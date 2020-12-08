La magica medicina

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. La mamma dice a George di sabato mattina «Io vado a fare compere in paese» «Mi raccomando fai il bravo bambino e ricordati di dare la medicina alla nonna alle 11» E’ sciocco dire ad un bambino di non combinare guai. George stava già architettando cosa poter combinare. George e la nonna si misero a chiacchierare. La nonna inizio a fargli tante richieste e una di queste era «George preparami il the?» «Si nonna» rispose George. George andò in cucina a preparare il the e glielo portò. La nonna gli disse «George che fai ora non mi porti, neanche il piattino, da mettere sotto la tazza!» George torno in cucina e intanto pensava: quell’orribile vecchiaccia che non smette mai di lamentarsi e di brontolare. George si stava annoiando perché non aveva ne fratelli ne sorelle. Suo padre faceva l’agricoltore, e vivevano in una fattoria isolata in mezzo alla campagna, perciò non c’erano mai bambini con cui giocare. Tornò dalla nonna con il piattino. Dopo un po’ la nonna gli disse «Stai crescendo troppo in fretta, dovesti mangiare più salutare: verdure, lombrichi, lumache e scarafaggi.» «Una bontà, lombrichi, bachi e grosse lumache. Non sai quello che ti perdi.» «Stai scherzando, nonna!» «Io non scherzo mai. Gli scarafaggi sono forse i più buoni di tutti. Te li senti scrocchiare sotto i denti!» «Nonna! Che orrore»
  2. 2. «NON MI LASCERO’ CERTO SPAVENTARE DA LEI» DISSE PIANO FRA SE’. MA ERA SPAVENTATO. ED ERA PER QUELLO CHE VOLEVA FARLA ESPOLDERE E SCOMPARIRE DALLA FACCIA DELLA TERRA .
  3. 3. George tirò fuori un enorme pentolone dall’armadio e l’ appoggio sul tavolo di cucina. Decise di fare un giro per le stanze, una per una, e vedere cosa avevano da offrirgli. Avrebbe cominciato dalla stanza da bagno. Il primo ingrediente fu una bottiglia con su scritto shampoo setaluce: Capelli morbidi e lucenti. La vuotò nella pentola. «questo le dovrebbe ripulire ben bene la budella» si disse. Poi prese un tubetto pieno di dentifricio e lo stizzo fino in fondo facendolo uscire. «Forse questo le sbiancherà un po’ quei suoi orrendi denti marroncini». Dopo di che prese una bomboletta spray di sapone da barba superschiumosa. Con le dita tirò fuori il contenuto di un barattolo di crema per il viso vitaminizzata. Rovesciò nella pentola una boccettina di smalto per unghie rosso. « se il dentifricio non le pulisce i denti allora questo glieli dipingerà di un bel rosso brillante». Trovò un altro barattolo di una roba cremosa con su scritto depilatore. Spalmarlo sulle gambe e lasciarlo agire per cinque minuti e ce lo mise. Trovo un flacone di lozione antiforfora del dottor fiore, un brillantante per la pulizia delle dentiere, una bomboletta spray deodorante spray viaodor vi libera dei cattivi odori del corpo per un intera giornata, paraffina liquidan e ci infilo tutto. E così finì la stanza da bagno, e andò alla toilette di sua madre, in camera da letto dove trovò lacca luster. Tenere a venti centimetri dai capelli e pruzzare leggermente e la spuzzo dentro il pentolone.
  4. 4. C’era una boccetta di profumo che si chiamava fiori di rapa, una grossa scatola di cipria chiamata anche gesso rosa, un paio di rossetti. E cos’ finì anche la stanza da letto, così George con il pentolone andò nella lavanderia dove gli scaffali erano di prodotti per la casa. Il primo che tirò fuori fu una grossa scatola di superbianco per lavatrici automaticamente. Lo sporco scompare come per magia. poi c’era un grosso barattolo di cerabon per pavimenti. rimuovere la lordura e la sporcizia dal vostro pavimento e lo lacia lucido e brillante. Dopo di che ci mise polvere antipulci per cani tenere lontano dal loro cibo perchè questa polvere, se ingerita farà espodere il cane stesso. Trovò anche del buon cibo per canarini, cera per scarpe marrone testa di moro. Andò in cucina e scelse i seguenti ingredienti e li vuotò uno ad uno nel pentolone: una scatola di curry in polvere una scatola di senape in polvere una scatola di peperoncini rossi extra piccanti una scatola di pepe nero in grani un barattolo di salsa di rafano.
