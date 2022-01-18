Aerodynamics / Aircraft Aerodynamics PPT

The axes of an aircraft are three imaginary lines that pass through an aircraft’s CG. The axes can be considered as imaginary axles around which the aircraft turns. The three axes pass through the CG at 90° angles to each other. The axis passes through the CG and parallel to a line from nose to tail is the longitudinal axis, the axis that passes parallel to a line from wingtip to wingtip is the lateral axis, and the axis that passes through the CG at right angles to the other two axes is the vertical axis. Whenever an aircraft changes its flight attitude or position in flight, it rotates about one or more of the three axes.

