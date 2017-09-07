Copyright©2017 NTT corp. All Rights Reserved. OpsMeetup報告会 NTTソフトウェアイノベーションセンタ 室井、サンパト、水野 2017年9月4日
2Copyright©2017 NTT corp. All Rights Reserved. NTT秘（情報管理区分：Bランク） 1. NFV・コンテナ系補足（室井） 2. Extreme testing・HA（サンパト） 3. Feedbac...
3Copyright©2017 NTT corp. All Rights Reserved. NFV・コンテナ系補足
4Copyright©2017 NTT corp. All Rights Reserved. NTT秘（情報管理区分：Bランク） NFV • 通信キャリアから NTT, AT&T, Sprint が参加 • NFV の課題は各社共通認識であるこ...
5Copyright©2017 NTT corp. All Rights Reserved. NTT秘（情報管理区分：Bランク） NFV • 今後に向けて • OpenStack の技術的問題の解決に向けて、開発コミュニティと継続的な議論を実 ...
6Copyright©2017 NTT corp. All Rights Reserved. NTT秘（情報管理区分：Bランク） OpenStack on Container 補足 • Container化のモチベーション • 1位: アップグ...
7Copyright©2017 NTT corp. All Rights Reserved. EXTREME TESTING・HA
8Copyright©2017 NTT corp. All Rights Reserved. NTT秘（情報管理区分：Bランク） Extreme testing・HA • OpenStackに異常系試験を行うためのフレームワークを実装するための...
9Copyright©2017 NTT corp. All Rights Reserved. NTT秘（情報管理区分：Bランク） Ops Meetupとその後の議論 • Feedback • zero-upgrade/zero-downtime...
10Copyright©2017 NTT corp. All Rights Reserved. FEEDBACKセッションと今後について
11Copyright©2017 NTT corp. All Rights Reserved. NTT秘（情報管理区分：Bランク） • 良かった点 • 会場、食事、ローカルチームの頑張り、Tシャツやギフト • 課題点 • アジェンダの作成がギリ...
12Copyright©2017 NTT corp. All Rights Reserved. NTT秘（情報管理区分：Bランク） • OpsMeetupはOpsMeetup Teamで企画、運営を実施 • SummitやPTGとは異なり、Fo...
13Copyright©2017 NTT corp. All Rights Reserved. NTT秘（情報管理区分：Bランク） • 次回2018年3月のMid-cycleは東京開催が決定 • ホストは現在NTT、NTTCom • 3月7日、...
14Copyright©2017 NTT corp. All Rights Reserved. NTT秘（情報管理区分：Bランク） • 本家OpsMeetupをまねて国内でも同様の取り組みを行っております。 • NTTグループ外からも多数参加 ...
15Copyright©2017 NTT corp. All Rights Reserved. NTT秘（情報管理区分：Bランク） • Sydney SummitのForumネタの募集が始まります。 • 特定のトピックについて議論したい方は明日...
Ops meetup報告会（SICパート）

×