lesson in science

‫العلوم‬ ‫كتاب‬ ‫الثاني‬ ‫الدراسي‬ ‫الفصل‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫متوسط‬ ‫األول‬ ‫الصف‬ ‫الدرس‬ ‫عنوان‬ : ‫والجبهات‬ ‫الكتل‬ ‫الهوائية‬ ‫الط...
‫المفردات‬ ‫مراجعة‬ ‫الرعدية‬ ‫العاصفة‬ : ‫ورعد‬ ‫برق‬ ‫فيها‬ ‫يحدث‬ ‫ركامية‬ ‫غيوم‬ ‫عن‬ ‫تنتج‬ ‫عواصف‬ . ‫الجديدة‬ ‫المف...
‫الهوائية‬ ‫الكتل‬ ‫سريع‬ ‫بشكل‬ ‫الطقس‬ ‫يتغير‬ ‫قد‬ . ‫الصباح‬ ‫في‬ ‫وهادئا‬ ‫مشمسا‬ ‫فيكون‬ , ‫المساء‬ ‫في‬ ‫عاصف‬ ‫الى...
‫الهوائية‬ ‫الجبهات‬ ‫بينها‬ ‫الفاصل‬ ‫الحد‬ ‫عند‬ ‫تتكون‬ ‫حرارتها‬ ‫درجة‬ ‫في‬ ‫مختلفة‬ ‫هوائية‬ ‫كتل‬ ‫تلتقي‬ ‫عندما‬ ‫...
‫والمنخفض‬ ‫المرتفع‬ ‫الضغط‬ ‫مراكز‬ ‫الضغطين‬ ‫مراكز‬ ‫في‬ ‫الجوية‬ ‫والمنخفضات‬ ‫الجوية‬ ‫المرتفعات‬ ‫تتكون‬ : ‫والمنخفض...
‫القاسية‬ ‫الجوية‬ ‫األحوال‬ ‫وتدمير‬ ‫البشر‬ ‫إصابة‬ ‫إمكانية‬ ‫مع‬ ، ‫غزيرة‬ ‫وامطار‬ ‫قوية‬ ‫رياح‬ ‫حدوث‬ ‫الى‬ ‫القاسي...
‫القمعية‬ ‫األعاصير‬ ( ‫تورنادو‬ ) : ‫د‬ ‫شكل‬ ‫على‬ ‫الدوران‬ ‫في‬ ‫تأخذ‬ ‫صاعدة‬ ‫هوائية‬ ‫تيارات‬ ‫الجبهات‬ ‫مناطق‬ ‫بع...
‫والطقس‬ ‫السالمة‬ : ‫ا‬ ‫أجهزة‬ ‫باستخدام‬ ‫القاسية‬ ‫الجوية‬ ‫والظروف‬ ‫األعاصير‬ ‫مراقبة‬ ‫في‬ ‫متخصصة‬ ‫عالمية‬ ‫مؤسسا...
‫الدرس‬ ‫خالصة‬ ‫الهوائية‬ ‫الكتل‬ ‫فيها‬ ‫تكونت‬ ‫التي‬ ‫المناطق‬ ‫خصائص‬ ‫الهوائية‬ ‫الكتل‬ ‫تكتسب‬ ‫الهوائية‬ ‫الجبهات‬...