  5. 5. Entrò nel capannone vecchio e polveroso. Posò la pentola sul tavolo da lavoro. La prima bottiglia che tirò giù conteneva una polvere arancione. L’etichetta diceva: per polli con pollomielite, chiocciosite, torcibecco, zampe di gallina, gallismo, pelle d’oca, abbassamento della crosta o coda di paglia. Aggiungere un solo cucchiaio in ogni secchio di mangime. La bottiglia successiva conteneva circa cinquecento enormi pillole vola. Per cavalli con tosse cavallina. Il cavallo con tosse cavallina dovrebbe succhiare una pillola due volte al giorno. Poi c’era una bottiglia d’un liquiodo denso e giallastro. Per mucche, tori e vitelli diceva l’etichetta. Curerà il lattime, il latte dalle ginocchia, le corna accartocciate, la flatulenza nei tori, il mal d’orecchie, mal di denti, mal di testa, mal di zoccoli e il mal di mammelle. La bottiglia successiva conteneva un liquido rosso brillante. Disinfettante per pecore. Per moria delle pecore, per pecore nere e pecorelle smarrite, e per liberarle di zucche e pulcini. Versare un cucchiaio di disinfettante in un litro d’acqua e cospargere sulle pecore. Attenzione: non aumentare la dose o la lana cadrà e l’animale rimarrà nudo. L’ultima bottiglia sullo scaffale era di pillole d’un verde pallido. Pillole porcine, per maiali affetti da zampone, piè di porco, porcite intestinale, bachi da setole e scrofolosi. Somministrare una pillola al giorno. In casi gravi se ne possono dare due, ma dosi superiori faranno insaccare il maiale. Lascio cadere una quantità esorbitante di pillole nel pentolone. Passando davanti al garage aggiunse all’intruglio anche mezzo litro di olio da motore, antigelo e un pugno di grasso.
  6. 6. George torna in cucina e la nonna chiede «E’ l’ora della medicina?» e George risponde «Non ancora nonna mancano venti minuti alle undici» « Allora cosa diavolo stai combinando?...sento dei rumori». George non rispose e inizio a mescolare tutti gli intrugli che aveva messo dentro il pentolone. Dalla pentola uscì un fumo azzurro e un odore di fuoco e zolfo un odore che non somigliava a nessun altro.
  7. 7. Lasciò raffreddare l’intruglio e guardandolo si accorse che non assomigliava tanto alla medicina originale che la nonna prendeva così decise di aggiungere un litro di smalto lucido marrone scuro. Finalmente tutto era pronto. Era giunta l’ora fatale della medicina. George gridò «E’ l’ora della medica, nonna!» «lo spero bene». Mise il cucchiaio d’argento in una mano e nell’altra la bottiglia ed andò in soggiorno dalla nonna.
