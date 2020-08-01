Successfully reported this slideshow.
COVID-19 Update (US States): July 31, 2020

Published in: Health & Medicine
COVID-19 Update (US States): July 31, 2020

  1. 1. US States US States: 1
  2. 2. Alabama 123,971 2,821 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Alabama projection as of 2020-07-31 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 500 1,000 1,500 2,000 2,500 0 50 100 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 85,762 (1,980) -- Deaths: 1,565 (27) -- Case Mortality: 1.8% -- Daily Change: -1.1% Cases, +0.7% Deaths 2020-07-31 US States: 2
  3. 3. Alaska 6,944 35 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Alaska projection as of 2020-07-31 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 50 100 150 200 0.0 2.5 5.0 7.5 10.0 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 2,879 (81) -- Deaths: 23 (1) -- Case Mortality: 0.8% -- Daily Change: +2.5% Cases, +9.9% Deaths 2020-07-31 US States: 3
  4. 4. Arizona 270,238 8,821 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Arizona projection as of 2020-07-31 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 1,000 2,000 3,000 4,000 0 50 100 150 200 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 170,798 (2,525) -- Deaths: 3,626 (172) -- Case Mortality: 2.1% -- Daily Change: -1.7% Cases, +0.7% Deaths 2020-07-31 US States: 4
  5. 5. Arkansas 69,674 755 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Arkansas projection as of 2020-07-31 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 300 600 900 0 20 40 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 41,759 (791) -- Deaths: 442 (8) -- Case Mortality: 1.1% -- Daily Change: +1.0% Cases, +3.4% Deaths 2020-07-31 US States: 5
  6. 6. California 743,066 13,558 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests California projection as of 2020-07-31 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 5,000 10,000 15,000 0 200 400 600 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 492,934 (8,021) -- Deaths: 9,026 (118) -- Case Mortality: 1.8% -- Daily Change: +1.1% Cases, +2.6% Deaths 2020-07-31 US States: 6
  7. 7. Colorado 63,125 1,994 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Colorado projection as of 2020-07-31 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 250 500 750 0 10 20 30 40 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 46,186 (408) -- Deaths: 1,822 (0) -- Case Mortality: 3.9% -- Daily Change: +0.6% Cases, +2.8% Deaths 2020-07-31 US States: 7
  8. 8. Connecticut 52,255 4,564 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Connecticut projection as of 2020-07-31 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 500 1,000 1,500 2,000 0 30 60 90 120 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 49,670 (130) -- Deaths: 4,431 (6) -- Case Mortality: 8.9% -- Daily Change: +9.3% Cases, -3.6% Deaths 2020-07-31 US States: 8
  9. 9. Delaware 17,821 733 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Delaware projection as of 2020-07-31 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 250 500 750 1,000 0 10 20 30 40 50 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 14,689 (87) -- Deaths: 581 (0) -- Case Mortality: 4.0% -- Daily Change: -0.9% Cases, +4.4% Deaths 2020-07-31 US States: 9
  10. 10. District of Columbia 13,953 616 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests District of Columbia projection as of 2020-07-31 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 50 100 150 200 250 0.0 2.5 5.0 7.5 10.0 12.5 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 12,057 (58) -- Deaths: 584 (0) -- Case Mortality: 4.8% -- Daily Change: +0.1% Cases, -10.0% Deaths 2020-07-31 US States: 10
  11. 11. Florida 881,475 13,634 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Florida projection as of 2020-07-31 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 5,000 10,000 15,000 0 200 400 600 800 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 461,379 (9,956) -- Deaths: 6,586 (253) -- Case Mortality: 1.4% -- Daily Change: -1.2% Cases, +3.6% Deaths 2020-07-31 US States: 11
  12. 12. Georgia 302,233 5,180 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Georgia projection as of 2020-07-31 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 1,000 2,000 3,000 4,000 5,000 0 50 100 150 200 250 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 182,286 (3,963) -- Deaths: 3,671 (29) -- Case Mortality: 2.0% -- Daily Change: +0.3% Cases, +3.1% Deaths 2020-07-31 US States: 12
  13. 13. Hawaii 3,226 47 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Hawaii projection as of 2020-07-31 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 50 100 0.0 2.0 4.0 6.0 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 1,989 (124) -- Deaths: 26 (0) -- Case Mortality: 1.3% -- Daily Change: +12.4% Cases, -11.9% Deaths 2020-07-31 US States: 13
