Social mobilization-III • Prof Suchitra A Rati
Thank you
  Social mobilization-III • Prof Suchitra A Rati
  Steps of social mobilization The basic steps of social mobilization involve  Defining the problem. ...  Establishing a social mobilization group. ...  Designing strategies, setting objectives and selecting target groups. ...  Developing an action plan with a time line. ...  Building capacity. ...  Identifying partners  Implementation plan of activates  Monitor, evaluate and improve
  Key Tasks for socmob • Developing an ongoing dialogue with community members regarding health issues. • Creating or strengthening community organizations aimed at improving health.
  Social mobilizer • Definition • "Social Mobilizer" is defined as one who assists senior staff in work planning and door to door surveys at all levels. Create awareness of project aim and objectives in the comm.
  Qualities of social mobilizer  High integrity.  Partnering and engaging with stakeholders  Ability to work with minimal supervision.  Report writing skills  Networking and influencing skills.  Highly reliable and dependable.  Passion for children. • Skills in Programming. • Ability to maintain effective working relationships with all levels of staff and donors • Computer skills • Community Facilitation skills • Unities. • Motivate community people through orientation sessions and project briefs
  Role and responsibility of social mobilizer 1. Vulnerable Outreach Communities visits • The Social Mobiliser is responsible for directly assisting vulnerable refugees : • Conduct outreach activities in relevant areas of intervention in Informal Education • Outreach activities will include distribution of HP materials, engagement with children in play activities and child friendly spaces, • assisting select teachers with informal education programming and the establishment of WASH committees. • Communicate with administrative people • Assist in the distribution of HP materials or other programmatic materials where required
  2. Coordination • Assist to coordinate the team effort of conducting field visits and planning of intervention activities • Assist the implementation of intervention activities (Informal Education,] and make specific recommendations on vulnerabilities and internal referrals where appropriate. • Assist informal education and hygiene promotion activities as required in the field.
  3. Regular communication • Participate in weekly team meetings. • Attend regular community meetings in targeted areas. • Advocate with service providers for the inclusion of vulnerable families in to relevant program intervention activities. • Coordinate with other programs serving refugees and asylum-seekers that may be complementary. • Establish good and regular communication with project beneficiaries, ACTED partners and various service providers. • Establish good communication and coordination with all relevant ACTED departments. • Strictly follow the ACTED internal procedures and guidelines.
  4. Provide training and support to Syrian volunteers • Engage ACTED Staff and VOC residents to implement interventions. 5. Reporting • The Social Mobilizer is responsible for preparing accurate, honest, and timely reports of their individual activities (Informal Education, PSS, WASH, and LS). • In particular this includes maintaining signed records of the engagement and activities with the community. • The Social Mobilizer is also encouraged to prepare written reports of the results of their activities, assessments and observations
  6. Security • In close collaboration with the Security Officer, the social mobilizer will act as a focal point for security. This responsibility refers to the following duties: • Assist the security officer in monitoring the security situation in VOCs. • Contribute to the implementation of security operating standards and procedures in the field. • Facilitate security information to the team when implementing activities in the field. • Collect and report feedback from the emergency response team on safety/security issues and update security officer where required. • Assist with providing training to the emergency response staff on security and communications procedures. • Assist security officer in carrying out weekly security checks. Ensure all communication equipment is in working condition and report any issue to the security officer.
  Thank you