  8. 8. La nonna prese la medicina pochi istanti dopo inizio ad urlare «iaaaaaaah» e rimase sospesa in aria come se qualcuno le avesse infilato un filo elettrico nel sedile della poltrona. La nonna dopo un po’ si sentì lo stomaco in fiamme. Poi George vide che la nonna si gonfiava come un pallone, fumava si dal naso che dalla bocca ed a un certo punto iniziò a sputare fuoco come un drago. Allora George andò a prendere un secchio d’acqua e glielo buttò a dosso. Tutto ad un tratto iniziò a diventare sempre più alta fino a superare il tetto. George rimase a guardare sorpreso «Nonna smettila di crescere» mentre la nonna diceva quando si fermava «Dammene altra». L’ultima volta che gli diede la medicina George andò in giardino. Dopo un po’ vide le tegole che cadevano e rotolavano giù per il tetto. E poi, lentissimamente, come un mostro preistorico che sorge dalle viscere della terra, la testa della nonna sbucò fuori dal tetto… Poi il suo collo… E l’inizio delle spalle… La nonna pensava di avere poteri magici perché aveva le gambe al piano terra e la testa che sbucava dal tetto . Mentre George le stava dicendo che era tutto merito suo, ma la nonna pensava che George stava dicendo solo balle. Poi dopo la lunga litigata la nonna gli disse «Sto molto comoda, quassù. Portami una tazza di the». George per mostrargli che era vero che aveva inventato la magica medicina e che la nonna non aveva i poteri magici prese il cucchiaio e ci versò un po’ di medicina e la diede alla gallina marrone che stava vicino a lui.
  9. 9. Quando la gallina prese la medicina che gli diede George fece lo stesso effetto quando la prese la nonna, il primo fu che fece un balzo fino ad arrivare al comignolo della casa, il secondo fu che prese fuoco e George per spegnere le fiamme le buttò un secchio d’ acqua a dosso, il terzo rifece un altro balzo ma stavolta fece la capriola e la quarta cioè l’ultima iniziò a crescere sempre più in alto. Proprio in quel momento la mamma di George tornò dal giro delle spese in paese. Quando scese dalla macchina con il latte in una mano e la busta della spesa in un’altra ed entrò in cortile, vedendo sua madre che sbucava dal tetto gli cascò prima il latte e poi la busta della spesa e disse «come diavolo hai fatto a salire sul tetto?» e la nonna sghignazzò «Non ci sono salita! I miei piedi stanno ancora in soggiorno!». Un istante dopo arrivò anche il padre che si chiamava Killy Kranki. Il padre di George come la mamma rimase esterefatto, e George disse «l’ho fatto io» il padre era sconvolto ma non per la nonna ma per la gallina. Poi ci fu un momento di silenzio e in sotto fondo di dente «Coccodè-coccodè… Co-co-co-co-coccodè» Tutti fissarono la gallina, quando si rialzò, per terra c’era un uovo marrone grande come un pallone da calcio. Il signor Kranki prima lo guardò poi gli disse «George!» Poi disse «Quanta ne hai di questa medicina?» e George rispose «Tantissima. Ce n’è un pentolone in cucina, e questa bottiglia è quasi piena.» «Vieni con me!» Gridò il signor Kranki afferrandolo per il braccio. Lo trascina per tutta la fattoria prima la medicina la danno ai porcelli, poi la danno alle mucche, poi alle pecore, poi ai cavalli e in fine la danno alla capretta alma per puro divertimento… Visto che la nonna si lamentava perché nessuno la ascoltava e non la consideravano e visto
  10. 10. Che voleva il the ma il signor Killi Kranki non gli dava retta decisero di tirarla giù dal tetto così non si sarebbe più lamentata. Quando scese monto sul pony gigante e lo galoppò per tutta la fattoria mentre urlava « Pista! Fuori dai piedi! Toglietevi di mezzo, miserabili nanerottoli, o vi calpesterò!» Ma la nonna era troppo alta per dormire in casa allora decisero di farla dormire nel fienile della stalla. La mattina seguente, il padre di George scese per la prima colazione in una stato di eccitazione mai visto. «Sono rimasto sveglio tutta la notte!» gridò «A cosa papa?» gli chiese George «Alla tua portentosa medicina, naturalmente! Non possiamo fermarci adesso ragazzo mio! Dobbiamo prepararne subito dell’altra! Ancora, ancora e poi ancora!» L’enorme pentolone era stato completamente vuotato il giorno prima, perché gli animali erano tantissimi. Il signor killi kranki disse «Okay ci siamo, tu cerca di ricordarti che cosa hai messo dentro la prima medicina che hai fatto, okay?» e George rispose « Okay, ma vorrei dirti una cosa» e il padre rispose « Chi aspetta è perduto!» e George « Okay, papa.» e il padre «Okay, da dove hai iniziato?» e lui «Ho iniziato dalla stanza da bagno» e il padre «Okay, allora andiamo! Perfetto visto che ci sono così tante bottiglie vuote ciò vuol dire che le hai utilizzate.» Allora il signor Killi Kranki se le segno su un bloc-notes. Poi andarono al comò della signora Kranki e anche qui si segno tutto sul bloc-notes. Poi George portò suo padre nella lavanderia e anche qui si appuntò le cose che erano vuote.Allora il signor Killi Kranki prese la machina e ando in paese a comprare tutto il necessario che aveva scritto sul bloc-notes. Tornato a casa portò le cose che gli aveva chiesto George in cucina e disse «Ho preso tutto quello che mi avevi chiesto».
