar‫ےسیج‬ ‫ںیم‬‫اقمےلب‬‫ےک‬‫رکفمنی‬’’‫انیبمل‬‫اغیپم‬‘‘‫ےہ۔‬‫ںیم‬ٓ‫اکی‬‫اور‬‫ں‬‫ی‬‫ی‬‫س‬‫گ‬ ٓ‫ا‬‫ٹنیس‬‫االقنب‬‫ملعم‬‫دیہش‬‫اس‬‫ںیم‬‫نمض‬‫ےک‬‫الخایقت‬‫ا‬‫و‬‫ذہتی‬‫ت‬‫ہفسلف‬‫وک‬‫ارواح‬‫یک‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ ‫رکپ‬‫ڈر‬‫ن‬‫اولیج‬‫ٓڈیئپ‬‫ا‬‫یک‬‫ران‬‫ای‬‫وہں۔‬ٓ ‫وک‬‫وقم‬‫ےہ۔‬‫وصقمد‬‫اکٹھچرا‬‫اطمقب‬‫ےک‬‫اولیج‬‫ٓڈیئپ‬‫ا‬‫ت‬‫اغیپم‬‫ےک‬‫رشیتعی‬‫یلع‬‫ےس‬ٔ‫ااھجلو‬‫ےک‬‫اکنفروں‬‫ذمیبہ‬‫اور‬‫وخادیبیگ‬‫یک‬‫دیقعت‬‫ںیمہ‬‫ٓج‬‫ا‬‫ا‬‫پ‬‫امرسک‬ ،‫داین‬‫ذمیبہ‬،‫اقثیتف‬،‫اعمرشیت‬‫ااقدعہ‬‫پ‬‫اینپ‬‫اری‬‫ہ‬‫یہن۔‬‫رضورت‬‫یک‬‫وہےن‬‫اکشر‬‫اک‬‫ویمہفں‬‫وخش‬‫ویحاین‬،‫وبلھج‬،‫امدی‬‫یک‬‫ر‬ ‫ت‬ ‫اسری‬‫اانپ‬Frame of Reference‫ہ‬ ‫اچ‬‫دایع‬‫االقنیب‬‫اک‬ؓ‫ذر‬‫اوب‬‫ںیمہ‬‫۔‬‫ےہ‬‫ے‬‫ی‬‫ی‬‫ا‬‫وج‬ؓ‫ر‬‫ذ‬‫اوب‬‫۔‬‫الف‬‫ےہ‬‫داتی‬‫رار‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ق‬‫رتمادف‬‫اک‬‫رفک‬‫وک‬‫س‬‫شیپ‬‫ارطسح‬‫وحاہل‬‫اک‬ؐ‫یبن‬‫اےنپ‬‫دایع‬‫ہی‬‫اک‬‫االقنب‬‫۔‬ ‫ہک‬‫ےہ‬‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ ‫رکپ‬’’‫ا‬‫پ‬‫راہ‬‫ےک‬‫دروازے‬‫دورسے‬‫اامین‬‫وت‬‫ےہ‬‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ ‫وہپ‬‫دالخ‬‫ےس‬‫دروازے‬‫ای‬‫االفس‬‫ںیم‬‫رھگ‬‫یسک‬‫ج‬‫ےہ‬‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ ‫اجپ‬‫لکن‬‫ر‬‫ہ‬‘‘‫۔‬‫ہی‬‫یہ‬‫اغیپم‬‫اک‬‫اولیج‬‫ٓڈیئپ‬‫ا‬ ‫ریغب‬‫ےک‬‫تمس‬ ‫ت‬ ‫رس‬ُ‫د‬‫یک‬‫االصح‬‫ےہ۔‬‫رضورت‬‫یک‬‫االصح‬‫رکفی‬‫اینپ‬‫ںیمہ‬‫ےہ۔‬‫ااجتحج‬‫ا‬‫رساپ‬،‫اقحل‬‫ااقحق‬‫الخف‬‫ےک‬‫ذمتیبہ‬‫ایسیلب‬،‫ذتینہ‬‫روعین‬‫ق‬‫مہ‬ ‫ےنب‬‫ایئ‬‫امتش‬‫اور‬‫ا‬‫امتش‬‫ںیم‬ ‫ت‬ ‫احل‬‫ایس‬‫رک‬‫ھجل‬ُ‫ا‬‫ںیم‬‫رکچوں‬‫ےک‬‫الکم‬‫اور‬‫لاکحم‬‫ا‬،‫وسم‬ ُ‫ر‬‫یہ‬‫ےہ‬‫دورسی‬‫ےک‬‫وہےن‬‫رکفی‬‫العوہ‬‫تمس‬ ‫ت‬ ‫درس‬‫یک‬‫االصح‬‫ےگ۔‬‫رںیہ‬ ‫رکفی‬‫اس‬‫ھچک‬‫س‬‫ایق‬‫پ‬‫ںیہن۔‬‫اولیج‬‫ٓڈیئپ‬‫ا‬‫وج‬‫االصح‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ای‬‫پ‬‫رات‬‫ای‬‫ےک‬،‫ےہ‬‫اغیپم‬‫اک‬‫رشیتعی‬‫یلع‬،‫ایقم‬‫اک‬‫ےہ۔