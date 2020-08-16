COVID-19 Update (US States): August 15, 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
US States US States: 1
Alabama 136,127 2,413 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase ...
Alaska 4,466 36 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Mo...
Arizona 221,225 5,814 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase ...
Arkansas 66,760 848 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pr...
California 750,743 14,124 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Ph...
Colorado 60,071 1,965 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase ...
Connecticut 52,470 4,483 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Pha...
Delaware 17,537 607 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pr...
District of Columbia 14,141 606 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(li...
Florida 624,586 13,685 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase...
Georgia 296,255 5,746 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase ...
Hawaii 8,824 53 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Mo...
Idaho 35,676 451 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-M...
Illinois 230,177 8,231 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase...
Indiana 93,274 3,295 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase P...
Iowa 58,776 1,111 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-...
Kansas 39,867 480 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-...
Kentucky 48,930 897 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pr...
Louisiana 165,323 5,146 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phas...
Maine 4,348 133 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Mo...
Maryland 112,433 3,813 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase...
Massachusetts 128,382 9,057 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) ...
Michigan 112,171 6,713 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase...
Minnesota 75,666 1,847 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase...
Mississippi 90,770 2,732 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Pha...
Missouri 74,190 1,531 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase ...
Montana 7,834 141 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-...
Nebraska 34,555 402 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pr...
Nevada 77,807 1,421 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pr...
New Hampshire 7,369 435 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phas...
New Jersey 192,442 15,997 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Ph...
New Mexico 26,878 801 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase ...
New York 433,322 32,998 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phas...
North Carolina 171,070 2,913 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line)...
North Dakota 10,700 143 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phas...
Ohio 127,195 4,261 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre...
Oklahoma 52,644 817 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pr...
Oregon 28,534 492 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-...
Pennsylvania 140,348 7,652 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) P...
Rhode Island 21,930 1,035 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Ph...
South Carolina 129,364 3,206 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line)...
South Dakota 11,398 184 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phas...
Tennessee 167,953 1,775 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phas...
Texas 686,392 16,075 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase P...
Utah 53,210 459 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Mo...
Vermont 1,557 61 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-M...
Virginia 123,155 2,728 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase...
Washington 79,008 2,009 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phas...
West Virginia 10,749 221 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Pha...
Wisconsin 79,299 1,172 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase...
Wyoming 3,855 34 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-M...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

COVID-19 Update (US States): August 15, 2020

33 views

Published on

COVID-19 Update (US States): August 15, 2020

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

COVID-19 Update (US States): August 15, 2020

  1. 1. US States US States: 1
  2. 2. Alabama 136,127 2,413 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Alabama projection as of 2020-08-15 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 500 1,000 1,500 2,000 0 30 60 90 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 106,309 (752) -- Deaths: 1,893 (3) -- Case Mortality: 1.8% -- Daily Change: -4.9% Cases, +0.4% Deaths 2020-08-15 US States: 2
