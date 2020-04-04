Successfully reported this slideshow.
40% 60% αποτελέσματα αγόρι κορίτσι
90% 10% αποτελέσματα στον Χριστιανισμό στο Ισλάμ σε καμία
10% 70% 10% 10% αποτελέσματα 1 φορά την εβδομάδα 1 φορά τον μήνα 1 φορά τον χρόνο ποτέ
70% 20% 10% αποτελέσματα ΝΑΙ ΌΧΙ Δεν ξέρω
60% 10% 30% αποτελέσματα ΝΑΙ ΌΧΙ κάποιες φορές
100% αποτελέσματα ΝΑΙ ΌΧΙ
100% αποτελέσματα ΝΑΙ ΌΧΙ Κάποιοι
20% 10% 70% αποτελέσματα ΝΑΙ ΌΧΙ θα μπορούσα καλύτερα
Στέφανος Ζουγανέλης Β΄1
Έρευνα: Γνώμες των μαθητών του σχολείου για το Χριστό
Εργασία του μαθητή του 3ου Γυμνασίου Περιστερίου,Στέφανου Ζουγανέλη

Έρευνα: Γνώμες των μαθητών του σχολείου για το Χριστό

  9. 9. Στέφανος Ζουγανέλης Β΄1

