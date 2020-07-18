Successfully reported this slideshow.
第三回 全日本コンピュータビジョン勉強会 CVPR2020読み会＠オンライン（後編） smygw72 (15:40-16:05)
自己紹介 宮川 翔貴 @smygw72 - 所属 - 某電機メーカー (’19/4~) - 興味 - HCI, XAI (eXplainable AI) ※機械学習初学者のため本資料の正確性は 保証できません ※特に言及がなければ元論文からの引...
今回紹介する研究 ざっくりいうと • 勾配を用いてSaliency mapを生成する方法の理論的整理 • Saliency mapの精度を向上させるためのテクニックの提案 どんなヒトに有用？ • XAIに興味があるヒト • Backprop.に...
背景 特徴量（画像の場合はSaliency map）による説明 サンプルによる説明 自然言語による説明 簡易モデルによる説明 “WT5?! Training Text-to-Text Models to Explain their Predic...
背景 • 摂動ベース：入出力の応答を調べる e.g., LIME, SHAP, RISE, Meaningful Perturbation • 勾配ベース：スコアへの寄与を逆伝播して求める e.g., CAM, LRP, DeepLIFT, I...
貢献 理論的貢献 • 複数のSaliency methodsを統合した”NormGrad”の提案 発見的貢献 • 各レイヤからの情報を統合させることでSaliency mapの精度を向上 • メタ学習におけるテクニックの導入によりSalienc...
Key Idea Saliency methodsの処理を二段階に分けて考える 1. 勾配情報の抽出 (Extract) 2. 勾配情報の集約 (Aggregation)
Step１．勾配情報の抽出 (Extract) 任意のレイヤにおけるモデルパラメータの勾配を求める • 畳み込み層の場合（パラメータ数：𝐾′ × 𝑁2 𝐾 個） ※ 入力サイズ：𝐾 × 𝐻 × 𝑊, 出力サイズ：𝐾′ × 𝐻′ × 𝑊′, フィ...
Step１．勾配情報の抽出 (Extract) ∈ ℝ 𝑁2 𝐾 × 1 ⋮⋮⋮ ⋮ 𝑤11 𝑤12 ⋮ 𝑤1𝐾 𝑤21 𝑤22 ⋮ 𝑤2𝐾 𝑤 𝐾′1 𝑤 𝐾′2 ⋮ 𝑤 𝐾′ 𝐾 ⋮ ∈ ℝ 𝐾′×𝑁2 𝐾 ∈ ℝ 𝑁2 𝐾×𝐻′ 𝑊′ =...
Step１．勾配情報の抽出 (Extract) • バイアス層の場合（パラメータ数：𝐾 個） • スケーリング層の場合（パラメータ数：𝐾 個）
Step１．勾配情報の抽出 (Extract) まとめると・・・
Step１．勾配情報の抽出 (Extract) virtual IDentity Layer (IDL) の導入
Step１．勾配情報の抽出 (Extract) virtual IDentity Layer (IDL) の導入 IDL
Step２．勾配情報の集約 (Aggregation) 最終的にSaliency mapを生成するために”Size at each location”の vectorやmatrixをスカラー値に圧縮したい スカラー値に圧縮するための方法として関...
関連研究１．Vanilla Gradient “Deep Inside Convolutional Networks: Visualizing Image Classification Models and Saliency Maps” (IC...
関連研究１．Vanilla Gradient “Deep Inside Convolutional Networks: Visualizing Image Classification Models and Saliency Maps” (IC...
関連研究２．Linear Approx. “Investigating the influence of noise and distractors on the interpretation of neural networks” (NIPS...
関連研究２．Linear Approx. “Investigating the influence of noise and distractors on the interpretation of neural networks” (NIPS...
関連研究３．Grad-CAM “Grad-CAM: Visual explanations from deep networks via gradient-based localization” (ICCV’17) ReLU 𝐾′ 𝑔 𝑜𝑢𝑡 ...
Step２．勾配情報の集約 (Aggregation) Matrixをスカラー値に圧縮するための方法として以下を提案 NormGrad ：フロベニウスノルムを適用 Selective NormGrad ：ReLU+フロベニウスノルムを適用 ma...
実験内容 以下の条件で生成したSaliency mapを評価 1. IDLあり vs. IDLなし 2. 単一レイヤのみ vs. 複数レイヤ 3. メタ学習あり vs. メタ学習なし 4. モデルパラメータをランダムな値に置き換える
評価方法 • Pointing Game アノテーションされたBounding box内にhitする割合を評価 • スピアマンの相関係数 同じ入力画像に対して生成したSaliency mapどうしを比較する際に有用
実験１．IDLあり vs. IDLなし IDLを導入しても良い近似を与える場合が多い • Pointing Gameの結果 レイヤ全体の平均で0.53% ± 0.62% の差 • スピアマンの相関係数の結果（右図）
実験２．単一レイヤのみ vs. 複数レイヤ 一般に複数レイヤから生成したSaliency mapの方が精度が高い 単一レイヤの結果 複数レイヤの結果 上段：Linear Approx., 下段：Selective NormGrad
LA+b.w.が最も精度の良い組み合わせ 実験２．単一レイヤのみ vs. 複数レイヤ Pointing Gameにおけるスコア(b.s.：単一レイヤ, b.w.：複数レイヤ) NormGrad Grad-CAM selective NormGr...
NormGradよりselective NormGradの方が精度が良い 実験２．単一レイヤのみ vs. 複数レイヤ Pointing Gameにおけるスコア(b.s.：単一レイヤ, b.w.：複数レイヤ) NormGrad Grad-CAM ...
実験２．単一レイヤのみ vs. 複数レイヤ Grad-CAMが最終層以外で機能しない理由として Global Average Poolingの存在を指摘 A: All, D:Difficult ReLU 𝐾′ 𝑔 𝑜𝑢𝑡 𝑥 𝑜𝑢𝑡 • Glo...
実験２．単一レイヤのみ vs. 複数レイヤ Saliency methods • LA : Linear Approx. • sNG: selective NormGrad 複数レイヤのSaliency mapの統合方法 • 加算(+) or ...
実験３．メタ学習あり vs. なし 事前にSGDを1回実行したロスを用いる Min ClassMax ClassTrue Class Max classとMin Classの間に 相関が生じてしまっている 上段：メタ学習なし，下段：メタ学習あり...
実験４．モデルパラメータをランダムな値に置き換える Meta-Saliency mapがモデルパラメータに対して頑健であることを主張 上段：Selective NormGrad, 中段：Linear Approx., 下段：Linear App...
所感 • NormGradそのものはメチャ良いわけではない（Linear Approx.の方が 良い）が、複数のSaliency methodを一つのコンテキストに埋め込めて 整理できるため読んでよかった • とはいえ、まだまだ理論的な整理が必...