  3. 3. Alaska 4,466 36 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Alaska projection as of 2020-08-15 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 50 100 150 200 0.0 2.5 5.0 7.5 10.0 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 4,073 (110) -- Deaths: 27 (0) -- Case Mortality: 0.7% -- Daily Change: -1.3% Cases, -5.5% Deaths 2020-08-15 US States: 3
  4. 4. Arizona 221,225 5,814 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Arizona projection as of 2020-08-15 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 1,000 2,000 3,000 4,000 0 50 100 150 200 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 191,721 (927) -- Deaths: 4,423 (40) -- Case Mortality: 2.3% -- Daily Change: -6.6% Cases, -0.8% Deaths 2020-08-15 US States: 4
  5. 5. Arkansas 66,760 848 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Arkansas projection as of 2020-08-15 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 300 600 900 0 20 40 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 52,392 (626) -- Deaths: 587 (5) -- Case Mortality: 1.1% -- Daily Change: -1.6% Cases, -0.6% Deaths 2020-08-15 US States: 5
  6. 6. California 750,743 14,124 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests California projection as of 2020-08-15 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 5,000 10,000 15,000 0 200 400 600 800 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 613,101 (15,117) -- Deaths: 11,148 (278) -- Case Mortality: 1.8% -- Daily Change: +3.3% Cases, +1.4% Deaths 2020-08-15 US States: 6
  7. 7. Colorado 60,071 1,965 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Colorado projection as of 2020-08-15 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 250 500 750 0 10 20 30 40 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 52,519 (319) -- Deaths: 1,888 (6) -- Case Mortality: 3.6% -- Daily Change: -1.9% Cases, +0.5% Deaths 2020-08-15 US States: 7
  8. 8. Connecticut 52,470 4,483 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Connecticut projection as of 2020-08-15 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 500 1,000 1,500 2,000 0 30 60 90 120 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 50,897 (115) -- Deaths: 4,453 (3) -- Case Mortality: 8.7% -- Daily Change: -3.9% Cases, +1.9% Deaths 2020-08-15 US States: 8
  9. 9. Delaware 17,537 607 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Delaware projection as of 2020-08-15 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 100 200 300 400 0.0 5.0 10.0 15.0 20.0 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 16,340 (373) -- Deaths: 593 (0) -- Case Mortality: 3.6% -- Daily Change: +8.0% Cases, -3.5% Deaths 2020-08-15 US States: 9
  10. 10. District of Columbia 14,141 606 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests District of Columbia projection as of 2020-08-15 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 50 100 150 200 250 0.0 2.5 5.0 7.5 10.0 12.5 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 13,118 (94) -- Deaths: 594 (0) -- Case Mortality: 4.5% -- Daily Change: +1.8% Cases, +2.1% Deaths 2020-08-15 US States: 10
  11. 11. Florida 624,586 13,685 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Florida projection as of 2020-08-15 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 5,000 10,000 0 200 400 600 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 563,285 (6,148) -- Deaths: 9,141 (228) -- Case Mortality: 1.6% -- Daily Change: -1.3% Cases, +0.9% Deaths 2020-08-15 US States: 11
  12. 12. Georgia 296,255 5,746 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Georgia projection as of 2020-08-15 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 1,000 2,000 3,000 4,000 0 50 100 150 200 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 231,895 (3,227) -- Deaths: 4,573 (35) -- Case Mortality: 2.0% -- Daily Change: -0.4% Cases, +3.1% Deaths 2020-08-15 US States: 12
  13. 13. Hawaii 8,824 53 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Hawaii projection as of 2020-08-15 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 100 200 300 0.0 5.0 10.0 15.0 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 4,543 (231) -- Deaths: 40 (0) -- Case Mortality: 0.9% -- Daily Change: +6.3% Cases, +12.3% Deaths 2020-08-15 US States: 13
  14. 14. Idaho 35,676 451 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Idaho projection as of 2020-08-15 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 200 400 600 0 10 20 30 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 27,171 (542) -- Deaths: 265 (14) -- Case Mortality: 1.0% -- Daily Change: +1.3% Cases, -0.8% Deaths 2020-08-15 US States: 14
