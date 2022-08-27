Successfully reported this slideshow.
Five_Approaches_to_Qualitative_Research.pptx

Aug. 27, 2022
Five_Approaches_to_Qualitative_Research.pptx

Aug. 27, 2022
Education

Five_Approaches_to_Qualitative_Research.pptx

  1. 1. FIVE APPROACHES TO QUALITATIVE RESEARCH Janet Hightower The Chicago School of Professional Psychology OL621 Discussion 2 – Unit 3
  2. 2. FIVE APPROACHES - TABLE 1 Method Study Focus Analytical Focus Background Ethnography Culture – cultural group (Seek to understand) Describe a culture or cultural group 20th Century anthropologist Boas, Malinowski, Radcliffe-Brown, and Mead Comparative cultural anthropology, geographic locational studies (Creswell, 2013) Grounded Theory Cultural groups (Discover) Research theory grounded in data of social processes Developed by Glaser and Strauss 1967, sociology, and rooted in observation (Creswell, 2013). Phenomenology Individual experience – People’s subjective experiences, interpretations of the world (Describe the experience) Research the lived experiences Philosophical perspective- Psychology, Sociology and Social work. Narrative Individual experiences told in stories and lived experiences (Report the story) Exploration of the individual phenomenon Originated from literature, history, anthropology, sociology, sociolinguistics, and education (Creswell, 2013) Case Study One or more issues studied in a setting (Explore a process) In-depth analysis of a single or multiple case Freud and Piaget – modern social science, anthropology, and sociology (Creswell, 2013)
  3. 3. FIVE APPROACHES - TABLE 2 Method Data Collection Data Analysis Questions Ethnography Interview with artifacts for long periods of time (e.g. 6 months – year) • Descriptive • Analysis • Interpretation What is self—efficacy for Muslims and Christians? What role does ethics play in transnational organizations. Grounded Theory Interview 20 – 30 people detailed theory • Open coding • Conditional Matrix • Selective Coding • Axial Coding What methods do leaders need to discover learn new communication skills. What is the process for implementing the ethical rules for leaders, managers, and employees? Phenomenology Interviews up to 10 people • Description of experience • Meaning themes • Statements What does it mean to apply strategic leadership methods for leaders and employees? How would leaders and employees describe spiritual leadership? Narrative Interviews • Epiphanies • Stories • Historical content What is the experience of employees that became leaders for the first time? When leaders change job, what are their experiences in job motivation? Case Study Documents, archival records, interviews, observations, and physical artifacts. • Description • Themes • Assertions How do women in leadership positions decide whether they are able to be effective leaders with all male employees?
  4. 4. FIVE APPROACHES - TABLE 3 Methods Overcoming Challenges Ethnography Researches need to be sensitive to the needs of the participants – avoid going native. Grounded Theory Discriminant sampling, and recognize the primary outcome of the study is theory with specific components a central phenomenon: causal conditions, consequences, strategies, and conditions and context (Creswell, 2013). Phenomenology Researchers need structured approach to analyzing data – understand philosophical assumptions and identify with the assumptions, and suspending in a reflective move cultivating curiosity (Creswell, 2013). Narrative Researcher needs to collect extensive information from the participant, clear understanding of individual’s life and experiences, and an active collaborative including their own experiences (Creswell, 2013).
  5. 5. FIVE APPROACHES – COMPARISON Comparing narrative research compared to ethnography:  Narrative inquires about the focus of the stories told from the participants around in chronological order compared to ethnography which focuses on setting the participants stories within the context of the culture and culture-sharing groups and compared to In case study a single cases is selected illustrating an issue, with a detailed description of the setting for the case. Narrative compared to ethnography, and case study:  When comparing narrative to ethnography, and case study there is similarities when the unit of analysis is a single individual. The similarities include data collection processes, interviews, observations, documents and audiovisual materials, however, the types of data collection would differ.
  6. 6. REFERENCE Creswell, J. (2013). Qualitative inquiry and research design: Choosing among five approaches. Thousand Oaks, CA: Sage Publications.

