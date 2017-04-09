Презентація:Крок до зірок

КРОК ДО ЗІРОККРОК ДО ЗІРОК Математика, 5 класМатематика, 5 клас ТЕМА. ДЕСЯТКОВІ ДРОБИТЕМА. ДЕСЯТКОВІ ДРОБИ
ЗМІСТЗМІСТ 1.1. ЗАПАЛИ СВОЮ ЗІРКУ –ЗАПАЛИ СВОЮ ЗІРКУ – Множення і діленняМноження і ділення десяткового дробу на розряднуд...
0,132:0,10,132:0,1 354∙0,01354∙0,01 5,673∙1005,673∙100 738:0,01738:0,01 0,425:100,425:10 83,41 : 1000 27,56∙100027,56∙1000
МатематичнаМатематична естафетаестафета
Знайдіть пропущені числаЗнайдіть пропущені числа :0,02 :0,02 –– 0,13 0,13 ∙∙2,22,2 -1,07 -1,07 ∙∙44 5,485,48 0,030,03 1,51...
ЗЛОВИ ВІРНУЗЛОВИ ВІРНУ ВІДПОВІДЬВІДПОВІДЬ
Обчисли зручнимОбчисли зручним способом:способом: 0,125 ∙ 1,4 ∙ 80,125 ∙ 1,4 ∙ 8 11,211,2 0,1750,175 11,411,4 1,41,4
ОбчислиОбчисли зручним способом:зручним способом: (6-5,5+5-4,5+4-3,5+3-2,5) 4꞉(6-5,5+5-4,5+4-3,5+3-2,5) 4꞉ 0,50,5 0,30,3 2...
РозРозв'яжітьв'яжіть рівняннярівняння х = 2х = 2 3х–1,26 = 4,743х–1,26 = 4,74х–3,25+17,5∙0,1 =14,2х–3,25+17,5∙0,1 =14,2 х=...
1. Округлити число 791,251 до десятих1. Округлити число 791,251 до десятих 791,3791,3 791,2791,2 790790 791,25791,25
2. Серед чисел:2. Серед чисел: 104,06; 104,61; 105; 104,999104,06; 104,61; 105; 104,999 оберіть найбільше і поясніть свій ...
3. Знайдіть значення виразу3. Знайдіть значення виразу 18,7∙8 + 18,7∙218,7∙8 + 18,7∙2 ,, застосовуючи розподільний закон м...
4. Розв'яжіть рівняння4. Розв'яжіть рівняння хх ∙ 0,3= 28,2∙ 0,3= 28,2 9494 9,49,4 14,114,1 84,684,6
5. Знайдіть значення виразу (53,6 ∙0,6 – 31,98) : 0,5 0,3060,306 3,63,6 0,360,36 3636
6.6. Розв'яжіть рівнянняРозв'яжіть рівняння 2,92,9хх –1,1–1,1хх = 37,8= 37,8 20,120,1 1,111,11 2,12,1 2121
7. На скільки сума чисел7. На скільки сума чисел 12,4812,48 іі 0,250,25 більша від їх добуткубільша від їх добутку 15,8515...
8. Знайдіть найбільше натуральне8. Знайдіть найбільше натуральне ЗначенняЗначення хх,, при якому буде правильноюпри якому ...
9. Периметр прямокутника9. Периметр прямокутника 34,634,6 см, а однасм, а одна з його сторінз його сторін 9,19,1 см. Знайд...
З повагою до вас, Бугаєва Л. Ф. – учительЗ повагою до вас, Бугаєва Л. Ф. – учитель математики НВК Асканія-Нова - гімназіям...