  15. 15. Illinois 230,177 8,231 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Illinois projection as of 2020-08-15 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 1,000 2,000 0 50 100 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 204,023 (2,296) -- Deaths: 7,932 (27) -- Case Mortality: 3.9% -- Daily Change: +1.6% Cases, +0.6% Deaths 2020-08-15 US States: 15
  16. 16. Indiana 93,274 3,295 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Indiana projection as of 2020-08-15 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 500 1,000 1,500 0 20 40 60 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 78,632 (1,067) -- Deaths: 3,113 (8) -- Case Mortality: 4.0% -- Daily Change: +1.6% Cases, +2.8% Deaths 2020-08-15 US States: 16
  17. 17. Iowa 58,776 1,111 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Iowa projection as of 2020-08-15 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 250 500 750 0 10 20 30 40 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 51,247 (874) -- Deaths: 970 (10) -- Case Mortality: 1.9% -- Daily Change: +1.8% Cases, +1.6% Deaths 2020-08-15 US States: 17
  18. 18. Kansas 39,867 480 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Kansas projection as of 2020-08-15 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 200 400 600 0 10 20 30 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 33,030 (546) -- Deaths: 404 (1) -- Case Mortality: 1.2% -- Daily Change: +1.7% Cases, +1.1% Deaths 2020-08-15 US States: 18
  19. 19. Kentucky 48,930 897 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Kentucky projection as of 2020-08-15 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 250 500 750 1,000 1,250 0 20 40 60 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 38,298 (612) -- Deaths: 804 (8) -- Case Mortality: 2.1% -- Daily Change: +2.6% Cases, +2.9% Deaths 2020-08-15 US States: 19
  20. 20. Louisiana 165,323 5,146 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Louisiana projection as of 2020-08-15 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 1,000 2,000 3,000 4,000 0 50 100 150 200 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 136,737 (1,298) -- Deaths: 4,430 (28) -- Case Mortality: 3.2% -- Daily Change: -3.4% Cases, +0.8% Deaths 2020-08-15 US States: 20
  21. 21. Maine 4,348 133 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Maine projection as of 2020-08-15 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 20 40 60 0.0 1.0 2.0 3.0 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 4,116 (27) -- Deaths: 126 (0) -- Case Mortality: 3.1% -- Daily Change: +0.4% Cases, -6.1% Deaths 2020-08-15 US States: 21
  22. 22. Maryland 112,433 3,813 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Maryland projection as of 2020-08-15 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 500 1,000 0 20 40 60 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 98,875 (715) -- Deaths: 3,631 (11) -- Case Mortality: 3.7% -- Daily Change: -2.1% Cases, +0.0% Deaths 2020-08-15 US States: 22
  23. 23. Massachusetts 128,382 9,057 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Massachusetts projection as of 2020-08-15 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 1,000 2,000 3,000 4,000 0 50 100 150 200 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 122,531 (212) -- Deaths: 8,804 (14) -- Case Mortality: 7.2% -- Daily Change: -3.0% Cases, -0.0% Deaths 2020-08-15 US States: 23
  24. 24. Michigan 112,171 6,713 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Michigan projection as of 2020-08-15 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 1,000 2,000 3,000 0 50 100 150 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 100,724 (868) -- Deaths: 6,566 (11) -- Case Mortality: 6.5% -- Daily Change: +1.6% Cases, -0.3% Deaths 2020-08-15 US States: 24
  25. 25. Minnesota 75,666 1,847 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Minnesota projection as of 2020-08-15 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 250 500 750 1,000 0 10 20 30 40 50 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 63,723 (730) -- Deaths: 1,739 (8) -- Case Mortality: 2.7% -- Daily Change: -0.8% Cases, +3.3% Deaths 2020-08-15 US States: 25
  26. 26. Mississippi 90,770 2,732 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Mississippi projection as of 2020-08-15 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 500 1,000 1,500 0 25 50 75 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 70,930 (944) -- Deaths: 2,043 (32) -- Case Mortality: 2.9% -- Daily Change: -2.5% Cases, -0.2% Deaths 2020-08-15 US States: 26
  27. 27. Missouri 74,190 1,531 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Missouri projection as of 2020-08-15 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 500 1,000 1,500 2,000 0 30 60 90 120 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 65,793 (1,364) -- Deaths: 1,365 (9) -- Case Mortality: 2.1% -- Daily Change: +0.9% Cases, -1.4% Deaths 2020-08-15 US States: 27