  14. 14. Idaho 29,374 421 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Idaho projection as of 2020-07-31 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 200 400 600 800 0 10 20 30 40 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 20,242 (568) -- Deaths: 177 (4) -- Case Mortality: 0.9% -- Daily Change: -0.7% Cases, +6.2% Deaths 2020-07-31 US States: 14
  15. 15. Illinois 214,247 8,196 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Illinois projection as of 2020-07-31 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 1,000 2,000 0 50 100 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 178,135 (1,772) -- Deaths: 7,670 (16) -- Case Mortality: 4.3% -- Daily Change: +1.9% Cases, +1.1% Deaths 2020-07-31 US States: 15
  16. 16. Indiana 90,480 3,304 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Indiana projection as of 2020-07-31 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 500 1,000 0 20 40 60 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 65,253 (954) -- Deaths: 2,946 (14) -- Case Mortality: 4.5% -- Daily Change: +0.5% Cases, +0.5% Deaths 2020-07-31 US States: 16
  17. 17. Iowa 60,940 1,083 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Iowa projection as of 2020-07-31 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 250 500 750 1,000 0 10 20 30 40 50 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 44,285 (662) -- Deaths: 865 (11) -- Case Mortality: 2.0% -- Daily Change: +0.2% Cases, +1.9% Deaths 2020-07-31 US States: 17
  18. 18. Kansas 43,351 462 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Kansas projection as of 2020-07-31 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 200 400 600 0 10 20 30 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 26,885 (294) -- Deaths: 357 (8) -- Case Mortality: 1.3% -- Daily Change: -0.8% Cases, +7.7% Deaths 2020-07-31 US States: 18
  19. 19. Kentucky 49,972 947 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Kentucky projection as of 2020-07-31 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 250 500 750 1,000 0 10 20 30 40 50 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 29,386 (659) -- Deaths: 731 (7) -- Case Mortality: 2.5% -- Daily Change: +1.2% Cases, +2.0% Deaths 2020-07-31 US States: 19
  20. 20. Louisiana 187,716 4,905 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Louisiana projection as of 2020-07-31 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 1,000 2,000 3,000 4,000 0 50 100 150 200 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 114,481 (1,708) -- Deaths: 3,925 (42) -- Case Mortality: 3.4% -- Daily Change: -2.2% Cases, +4.0% Deaths 2020-07-31 US States: 20
  21. 21. Maine 4,424 138 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Maine projection as of 2020-07-31 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 20 40 60 0.0 1.0 2.0 3.0 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 3,888 (22) -- Deaths: 122 (1) -- Case Mortality: 3.1% -- Daily Change: -0.4% Cases, +1.4% Deaths 2020-07-31 US States: 21
  22. 22. Maryland 110,547 3,790 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Maryland projection as of 2020-07-31 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 500 1,000 0 20 40 60 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 87,177 (892) -- Deaths: 3,488 (10) -- Case Mortality: 4.0% -- Daily Change: +1.5% Cases, +2.0% Deaths 2020-07-31 US States: 22
  23. 23. Massachusetts 124,183 9,072 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Massachusetts projection as of 2020-07-31 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 1,000 2,000 3,000 4,000 0 50 100 150 200 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 116,684 (0) -- Deaths: 8,580 (0) -- Case Mortality: 7.4% -- Daily Change: -1.0% Cases, -0.9% Deaths 2020-07-31 US States: 23
  24. 24. Michigan 110,283 6,659 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Michigan projection as of 2020-07-31 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 1,000 2,000 3,000 0 50 100 150 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 89,781 (807) -- Deaths: 6,443 (21) -- Case Mortality: 7.2% -- Daily Change: +1.1% Cases, +0.7% Deaths 2020-07-31 US States: 24
  25. 25. Minnesota 74,966 1,813 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Minnesota projection as of 2020-07-31 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 250 500 750 0 10 20 30 40 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 53,692 (745) -- Deaths: 1,634 (5) -- Case Mortality: 3.0% -- Daily Change: +0.9% Cases, -1.2% Deaths 2020-07-31 US States: 25
  26. 26. Mississippi 99,249 2,431 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Mississippi projection as of 2020-07-31 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 500 1,000 1,500 0 25 50 75 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 57,579 (1,775) -- Deaths: 1,611 (48) -- Case Mortality: 2.8% -- Daily Change: +3.1% Cases, +4.3% Deaths 2020-07-31 US States: 26
