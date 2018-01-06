Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
FRESHER’S MEET TEACHER’S DAY ELECTION FOUNDATION DAY
PHOTOGRAFY AKANKSHA VEGETABLE CARVING 15TH AUGUST REPUBLIC DAY
LIGHTING OF LAMP ON TEACHER’S DAY RELEASE OF IDEA MAGAZINE
HAIR STYLE DANCE YUVA MOHOTSAV FASHION SHOW
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Decoration bmn2

29 views

Published on

decoration bmn2

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Decoration bmn2

  1. 1. FRESHER’S MEET TEACHER’S DAY ELECTION FOUNDATION DAY
  2. 2. PHOTOGRAFY AKANKSHA VEGETABLE CARVING 15TH AUGUST REPUBLIC DAY
  3. 3. LIGHTING OF LAMP ON TEACHER’S DAY RELEASE OF IDEA MAGAZINE
  4. 4. HAIR STYLE DANCE YUVA MOHOTSAV FASHION SHOW

×