  28. 28. Montana 7,834 141 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Montana projection as of 2020-08-15 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 50 100 150 200 0.0 3.0 6.0 9.0 12.0 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 5,541 (134) -- Deaths: 81 (0) -- Case Mortality: 1.5% -- Daily Change: +1.3% Cases, -1.2% Deaths 2020-08-15 US States: 28
  29. 29. Nebraska 34,555 402 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Nebraska projection as of 2020-08-15 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 100 200 300 400 0.0 5.0 10.0 15.0 20.0 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 29,988 (328) -- Deaths: 361 (1) -- Case Mortality: 1.2% -- Daily Change: +0.7% Cases, +3.5% Deaths 2020-08-15 US States: 29
  30. 30. Nevada 77,807 1,421 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Nevada projection as of 2020-08-15 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 500 1,000 0 20 40 60 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 59,749 (1,099) -- Deaths: 1,045 (15) -- Case Mortality: 1.7% -- Daily Change: -2.6% Cases, +2.0% Deaths 2020-08-15 US States: 30
  31. 31. New Hampshire 7,369 435 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests New Hampshire projection as of 2020-08-15 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 50 100 150 0.0 2.0 4.0 6.0 8.0 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 6,964 (43) -- Deaths: 423 (1) -- Case Mortality: 6.1% -- Daily Change: +1.2% Cases, -3.2% Deaths 2020-08-15 US States: 31
  32. 32. New Jersey 192,442 15,997 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests New Jersey projection as of 2020-08-15 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 2,000 4,000 6,000 0 100 200 300 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 187,164 (570) -- Deaths: 15,903 (10) -- Case Mortality: 8.5% -- Daily Change: +3.2% Cases, +1.5% Deaths 2020-08-15 US States: 32
  33. 33. New Mexico 26,878 801 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests New Mexico projection as of 2020-08-15 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 100 200 300 400 500 0.0 5.0 10.0 15.0 20.0 25.0 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 23,160 (173) -- Deaths: 703 (6) -- Case Mortality: 3.0% -- Daily Change: -1.9% Cases, -1.9% Deaths 2020-08-15 US States: 33
  34. 34. New York 433,322 32,998 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests New York projection as of 2020-08-15 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 5,000 10,000 15,000 20,000 0 250 500 750 1,000 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 424,167 (727) -- Deaths: 32,827 (22) -- Case Mortality: 7.7% -- Daily Change: +0.6% Cases, -0.7% Deaths 2020-08-15 US States: 34
  35. 35. North Carolina 171,070 2,913 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests North Carolina projection as of 2020-08-15 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 500 1,000 1,500 2,000 2,500 0 25 50 75 100 125 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 142,170 (1,346) -- Deaths: 2,313 (26) -- Case Mortality: 1.6% -- Daily Change: -3.0% Cases, -1.4% Deaths 2020-08-15 US States: 35
  36. 36. North Dakota 10,700 143 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests North Dakota projection as of 2020-08-15 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 50 100 150 200 0.0 2.5 5.0 7.5 10.0 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 8,322 (151) -- Deaths: 121 (1) -- Case Mortality: 1.5% -- Daily Change: +2.2% Cases, +5.0% Deaths 2020-08-15 US States: 36
  37. 37. Ohio 127,195 4,261 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Ohio projection as of 2020-08-15 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 500 1,000 1,500 0 25 50 75 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 106,557 (1,131) -- Deaths: 3,784 (29) -- Case Mortality: 3.6% -- Daily Change: -0.0% Cases, -1.5% Deaths 2020-08-15 US States: 37
  38. 38. Oklahoma 52,644 817 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Oklahoma projection as of 2020-08-15 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 500 1,000 1,500 0 20 40 60 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 46,897 (794) -- Deaths: 644 (6) -- Case Mortality: 1.4% -- Daily Change: -1.4% Cases, -0.5% Deaths 2020-08-15 US States: 38
  39. 39. Oregon 28,534 492 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Oregon projection as of 2020-08-15 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 100 200 300 400 0.0 5.0 10.0 15.0 20.0 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 22,613 (313) -- Deaths: 385 (2) -- Case Mortality: 1.7% -- Daily Change: -0.9% Cases, +2.9% Deaths 2020-08-15 US States: 39
