Scelfo Etiopia

ETIOPIA Alessia Scelfo
Carta d’identità Continente: Africa orientale Capitale: Addis Abeba Forma di governo: Repubblica parlamentale federale Mon...
Confini Confina a nord con l’Eritrea, a nord-est con Gibuti e Somalilad, a est con la Somalia, a ovest con il Sudan e Suda...
Territorio Gran parte dell'Etiopia si trova nel Corno d'Africa, che è la parte più orientale del continente africano. Nell...
Monti L'Acrocoro Etiopico è un insieme di montagne in Etiopia, Eritrea(i cui rilievi sono spesso indicati come Acrocoro Er...
Laghi e fiumi I fiumi scendono dall’Acrocoro e si dirigono verso il Nilo, oppure verso l’Oceano Indiano come il Giuba e l’...
Le cascate Le cascate del Nilo Azzurro conosciute come Tis Issat o Tissisat in amarico, sono situate nella prima parte del...
Clima In Etiopia il clima varia soprattutto in funzione dell'altitudine, passando dal torrido e arido delle terre più bass...
Addis Abeba Situata al centro del Paese, in un'ampia e ben irrigata conca dell'Acrocoro Etiopico, chiusa a nord dai monti ...
Gondar Gondar è un'antica capitale imperiale dell'Etiopia e della provincia storica del Begemder,attualmente parte della r...
Popolazione e società La popolazione di Etiopia è disomogenea dal punto di vista etnico e religioso, ed è di grande intere...
Economia Settore primario: L'agricoltura è praticata con metodi tradizionali. Sugli altopiani si coltivano il caffè per l'...
Settore secondario: In Etiopia è presente un'industria cementiera, tessile e alimentare. È probabile che a sud ci siano gi...
Settore terziario: L'Etiopia aveva un sistema viario piuttosto debole, in gran parte basato su strade costruite dagli ital...
Storia (colonialismo italiano) Negli anni del 1850 ci fu la colonizzazione italiana in Africa. Dopo un episodio, noto come...
Perdita dell’Impero coloniale Nel 1935, Mussolini riprende la politica coloniale di Crispi e Giolitti e si lancia alla con...
Decolonizzazione Italiana La fine del colonialismo italiano avvenne con modalità differenti rispetto ai processi che porta...