  27. 27. Missouri 96,619 1,568 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Missouri projection as of 2020-07-31 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 500 1,000 1,500 2,000 0 30 60 90 120 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 49,139 (2,197) -- Deaths: 1,255 (16) -- Case Mortality: 2.6% -- Daily Change: +6.8% Cases, +5.0% Deaths 2020-07-31 US States: 27
  28. 28. Montana 6,549 152 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Montana projection as of 2020-07-31 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 50 100 150 200 0.0 3.0 6.0 9.0 12.0 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 3,814 (138) -- Deaths: 55 (1) -- Case Mortality: 1.4% -- Daily Change: +2.7% Cases, +5.0% Deaths 2020-07-31 US States: 28
  29. 29. Nebraska 33,327 413 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Nebraska projection as of 2020-07-31 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 100 200 300 400 0.0 5.0 10.0 15.0 20.0 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 25,766 (344) -- Deaths: 328 (4) -- Case Mortality: 1.3% -- Daily Change: +2.9% Cases, -3.3% Deaths 2020-07-31 US States: 29
  30. 30. Nevada 70,963 1,311 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Nevada projection as of 2020-07-31 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 500 1,000 1,500 0 20 40 60 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 46,824 (1,018) -- Deaths: 801 (21) -- Case Mortality: 1.7% -- Daily Change: -1.5% Cases, +3.7% Deaths 2020-07-31 US States: 30
  31. 31. New Hampshire 7,283 457 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests New Hampshire projection as of 2020-07-31 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 50 100 150 0.0 2.0 4.0 6.0 8.0 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 6,544 (31) -- Deaths: 415 (4) -- Case Mortality: 6.3% -- Daily Change: +1.9% Cases, +2.6% Deaths 2020-07-31 US States: 31
  32. 32. New Jersey 188,071 16,414 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests New Jersey projection as of 2020-07-31 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 2,000 4,000 6,000 8,000 0 100 200 300 400 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 180,970 (370) -- Deaths: 15,825 (0) -- Case Mortality: 8.7% -- Daily Change: +5.8% Cases, -5.9% Deaths 2020-07-31 US States: 32
  33. 33. New Mexico 31,040 833 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests New Mexico projection as of 2020-07-31 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 100 200 300 400 500 0.0 5.0 10.0 15.0 20.0 25.0 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 20,388 (252) -- Deaths: 635 (3) -- Case Mortality: 3.1% -- Daily Change: +1.0% Cases, +1.7% Deaths 2020-07-31 US States: 33
  34. 34. New York 432,454 33,283 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests New York projection as of 2020-07-31 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 5,000 10,000 15,000 20,000 0 250 500 750 1,000 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 414,370 (777) -- Deaths: 32,683 (25) -- Case Mortality: 7.9% -- Daily Change: -0.3% Cases, -1.5% Deaths 2020-07-31 US States: 34
  35. 35. North Carolina 190,536 2,866 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests North Carolina projection as of 2020-07-31 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 1,000 2,000 0 50 100 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 120,532 (2,145) -- Deaths: 1,922 (34) -- Case Mortality: 1.6% -- Daily Change: -0.1% Cases, +1.7% Deaths 2020-07-31 US States: 35
  36. 36. North Dakota 10,468 140 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests North Dakota projection as of 2020-07-31 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 50 100 150 0.0 2.0 4.0 6.0 8.0 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 6,301 (74) -- Deaths: 103 (1) -- Case Mortality: 1.6% -- Daily Change: -0.1% Cases, -0.3% Deaths 2020-07-31 US States: 36
  37. 37. Ohio 138,692 4,207 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Ohio projection as of 2020-07-31 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 500 1,000 1,500 0 25 50 75 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 89,626 (1,733) -- Deaths: 3,442 (20) -- Case Mortality: 3.8% -- Daily Change: +0.8% Cases, +2.7% Deaths 2020-07-31 US States: 37
  38. 38. Oklahoma 70,297 771 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Oklahoma projection as of 2020-07-31 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 500 1,000 1,500 0 20 40 60 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 35,740 (1,117) -- Deaths: 536 (13) -- Case Mortality: 1.5% -- Daily Change: +4.3% Cases, +5.4% Deaths 2020-07-31 US States: 38
  39. 39. Oregon 30,468 504 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Oregon projection as of 2020-07-31 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 100 200 300 400 0.0 5.0 10.0 15.0 20.0 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 18,131 (410) -- Deaths: 316 (5) -- Case Mortality: 1.7% -- Daily Change: +0.5% Cases, +5.0% Deaths 2020-07-31 US States: 39