  11. 11. «sei sicuro di non aver dimenticato niente è?» «No, non credo di aver dimenticato qualcosa». Poi richiese suo padre «Nient’altro». George ci penso un po’ e poi disse suo padre «Okay, mostrami come hai fatto.» Dopo che George aveva finito mise il pentolone sul fornello e lo stavano mescolando quello strano miscuglio. Ad un certo punto George disse al padre «Padre ho dimenticato una cosa! Ho dimenticato la vernice!» Allora il padre schizzò in macchina andò in paese e perese la vernice. Le la aprì e la diede a George e poi disse lui «Ah ah, così va meglio! Il colore gli assomiglia di più.» «Bolle!» Esclamò il signor kranki «E’ pronta la medicina!!!» andarono in giardino e George diede la medicina a un pollo, ma non face lo stesso effetto che fece alla nonna, e agli altri animali infatti li si sono allungate le gambe, quando furono lunghe 5 metri smisero di crescere. Il signor Killi Kranki esclamò «Abbiamo sbagliato la ricetta! Questo pollo non serve ha nessuno! Non lo vuole nessuno, le zampe di pollo». «Devo aver dimenticato qualcosa» disse George. In seguito il padre di George disse «Dai ragazzo stringi le meningi, so che ce la puoi fare». Poi disse George «Ci sono, polvere anti pulci» «Ecco perché, quindi ci hai messo la polvere per anti pulci?». «Si, papà un’ intera scatola». Poi disse di nuovo George «Un momento, avevamo la cera marrone nella nostra lista?». E il padre «No che non l’avevamo». «Ci avevo messo dentro anche quella». Il signor Kranki stava già correndo per andare a prendere queste due cose per aggiungerle al miscugli.
  12. 12. George al ritorno del babbo mise anche queste due cose al miscuglio, la rifece bollire poi la mise in una tazzina e andarono in cortile, chiamarono anche la signora Kranki, George la diede ad un’altra gallina e la signora Kranki disse «L’ultima volta erano le zampe» e poi disse di nuovo «Ora è il collo. Chi lo vuole, un pollo col collo lungo? Mica lo puoi mangiare, il collo di pollo». Dopo che il collo della gallina smise di crescere George disse «Ecco, ora ricorda cosa ho dimenticato! L’olio per motore che ho trovato in garage» «C’era nella lista?» disse George «Eureka!» disse suo padre «Quanto ce ne avevi messo?» e George gli rispose «Mezzo litro» «Ha anche dell’ anti gelo. Ce ne avevo messo proprio una puntina». Ritornarono in cucina, George ci butto dentro anche quegli ingredienti nel pentolone. Lo fece ribollire per un paio di minuti. La mise in una tazzina e andarono di nuovo in giardino presero un’altra gallina e le la diede e videro che stava rimpicciolendo sempre dì più poi non la videro più era svanita dal nulla con la medicina di George. Poi arrivò la nonna e vide che George aveva una tazzina in mano e disse «Alleluia mi avete portato il mio the mattutino». Mentre il padre di George la stava incoraggiando a berla per farla svanire perché pensava anche lui che fosse una vecchiaccia che non fa che lamentarsi. Mentre sua mamma gli diceva di no. Alla fine la bevve e scomparse nelle mani della signora Kranki cioè sua mamma e non tutti erano felici s contenti.

