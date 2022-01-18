Successfully reported this slideshow.
Aerodynamics / Aircraft Aerodynamics PPT

Jan. 18, 2022
The axes of an aircraft are three imaginary lines that pass through an aircraft’s CG. The axes can be considered as imaginary axles around which the aircraft turns. The three axes pass through the CG at 90° angles to each other. The axis passes through the CG and parallel to a line from nose to tail is the longitudinal axis, the axis that passes parallel to a line from wingtip to wingtip is the lateral axis, and the axis that passes through the CG at right angles to the other two axes is the vertical axis. Whenever an aircraft changes its flight attitude or position in flight, it rotates about one or more of the three axes.

Aerodynamics / Aircraft Aerodynamics PPT

  1. 1. - AERODYNAMIC - B IG TW A V I A T I O N P R E S E N T A T I O N 01 02 03
  2. 2. c c Forces Acting on the Aircraft AGENDA Axes of anAircraft 01 02 03 c Stability and Control
  3. 3. Thrust - It is the force produced by the power plant/propeller or rotor . It is the force that acts opposite to overcome the force of drag/weight.. 01 Lift - It is the force that acts opposite to the downward force of weight, is produced by the dynamic effect of the air that moves over the propeller airfoil. 02 Weight - It is the combined load of the aircraft, weight pulls the aircraft downward because of the force of gravity. It opposes lift and acts vertically downward through the aircraft's center of gravity (CG) . 03 Forces Acting on the Aircraft 01 02 03 04 Drag- Drag is the force that resists movement of an aircraft through the air. 04
  4. 4. c The aircraft’s motion about its longitudinal axis resembles the roll of a ship from side to side. In fact, the names used to describe the motion about an aircraft’s three axes were originally nautical terms. Axes of anAircraft The axes of an aircraft are three imaginary lines that pass through an aircraft’s CG. The axes can be considered as imaginary axles around which the aircraft turns. The three axes pass through the CG at 90° angles to each other. The axis passes through the CG and parallel to a line from nose to tail is the longitudinal axis, the axis that passes parallel to a line from wingtip to wingtip is the lateral axis, and the axis that passes through the CG at right angles to the other two axes is the vertical axis. Whenever an aircraft changes its flight attitude or position in flight, it rotates about one or more of the three axes. 01 02 03
  5. 5. M o t i o n s o f a c t THE THREE MOTIONS ACTING ON MULTIROTOR 1. ROLL – controlled by the ailerons, 2. PITCH – controlled by the elevators, 3. YAW – controlled by the rudder, 4. HEAVE – raise or decent of an aircraft vertically, 5. LIST – tilting of aircraft side by side, 01 02 03
  6. 6. Stability and Control - Discussion on Static and Dynamic Stability IStatic Stability if an airplane disturbed from equilibrium state has “Initial Tendency” to return to its equilibrium state, then the aircraft is assumed to have static stability. Dynamic Stability Not only initial tendency, but also the amplitudes of the response due to disturbance decay in finite time to attain the equilibrium state. In general, when aircraft is being referred to be in stable equilibrium, we mean dynamic stability. 01 02 03
  7. 7. c Static Stability Static stability is the initial tendency of an aircraft to return to its original position when it's disturbed. There are three kinds of static stability: Positive Neutral Negative Positive Static Stability An aircraft that has positive static stability tends to return to its original attitude when it's disturbed. Let's say you're flying an aircraft, you hit some turbulence, and the nose pitches up. Immediately after that happens, the nose lowers and returns to its original attitude. That's an example positive static stability, and it's something you'd see flying an airplane like a Cessna 172. 01 02 03
  8. 8. c Neutral static stability An aircraft that has neutral static stability tends to stay in its new attitude when it's disturbed. For example, if you hit turbulence and your nose pitches up 5 degrees, and then immediately after that it stays at 5 degrees nose up, your airplane has neutral static stability. Negative static stability Finally, an aircraft that has negative static stability tends to continue moving away from its original attitude when it's disturbed. For example, if you hit turbulence and your nose pitches up, and then immediately continues pitching up, you're airplane has negative static stability. For most aircraft, this is a very undesirable thing. 01 02 03 c
  9. 9. c Dynamic Stability a)Dynamic stability refers to the aircraft response over a period of time when disturbed from a given pitch, yaw, or bank. This type of stability also has three subtypes and are given below: 1.Positive dynamic stability - over a period of time, the motion of the displaced object decreases in amplitude and because it is positive, the object displaced returns toward the equilibrium state. 2.Neutral dynamic stability - once displaced, the displaced object neither decreases nor increases in amplitude. A worn automobile shock absorber makes this tendency. 3.Negative dynamic stability - over a period of time, the motion of the displaced object increases and becomes more divergent 01 02 03
  10. 10. THANKYOU - 01 02 03

