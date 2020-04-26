Sociaal mobilization i

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Social mobilization-I Prof Suchitra A Rati
Community mobilization is a process through which action is stimulated by a community itself, that is planned, carried out...
• Social mobilization is the task of mobilizing all societal and personal influences on an individual and family to prompt...
• Social mobilization is a process to engage a wide range of traditional, community, civil society and opinion leaders aro...
• Social mobilization refers to mobilization of civilian population. • Social mobilization is often used by grassroots- ba...
Definition- • Social mobilization is the process of bringing together all societal and personal influences to raise awaren...
Aim and objectives of Social mobilization aims to facilitate change through an interdisciplinary approach  To help infras...
Basic principles of social mobilization • Mobilizing decision-makers including the organizational infrastructure; • Mobili...
6 Principles of Social Mobilization • 1. Understanding the nature of caste • 2. There are many ways to work • 3. The ideal...
• To shift our planet onto a sustainable development path, SDG 17 includes an explicit target to: “encourage and promote e...
The Benefits of Social Mobilisation The benefits of social mobilisation are listedbelow, Poverty Alleviation Promoting D...
• Communities are energized to engage and participate in a processes, structures and activities to achieve a common goal o...