‬‫اولیج‬‫ٓڈیئپ‬‫ا‬‫یک‬‫رشیتعی‬‫یلع‬‫دقمہم‬‫ارا‬‫ہ‬‫ےگ۔‬‫وہں‬ ‫در‬‫ںیہ‬‫ےتہک‬‫ےہ۔‬‫ثحب‬‫رایت‬‫ای‬ ‫ت‬ ‫پ‬‫طقف‬‫و‬‫ااہتجد‬‫اور‬‫زعاداری‬‫وسال‬‫الص‬‫وت‬‫ےہ۔‬‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ ‫وہپ‬‫ملع‬‫ٓداھ‬‫ا‬‫وسال‬ ‫ت‬ ‫س‬‫ےہ‬‫یہ‬‫ہک‬‫ہی‬!‫ت‬‫اہشدت‬‫ٓف‬‫ا‬‫اولیج‬‫ٓڈیئپ‬‫ا‬‫اس‬‫پ‬‫ارے‬‫ہ‬‫ا‬‫ٓپ‬‫ا‬ ‫ت‬‫رعمتف‬،ؑ‫نیسح‬‫اامم‬‫ےہ؟؟‬‫دعل‬‫ت‬‫ہم‬‫دقم‬،‫االسم‬ ‫روحت‬،ؑ‫یلع‬‫اامم‬‫ےہ۔‬‫وصقمد‬‫ںیم‬‫االصح‬‫رکفی‬‫اری‬‫ہ‬‫تقیقح‬‫در‬‫یہ‬‫وصحل‬‫اک‬‫اولیج‬‫ٓڈیئپ‬‫ا‬‫اس‬ٓ ‫ےئلیک‬‫اولیج‬‫ٓڈیئپ‬‫ا‬‫وصقمد‬‫ںیم‬‫االصح‬‫رکفی‬‫اس‬‫ای‬‫ملع‬‫اچےئہ۔‬‫ا‬‫رکپ‬‫ےس‬‫ےکاحلظ‬‫واسلئ‬‫اےنپ‬‫اےنپ‬‫رپ‬‫وطر‬‫ٓزاداہن‬‫ا‬‫ںیم‬‫وم‬‫و‬‫عل‬،‫قیقحت‬‫یملع‬‫ںیمہ‬ ‫اکانئیت‬‫ا‬‫ٓپ‬‫ا‬‫ںیہمت‬‫ےن‬‫س‬ُ‫ا‬‫ہک‬‫ےہ‬‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ ‫رامپ‬‫ق‬ٰ‫یل‬‫اعت‬‫اہلل‬‫وخد‬‫وھجمس۔‬‫ہن‬‫رامغل‬‫ی‬‫ںیم‬‫مق‬‫ا‬‫پ‬،‫رصم‬،‫دغباد‬‫وک‬‫اس‬‫ےہ۔‬‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ ‫رھک‬‫تیثیح‬‫اعریگمل‬،‫ت‬‫ںیم‬‫اافنس‬‫اور‬‫ٓافق‬‫ا‬،‫ٓن‬‫ا‬‫ر‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ق‬ ‫ا‬‫ہ‬‫ںیہ۔‬‫دی‬‫ت‬‫وصحل‬‫ہک‬‫ےہ‬‫رامن‬‫ق‬‫اک‬‫اک‬‫پ‬ؐ‫یبن‬‫رے‬‫ملع‬‫وہا‬‫ولعمم‬‫۔‬ٔ‫اجو‬‫ےلچ‬‫یھب‬‫نیچ‬‫واےطس‬‫ملع‬،‫ڈھ‬ ُ‫ن‬‫اور‬ٔ‫او‬ ‫ت‬ ‫پ‬،‫س‬‫ی‬‫ش‬‫و‬‫و‬‫ف‬‫ی‬‫ک‬,‫ےک‬‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ ‫وہپ‬‫وموجد‬‫یھب‬‫ںیم‬‫دنمروں‬ ‫ےہ‬‫۔‬‫وہ‬‫ںیم‬‫یس‬‫ےک‬‫ر‬‫اکق‬‫وہ‬‫کش‬‫ےب‬،‫و‬‫رک‬‫احلص‬‫ےس‬ُ‫ا‬‫ےہ۔‬‫اتمع‬‫دشمگہ‬‫یک‬‫ومنم‬‫ملع‬‫ےہہک‬‫رامن‬‫ق‬‫اک‬ؑ‫یلع‬‫اکانئت‬‫ومالےئ‬‫وخد‬ٓ‫ت‬‫تف‬‫۔‬‫ادنکس‬،‫رصم‬‫ےک‬‫رہی‬