  1. 1. КРОК ДО ЗІРОККРОК ДО ЗІРОК Математика, 5 класМатематика, 5 клас ТЕМА. ДЕСЯТКОВІ ДРОБИТЕМА. ДЕСЯТКОВІ ДРОБИ
  2. 2. ЗМІСТЗМІСТ 1.1. ЗАПАЛИ СВОЮ ЗІРКУ –ЗАПАЛИ СВОЮ ЗІРКУ – Множення і діленняМноження і ділення десяткового дробу на розряднудесяткового дробу на розрядну одиницюодиницю 2.2. МАТЕМАТИЧНА ЕСТАФЕТА -МАТЕМАТИЧНА ЕСТАФЕТА - Вправа на всі дії зВправа на всі дії з десятковими дробамидесятковими дробами 3. ЗЛОВИ ВІРНУ ВІДПОВІДЬ -3. ЗЛОВИ ВІРНУ ВІДПОВІДЬ - Обчислити зручним способомОбчислити зручним способом 4.4. РОЗВ'ЯЗАТИ РІВНЯННЯРОЗВ'ЯЗАТИ РІВНЯННЯ 5. ПІДСУМКОВЕ ПОВТОРЕННЯ5. ПІДСУМКОВЕ ПОВТОРЕННЯ
  3. 3. 0,132:0,10,132:0,1 354∙0,01354∙0,01 5,673∙1005,673∙100 738:0,01738:0,01 0,425:100,425:10 83,41 : 1000 27,56∙100027,56∙1000
  4. 4. МатематичнаМатематична естафетаестафета
  5. 5. Знайдіть пропущені числаЗнайдіть пропущені числа :0,02 :0,02 –– 0,13 0,13 ∙∙2,22,2 -1,07 -1,07 ∙∙44 5,485,48 0,030,03 1,51,5 1,371,37 0,50,5 1,11,1 1,51,5
  6. 6. ЗЛОВИ ВІРНУЗЛОВИ ВІРНУ ВІДПОВІДЬВІДПОВІДЬ
  7. 7. Обчисли зручнимОбчисли зручним способом:способом: 0,125 ∙ 1,4 ∙ 80,125 ∙ 1,4 ∙ 8 11,211,2 0,1750,175 11,411,4 1,41,4
  8. 8. ОбчислиОбчисли зручним способом:зручним способом: (6-5,5+5-4,5+4-3,5+3-2,5) 4꞉(6-5,5+5-4,5+4-3,5+3-2,5) 4꞉ 0,50,5 0,30,3 22 2,52,5
  9. 9. РозРозв'яжітьв'яжіть рівняннярівняння х = 2х = 2 3х–1,26 = 4,743х–1,26 = 4,74х–3,25+17,5∙0,1 =14,2х–3,25+17,5∙0,1 =14,2 х=15,7х=15,7
  10. 10. 1. Округлити число 791,251 до десятих1. Округлити число 791,251 до десятих 791,3791,3 791,2791,2 790790 791,25791,25
  11. 11. 2. Серед чисел:2. Серед чисел: 104,06; 104,61; 105; 104,999104,06; 104,61; 105; 104,999 оберіть найбільше і поясніть свій вибіроберіть найбільше і поясніть свій вибір 104,999104,999 105105 104,61104,61 104,06104,06
  12. 12. 3. Знайдіть значення виразу3. Знайдіть значення виразу 18,7∙8 + 18,7∙218,7∙8 + 18,7∙2 ,, застосовуючи розподільний закон множеннязастосовуючи розподільний закон множення 18,7018,70 18,0718,07 187187 18,718,7
  13. 13. 4. Розв'яжіть рівняння4. Розв'яжіть рівняння хх ∙ 0,3= 28,2∙ 0,3= 28,2 9494 9,49,4 14,114,1 84,684,6
  14. 14. 5. Знайдіть значення виразу (53,6 ∙0,6 – 31,98) : 0,5 0,3060,306 3,63,6 0,360,36 3636
  15. 15. 6.6. Розв'яжіть рівнянняРозв'яжіть рівняння 2,92,9хх –1,1–1,1хх = 37,8= 37,8 20,120,1 1,111,11 2,12,1 2121
  16. 16. 7. На скільки сума чисел7. На скільки сума чисел 12,4812,48 іі 0,250,25 більша від їх добуткубільша від їх добутку 15,8515,85 12,7312,73 9,619,61 31,231,2
  17. 17. 8. Знайдіть найбільше натуральне8. Знайдіть найбільше натуральне ЗначенняЗначення хх,, при якому буде правильноюпри якому буде правильною нерівністьнерівність 7∙7∙х <х < 42,642,6 88 77 66 55
  18. 18. 9. Периметр прямокутника9. Периметр прямокутника 34,634,6 см, а однасм, а одна з його сторінз його сторін 9,19,1 см. Знайдітьсм. Знайдіть площу прямокутника.площу прямокутника. 76 см76 см22 74,62 см74,62 см22 76,42 см76,42 см22 74 см74 см22
  19. 19. З повагою до вас, Бугаєва Л. Ф. – учительЗ повагою до вас, Бугаєва Л. Ф. – учитель математики НВК Асканія-Нова - гімназіяматематики НВК Асканія-Нова - гімназія