  40. 40. Pennsylvania 140,348 7,652 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Pennsylvania projection as of 2020-08-15 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 1,000 2,000 3,000 0 50 100 150 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 127,732 (827) -- Deaths: 7,434 (39) -- Case Mortality: 5.8% -- Daily Change: +0.7% Cases, +5.6% Deaths 2020-08-15 US States: 40
  41. 41. Rhode Island 21,930 1,035 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Rhode Island projection as of 2020-08-15 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 100 200 300 400 0.0 5.0 10.0 15.0 20.0 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 20,335 (95) -- Deaths: 1,021 (2) -- Case Mortality: 5.0% -- Daily Change: -0.9% Cases, +3.3% Deaths 2020-08-15 US States: 41
  42. 42. South Carolina 129,364 3,206 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests South Carolina projection as of 2020-08-15 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 500 1,000 1,500 2,000 0 25 50 75 100 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 104,841 (932) -- Deaths: 2,204 (20) -- Case Mortality: 2.1% -- Daily Change: -3.6% Cases, -0.8% Deaths 2020-08-15 US States: 42
  43. 43. South Dakota 11,398 184 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests South Dakota projection as of 2020-08-15 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 50 100 150 0.0 2.0 4.0 6.0 8.0 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 10,024 (127) -- Deaths: 150 (2) -- Case Mortality: 1.5% -- Daily Change: +2.0% Cases, -3.9% Deaths 2020-08-15 US States: 43
  44. 44. Tennessee 167,953 1,775 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Tennessee projection as of 2020-08-15 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 1,000 2,000 3,000 0 50 100 150 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 130,458 (1,947) -- Deaths: 1,326 (13) -- Case Mortality: 1.0% -- Daily Change: -0.6% Cases, +0.8% Deaths 2020-08-15 US States: 44
  45. 45. Texas 686,392 16,075 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Texas projection as of 2020-08-15 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 5,000 10,000 15,000 0 200 400 600 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 539,673 (8,816) -- Deaths: 10,078 (307) -- Case Mortality: 1.9% -- Daily Change: -0.7% Cases, +0.8% Deaths 2020-08-15 US States: 45
  46. 46. Utah 53,210 459 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Utah projection as of 2020-08-15 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 200 400 600 0 10 20 30 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 45,976 (552) -- Deaths: 360 (7) -- Case Mortality: 0.8% -- Daily Change: -0.8% Cases, -1.0% Deaths 2020-08-15 US States: 46
  47. 47. Vermont 1,557 61 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Vermont projection as of 2020-08-15 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 10 20 30 40 0.00 0.50 1.00 1.50 2.00 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 1,501 (17) -- Deaths: 58 (0) -- Case Mortality: 3.9% -- Daily Change: +8.0% Cases, -10.6% Deaths 2020-08-15 US States: 47
  48. 48. Virginia 123,155 2,728 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Virginia projection as of 2020-08-15 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 500 1,000 1,500 2,000 0 25 50 75 100 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 104,838 (1,216) -- Deaths: 2,370 (7) -- Case Mortality: 2.3% -- Daily Change: +0.3% Cases, -6.8% Deaths 2020-08-15 US States: 48
  49. 49. Washington 79,008 2,009 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Washington projection as of 2020-08-15 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 500 1,000 1,500 0 25 50 75 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 66,139 (800) -- Deaths: 1,755 (19) -- Case Mortality: 2.7% -- Daily Change: -1.2% Cases, +1.0% Deaths 2020-08-15 US States: 49
  50. 50. West Virginia 10,749 221 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests West Virginia projection as of 2020-08-15 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 50 100 150 200 0.0 3.0 6.0 9.0 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 8,277 (114) -- Deaths: 157 (4) -- Case Mortality: 1.9% -- Daily Change: -0.2% Cases, +6.4% Deaths 2020-08-15 US States: 50
  51. 51. Wisconsin 79,299 1,172 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Wisconsin projection as of 2020-08-15 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 250 500 750 1,000 1,250 0 20 40 60 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 64,227 (1,021) -- Deaths: 1,025 (7) -- Case Mortality: 1.6% -- Daily Change: +0.0% Cases, -3.1% Deaths 2020-08-15 US States: 51
  52. 52. Wyoming 3,855 34 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Wyoming projection as of 2020-08-15 Mother'sDay MemorialDay July4th July15,2020 0 20 40 60 0.0 1.0 2.0 3.0 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 3,183 (64) -- Deaths: 30 (0) -- Case Mortality: 0.9% -- Daily Change: -1.3% Cases, +5.6% Deaths 2020-08-15 US States: 52

×