  6. 6. )6 ‫ہحفص‬( :‫وہےئ‬‫اخمبط‬‫ویں‬‫اقط‬‫پ‬ ‫ٓنت‬‫ا‬‫ر‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ق‬‫وت‬‫اماگن‬‫ےسوشمرہ‬‫املعل‬‫اب‬‫پ‬‫ج‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ای‬‫پ‬‫یک‬‫اخےن‬‫بتک‬’’‫اینپ‬‫اینپ‬‫یک‬‫یہ‬‫ٓن‬‫ا‬‫ر‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ق‬‫ہی‬،‫رکو‬‫ابتہ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫م‬‫ںیم‬‫دض‬‫یک‬‫ٓن‬‫ا‬‫ر‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ق‬‫وک‬‫اتکوبں‬‫ان‬ ‫ںیہ۔‬‫رکیت‬‫رشتحی‬‫اطمقب‬‫ےک‬‫ادعتساد‬‘‘ ‫ےس‬‫یتمسق‬‫وخش‬ٓ‫ت‬‫اغیپم‬‫اک‬‫رشیتعی‬‫یلع‬‫ڈارٹک‬‫ےئلیک‬‫االصح‬‫رکفی‬‫اری‬‫ہ‬‫ٓڈیئ‬‫ا‬ُٓ‫ا‬‫اولیج‬‫پ‬‫ےہ‬‫دایتسب‬‫ںیم‬‫ات‬‫ونعاپ‬‫ذلی‬‫دنمرہج‬‫ےک‬‫رامج‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ی‬‫ردو‬‫۔‬ٓ ٓ ❖‫وہ؟‬‫ایک‬‫ٓاغز‬‫ا‬‫ہطقن‬❖‫انیعل‬‫بصن‬❖‫رکفت‬‫ہفسلف‬ ❖‫رکف‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ت‬ ‫اکمی‬‫رغمیب‬‫اور‬‫ان‬‫ان‬،‫االسم‬❖‫ان‬‫ان‬ ‫زدنانت‬‫اہچر‬❖‫وکشش‬‫ای‬‫یک‬‫یمہف‬‫االسم‬ ❖‫جح‬❖‫راہتس‬ ‫یہی‬ ‫ےن‬ ‫وہنں‬ُ‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ ‫دوس‬ ‫اہں‬ ‫ایک‬‫اایتخر‬ ❖‫رکف‬‫ت‬‫ہچی‬‫در‬‫این‬‫ای‬‫ںیم‬‫روم‬‫وسرہ‬ ❖‫او‬‫یلع‬‫اہنتیئ‬‫ر‬❖‫ودحت‬‫انیم‬‫یلع‬❖‫چس‬‫المیئ‬‫دوی‬‫ای‬‫یلع‬ ❖‫غیت‬‫یک‬‫رعب‬‫ت‬‫ر‬‫وسہشا‬’’‫ال‬‘‘❖‫ارہ‬‫دوپ‬‫ذر‬‫اوب‬❖‫ںیم‬‫ٓےنیئ‬‫ا‬‫ےک‬‫االسم‬‫دمحمی‬:‫عیشت‬ ❖ٓ ‫ت‬ ‫اامم‬‫اور‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ام‬❖‫اں‬‫دارپ‬‫ذہم‬‫اور‬‫اقتےض‬:‫عیشت‬❖‫تیعیش‬‫رخ‬ ُ‫س‬ ❖‫ٓدم‬‫ا‬‫ت‬‫وارث‬‫ت‬‫نیسح‬❖‫رلگن‬ ‫ت‬‫رمگ‬❖‫اہلل‬‫ار‬‫پ‬ ❖‫داع‬‫دراگسہ‬‫یک‬‫اجسد‬‫اامم‬❖‫داع‬‫یک‬‫اکرل‬‫س‬‫س‬‫ک‬‫ل‬ ‫ا‬‫ڈارٹک‬❖‫اف‬‫ںیہ‬‫افہمط‬‫ہمط‬ ❖‫ارتعاض‬ ‫ت‬‫ذمہ‬‫ااظتنر‬❖‫ںیم‬‫ےکااظتنر‬‫ددنھہ‬‫اجنت‬:‫رنہ‬❖‫لبقتسم‬‫یک‬‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ ‫پ‬‫ر‬‫خی‬‫رپ‬‫ا‬ٓ‫ی‬‫رظن‬ ❖‫اص‬ٓ‫ت‬‫ج‬‫ت‬‫قلخ‬‫میظع‬❖‫ر‬‫اس‬‫امتل‬ٓ‫ت‬ؐ‫ب‬‫یک‬‫رثک‬ٓ‫ت‬‫ت‬‫ا‬‫ز‬‫و‬‫ا‬‫ج‬‫ےک‬ ‫رحم‬‫اک‬‫ت‬ ❖‫وت‬‫مت‬‫رپ‬‫یتس‬ ❖‫اج‬‫ینیشن‬‫ا‬‫و‬‫ر‬‫وش‬‫ر‬ٰٓ‫ی‬ ٓ

