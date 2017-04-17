Презентация: Сумма углоа треугольника

«Любая гипотеза требует доказательства. Никакое человеческое исследование не может быть названо истиной, если оно не прохо...
Сумма угловСумма углов треугольникатреугольника Задачи урока: Повторить определение, признаки и свойства параллельных прям...
3 1 2 4 а 7 5 6 8 b c Какие виды углов образуются при пересечении двух прямых секущей? Дайте определение параллельных пр...
ТРЕУГОЛЬНИК
Математический папирус Ахмеса (также известен как папирус Ринда или папирус Райнда) — древнеегипетское учебное руководство...
Герон Александрийский (вероятно, I-II вв. н. э.)-древнегреческий инженер, физик, механик, математик, изобретатель.
А ВС Сторона прямоугольного треугольника, лежащая против прямого угла, называется гипотенузой, а две другие – катетами.
Этот способ применялся тысячелетия назад строителями египетских пирамид. С В А
Центр масс -это точка пересечения медиан треугольника.
Треугольники в конструкции мостов. Высоковольтные линии электропередачи. Треугольники делают конструкции надежными. 19 мар...
Начиная игру в бильярд, необходимо расположить шары в виде треугольника. Для этого используют специальную треугольную рамк...
музыкальный инструмент в виде металлического прута , изогнутого в форме треугольника. Один из углов оставлен открытым (кон...
Практическое задание.Практическое задание.
ТЕОРЕМА О СУММЕ УГЛОВТЕОРЕМА О СУММЕ УГЛОВ ТРЕУГОЛЬНИКА –ТРЕУГОЛЬНИКА – СУММА УГЛОВСУММА УГЛОВ ТРЕУГОЛЬНИКАТРЕУГОЛЬНИКА РА...
Из истории математикиИз истории математики «Сумма внутренних углов треугольника равна двум прямым» Пифагор (580 – 500 г.г....
Найдите сумму углов треугольника АВС. A СB D E
Найдите сумму углов треугольника АВС.
Задача 1.НайдитеЗадача 1.Найдите угол Сугол С 60° 50° Спрятать объекты Показать надпись Спрятать объекты А С В 20° F Е D З...
Задача 3. Найдите углы К и N. 50° K N M Задача 4. Найдите углы P и T. 30° H P T
Найдите неизвестные углыНайдите неизвестные углы треугольникатреугольника
Вычислите все неизвестныеВычислите все неизвестные углыуглы
Внешний угол треугольника-Внешний угол треугольника- это угол, смежный с одним из внутренних угловэто угол, смежный с одни...
Чтобы переваривать знания, надо поглощать их с аппетитом. Анатоль Франс. французский писатель и литературный критик
Домашнее задание. 1)Доказать в тетради теорему о сумме углов треугольника (любым способом) 2)Доказать в тетради теорему, в...
