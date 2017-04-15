Эванджелиста Торричелли (1608 – 1647 ) ,Итальянский ученый впервые измеривший атмосферное ,давление ,проведя опыт названны...
Опыт Торричелли 760 мм1634 год
а h а1 • Почему ртуть ?не выливается Давление внутри жидкости на одном и том же уровне одинаково по всем направлениям р ат...
1 . . ( )Выразим мм рт ст в паскалях Па =р gh =ρ 13600 /кг м3 х 9,8 /Н кг х 0,001 м На практике атмосферное давление измер...
Высота столбика ртути в опыте Торричелли 760составляла мм ,Давление атмосферы равное давлению 760столба ртути высотой мм н...
Нормальное атмосферное давление - давление равное давлению ртути высотой 760 мм при температуре 0 ºС В системе СИ : Р (Па)...
Барометр - прибор для измерения атмосферного давления  На сегодняшний день существуют такие разновидности:  Жидкостные б...
(1 - корпус; 2 - гофрированная пустотелая металлическая коробочка; 3 - стекло; 4 - шкала; 5- металлическая плоская пружина...
Система работы механического барометр- анероида, в котором отсутствует какая-либо жидкость, основана на принципе воздейств...
Система работы механического барометр- анероида, в котором отсутствует какая-либо жидкость, основана на принципе воздейств...