  40. 40. Pennsylvania 141,523 7,729 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Pennsylvania projection as of 2020-07-31 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 1,000 2,000 3,000 0 50 100 150 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 115,807 (868) -- Deaths: 7,194 (23) -- Case Mortality: 6.2% -- Daily Change: +1.1% Cases, -0.9% Deaths 2020-07-31 US States: 40
  41. 41. Rhode Island 20,783 1,064 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Rhode Island projection as of 2020-07-31 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 100 200 300 400 0.0 5.0 10.0 15.0 20.0 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 18,950 (150) -- Deaths: 1,007 (0) -- Case Mortality: 5.3% -- Daily Change: +8.4% Cases, -3.9% Deaths 2020-07-31 US States: 41
  42. 42. South Carolina 114,072 4,462 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests South Carolina projection as of 2020-07-31 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 500 1,000 1,500 2,000 2,500 0 40 80 120 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 87,572 (1,726) -- Deaths: 1,667 (52) -- Case Mortality: 1.9% -- Daily Change: -1.2% Cases, +3.2% Deaths 2020-07-31 US States: 42
  43. 43. South Dakota 10,526 170 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests South Dakota projection as of 2020-07-31 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 50 100 150 0.0 2.0 4.0 6.0 8.0 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 8,685 (44) -- Deaths: 129 (0) -- Case Mortality: 1.5% -- Daily Change: +2.3% Cases, +0.4% Deaths 2020-07-31 US States: 43
  44. 44. Tennessee 186,087 1,886 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Tennessee projection as of 2020-07-31 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 1,000 2,000 3,000 0 50 100 150 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 102,871 (2,049) -- Deaths: 1,033 (13) -- Case Mortality: 1.0% -- Daily Change: -0.2% Cases, +0.8% Deaths 2020-07-31 US States: 44
  45. 45. Texas 564,793 20,390 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Texas projection as of 2020-07-31 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 5,000 10,000 15,000 0 200 400 600 800 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 428,229 (9,234) -- Deaths: 6,442 (140) -- Case Mortality: 1.5% -- Daily Change: -1.3% Cases, +7.2% Deaths 2020-07-31 US States: 45
  46. 46. Utah 62,305 531 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Utah projection as of 2020-07-31 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 250 500 750 1,000 0 10 20 30 40 50 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 39,696 (502) -- Deaths: 300 (8) -- Case Mortality: 0.8% -- Daily Change: -3.1% Cases, +2.5% Deaths 2020-07-31 US States: 46
  47. 47. Vermont 1,617 57 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Vermont projection as of 2020-07-31 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 10 20 30 40 0.00 0.50 1.00 1.50 2.00 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 1,407 (1) -- Deaths: 57 (1) -- Case Mortality: 4.1% -- Daily Change: -8.2% Cases, +30.8% Deaths 2020-07-31 US States: 47
  48. 48. Virginia 121,996 2,427 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Virginia projection as of 2020-07-31 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 500 1,000 1,500 0 20 40 60 80 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 88,904 (911) -- Deaths: 2,141 (16) -- Case Mortality: 2.4% -- Daily Change: +0.5% Cases, +3.7% Deaths 2020-07-31 US States: 48
  49. 49. Washington 87,825 1,775 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Washington projection as of 2020-07-31 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 500 1,000 1,500 0 20 40 60 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 55,803 (818) -- Deaths: 1,564 (9) -- Case Mortality: 2.8% -- Daily Change: -0.7% Cases, +9.9% Deaths 2020-07-31 US States: 49
  50. 50. West Virginia 10,821 135 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests West Virginia projection as of 2020-07-31 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 50 100 150 200 250 0.0 5.0 10.0 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 6,375 (98) -- Deaths: 112 (1) -- Case Mortality: 1.8% -- Daily Change: +1.6% Cases, +11.4% Deaths 2020-07-31 US States: 50
  51. 51. Wisconsin 83,158 1,114 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Wisconsin projection as of 2020-07-31 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 300 600 900 1,200 0 20 40 60 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 52,108 (1,059) -- Deaths: 919 (8) -- Case Mortality: 1.8% -- Daily Change: +0.2% Cases, +3.0% Deaths 2020-07-31 US States: 51
  52. 52. Wyoming 4,416 39 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Wyoming projection as of 2020-07-31 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 20 40 60 0.0 1.0 2.0 3.0 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 2,686 (58) -- Deaths: 26 (0) -- Case Mortality: 1.0% -- Daily Change: +2.2% Cases, -10.5% Deaths 2020-07-31 US States: 52

